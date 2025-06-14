The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2025)

Table of Contents
At a Glance: Our Top Picks Top 10 Magnifying Makeup Mirrors Conair Lighted Makeup Mirror UBYMET 10x Lighted Makeup Mirror Lighted Makeup Mirror with 10X Magnifying Double Side CLSEVXY Vanity Mirror Makeup Mirror MKUMIR 15X Vanity Mirror MIYADIVA 20X Lighted Makeup Mirror MIYADIVA 20X Makeup Mirror with Lights MIYADIVA 20X Magnifying Makeup Mirror Omobolanle 7" Lighted Makeup Mirror MOMOKUBA Lighted Makeup Mirror Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is best magnification for makeup mirror? 2. What's the best mirror for makeup? 3. What magnification do I need to shave a mirror? References

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (1)

Lisa Bechard

Last Updated: Jan 3, 2025

* We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Magnifying makeup mirrors are a must-have for anyone who wants to achieve a flawless makeup application. These mirrors come in various sizes and magnification levels, allowing users to see every detail of their face. They are perfect for applying makeup, tweezing eyebrows, and even for skincare routines. Magnifying makeup mirrors are also available with LED lights, providing optimal lighting for makeup application. They are ideal for both professionals and everyday users, making them a popular choice in the beauty industry. With their ability to enhance precision and accuracy, magnifying makeup mirrors are a great addition to any beauty routine.

At a Glance: Our Top Picks

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2) #TOP 1

Conair Lighted Makeup Mirror

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (3) 9.9

Buy on Amazon Read Review

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (4)

9.9

Read Review

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (5) #TOP 2

UBYMET 10x Lighted Makeup Mirror

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (6) 9.8

Buy on Amazon Read Review

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (7)

9.8

Read Review

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (8) #TOP 3

Lighted Makeup Mirror with 10X Magnifying Double Side

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (9) 9.6

Buy on Amazon Read Review

Top 10 Magnifying Makeup Mirrors

#TOP 1

Conair Lighted Makeup Mirror

Conair

BE401X

Satin Nickel

16"L x 10.3"W

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (11)

Conair Lighted Makeup Mirror, LED Vanity Mirror, 1X/10x Magnifying Mirror, Corded in Satin Nickel Finish

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (12) 9.9

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The Conair Makeup Mirror is designed to elevate your beauty routine with its innovative features. The energy-efficient LED lighting ensures you have bright illumination without the hassle of bulb replacements. With both 1X and 10X magnification options, you can easily tweeze and groom with precision. The mirror also offers three adjustable light settings, allowing you to customize your lighting for different environments. Plus, its 360° rotation makes it easy to find the perfect angle for your needs. This mirror combines style and functionality, making it a must-have for any makeup lover.

What We Like

Energy-efficient LED lighting

Dual magnification options

Adjustable light settings

360° rotation

#TOP 2

UBYMET 10x Lighted Makeup Mirror

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (13)

10x Large Lighted Makeup Mirror, Rechargeable 8" Height Adjustable Vanity Mirror, 1x/10x Magnifying Mirror with 3 Color, Brightness Adjustable, 360° Rotation Double Sided Mirror, Gift for Women

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (14) 9.8

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The UBYMET Lighted Makeup Mirror is designed to enhance your makeup routine with its versatile features. The double-sided mirror offers 1x for standard makeup and 10x magnification for intricate tasks like applying eyeliner or contact lenses. You can choose from three color light modes—white, warm, and cold—allowing you to see your makeup in various lighting conditions. With a built-in rechargeable battery, you can enjoy up to four hours of wireless use, eliminating the need for constant battery replacements. Plus, its height is adjustable, ensuring a comfortable viewing angle for users of all heights.

What We Like

Adjustable height

Rechargeable battery

Three light modes

1x/10x magnification

#TOP 3 Best LED Makeup Mirror

Lighted Makeup Mirror with 10X Magnifying Double Side

DEIOVWXS

MM-M

Chrome

15"L x 8"W

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (15)

Lighted Makeup Mirror, 3000 mAh Rechargeable Double Sided Magnifying Mirror with 3 Colors, 1x/10x 360° Rotation Vanity Mirror, Brightness Adjustable Magnification Cosmetic Light up Mirror, Women Gift

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (16) 9.6

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

This rechargeable lighted makeup mirror is perfect for applying makeup or doing facial treatments. It has 1X/10X magnification, 3 color lights, and stepless brightness adjustment, providing a flawless makeup look. The 360° rotatable design allows you to easily find the angle you want, and it has a built-in 2000 mAh battery that lasts for 4 hours. The compact design takes up very little space, and it can stand stably on the countertop. It is not only a professional vanity mirror, but also a desk lamp and night light.

What We Like

10X magnifying double side for a flawless makeup look

3 color lights and stepless brightness adjustment for different environments

360° rotatable design and built-in 2000 mAh battery for convenience

#TOP 4 Best Makeup Mirror for Bathroom

CLSEVXY Vanity Mirror Makeup Mirror

CLSEVXY

CLS-051-2

Transparent

8.3"L x 6.3"W

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (17)

CLSEVXY Vanity Mirror Makeup Mirror with Stand, 1X/15X Magnification Double Sided 360 Degree Swivel Magnifying Mirror, 6.25 Inch Portable Table Desk Counter top Mirror Bathroom Shaving Mirror

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (18) 9.6

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

CLSEVXY Vanity Mirror Makeup Mirror is a double-sided magnifying mirror that provides 1X/15X magnification. The 15X magnification is perfect for up-close tweezing or makeup application. The 360° swivel mirror can be rotated to any angle for great viewing. It is made with a stylish acrylic frame that has a glossy finish and a transparent appearance with a base. It is a perfect gift for someone special who wants to have a flawless makeup look.

What We Like

Double-sided design for easier flawless makeup application

15X magnification for up-close tweezing or makeup application

360° swivel mirror for great viewing from any angle

#TOP 5

MKUMIR 15X Vanity Mirror

MKUMIR

MKT69Z

Transparent

7"L x 7"W

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (19)

15X Vanity Mirror Makeup Mirror,1X/15X Magnification Double Sided Magnifying Mirror,360 Degree Swivel Desk Mirror,Portable Table Counter top Mirror for Bathroom Shaving Mirror,Gift for Women

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (20) 9.5

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The MKUMIR Makeup Mirror is designed to enhance your beauty routine with its elegant look and functionality. The dual-sided mirror features 1X and 15X magnification, allowing you to see your overall makeup while also focusing on intricate details like eyeliner and eyelashes. With its 360-degree swivel design, you can easily adjust the angle to find the perfect view for your needs. Made from durable materials, this sturdy mirror ensures a smooth experience without the worry of rust or scratches, making it an ideal addition to your bathroom or a convenient travel companion.

What We Like

Elegant design

Dual-sided magnification

360-degree rotation

Durable materials

Portable and lightweight

See Also
A lighted mirror is a getting ready essential — here’s how to choose the best one

#TOP 6

MIYADIVA 20X Lighted Makeup Mirror

MIYADIVA

White-8.8in

11.8"L x 9.7"W

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (21)

Lighted Makeup Mirror, 20X Magnifying Mirror with Light and Adjustable Brightness, Vanity Mirror with 3 Color Light, 2-Sided Mirror for Desk, Detachable Travel Makeup Mirror with Light 8.8 Inches

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (22) 9.4

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The MIYADIVA Lighted Makeup Mirror is designed to enhance your beauty routine with its double-sided mirror featuring 20X and 1X magnification. The large 8.8-inch size allows you to see every detail clearly, making it perfect for tasks like applying mascara or plucking eyebrows. With its three color light options and adjustable brightness, you can create the ideal lighting for your makeup application. The 360-degree rotation ensures you can find your perfect angle, while the powerful 2000 mAh battery lets you use it for 4-5 hours without frequent recharging, providing convenience for your daily use.

What We Like

Double-sided magnification

Adjustable light settings

Long battery life

Detachable for travel

#TOP 7

MIYADIVA 20X Makeup Mirror with Lights

MIYADIVA

Magnifying Mirror

White

14.6"L x 8.8"W

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (23)

MIYADIVA Makeup Mirror with Lights, 20X Magnifying Mirror with Light and Touch Switch, Vanity Mirror with 3 Color Light and 80 LEDs, 2-Sided Desk Mirror with Light 8.8 Inches

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (24) 9.4

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The MIYADIVA Makeup Mirror is designed for versatility and convenience. It features both a 1X and a 20X magnifying side, allowing you to handle delicate tasks like eyelash application or blackhead removal with precision. With three color light options and adjustable brightness, you can adapt the lighting to suit any makeup scenario. The mirror is equipped with 80 long-lasting LED lights, ensuring you have bright illumination for up to 100,000 hours. Additionally, its clever design includes a 360-degree rotating feature, making it easy to switch views, and a built-in phone holder for following tutorials while you get ready.

What We Like

Dual magnification options

Adjustable brightness and colors

Long-lasting LED lights

360-degree rotation

Phone holder included

#TOP 8

MIYADIVA 20X Magnifying Makeup Mirror

MIYADIVA

20X-HIGH-MIRROR

8 Inches

12.7"L x 7.8"W

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (25)

MIYADIVA 20X Magnifying Makeup Mirror,Double Sided 1X & 20X Magnifying Mirror with Stand,Tabletop Magnified Vanity Mirror with 360°Rotation for Bathroom or Bedroom 7.8 Inch

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (26) 9.3

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

MIYADIVA Magnifying Mirror is a versatile makeup mirror with 1x and 20x magnification options. The dual-sided design allows for flawless makeup applications. The 20x magnifying side is perfect for precise tasks like tweezing and applying contact lenses. With a 360° swivel joint, you can easily switch between magnifications for optimal viewing angles. This elegant tabletop mirror adds a touch of sophistication to any bedroom or bathroom decor.

What We Like

Dual-sided design

20x magnification

360° swivel

#TOP 9

Omobolanle 7" Lighted Makeup Mirror

Omobolanle

DM-DB7-001

Black

13.2"L x 8.2"W

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (27)

Omobolanle 7" Lighted Makeup Mirror, 10X Magnifying Mirror with Light 360° Rotation Double Sided Mirror with 3 Color Lights Brightness & Height Adjustable Rechargeable LED Light Up Mirror Black

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (28) 9.3

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The Omobolanle Lighted Mirror is designed to enhance your makeup routine. With its 1X and 10X magnification, you can easily see your entire face or zoom in for detailed tasks like eyebrow plucking and applying contact lenses. It features an adjustable height, letting you find the perfect angle for your makeup application without straining your back. The mirror also offers three color modes, allowing you to choose the best lighting for your environment, ensuring flawless makeup every time. Plus, the built-in rechargeable battery provides hours of use, making it convenient for any setting.

What We Like

Height adjustable

Multiple light settings

Rechargeable battery

Double-sided mirror

#TOP 10

MOMOKUBA Lighted Makeup Mirror

MOMOKUBA

20x magnifying mirror with light

White

11.8"L x 8.7"W

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (29)

MOMOKUBA Makeup Mirror with Lights, Double Sided 1x/20x Magnifying Mirror with Light, Rechargeable 3 Color Lights and Adjustable Brightness Vanity Mirror, 360° Rotation Detachable Comes with Tweezer

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (30) 9.3

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The MOMOKUBA Makeup Mirror offers a double-sided design featuring both 1X and 20X magnification, making it perfect for detailed tasks like applying eyeliner or checking for fine lines. With adjustable brightness and three color modes, you can customize the lighting to suit different environments, ensuring your makeup looks flawless. The mirror rotates 360° for the best angles, and its detachable design makes it easy to travel with. Plus, the multifunctional base not only stabilizes the mirror but also stores your cosmetics and holds your phone for video tutorials, enhancing your makeup routine.

What We Like

High magnification options

Adjustable lighting settings

360° rotation

Detachable for travel

Storage for cosmetics

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (31)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is best magnification for makeup mirror?

For most people, a makeup mirror is a must-have, and if you're looking for just one magnification level, 5x is probably the best choice.

2. What's the best mirror for makeup?

Our best overall pick is the Riki Loves Riki Skinny Mirror, thanks to its rechargeable design, quality LED lighting, and phone mount that allows it to double as a ring light. Here are the best makeup mirrors.

3. What magnification do I need to shave a mirror?

However, as your near-vision starts to weaken with age (it happens to us all at some point), then a magnifying mirror really comes into its own. I suggest the best magnification for shaving is somewhere between 3x and 5x.

Editor's Notes

During our magnifying makeup mirror research, we found 48 magnifying makeup mirror products and shortlisted 10 quality products. We collected and analyzed 62,473 customer reviews through our big data system to write the magnifying makeup mirrors list. We found that most customers choose magnifying makeup mirrors with an average price of $31.36.

The magnifying makeup mirrors are available for purchase. We have researched hundreds of brands and picked the top brands of magnifying makeup mirrors, including Conair, UBYMET, DEIOVWXS, CLSEVXY, MKUMIR. The seller of top 1 product has received honest feedback from 385 consumers with an average rating of 4.7.

Written by

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (32)

Lisa Bechard

Lisa Bechard is a skin therapist with 12 years of working experience in the beauty industry and also an experienced beauty writer who has expertise in skincare, medical aesthetics and cosmetic surgery, and wellness. Her writing skills are excellent and all her content is very persuasive and insightful.

The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2025)

References

Top Articles
Herniated Disc Surgery & Recovery Time: What to Expect
Low blood pressure (hypotension) - Diagnosis and treatment
Dr. Mishock: Effective Solutions for Low Back Pain: How Physical Therapy Can Improve Your Quality of Life
Latest Posts
Spine Surgery | Spine Treatment Beverly Hills CA
Spine Surgeon for Herniated Disc Treatment | Front Range Spine and Neurosurgery
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Stevie Stamm

Last Updated:

Views: 6439

Rating: 5 / 5 (60 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Stevie Stamm

Birthday: 1996-06-22

Address: Apt. 419 4200 Sipes Estate, East Delmerview, WY 05617

Phone: +342332224300

Job: Future Advertising Analyst

Hobby: Leather crafting, Puzzles, Leather crafting, scrapbook, Urban exploration, Cabaret, Skateboarding

Introduction: My name is Stevie Stamm, I am a colorful, sparkling, splendid, vast, open, hilarious, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.