The 10 Best Makeup Mirrors in 2021 (2025)

Makeup mirrors have come a long way, and they keep getting better with time. We no longer have to put up with ancient technology mirrors that show distorted reflections that drive us absolutely nuts. As long as we use the right makeup mirror, we can leave out the door confidently knowing that our makeup is flawless and impeccable. Don’t know what to look for in a makeup mirror? No worries—we’ve put together a list of the best makeup mirrors as well as a detailed guide to make sure you find the perfect one. Check out the guide right below before you start comparing your options to make the search easier. Contents [ show ] What to Look for in a Makeup Mirror One-Sided Standard One-Sided Magnifying Tri-Fold One-Sided Standard Mirror With a Magnifying Mirror Compact Mirror

Top 10 Best Makeup Mirrors 2025 1. Best Premium Pick: SimpleHuman Sensor Mirror 2. Best Budget Pick: COSMIRROR Makeup Mirror 3. Best Tri-Fold: Mirrorvana Vanity Mirror 4. Best for Taking Selfies: GLAMCOR Riki Skinny Mirror 5. Best Hollywood Style: Waneway Lighted Vanity Mirror 6. Best Bluetooth: iHome Vanity Mirror 7. Best Compact: Fancii Compact Makeup Mirror 8. Best Wall-Mounted: KEDSUM Flexible Gooseneck Magnifying Mirror 9. Best Overall Pick: AirExpect Makeup Mirror 10. Best 10x Magnifying Mirror: KOOLORBS Magnifying Mirror

Final Thoughts What to Look for in a Makeup Mirror The first thing you need to figure out before you start looking for a mirror is whether you want a standard mirror, a magnifying mirror, or both. If you want to learn more about magnifying mirrors first, you can skip ahead to this portion of the article. One-Sided Standard This mirror only has one side and it shows your true reflection. The Waneway Lighted Vanity Mirror is the best in this department. One-Sided Magnifying This mirror only has one side and it shows your magnified reflection. If you need a 10x magnifying mirror, go for the KOOLORBS Magnifying Mirror. If you need something lower than that, then the 5x SimpleHuman Sensor Mirror is your best pick. Tri-Fold When unfolded, you’ll usually find a standard mirror in the center. Depending on the product, the left and right panels may include magnifying mirrors, or magnifying mirrors as well as another standard mirror. The top product in this guide, the AirExpect Makeup Mirror, is actually a tri-fold mirror. One-Sided Standard Mirror With a Magnifying Mirror Some one-sided standard mirrors come with a small magnifying mirror that you can attach to the larger mirror. You have two options here: the budget-friendly COSMIRROR Makeup Mirror and the premium GLAMCOR Riki Skinny Mirror. Compact Mirror Compact mirrors are the most portable type of makeup mirror. People like to carry them in their purse so they can do their touch-ups whenever they want. They’re usually tiny, but some are a bit bigger than average, like the Fancii Compact Makeup Mirror which is five inches in diameter. Now that you know what types of products you’ll encounter once you start looking, you’re ready to meet the 10 best makeup mirrors available today.

Top 10 Best Makeup Mirrors 2025

1. Best Premium Pick: SimpleHuman Sensor Mirror

Why we like it: Apart from the sensor feature, which automatically turns the lights on when you’re in front of the mirror, it’s also cordless and rechargeable. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Type: One-sided 5x magnifying

Power Supply: USB charger

The Mercedes Benz of makeup mirrors, the SimpleHuman Sensor Mirror uses such advanced technology that the manufacturer might as well have added an AI assistant like Siri and turned it into a mirror robot. The hefty price tag is jaw-dropping, but once you know what it does, you’re going to want one for yourself, too.

General Features

First off, this 8-inch mirror only has one mirrored side, and it’s 5x magnifying. Depending on how far your face is from the mirror, you might not see your entire face. However, it’s great for when you’re doing detailed work, and especially if you don’t have perfect eyesight.

The build is solid so it’ll definitely last a long time, and the mirror fully tilts back for maximum adjustability. The telescoping base will allow you to adjust the height as well.

Lighting

This is where the features really start to get crazy. As the name says, this is a sensor mirror, so it’ll automatically light up once it detects you. It’ll turn off after about 15 seconds when you walk away.

It gets really bright, so thank heavens you’re able to adjust the brightness by touching the black rim. The lifespan of the lights is 40,000 hours, so there’s a chance this mirror will outlive you—as it should for the price.

There are only two light settings—full sunlight and true-to-life candlelight—and the patented technology, called Tru-Lux Light System, simulates natural sunlight, allowing you to color-correct your makeup when needed.

Other Features

The lights aren’t where the cool features end. This mirror is cordless, but is rechargeable using a USB adapter. This makes it a lot more convenient than most makeup mirrors you’ll find on the market. It’ll last about two to three weeks per change, and maybe up to five weeks if you’re one of those people who can do their makeup in like five minutes.

Now for the bad news—the cord is short. If you’re not careful, it might fall and break. And this isn’t covered under the product’s five-year warranty. You should use an extension cord when charging it just to be on the safe side.

Pros Tilt function

On/off sensor

Bright

Adjustable brightness

Cordless and rechargeable

Five-year warranty

Cons Expensive

Short charging cord

2. Best Budget Pick: COSMIRROR Makeup Mirror

Why we like it: It’s a high-quality inexpensive option that comes with a 10x magnifying mirror attachment. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Type: One-sided with 10x magnifying mirror attachment

Power Supply: 4 AA batteries, USB cable

If you are not quite ready to splurge on a tabletop makeup mirror or simply can’t justify spending over $30 on one, this one from COSMIRROR is your best bet. The quality is pretty good for a lighted makeup mirror that costs around $25. And it has a lot of the same features as the AirExpect Makeup Mirror.

General Features

This is a one-sided standard mirror that’s a little smaller than the AirExpect Makeup Mirror. It’s not a tri-fold mirror, so it’ll look like a tablet with a base on your desk or vanity.

It’s big enough to see your face in it and it also comes with a suction cup 10x magnifying mirror attachment. You can place it anywhere on the mirror, which will really help you with your eyeliner game. Plus it has a 180-degree free rotation feature that will give you better angle views than the AirExpect Mirror.

Lighting

The LED lights will light your entire face evenly, but it may not be bright enough for darker rooms. If you need a mirror that gets super bright, you might want to go for the Waneway Lighted Vanity Mirror instead.

You can easily switch between the three temperature colors (white, yellow, white+yellow) by holding down the power button on the front for a couple of seconds. If you hold the power button for longer, it will adjust the brightness of the lights.

Other Features

Just like the AirExpect Makeup Mirror, this mirror comes with a base that will hold quite a few things while you’re doing your makeup. It can be powered by 4 AA batteries or by using a USB cable as well. However, the cable is a little too short, so unless you’re putting the mirror next to a power outlet, you might want to get an extension cord. It also doesn’t come with an adapter, so you’ll need to buy one for it.

Pros Comes with a 10x magnifying mirror attachment

Three color temperatures

Adjustable brightness

180-degree free rotation

Tray base

Cons Not for dark rooms

No adapter

USB cable is too short

3. Best Tri-Fold: Mirrorvana Vanity Mirror

Why we like it: It’s the largest tri-fold mirror around, and the tray base is detachable. See Also Gift Her a Top-Tested Makeup Mirror That Will Look Cute on Her Vanity Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Type: Tri-fold

Power Supply: 4 AA batteries, USB cable

If you like the AirExpect Makeup Mirror but are still on the fence because you either want a larger mirror, or are looking for something with a detachable base, the Mirrorvana Vanity might be a better option. It costs about $15 more—a small price to pay to get the features you want.

General Features

As mentioned before, this mirror is bigger than the AirExpect Makeup Mirror. The dimensions of the standard mirror in the middle are 7.7 x 10.6 inches while the latter’s are 5.5 x 8 inches. When you unfold the mirror, you’ll see that there are six 3.5-inch magnifying mirrors.

On the left from top to bottom are 3x, 5x, and 10x magnifying mirrors respectively. The order is reversed on the right. Having this many magnifying mirrors will greatly help you with doing detailed work. However, the size of these mirrors may not be big enough depending on what you intend on using them for, so just keep that in mind.

This mirror also has a rotatable 360-degree design.

Lighting

The lights are bright enough to light up your face, but not bright enough to illuminate your face in a dark room. You can switch between three color temperatures—warm, cool, and mixed—and the brightness can be adjusted by holding down the power button. Note that even with the mixed and warm settings, the lighting may still look a bit cool.

Other Features

Like the AirExpect Makeup Mirror, this mirror has a tray base to hold brushes and stuff, but the big difference is that it’s detachable. If you need a tri-fold mirror for traveling, this is it.

It can be powered using 4 AA batteries or the USB cable it comes with. It doesn’t have an adapter, but at least the USB cable is six feet long, so you won’t be limited by a short cable.

Pros Tri-fold with six magnifying mirrors

Three color temperatures

Adjustable brightness

180-degree rotation

Detachable tray base

Six-feet long USB cable

Cons Not for dark rooms

Magnifying mirrors may be too small

Color temperatures may be too cool

No adapter for the USB cable

4. Best for Taking Selfies: GLAMCOR Riki Skinny Mirror

Why we like it: The Bluetooth feature allows you to take easy, beautiful selfies. Plus it comes with a magnifying mirror attachment. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Type: One-sided with 5x magnifying mirror attachment

Power Supply: Dual USB charger

Take your makeup to the next level with GLAMCOR’s Riki Skinny Mirror. A favorite of many influencers and beauty bloggers/vloggers, it has a magnetic phone clip to help you take beautiful selfies. It even made it to Oprah’s list of her favorite things. It’s that good.

General Features

The Riki Skinny Mirror is widely known for its sleek design. It’s 9.5 x 13 inches so it’s pretty large, but since it’s only ⅜ inch in thickness, it’ll fit nicely in totes, backpacks, and large purses. You can get the official carry case to protect it from getting damaged. It’s probably the skinniest tabletop mirror you’ll ever find in this size range. So if space is an issue, this is the best makeup mirror to get.

The mirror itself is only 1x magnified, but the product comes with a magnetic 5x magnifying mirror attachment which you can mount on and off the large mirror as you please. It also has an adjustable stand for added convenience.

Lighting

The lights on this mirror get super bright, so it’s a good thing there are five dimming stages for you to play around with. You most likely won’t need to use the fifth setting because of how bright it is. If you’re sensitive to bright lights, you might find that the lowest setting is still a little too bright for comfort. You can remedy this by sticking white tape or paper over the lights.

Other Features

As mentioned before, it comes with a magnetic phone clip attachment that will hold your phone when it’s time to take your selfies. Connect it to Bluetooth and you’ll be able to capture photos by clicking on the camera icon on the bottom right section of the mirror. It truly is your best option if you want to be able to seamlessly watch makeup tutorials, or film yourself, while you do your makeup.

The biggest problem with this mirror is the price. But if you can justify the expensive price tag, then it’s definitely worth getting.

Pros Sleek design

3x magnifying mirror attachment

5 dimming stages

Adjustable stand

Bluetooth feature and magnetic phone clip for taking selfies

Cons Expensive

May be too bright

5. Best Hollywood Style: Waneway Lighted Vanity Mirror

Why we like it: Your makeup area will feel like a Hollywood movie set with the addition of this mirror. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Type: One-sided standard

Power Supply: 12V adapter

If you want to feel like an actress on an old Hollywood movie set every time you do your makeup, this is the best makeup mirror for you. You won’t even need natural light because of how bright this mirror gets. And it looks really pretty, too, so it’ll make your vanity or desk look like a professional makeup studio.

General Features

First off, this mirror is 14.5 x 19 inches. It matters because so many people thought it was bigger than it actually is. But if you have a ruler or a tape measure handy, you’ll see it’s actually plenty big enough. You’ll be able to see your entire profile, including your hair and your chest.

Since it has a wider footprint than the rest of the mirrors in this guide, you’ll want to put it somewhere with a lot of space if you want it sitting out all the time. But you’ll be glad to know that despite its size and sturdy feel, it’s not that heavy so moving it around won’t be a hassle.

Thanks to the 360-degree rotation feature, you can rotate it backwards or forwards to get the best viewing angle. Unfortunately, this doesn’t come with a magnifying mirror, so if you need one of those, get a small one that you can mount on the mirror. This Beauty Planet mirror is a great option. It comes with a tweezer and an eyeshadow brush.

Lighting

The mirror is surrounded by 12 bright LED bulbs with a 50,000-hour lifespan. They’re not replaceable, but if any of them stops working, you can just contact customer service and they should send you a replacement.

There’s a warm setting and a daylight setting, and you can adjust the brightness by holding down the power button on the mirror.

Other Features

The mirror will remember the last setting you were on so you won’t need to keep resetting it back to your desired setting with every use.

Since the product has a three-year warranty and free lifetime component replacement service, if your charger breaks, you can contact customer service for a free replacement.

One thing to note is that the cord is a little short, so you might need an extension cord near your vanity or desk.

Pros Very bright

360-degree rotation

Two temperature settings

Adjustable brightness

Memory function

Three-year warranty

Cons No magnifying mirrors

Short charger cord

Wide footprint

6. Best Bluetooth: iHome Vanity Mirror

Why we like it: You’ll be able to listen to music and use your phone hands-free while doing your makeup. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Type: One-sided standard

Power Supply: 100V-240V universal voltage AC adapter

Being able to see your face clearly when putting your makeup on is great, but being able to do that, listen to music, charge your phone, and use your phone hands-free all at the same time is even better. You get all these with the iHome Vanity Mirror—the best Bluetooth makeup mirror on the list.

General Features

The mirror looks sleek and futuristic, as you’d expect from something that’s Bluetooth-capable. At 9 x 7 inches, it’s definitely big enough to see your whole face, and it has a tiny footprint so it won’t occupy too much space on your desk or vanity.

The major con is that it doesn’t magnify at all. If that’s what you’re looking for, you might just want to skip this altogether or supplement it with a magnifying compact mirror, like the Fancii Compact Makeup Mirror.

Lighting

The mirror features accent LEDs that provide natural-looking light. There are only two settings—high and low—and they’re neither too harsh nor too dim. They could be better (and brighter), but if you’re going to be doing your makeup in a well-lit area regularly, the brightness should be sufficient. Otherwise, you’ll need something that can brighten up a dark room.

Other Features

This product’s selling point isn’t the mirror itself, but rather, all the extra and amazing features that come with it. Thanks to the Bluetooth feature, you’ll be able to listen to your favorite tunes while you do your makeup, which makes this task so much more fun if it’s not something you necessarily enjoy doing.

On top of that, you’ll be able to take and make calls, talk to Siri (or whoever your virtual assistant is), send texts, and more—hands-free. It doesn’t only save you time, but it also allows you to focus more on your makeup while you multitask. And you won’t have to worry about your phone dying on you since you can charge it through the mirror through a USB charging port.

We know it sounds cool, but you should still manage your expectations. The sound isn’t Bose quality, and while it’s loud enough to wake up anyone in the room, it does crack when it’s turned all the way up. Also, the universal adapter it comes with is too large for some bathroom outlets and ends up blocking the GFCI buttons.

Pros Large with a small footprint

Music-capable

Allows you to use your phone hands-free

USB charging port

Cons Not magnifying

Lights could be better

Plug is too big for some outlets

7. Best Compact: Fancii Compact Makeup Mirror

Why we like it: It’s a compact mirror with a standard side and a magnifying side, and you can take it with you literally anywhere. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Type: Dual-sided

Power Supply: USB cable

A large mirror is the perfect size for doing your entire makeup, but if you want something you can carry around with you wherever you go, you’ll need a reliable compact mirror, like the Fancii Compact Makeup Mirror. It’s large enough that you can see more than just one eye or your nose, but it’s also small enough that it’ll fit nicely in your purse or a desk drawer.

General Features

The first thing you’ll notice when you look at this mirror for the first time is that it’s pretty and luxe-looking. You might also notice that it looks rather big in the photos. And no, it’s not because the model is tiny, rather, the mirror is actually five inches in diameter.

But don’t be intimidated. Once you have it, you’ll see it’s the perfect size, and you won’t be able to go anywhere without it. If you have small hands, however, it might be a little too big to hold comfortably in your hand.

It’s a dual-sided compact, with the bottom side being the 1x magnifying mirror and the upper side being the 10x magnifying mirror.

Lighting

The 1x magnifying mirror has an outer ring that puts out a soft, natural-looking glow. It’s not too bright, but it’s definitely brighter than most, if not all similarly-sized compact mirrors on the market. The lights turn on automatically when you open the mirror, and turn off when you close it.

Now for the con, while the light does reflect onto the 10x magnifying side, it’s not bright enough for you to see well unless you’re in a well-lit space. If it’s really important for you to have the 10x magnifying side be lit, this may not be the best makeup mirror for you.

Other Features

The mirror comes with rechargeable batteries that last up to a month with a full charge. You charge it with the USB cable it comes with, but you’ll have to provide your own adapter.

It comes in three colors—black, rose gold, and silk white—so your options aren’t too limited. If you’re on the fence because you think a five-inch mirror is too big, you could get this smaller, Fancii compact mirror instead.

Unlike many makeup mirrors, all Fancii products are backed with a 24-month warranty.

Pros Large size for a compact

Portable

Has 1x and 10x magnifying sides

Three colors available

24-month warranty

Cons Too big for small hands

Only the 1x magnifying side has lights

No adaptor for the USB cable

8. Best Wall-Mounted: KEDSUM Flexible Gooseneck Magnifying Mirror

Why we like it: You’ll no longer need to bend forward to see your face with this mirror’s long, adjustable neck. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Type: One-sided 10x magnifying

Power Supply: 3 AAA batteries

The KOOLORBS Magnifying Mirror is great because you can mount it on smooth, flat surfaces, but if you’re looking for more flexibility, you should try the KEDSUM Flexible Gooseneck Mirror. It takes away the need to bend forward, so you’ll be saying goodbye to that annoying and unnecessary back pain.

General Features

Like the KOOLORBS Magnifying Mirror, this mirror is a one-sided magnifying mirror only, although you do get three options. There’s a 10x magnifying circle mirror, a 7x magnifying circle mirror, and a 10x square magnifying mirror.

Each of them is about the same size as the KOOLORBS mirror so you can take it traveling with you as well. Unlike the KOOLORBS mirror, however, you’ll need to be within two to three inches of the KEDSUM mirror. That can’t be fun if you’re farsighted.

Lighting

The 14 LED lights around the mirror are bright, but there is no way to adjust the brightness. Thankfully, the light it emits is soft enough that it won’t hurt your eyes. There’s only one color temperature, which is white.

The KEDSUM Mirror is obviously not the best in this department. If you prefer a magnifying mirror with better light settings and adjustable brightness, just go for the KOOLORBS Mirror.

Other Features

Like the KOOLORBS Mirror, the KEDSUM Mirror also comes with a powerful suction cup system. You can easily mount it or move it to other locations as you please. Just make sure to follow the mounting directions so you don’t get woken up by the mirror falling in the middle of the night.

The 11.5-inch adjustable gooseneck is the KEDSUM Mirror’s main selling point. Since you can bring the mirror in as close to your face as you need, you won’t have to lean over your bathroom sink or pretty much climb onto your vanity. And the neck is so easy to adjust that you’ll be able to find those perfect viewing angles really quickly.

It’s not smart like the KOOLORBS mirror, so remember to shut it off after use. Otherwise, it’ll drain the 3 AAA batteries rather fast.

Pros Suction cup feature

Adjustable gooseneck

Three options available

Cons Only one light settings

Not dimmable

Does not come with a standard mirror

9. Best Overall Pick: AirExpect Makeup Mirror

Why we like it: It has adjustable brightness, comes with four different mirrors, and has a tray to hold your brushes - that’s literally everything you need. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Type: Tri-fold

Power Supply: 4 AA batteries, USB cable

The makeup mirror that practically has it all, the AirExpect Makeup Mirror is the best makeup mirror to ever grace anyone’s vanity or bathroom. It has over 12,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, which is already a feat in itself. And it’s inexpensive to boot, costing less than other high-end products despite being a highly-rated, high-quality lighted makeup mirror.

General Features

At first glance, the AirExpect Makeup Mirror looks classy and sophisticated, what with its textured, quilt look exterior when folded. It’s definitely a beautiful addition to your vanity, no matter what style you’re going for. It’s available in black, white, and metallic pink.

Unfolding it reveals the standard mirror in the middle, another standard, yet smaller mirror on the right panel, and the 2x and 3x magnifying mirrors on the left. The folding panels also mean you can store or travel with it without worrying about the mirrors getting scratched. Since the center mirror is 5.5 inches wide and 8 inches tall, you’ll be able to see your whole face easily, even the bits you’d rather not see.

Thanks to the 90-degree tilt functionality, you no longer have to sit with your nose right against the mirror to see everything you need to see. The left and right folding panels are also angled when unfolded, so you’ll be able to see your face from a wide variety of angles.

Lighting

Designed to handle poorly-lit rooms, this mirror has 72 built-in LEDs that can switch between three color temperatures—natural, warm, and cool. It gets so bright that it’s pretty much brighter than the world’s future at this point. It’ll light your face evenly so you’ll be able to see every single detail.

You can switch the color with a light touch of the sensor switch, and adjust the brightness by long-pressing the same switch. Equipped with a memory function, the mirror will remember the current setting and will be at that setting on your next use.

Other Features

The tray at the base is a nifty feature. It can hold makeup brushes, jewelry, and other cosmetic products. It’s not big enough to replace a makeup organizer, but it’s still pretty useful. However, it gets kind of annoying when you need to tuck the mirror away, since the base gives it an awkward shape.

The mirror can be powered by 4 AA batteries as well as a USB cable. Unfortunately, the cable doesn’t come with its own adapter, so you’ll have to provide that yourself.

Pros Tri-fold with standard mirror and 1x, 2x, and 3x magnifying mirrors

Three color temperatures

Gets super bright

Adjustable brightness

Tilt function

Has tray for holding objects

Cons Has no adapter for the USB cable

Base can’t be detached

10. Best 10x Magnifying Mirror: KOOLORBS Magnifying Mirror

Why we like it: You’ll be able to see every detail on your face in this mountable 10x magnifying mirror. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Type: One-sided 10x magnifying

Power Supply: 3 AAA batteries

If you already own a standard mirror that you like and all you’re missing now is a magnifying mirror to help you do your eye makeup, pluck out fine hairs, or simply obsess over your pores, check out this magnifying mirror from KOOLORBS. Not only is it lighted, but you can also mount it on smooth, flat surfaces since it comes with a suction cup feature.

General Features

Because this is a 10x magnifying mirror, you won’t be able to clearly see your entire face in it. In fact, all you’ll see is a blurry image unless your face is six inches away. If you only need to see a small section of your face at a time, then this is a good mirror to have.

It’s not too large nor too big. The whole thing is seven inches in diameter, with the actual mirrored surface being five inches.

It’s small enough that you can take it with you when you travel. Just make sure to pad it correctly to protect the glass. Also, since the power button can be accidentally clicked while in transit, you might want to leave the batteries out until you’re at your destination.

What makes this mirror really cool is that the 360-degree swivel joint will let you rotate it in any direction you want, so you won’t need to keep adjusting your position just to get the perfect angle.

Lighting

The brightness on this mirror is pretty good. You’ll be able to see even the finest, as well as almost transparent hairs. The mirror puts out a nice glow, and you can choose between three color temperatures: white, white plus yellow, and yellow. You can also adjust the brightness by holding down the power button.

Other Features

As you may have already read above, this mirror uses 3AAA batteries, so it’s really convenient that it turns itself off when it hasn’t been touched for 30 minutes. And the suction power of the suction cup system is pretty great. As long as the surface is smooth and you follow the directions carefully, you should be able to mount and unmount this mirror with ease. You can mount it on your vanity mirror or your bathroom mirror if you want.

Another good thing about the product is that you don’t need to use the suction feature at all. It’ll stand just fine on a flat surface.

Pros 360-degree rotation in any direction

Three color temperatures

Adjustable brightness

Auto shut-off

Suction cup feature

Cons Might accidentally turn on in transit

Reflection is blurry unless your face is six inches away

Does not come with a standard mirror