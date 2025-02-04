The 10 Best Lighted Shower Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2025)

The 10 Best Lighted Shower Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (1)

Lisa Bechard

Last Updated: Jan 9, 2025

* We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Lighted shower mirrors are an essential item for anyone who wants to shave or apply makeup in the shower without having to step out into the steamy bathroom. These mirrors are designed to be fog-free, meaning you can use them even in the hottest and most humid conditions. They are equipped with bright LED lights that ensure you can see every detail of your face clearly, even in low light conditions. Some models even come with magnifying features that allow you to get up close and personal with your face. With a range of sizes and styles to choose from, there's a lighted shower mirror out there for everyone.

Top 10 Lighted Shower Mirrors

#TOP 1

COSMIRROR Lighted Shower Mirror Grey

COSMIRROR

SM378A_Grey_L3C_1X

Grey

8.4"L x 6.7"W

The 10 Best Lighted Shower Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (11)

COSMIRROR Lighted Shower Mirror Fogless for Shaving with Light, 3-Color Dimmable Lights, 360° Rotation, Two Razor Holders No-Drilling Wall-Mounted Anti-Fog Bathroom Shower Mirror Grey

The 10 Best Lighted Shower Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (12) 9.8

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

Upgrade your shower experience with the COSMIRROR Shower Mirror. Say farewell to foggy mirrors with its anti-fog coating, saving you time during your daily grooming routine. The 3-color dimmable LED lights provide enhanced visibility for precise shaving and makeup application. Easily install it with the included adhesive hooks, ensuring bathroom safety without the need for tools. Adjust the mirror angle for optimal viewing, and utilize the razor holder for convenient access to your accessories. With a 12-month warranty, customer satisfaction is guaranteed.

What We Like

Anti-fog Coating

3-Color Dimmable Lights

Easy Installation

COSMIRROR

378 New

Black

8.4"L x 6.7"W

The 10 Best Lighted Shower Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (13)

COSMIRROR Shower Mirror Fogless for Shaving with 3-Color Dimmable Lights – Razor Holders, No-Drilling, Larger Lighted Anti-Fog Shower Mirror Shatterproof & Waterproof for Men and Women

The 10 Best Lighted Shower Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (14) 9.7

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The COSMIRROR Shower Mirror offers a fog-free experience, allowing you to shave comfortably in the shower without the hassle of a foggy surface. Its adjustable lighting with three color modes enhances visibility, making it easier for you to see every detail of your face. You can also enjoy a wider viewing angle with its 360° rotation feature, perfect for tasks like shaving or applying makeup. Plus, installation is a breeze with adhesive hooks, ensuring a secure fit without the need for tools.

What We Like

Fogless for clear visibility

Adjustable lighting modes

Wider viewing angle

Easy installation

#TOP 3

Suupvaor Lighted Shower Mirror

Suupvaor

Black

12.4"L x 6.9"W

The 10 Best Lighted Shower Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (15)

Lighted Shower Mirror Fogless for Shaving, Heated Fog Free Large 9.5*7inch 3 Color Modes Dimming Shower Shaving Mirror with Light, Rechargeable Anti-Fog Shower Mirror with Storage Tray & Razor Holders

The 10 Best Lighted Shower Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (16) 9.5

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The Suupvaor Shower Mirror is a revolutionary fogless mirror designed for shaving in the shower. With its intelligent heating technology, the mirror surface warms up to prevent fogging, eliminating the need for anti-fog sprays or squeegees. The built-in rechargeable battery lasts 2-4 weeks on a single charge, offering convenience and long-lasting use. Featuring 3 color lighting modes and adjustable brightness, this mirror provides versatile lighting options for different needs. Its energy-saving design detects ambient temperature to automatically adjust heating, saving energy and ensuring a clear reflection.

What We Like

Heated Fogless Mirror

Rechargeable Battery

Adjustable Lighting

#TOP 4 Best LED Shower Mirror

ConairMan Lighted Shower Mirror

Conair

BEFF3

Black

7.3"L x 5"W

The 10 Best Lighted Shower Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (17)

ConairMan Lighted Mirror, Fogless Mirror for Shower with 2X Magnification, Shower Mirror Fogless for Shaving, Battery Operated in Glossy Black, 7.3"L x 5"W

The 10 Best Lighted Shower Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (18) 9.4

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

Conair LED Shower Mirror is a versatile fogless mirror designed for shaving. With its LED lighting, you can get a clear view in the shower. The 2x magnification feature is perfect for precise grooming. The mirror comes with 2 suction cups for a secure hold on any smooth surface. It also includes a razor hook for easy access to your razor. Battery-operated, this mirror is travel-friendly, making it convenient for grooming on the go.

What We Like

LED Lighting

Fogless Coating

2x Magnification

#TOP 5

JJhxr Heated Fogless Shower Mirror

JJhxr

HD303

White

9.5"L x 8"W

The 10 Best Lighted Shower Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (19)

Heated Shower Mirror Fogless for Shaving, Lighted Shower Mirror 3 Color Dimming Shower Shaving Mirror, 9.5*8inch Anti-Fog Shower Mirror with Lights, Wall-Mounted Large Shaving Mirror with Razor Holder

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The JJhxr Fogless Mirror is a smart shower mirror designed to make your shaving experience hassle-free. With its heated fogless feature, you can say goodbye to dealing with foggy mirrors while shaving in the shower. The mirror also offers 3-color dimmable lights that provide accurate color representation and brightness control, ensuring you have the perfect lighting for your grooming needs. Its rechargeable battery lasts weeks on a single charge, eliminating the hassle of frequent recharging. Additionally, the mirror has built-in protection mechanisms that enhance safety and convenience during use.

What We Like

Heated Fogless Feature

3-Color Dimmable Lights

Rechargeable Battery

#TOP 6

Suupvaor Lighted Shower Mirror

Suupvaor

3-color Lighting

12.4"L x 7.1"W

The 10 Best Lighted Shower Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (21)

Lighted Shower Mirror Fogless for Shaving, Heated Fog Free Large 9.5*7inch 3 Color Modes Dimming Shower Shaving Mirror with Light, Rechargeable Anti-Fog Shower Mirror with Storage Tray & Razor Holders

The 10 Best Lighted Shower Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (22) 9.4

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

Suupvaor Shower Mirror is a revolutionary heated mirror that prevents fogging, thanks to its intelligent heating chip technology. With a rechargeable 5000mAh battery, it lasts 2-4 weeks on a single charge. The mirror offers 3 color lighting modes and adjustable brightness for various needs. It is energy-saving, automatically adjusting heating based on ambient temperature. The larger size and adjustable angle provide a clear view for shaving, makeup, and grooming, while the deep shelf keeps essentials organized.

What We Like

Heated Fog Prevention

Rechargeable Long Battery Life

Adjustable Lighting & Brightness

#TOP 7

COSMIRROR Heated Fogless Shower Mirror

COSMIRROR

459A

Black

8.5"L x 6.7"W

The 10 Best Lighted Shower Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (23)

Heated Shower Mirror Fogless for Shaving，Lighted Shower Mirror 3 Color Modes Dimming Rechargeable Anti-Fog Shower Mirror with Light 360°Rotation Fog Free Shower Shaving Mirror with Razor Holders

The 10 Best Lighted Shower Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (24) 9.3

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The COSMIRROR Shower Mirror offers a convenient shaving experience with its innovative heated technology that prevents fogging in just 1-3 minutes. You won’t need to fuss with squeegees or hot water anymore. Its rechargeable 5000mAh battery provides up to two weeks of use on a single charge, ensuring you won’t be left in the lurch. The adjustable three-color dimmable lights allow you to choose the perfect ambiance, while the automatic energy-saving feature helps you save power by turning off when not in use. Enjoy a clear view while shaving and grooming with this efficient and user-friendly mirror.

What We Like

Fog-free shaving

Long battery life

Adjustable lighting options

Energy-saving features

#TOP 8

Widitn Heated Fogless Shower Mirror

Widitn

Black

12.4"L x 7"W

The 10 Best Lighted Shower Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (25)

Widitn Shower Mirror Fogless for Shaving, Heated Shower Mirror with Lights, 3 Color Dimmable, Rechargeable Fogless Mirror for Shower, Large Anti-Fog Mirror Shaving Mirror with Razor Holder & Squeegee

The 10 Best Lighted Shower Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (26) 9.1

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The Widitn Fogless Shower Mirror is designed to enhance your grooming routine. With its smart heating technology, the mirror warms up in just 1-3 minutes, ensuring a clear view while you shave. The three adjustable light settings—cold, warm, and natural—allow you to customize your lighting for optimal visibility during your grooming tasks. Its cordless, rechargeable design means you can install it anywhere without worrying about outlets. Plus, the larger size and adjustable tilt provide the perfect angle for a close shave or makeup application, making your morning routine easier and more efficient.

What We Like

Fog-free shaving experience

Adjustable lighting options

Rechargeable and cordless

Larger reflective surface

#TOP 9

JJhxr Shower Mirror with Lights

JJhxr

HD303

Black

12.2"L x 7"W

The 10 Best Lighted Shower Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (27)

Shower Mirror Fogless for Shaving, Heated Shower Mirror with 3 Color Lights Dimming 9.5*8inch Shower Shaving Mirror, Lighted Shower Mirror Large Antifog Shaving Mirror with Storage Tray & Razor Holder

The 10 Best Lighted Shower Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (28) 9.1

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The JJhxr Lighted Shower Mirror is a smart choice for your grooming routine. With its heated fogless design, you can say goodbye to foggy mirrors while shaving in the shower. The 3-color dimmable lights offer Cold, Natural, and Warm options for accurate lighting. Its rechargeable feature ensures long-lasting use without the hassle of frequent charging. The automatic protection mechanisms provide safety and energy efficiency, making your grooming experience hassle-free.

What We Like

Fogless Heating

3-Color Dimmable Lights

Rechargeable Battery

#TOP 10

ToiletTree Products Deluxe LED Fogless Shower Mirror

ToiletTree Products

TTP-LED

Grey

3.5"L x 9.5"W

The 10 Best Lighted Shower Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (29)

ToiletTree Products Deluxe LED Fogless Shower Mirror with Squeegee Anti-Fog Mirror - Adjustable Shaving Mirror with a Squeegee - Rust-Proof, Impact-Resistance Bathroom Shower Mirror

The 10 Best Lighted Shower Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (30) 9.1

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The ToiletTree Products Deluxe LED Fogless Shower Mirror is a shatterproof, easy to mount, and fogless mirror that is 20% larger than other fogless mirrors. It comes with LED lights and a razor holder, making it perfect for shaving, makeup removal, and other shower tasks. With its patented water chamber design, you'll never have to worry about condensation again. Its easy mounting feature makes it simple to mount on your bathroom wall, tile, or door with a removable waterproof double-sided tape.

What We Like

Fogless for life

20% larger than other fogless mirrors

Easy to mount with removable waterproof double-sided tape

Comes with LED lights and a razor holder

Shatterproof

