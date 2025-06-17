The 10 Best Interdental Brushes of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2025)

Interdental Brushes Buying Guide: What You Need to Know
Introduction
Interdental brushes, also known as interproximal brushes or proxy brushes, are an important tool in maintaining good oral hygiene. These small, slender brushes are designed to clean the areas between your teeth, known as interdental spaces, where regular toothbrushes may be unable to reach. Using interdental brushes can help prevent plaque buildup, tooth decay, and gum disease. However, with so many different types and sizes available, it can be difficult to know which interdental brush is right for you. In this article, we will provide some tips to help you choose the best interdental brush for your needs.
Consider your dental needs
The first step in choosing an interdental brush is to assess your dental needs. If you have large interdental spaces, for example, you may need a larger brush to effectively clean them. On the other hand, if you have smaller interdental spaces, a smaller brush may be more appropriate. It's important to choose a brush that is the right size for your interdental spaces, as using a brush that is too large can cause damage to your gums, and using a brush that is too small may not effectively clean your teeth.
Consider the type of interdental brush
There are several different types of interdental brushes available, and each type has its own unique features and benefits. For example, some interdental brushes are made with a wire handle, which can be bent to reach difficult-to-clean areas of the mouth. Other interdental brushes have a flexible rubber handle, which can be bent and twisted to reach all areas of the mouth. Still, others have a straight handle, which is more suitable for cleaning larger interdental spaces.
Consider the material of the bristles
The bristles on an interdental brush are also an important factor to consider. The bristles on some interdental brushes are made of nylon, which is a strong and durable material that can effectively clean your teeth. Other interdental brushes have bristles made of plastic, which may be more gentle on your gums. Still, others have bristles made of natural materials, such as pig hair or horsehair, which can be more effective at removing plaque and debris from your teeth.
Consider the brand and price
When choosing an interdental brush, it's also important to consider the brand and price. Some interdental brush brands are known for their high quality and effectiveness, while others may not be as reliable. It's important to do some research and read reviews before purchasing an interdental brush, to ensure that you are getting a product that will effectively clean your teeth and gums. In terms of price, interdental brushes can vary greatly in cost. It's important to choose a brush that is within your budget, but also one that is of good quality and will effectively clean your teeth.
Conclusion
In conclusion, choosing the right interdental brush is an important step in maintaining good oral hygiene. By considering your dental needs, the type and material of the brush, and the brand and price, you can find an interdental brush that is right for you. With regular use, interdental brushes can help prevent plaque buildup, tooth decay, and gum disease, and keep your smile healthy and bright.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Are interdental brushes as good as flossing?
Interdental brushes are an effective alternative to flossing, especially for cleaning hard-to-reach gaps between teeth. Research suggests that interdental brushes provide better plaque removal compared to flossing. However, dental floss is still recommended for areas that may be too tight for the interdental brush.
2. How many times can you use interdental brushes?
The lifespan of an interdental brush depends on its condition. If the bristles appear worn or the wire is bent or twisted, it's recommended to replace it with a new one. Generally, an interdental brush can last for 1-2 weeks.
3. What are the cons of interdental brushes?
While interdental brushes offer effective cleaning, there are some drawbacks to consider. These include occasional bleeding, difficulty in finding and purchasing them compared to floss, the potential to recontour interdental tissues, and a limited variety of materials, shapes, flavors, and types compared to floss.
4. Do interdental brushes cause gaps?
Proper use of interdental brushes should not cause gaps between teeth. In fact, when used correctly, interdental brushes can help remove plaque and debris from previously filled gaps. It's important to choose the correct size brush for the space to ensure effective cleaning.
5. Do interdental brushes need toothpaste?
Interdental brushes should be used without toothpaste. Simply use water and brush gently with a back and forth or up and down motion to clean between your teeth.
6. Should you brush your teeth before or after interdental cleaning?
According to the Oral Health Foundation, it's recommended to perform interdental cleaning before brushing your teeth. This helps loosen bacteria and debris from between the teeth, making them easier to clean during brushing.
7. How do I know what size interdental brush to use?
Finding the right size interdental brush may require some trial and error. The brush head should fit comfortably but snugly between your teeth for effective plaque removal. If the brush doesn't fit, try a smaller size instead of forcing it. Depending on your interdental spaces, you may need more than one size.
8. How many times a day should I use an interdental brush?
Using interdental brushes at least once a day is recommended for maintaining healthy gums and preventing bleeding during cleaning. Regular use will help improve gum health over time.
9. Do interdental brushes cause black triangles?
One potential downside of interdental brushes is that they can flatten the gum peaks between teeth, creating tiny black triangles, especially in the front teeth. These black triangles may appear unsightly.
10. Why is Waterpik not a substitute for flossing?
While Waterpiks or water flossers are popular alternatives to traditional flossing, studies suggest they may not remove plaque as effectively. Most dentists still consider regular flossing to be the best way to clean between teeth, so it's not recommended to replace traditional floss with a Waterpik.
Editor's Notes
During our interdental brush research, we found 25 interdental brush products and shortlisted 10 quality products. We collected and analyzed 318,754 customer reviews through our big data system to write the interdental brushes list. We found that most customers choose interdental brushes with an average price of $13.45.
The interdental brushes are available for purchase. We have researched hundreds of brands and picked the top brands of interdental brushes, including DenTek, Modacraft, GUM, Patelai, RAZOKO. The seller of top 1 product has received honest feedback from 385 consumers with an average rating of 4.7.
Written by
Elisa Drew
Elisa Drew is a really professional copywriter specializing in baby products with five years of experience working as a pediatrician once. She has published a series of baby books purchased by over thirty thousand people in the United States.