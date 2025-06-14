The 10 Best Magnifying Makeup Mirrors of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2025)

Lisa Bechard
Last Updated: Jan 3, 2025
Magnifying makeup mirrors are a must-have for anyone who wants to achieve a flawless makeup application. These mirrors come in various sizes and magnification levels, allowing users to see every detail of their face. They are perfect for applying makeup, tweezing eyebrows, and even for skincare routines. Magnifying makeup mirrors are also available with LED lights, providing optimal lighting for makeup application. They are ideal for both professionals and everyday users, making them a popular choice in the beauty industry. With their ability to enhance precision and accuracy, magnifying makeup mirrors are a great addition to any beauty routine.
Conair Lighted Makeup Mirror
UBYMET 10x Lighted Makeup Mirror
Lighted Makeup Mirror with 10X Magnifying Double Side
Top 10 Magnifying Makeup Mirrors
#TOP 1
Conair Lighted Makeup Mirror
Conair
BE401X
Satin Nickel
16"L x 10.3"W
9.9
The Conair Makeup Mirror is designed to elevate your beauty routine with its innovative features. The energy-efficient LED lighting ensures you have bright illumination without the hassle of bulb replacements. With both 1X and 10X magnification options, you can easily tweeze and groom with precision. The mirror also offers three adjustable light settings, allowing you to customize your lighting for different environments. Plus, its 360° rotation makes it easy to find the perfect angle for your needs. This mirror combines style and functionality, making it a must-have for any makeup lover.
What We Like
Energy-efficient LED lighting
Dual magnification options
Adjustable light settings
360° rotation
#TOP 2
UBYMET 10x Lighted Makeup Mirror
UBYMET
TC-MM-M
Chrome
15"L x 8"W
9.8
The UBYMET Lighted Makeup Mirror is designed to enhance your makeup routine with its versatile features. The double-sided mirror offers 1x for standard makeup and 10x magnification for intricate tasks like applying eyeliner or contact lenses. You can choose from three color light modes—white, warm, and cold—allowing you to see your makeup in various lighting conditions. With a built-in rechargeable battery, you can enjoy up to four hours of wireless use, eliminating the need for constant battery replacements. Plus, its height is adjustable, ensuring a comfortable viewing angle for users of all heights.
What We Like
Adjustable height
Rechargeable battery
Three light modes
1x/10x magnification
#TOP 3 Best LED Makeup Mirror
Lighted Makeup Mirror with 10X Magnifying Double Side
DEIOVWXS
MM-M
Chrome
15"L x 8"W
9.6
This rechargeable lighted makeup mirror is perfect for applying makeup or doing facial treatments. It has 1X/10X magnification, 3 color lights, and stepless brightness adjustment, providing a flawless makeup look. The 360° rotatable design allows you to easily find the angle you want, and it has a built-in 2000 mAh battery that lasts for 4 hours. The compact design takes up very little space, and it can stand stably on the countertop. It is not only a professional vanity mirror, but also a desk lamp and night light.
What We Like
10X magnifying double side for a flawless makeup look
3 color lights and stepless brightness adjustment for different environments
360° rotatable design and built-in 2000 mAh battery for convenience
#TOP 4 Best Makeup Mirror for Bathroom
CLSEVXY Vanity Mirror Makeup Mirror
CLSEVXY
CLS-051-2
Transparent
8.3"L x 6.3"W
9.6
CLSEVXY Vanity Mirror Makeup Mirror is a double-sided magnifying mirror that provides 1X/15X magnification. The 15X magnification is perfect for up-close tweezing or makeup application. The 360° swivel mirror can be rotated to any angle for great viewing. It is made with a stylish acrylic frame that has a glossy finish and a transparent appearance with a base. It is a perfect gift for someone special who wants to have a flawless makeup look.
What We Like
Double-sided design for easier flawless makeup application
15X magnification for up-close tweezing or makeup application
360° swivel mirror for great viewing from any angle
#TOP 5
MKUMIR 15X Vanity Mirror
MKUMIR
MKT69Z
Transparent
7"L x 7"W
9.5
The MKUMIR Makeup Mirror is designed to enhance your beauty routine with its elegant look and functionality. The dual-sided mirror features 1X and 15X magnification, allowing you to see your overall makeup while also focusing on intricate details like eyeliner and eyelashes. With its 360-degree swivel design, you can easily adjust the angle to find the perfect view for your needs. Made from durable materials, this sturdy mirror ensures a smooth experience without the worry of rust or scratches, making it an ideal addition to your bathroom or a convenient travel companion.
What We Like
Elegant design
Dual-sided magnification
360-degree rotation
Durable materials
Portable and lightweight
#TOP 6
MIYADIVA 20X Lighted Makeup Mirror
MIYADIVA
White-8.8in
11.8"L x 9.7"W
9.4
The MIYADIVA Lighted Makeup Mirror is designed to enhance your beauty routine with its double-sided mirror featuring 20X and 1X magnification. The large 8.8-inch size allows you to see every detail clearly, making it perfect for tasks like applying mascara or plucking eyebrows. With its three color light options and adjustable brightness, you can create the ideal lighting for your makeup application. The 360-degree rotation ensures you can find your perfect angle, while the powerful 2000 mAh battery lets you use it for 4-5 hours without frequent recharging, providing convenience for your daily use.
What We Like
Double-sided magnification
Adjustable light settings
Long battery life
Detachable for travel
#TOP 7
MIYADIVA 20X Makeup Mirror with Lights
MIYADIVA
Magnifying Mirror
White
14.6"L x 8.8"W
9.4
The MIYADIVA Makeup Mirror is designed for versatility and convenience. It features both a 1X and a 20X magnifying side, allowing you to handle delicate tasks like eyelash application or blackhead removal with precision. With three color light options and adjustable brightness, you can adapt the lighting to suit any makeup scenario. The mirror is equipped with 80 long-lasting LED lights, ensuring you have bright illumination for up to 100,000 hours. Additionally, its clever design includes a 360-degree rotating feature, making it easy to switch views, and a built-in phone holder for following tutorials while you get ready.
What We Like
Dual magnification options
Adjustable brightness and colors
Long-lasting LED lights
360-degree rotation
Phone holder included
#TOP 8
MIYADIVA 20X Magnifying Makeup Mirror
MIYADIVA
20X-HIGH-MIRROR
8 Inches
12.7"L x 7.8"W
MIYADIVA Magnifying Mirror is a versatile makeup mirror with 1x and 20x magnification options. The dual-sided design allows for flawless makeup applications. The 20x magnifying side is perfect for precise tasks like tweezing and applying contact lenses. With a 360° swivel joint, you can easily switch between magnifications for optimal viewing angles. This elegant tabletop mirror adds a touch of sophistication to any bedroom or bathroom decor.
What We Like
Dual-sided design
20x magnification
360° swivel
#TOP 9
Omobolanle 7" Lighted Makeup Mirror
Omobolanle
DM-DB7-001
Black
13.2"L x 8.2"W
The Omobolanle Lighted Mirror is designed to enhance your makeup routine. With its 1X and 10X magnification, you can easily see your entire face or zoom in for detailed tasks like eyebrow plucking and applying contact lenses. It features an adjustable height, letting you find the perfect angle for your makeup application without straining your back. The mirror also offers three color modes, allowing you to choose the best lighting for your environment, ensuring flawless makeup every time. Plus, the built-in rechargeable battery provides hours of use, making it convenient for any setting.
What We Like
Height adjustable
Multiple light settings
Rechargeable battery
Double-sided mirror
#TOP 10
MOMOKUBA Lighted Makeup Mirror
MOMOKUBA
20x magnifying mirror with light
White
11.8"L x 8.7"W
The MOMOKUBA Makeup Mirror offers a double-sided design featuring both 1X and 20X magnification, making it perfect for detailed tasks like applying eyeliner or checking for fine lines. With adjustable brightness and three color modes, you can customize the lighting to suit different environments, ensuring your makeup looks flawless. The mirror rotates 360° for the best angles, and its detachable design makes it easy to travel with. Plus, the multifunctional base not only stabilizes the mirror but also stores your cosmetics and holds your phone for video tutorials, enhancing your makeup routine.
What We Like
High magnification options
Adjustable lighting settings
360° rotation
Detachable for travel
Storage for cosmetics
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. What is best magnification for makeup mirror?
For most people, a makeup mirror is a must-have, and if you're looking for just one magnification level, 5x is probably the best choice.
2. What's the best mirror for makeup?
Our best overall pick is the Riki Loves Riki Skinny Mirror, thanks to its rechargeable design, quality LED lighting, and phone mount that allows it to double as a ring light. Here are the best makeup mirrors.
3. What magnification do I need to shave a mirror?
However, as your near-vision starts to weaken with age (it happens to us all at some point), then a magnifying mirror really comes into its own. I suggest the best magnification for shaving is somewhere between 3x and 5x.
