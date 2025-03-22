The 10 best lip balms with SPF that prevent chapped, burned lips (2025)

FAQs

What is SPF and what SPF should I wear on my lips?

SPF stands for sun protection factor, which is the measure of how well a certain formula will protect you from the sun's rays."For example, if you use an SPF 30 product properly, it would take you 30 times longer to burn than if you used no sunscreen," Dr. Hale explains. The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends SPF 15 for daily wear and SPF 30 for prolonged outdoor activity.

What's the difference between UVA and UVB rays?

There's ultraviolet A (UVA), which is connected with skin aging, and ultraviolet B (UVB), which is linked to burning. Instead of worrying about whether your lip balm protects against UVA or UVB rays, Dr. Hale says to pick broad-spectrum sunscreen products, as they shield your skin from both rays.

What can sun damage do to your lips?

The skin on your lips is thinner and missing a layer that the rest of your body uses for UV protection, so it's more susceptible to burning. Too much sun exposure without any protective lip balm can lead to dryness, flakiness, and even skin cancer. Dr. Hale says, "About 90 percent of nonmelanoma skin cancers are associated with exposure to UV radiation from the sun."

Are there certain ingredients I should look out for?

According to Dr. Hale, there are two groups of UV-blocking ingredients: physical and chemical. The former are ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, while the latter includes components like avobenzone and octisalate. "Look for products with antioxidants like vitamin E and vitamin C," Dr. Hayag says. "They neutralize and boost protection from free radicals produced by UV radiation and visible light."

As for ingredients to avoid, Dr. Hayag explains that products with menthol — the thing that gives cough drops and pain relief creams its cooling effect — can irritate the lips. You should also stay away from phenol and fragrance for the same reason.

When should I wear it and how often should I apply?

Our experts urge you to wear lip balm with SPF both outdoors and indoors, as the sun can penetrate glass windows. They suggest reapplying every two hours but more frequently if you're eating, drinking, or swimming.

What should I do if my lips get sunburnt?

Dr. Hale recommends the following steps: move into a shady spot, stay hydrated, take Advil or Motrin to reduce inflammation and apply a water-based, moisturizing lip product. For the very last step, she advises steering clear of petroleum and oil-based balms that could possibly aggravate the burn.