The 10 Best Magnetic Nail Polishes Of 2025 | The Apex Beauty (2025)

This post contains affiliate links.

Updated on April 13, 2025

Having your nails look like beautiful gemstones is one way to accessorize your daily life. Your nails can speak so much about your personality, and there is no other way better than rocking the trendy magnetic nail polish. This magnetic nail polish gives your nails an eye-catching velvet-rich textural finish that you can’t afford to look away from. Magnetic nail polish is made with very tiny metallic particles that are generated when a magnet or a small magnetic disc is placed near it.

The exciting thing about the best magnetic nail polish is that you have the freedom to create various nail art designs, patterns, and shapes effortlessly. A magnetic disc of metals arranged in different patterns will transform the beautiful patterns into your nails. Here are some of the best magnetic nail polish in the market you should try out.

Contents Editor’s Choices

10 Best Magnetic Nail Polishes In 2025 1. BORN PRETTY Cat Magnetic Nail Polish Set (Best Alcohol-Free) 2. Sally Hansen Magnetic Nail Polish (Best Metallic Finish) 3. Allenbelle Magnet Gel Nail Polish (Best Multi-Color) 4. UR SUGAR Color Changing Gel Nail Polish Set (Best Long Lasting) 5. MIZHSE 9D Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish (Best Charming Effect) 6. AZUREBEAUTY Cat Eyes Gel Nail Polish (Best Innovation) 7. MTSSII Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish (Best Matte Finish) 8. Gellen Gel Nail Polish Kit (Best Non-Toxic) 9. Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit (Best Gel Nail Polish) 10. Lagunamoon Gel Nail Polish (Best Glossy Finish)

How To Choose The Right Magnetic Nail Polish? Magnet Strength Color and Finish Brand Reputation Price Ease Of Use

How To Use Magnetic Nail Polish? Step 1: Prep Your Nails Step 2: Apply The Magnetic Nail Polish Step 3: Hold The Magnet Over Your Nails Step 4: Apply Top Coat Step 5: Clean Up Pro Tips:

Conclusion

Editor’s Choices

Products Rating Check Price Best Alcohol Free: BORN PRETTY Cat Magnetic Nail Polish Set 8 Price on Amazon Best Metallic Finish: Sally Hansen Magnetic Nail Polish 8.6 Price on Amazon Best Multi-color: Allenbelle Magnet Gel Nail Polish 8.6 Price on Amazon Best Long Lasting: UR SUGAR Color Changing Gel Nail Polish Set 8.2 Price on Amazon Best Charming Effect: MIZHSE 9D Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish 8.6 Price on Amazon Best Innovation: AZUREBEAUTY Cat Eyes Gel Nail Polish 8 Price on Amazon Best Matte Finish: MTSSII Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish 8.6 Price on Amazon Best Non-Toxic: Gellen Gel Nail Polish Kit 8.4 Price on Amazon Best Gel Nail Polish: Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit 8.6 Price on Amazon Best Glossy Finish: Lagunamoon Gel Nail Polish 8.2 Price on Amazon

10 Best Magnetic Nail Polishes In 2025

1. BORN PRETTY Cat Magnetic Nail Polish Set (Best Alcohol-Free)

Enjoy the fun of magnetic transformation with this Born Pretty cat magnetic nail polish set. The kit contains three Chameleon 3D cat magnetic nail polish bottles, one bottle of black nail polish, and a 1-piece magnetic stick for application. This formula has a cat magnetic eye effect and a chameleon color that brings out a perfect combination. The black nail polish is to be used as a base to bring out an amazing cat magnetic effect. This nail polish is made with no harsh ingredients, and it is very healthy, vegan, and with low odor.

Check Price On Amazon

2. Sally Hansen Magnetic Nail Polish (Best Metallic Finish)

If you want your nails to have unique and high-quality flattering colors, go for the Sally Hansen magnetic nail polish. It is available in sparkly and shiny eight different shades to suit different occasions in your life. The formula dries off quickly and is long-lasting as it does not chip for 2-3 weeks.

This kit offers different designs, and you can create 3D cat-eye nail art in the comfort of your home. This nail polish comes with a magnet and does not need a black base. It is also easy to remove.

3. Allenbelle Magnet Gel Nail Polish (Best Multi-Color)

This is a multi-color se4ries magnetic gel nail polish with a glossy cat-eye finish that makes your nails look fabulous. The kit contains six magnetic gel nail polish that is made with high-quality and non-toxic harmless resin that will not damage your nails. Unlike other magnetic nail gel polish, you need to dry this gel under a UV lamp for about 2-3 minutes or an LED lamp for 60 seconds to get the cat eye effect. This gel nail polish is easy to apply and lasts for about 20 days without chipping.

Check Price On Amazon

4. UR SUGAR Color Changing Gel Nail Polish Set (Best Long Lasting)

Bless your nails with these3 section mood temperature color-changing gel nail polish that amazingly changes color with your body temperature and environmental temperature. You will get three color sections for your nails at different temperatures. The set has nude, brown, pink, rose red, yellow, blue, and green colors that interchange at different temperature levels. This color-changing gel polish is ideal for all seasons and works best on longer nails. When it’s cold, the colors appear stronger and clear. During summer and fall, nail polish has a bright effect on your nails. This will be a perfect set if you are looking for an ideal gift for a nail art lover.

Check Price On Amazon

5. MIZHSE 9D Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish (Best Charming Effect)

MIZHSE 9D Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish gives your nails a holographic shimmery finish with a galaxy effect. The set contains five 10ml galaxy cat eye nail gel polish, one black nail gel, and two magnetic sticks, all in one kit that saves you money. You can mix the colors and achieve a fantastic color-changing and cat-eye effect to get the most outstanding results. This gel nail polish is made with natural resin, healthy ingredients that are non-toxic with a low smell. If you are DIY, you must practice getting the perfect results.

Check Price On Amazon

6. AZUREBEAUTY Cat Eyes Gel Nail Polish (Best Innovation)

Get a fantastic 3D cat eye effect with thiscolor-changinggel nail polish. It is a set of 6 bottles (12ml) of cat eye gel polish with a 1-piece double-headed magnetic stick that help you create different patterns. Note that it is very necessary to apply black or any dark color gel polish before applying the cat eye gel polish for perfect results. This magnetic gel nail polish is made with environmental-friendly ingredients, and no pungent chemicals or materials are used. The polish is high quality, long lasting, smooth, easy to apply, and ideal for all kinds of nails.

Check Price On Amazon

7. MTSSII Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish (Best Matte Finish)

This cat-eye gel nail polish with a mate finish gives your nails a starry sky effect with six colors to mix and play with. This 9D cat-eye gel effect allows you to have a galaxy on your nails. To achieve the chameleon color, you need to mix the color and have a black base. This cat-eye nail gel polish is made with non-toxic, eco-friendly, and harmless materials that are ideal for most skin types and safe to use on any kind of nail. Whether your nails are natural, tips, fake, acrylic, or UV gel nails, this chameleon gel polish works on all of them.

Check Price On Amazon

8. Gellen Gel Nail Polish Kit (Best Non-Toxic)

Add some colors to your busy life with this set of magnetic gel polishes. It includes six pieces of cat-eye-rich gel colors and 1 piece of a magnetic wand. It is easy and quick to create a beautiful cat eye stone line with a magnetic wand, and the nail polish needs to be cured under UV/LED nail dryer light. From different viewing angles, the cat-eye line will amazingly change in color. The gel polish is made with healthy ingredients that are non-toxic, environmental-friendly, and with a low smell. You can wear this gel nail polish for 2-3 weeks as it is chip resistant. Watch the video for more details.

Check Price On Amazon

9. Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit (Best Gel Nail Polish)

If you want to save time and money rather than go to a nail salon, buy this Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit. It is a set of two 9D galaxy cat eye gel nail polishes, one black gel polish, one matter top coat, one top coat, and a double-headed 3D magnetic stick. The gel polish has a cat eye effect and a chameleon color that gives a sparkly holographic effect. In different lights and angles, the mixed colors of purple and red will appear in different colors and shapes. You will get amazing nail results when you mix the shiny top coat and the matt top coat. For charming effects, the black gel polish is supposed to be applied thinly in two layers and ensure that each layer is completely dry.

Check Price On Amazon

10. Lagunamoon Gel Nail Polish (Best Glossy Finish)

This is a six-color-themed collection of 3D cat-eye gel nail polish in a small box. When applied and appropriately cured on a UV/LED lamp, it gives long-lasting, mirror-finish results. A nail dryer is required, or otherwise, it will not dry. No chips, smudges, or nicks are experienced when using the magnetic Lagunamoon Gel Nail Polish. It is a high-quality gel with a low smell and good tenacity and is made with non-toxic, harmless resin. This gel nail polish set is ideal for professional salon beauty and home use. It is suitable for natural nails, UV gel nails, false nails, acrylic, and nail tips.

Check Price On Amazon

How To Choose The Right Magnetic Nail Polish?

Magnetic nail polish is a type of nail polish that contains iron particles, which allow it to be manipulated with a magnetic wand. This creates patterns and designs on the nails that are unique and eye-catching. However, with so many different brands and types of magnetic nail polish on the market, it can be difficult to know which one to choose. This article will discuss the key factors to consider when choosing the right magnetic nail polish for you.

Magnet Strength

One of the most important factors to consider when choosing a magnetic nail polish is the magnet’s strength. A stronger magnet will create more defined lines and patterns on the nails, while a weaker magnet will result in more subtle designs. It’s worth noting that some magnets may need to be stronger for certain designs, causing the polish to bunch up or not spread evenly. It’s best to try out different strengths of magnets to see which one works best for your desired design.

Color and Finish

Another important factor to consider when choosing magnetic nail polish is the color and finish. Some magnetic nail polishes come in many colors, while others are only available in a few shades. Additionally, some magnetic nail polishes have a glossy finish, while others have a matte finish. Choose a color and finish that complements your skin tone and personal style.

Brand Reputation

When choosing a magnetic nail polish, it’s important to consider its reputation. Some brands have a reputation for producing high-quality, long-lasting nail polishes, while others are known for their low-quality, short-lived products. It’s best to stick with reputable brands when choosing a magnetic nail polish to ensure you get a high-quality product that will last.

Price

Price is another important factor to consider when choosing magnetic nail polish. Some magnetic nail polishes can be quite expensive, while others are more affordable. It’s important to consider your budget and choose a magnetic nail polish that fits within your price range. However, remember that a higher price sometimes guarantees a better product.

Ease Of Use

Lastly, consider the ease of use when choosing magnetic nail polish. Some magnetic nail polishes are easier to use than others, with some requiring multiple coats or a specific technique to get the desired effect. Choosing a magnetic nail polish that is easy to use and won’t be too time-consuming or frustrating to apply is best.

Magnetic nail polish is a fun and unique way to add personality to your nails. However, with so many different brands and types of magnetic nail polish on the market, it can be difficult to know which one to choose. By considering the magnet strength, color and finish, brand reputation, price, and ease of use, you’ll be able to find the perfect magnetic nail polish for you. With the right magnetic nail polish, you’ll be able to create eye-catching designs that will turn heads and make a statement.

How To Use Magnetic Nail Polish?

Magnetic nail polish is a type of nail polish that contains small particles of iron, which react with a magnet to create a unique design on the nails. It is a popular trend in nail art and can be used to create various looks, from simple geometric patterns to more complex designs. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use magnetic nail polish for a beautiful and unique manicure.

Step 1: Prep Your Nails

The first step in using magnetic nail polish is to prep your nails. Start by removing old nail polish, then shape and file your nails to your desired length and shape. Push back your cuticles and apply a base coat to your nails. Allow the base coat to dry completely before moving on to the next step.

Step 2: Apply The Magnetic Nail Polish

Once the base coat is dry, it’s time to apply the magnetic nail polish. Start by using one coat of magnetic nail polish on your nails, making sure to cover the entire surface of each nail. Allow the first coat to dry for about 2-3 minutes or until it is no longer tacky to the touch. Apply a second coat of the magnetic nail polish, making sure to cover the entire surface of each nail again. Allow the second coat to dry for about 5-7 minutes or until it is no longer tacky to the touch.

Step 3: Hold The Magnet Over Your Nails

With the magnetic nail polish still wet, take the magnet with it and hold it over your nails. Hold the magnet about 1/8 inch above the nails and move it in a circular motion for about 15-20 seconds. This will cause the iron particles in the nail polish to react with the magnet and create a unique design on the nails. Repeat this step on all of your nails.

Step 4: Apply Top Coat

Once you have completed the magnetic design on your nails, it is important to apply a top coat to protect the design and add shine to your nails. Apply one coat of topcoat and allow it to dry completely before moving on.

Step 5: Clean Up

Finally, clean up any excess nail polish on your skin or cuticles using a cotton swab dipped in nail polish remover.

Pro Tips:

It is best to use magnetic nail polish with a light-colored base coat, as the design will be more visible on a lighter background.

To create more intricate designs, you can use a small, round magnet, such as a refrigerator magnet, to create more detailed patterns.

Be careful not to hold the magnet too close to the nails, as this can cause the design to be too strong and overpowering.

Magnetic nail polish is a fun and easy way to add a unique touch to your manicure. Following these simple steps, you can create designs and patterns on your nails for a one-of-a-kind look. With a little practice, you’ll be able to create a wide range of designs with magnetic nail polish to suit your style.

Conclusion

With magnetic gel nail polish, it is easier to achieve the cat-eye nail art you want than with other nail polish. They are also available in plenty of colors, shades, and finishes making it easier to pick one that works best for you. These magnetic nail polishes use specialized magnets that give a texture and patterned look to your nail polish with the help of a magnetic wand or stick. You can choose one of the best magnetic nail polishes from this list and try it with all types of nails for outstanding results.