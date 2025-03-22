The 10 best lip balms with SPF that prevent chapped, burned lips (2025)

Reviews
Written by Ashley Phillips and Katie Decker-Jacoby; edited by Maiya Pascouche
Updated
Between comments from friends, medical professionals, and our favorite skincare influencers, most of us are aware of the importance of wearing sunscreen every single day. But, even the most diligent users often overlook one particular part of the face: the lips. We recommend keeping a lip balm formulated with SPF on hand to round out your routine with full sun protection.
Since products with SPF are notorious for looking and feeling chalky, we took the time to research the best lip balms you won't hate wearing. Taking into account texture, hydrating ingredients, and extra perks like tinted options, these lip balms offer sunblock with the benefit of improving your pout. We also sought the advice and recommendations of three board-certified dermatologists, Dr. Jody Levine, Director of Dermatology at Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of NYC, Dr. Elizabeth K. Hale, senior vice president of The Skin Cancer Foundation, and Dr. Marie Hayag, founder of 5th Avenue Aesthetics.
Our list of the best lip balms with SPF includes a wide range for all preferences, but if we had to pick a favorite, we'd award EltaMD's UV Lip Balm with SPF 36 the top spot. This dermatologist-favorite lip balm checks all boxes with an SPF level above 30, hydrating ingredients, water resistance, and a formula that's made for sensitive skin. No matter the intensity of your activities, this is a lip balm you can count on for nearly any occasion.
Our top 3 picks for the best lip balms with SPF
With its water-resistant and hypoallergenic formula, this lip balm with SPF 36 from dermatologist-favorite EltaMD is great for sports activities and sensitive skin types.
From the sun experts at Supergoop!, this lipstick contains a mineral formula with SPF 30 and a host of hydrating ingredients. It’s available in five shades that build in intensity with each swipe.
Jack Black lip balm provides broad-spectrum sun protection and offsets windburn and extreme temperatures with antioxidants like vitamin E, green tea, and natural emollients.
Best overall
Staff Pick
What we like
- Water resistant
- Good for sensitive skin
- Contains antioxidants
What we don’t like
- Can leave a white cast
Ask a dermatologist for a sunscreen recommendation, and you'll likely hear the name EltaMD. The brand's lip balm gets high marks for its no-frills formula that contains a hefty dose of SPF 36. It's fragrance-free, dye-free, and hypoallergenic, so this is a great pick for those with sensitive skin. In addition to sun-blocking zinc oxide and octinoxate, you'll get free radical-fighting antioxidants, including vitamin C ester and vitamin E. An added benefit of this lip balm is that it's water resistant for up to 80 minutes, so you'll be well prepared for the next trip to the beach or the ski slopes. "One of my favorite and highly recommended lip balms is EltaMD's UV Broad-Spectrum Lip Balm with SPF 31. Its creamy, long-lasting moisturization soothes the lips and provides a protective barrier from UV rays, leaving your lips hydrated and healthy," says Dr. Levine.
Best drugstore
Aquaphor’s vitamin-enriched lip balm with SPF 30 provides sun protection while treating severely chapped lips. It’s fragrance-free, dye-free, and inexpensive enough to buy in multiples.
What we like
- Under $10
- Contains vitamins and shea butter
- Good for severely chapped lips
What we don’t like
- Contains oxybenzone
I bought this lip sunscreen ointment because I'm never without Aquaphor's ultra-nourishing Lip Repair. The two products have similar ingredient lists and consistencies. And though I'm not a huge fan of the sunscreen smell and taste, they're minimal and do not override the efficacy of this balm. The formula specifically caters to those with sensitive skin, and I find this to be true, as well. — Katie Decker-Jacoby, former style & beauty reviews fellow
Best moisturizing
What we like
- Comes in multiple flavors
- Contains antioxidants
- Doesn’t feel sticky or greasy
What we don’t like
- Small size for the price
You may know Jack Black as the popular men's skincare line, but this lip balm is for everyone. The colorless formula contains antioxidant-rich vitamin E and green tea, plus SPF 25, and goes on thick without feeling heavy or greasy. A perk of this lip balm is that you can choose from several flavors, my favorite being the popular Mint. On the flip side, there isn't a ton of product in the squeeze-tube container, but that also means it's easy to stash in a handbag or jacket pocket.
Best mineral
What we like
- Mineral formula
- Can be used in place of lipstick
- Highly pigmented
What we don’t like
- Comes in five colors but could have more
- Pricier than most lip balms with SPF
Supergoop! excels at making sun-protective products more akin to skincare than the typical sticky sunscreen. Now, it's added lipstick to that list with this smooth and hydrating formula containing shea butter, natural mango, peptides, and SPF 30. I appreciate that it's pigment-packed, combining the benefits of a lip balm with SPF and lipstick to simplify your makeup routine. While there are currently five shades made to flatter a variety of skin tones, from a vibrant coral to a deep plum, it would be great to see even more options. Another plus for this lip product is that it has a mineral formula. Dr. Levine adds that "Supergoop's products focus on safe ingredients (avoiding parabens and synthetic fragrances often found in other lipsticks and associated with health risks). I've used this lip product and find it to be good."
Best for sensitive lips
This multi-purpose sunscreen stick is convenient for use on lips and the rest of your face. Its water-resistant formula and SPF 50 make it a great pick for extreme sun exposure activities.
What we like
- Can be used on other areas of face and body
- Good for sensitive skin
- Water-resistant
What we don’t like
- Small size won’t last long if you intend to use it for more than just lips
Dr. Levine names this as one of the best lip balms with SPF, recommending it for those who have sensitive skin. She adds that it "provides UVB/UVA protection and is paraben free and water-resistant, making it ideal for lips receiving extreme sun exposure." A nice perk of this sunblock stick is that it can be used on the rest of the face or to cover moles on other body parts more precisely, though that does mean lip-balm-sized tubes will go fast. Because it's a solid formula, you can look forward to a mess-free application to areas like lips, nose, and under-eyes while on the move. Dr. Levine also recommends looking for SPF levels of 30 or higher, which this pick far surpasses.
Best scented
Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Lip Balm offers a light layer of protection with SPF 15 in a classic roll-up tube. The vitamin E-enriched formula glides on like butter and smells great too.
What we like
- Under $10
- Contains vitamin E
What we don’t like
- Low SPF
As someone who is sensitive to the sun and prone to my fair skin burning, I'm especially cautious with the products I'm using. That being said, I use SPF just about everywhere, even in the colder winter months. I absolutely swear by Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Lip Balm. It has SPF 15 and also prevents my lips from being chapped. It applies buttery smooth, as its name suggests, and smells divine. — Victoria Giardina, former buying guides fellow
Best all-day wear
With ultra-nourishing ingredients like shea butter, Supergoop!’s PLAY Lip Balm treats dry lips while also keeping them sun safe. The soothing formula goes on clear and comes in two flavors: acai and mint.
What we like
- UVA and UVB protection
- Two scent options
- Affordable
What we don’t like
- Somewhat unpleasant taste
The tube and formula remind me of old-school Vaseline, but much more protective and way less goopy. The SPF 30 is great for protecting my lips and the formula includes shea butter for lots of moisture. It doesn't contain any oxybenzone, octinoxate, or octocrylene that would be harmful to coral reefs, so I always use this when I'm around the beach.—Jada Wong, senior editor
Coola Classic Liplux Organic Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 30
Coola’s Liplux Lip Balm is a favorite for its clear, non-greasy formula that’s full of vitamins and antioxidants. Plus, it uses mostly organic ingredients.
What we like
- Water-resistant
- Tinted versions available
- 70% certified organic ingredients
What we don’t like
- Some find the consistency hard or waxy
If you're looking for a quality plant-based sunscreen lip balm, this one from Coola offers broad-spectrum protection, instant moisture, vitamins, and antioxidants. Plus, it's water-resistant for 80 minutes and should be reapplied every two hours. Dr. Hayag says, "This is a good balm that provides broad-spectrum protection against UV rays while also providing hydration to the lips through ingredients like jojoba and avocado oil."
Best glossy
Colorescience marries your favorite lip gloss with sun protection. Enriched with plumping hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, Lip Shine comes in a handful of neutral hues and keeps your pout safe with all-mineral SPF 35.
What we like
- Mineral SPF
- Contains lip-improving peptides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E
What we don’t like
- Limited colors
- Not best for sport activities
For days when you want more color and luster, this lip gloss checks off those boxes — plus, it has broad-spectrum SPF 35 sun protection. You can reapply every two hours, but every 40 minutes if you're swimming or sweating a lot. According to Dr. Hayag, "This is a great gloss that contains zinc oxide and Vitamin E to aid in photoprotection. It also contains hyaluronic acid, helping the lips stay well moisturized. Additionally, it has peptides that give the lips a more plump appearance." The shade selection includes rose, pink, champagne, coral, and clear.
Best tinted
With its creamy formula and multiple color options, this tinted lip balm from MDSolarSciences softens lips as you wear it. Plus, built-in SPF 30 means one less lip product to worry about.
What we like
- Several color choices
- Contains hydrating shea butter, avocado oil, and vitamin E
What we don’t like
- More expensive than most lip balms with SPF
This tinted lip balm has a gentle, cruelty-free, and reef-safe formula that does all of that and, of course, fends off ultraviolet rays, too. The broad-spectrum SPF 30 sheer tinted balm comes in red, pink, and nude. According to Dr. Hayag, "It also has multiple ingredients in it to help keep your lips moisturized, like avocado oil and olive butter. The balm also contains shea butter, which is rich in antioxidants and soothes and softens the lips."
FAQs
What is SPF and what SPF should I wear on my lips?
SPF stands for sun protection factor, which is the measure of how well a certain formula will protect you from the sun's rays."For example, if you use an SPF 30 product properly, it would take you 30 times longer to burn than if you used no sunscreen," Dr. Hale explains. The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends SPF 15 for daily wear and SPF 30 for prolonged outdoor activity.
What's the difference between UVA and UVB rays?
There's ultraviolet A (UVA), which is connected with skin aging, and ultraviolet B (UVB), which is linked to burning. Instead of worrying about whether your lip balm protects against UVA or UVB rays, Dr. Hale says to pick broad-spectrum sunscreen products, as they shield your skin from both rays.
What can sun damage do to your lips?
The skin on your lips is thinner and missing a layer that the rest of your body uses for UV protection, so it's more susceptible to burning. Too much sun exposure without any protective lip balm can lead to dryness, flakiness, and even skin cancer. Dr. Hale says, "About 90 percent of nonmelanoma skin cancers are associated with exposure to UV radiation from the sun."
Are there certain ingredients I should look out for?
According to Dr. Hale, there are two groups of UV-blocking ingredients: physical and chemical. The former are ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, while the latter includes components like avobenzone and octisalate. "Look for products with antioxidants like vitamin E and vitamin C," Dr. Hayag says. "They neutralize and boost protection from free radicals produced by UV radiation and visible light."
As for ingredients to avoid, Dr. Hayag explains that products with menthol — the thing that gives cough drops and pain relief creams its cooling effect — can irritate the lips. You should also stay away from phenol and fragrance for the same reason.
When should I wear it and how often should I apply?
Our experts urge you to wear lip balm with SPF both outdoors and indoors, as the sun can penetrate glass windows. They suggest reapplying every two hours but more frequently if you're eating, drinking, or swimming.
What should I do if my lips get sunburnt?
Dr. Hale recommends the following steps: move into a shady spot, stay hydrated, take Advil or Motrin to reduce inflammation and apply a water-based, moisturizing lip product. For the very last step, she advises steering clear of petroleum and oil-based balms that could possibly aggravate the burn.
