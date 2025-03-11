The 10 Best Makeup Remover Wipes to Buy in 2025 (2025)

Whether you enjoy a full face of makeup or a subtle look, you can probably agree that removing your makeup before bed is both a tedious and challenging thing to do: and quite frankly, you’re not alone. Tons of people would rather fall asleep with their makeup on than remove it the traditional way, which is why makeup remover wipes are quickly becoming the solution to every makeup lover’s problems. After all, some brands don’t require the use of water, allowing you to wipe off your makeup from the comfort of your own bed! Contents [ show ] Picking the Best Makeup Remover Wipes 2025 Do Makeup Remover Wipes Really Work? What Are the Benefits of Using Makeup Remover Wipes? Different Types of Makeup Remover Wipes What to Consider When Selecting Makeup Remover Wipes

Top 10 Best Makeup Remover Wipes 2025 1. Best Overall Makeup Wipes Neutrogena Makeup Remover Face Wipes 2. Best Premium Makeup Wipes La Fresh Travel Lite Makeup Remover Wipes 3. Best Multi-purpose Makeup Wipes Olay 5-in-1 Daily Cleansing Wipes 4. Most Environmentally-Friendly Makeup Wipes Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads by PHOGARY 5. Best Reusable Makeup Wipes Erase Your Face Makeup Removing Cloths by Danielle 6. Best Makeup Wipes For Acne-prone Skin Garnier Skinactive Clean+ Makeup Remover Wipes 7. Best Budget Makeup Wipes Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths 8. Best Makeup Wipes For Dry Skin Dickinson’s Refreshingly Clean Cleansing Cloths 9. Best Makeup Wipes For All Skin Types Aveeno Ultra-Calming Makeup Removing Wipes 10. Best Makeup Wipes For Sensitive Eyes Always Off Reusable Makeup Remover Cloths

Guide to Buying the Best Makeup Remover Wipes Different Skin Types The Many Uses of Makeup Remover Wipes How to Properly Remove Eye Makeup Pros and Cons of Using Makeup Remover Wipes What to Consider When Buying Makeup Remover Wipes Makeup Remover Wipe FAQs

Final Words Picking the Best Makeup Remover Wipes 2025 When shopping around for the best makeup remover wipes, it’s normal to feel like there are simply too many choices. However, when you take your individual needs into account, the search quickly narrows itself down. We surfed the web with one goal in mind: locating the most affordable, reputable and skin-friendly makeup wipes on the market — and we’re happy to say that we did just that! Before we reveal which makeup remover wipes made our list and why, we quickly want to cover what you need to know before making your pick. Do Makeup Remover Wipes Really Work? Makeup remover wipes are an effective, affordable and convenient way to remove makeup. However, depending on your needs, some makeup remover wipes will work better than others. This is especially true if you enjoy wearing a full face of waterproof makeup. Removing eye makeup tends to be the biggest challenge but luckily, most makeup wipes were designed to tackle long-lasting eyeshadows, eyeliners and mascaras. However, there is a proper way to remove eye makeup, which we will touch upon in our full guide. Makeup remover wipes really do work, and there’s a pack out there with your name written all over it — no matter what your prerequisites are! What Are the Benefits of Using Makeup Remover Wipes? Whether you just finished sweating up a storm at a soccer game or just came home from a night of clubbing and don’t have it in you to wash your face, makeup remover wipes will come to your rescue! In truth, there are dozens of benefits to using makeup remover wipes. We listed some of the most popular benefits down below but will dive deeper into the pros and cons in our full guide. Here are some key benefits, to name a few. Practical

1. Best Overall Makeup Wipes Neutrogena Makeup Remover Face Wipes

Why we like it: We love how Neutrogena Makeup Remover Face Wipes remove 99.3% of all makeup. Waterproof mascaras and 24-hour lipsticks don’t stand a chance against these gentle and refreshing wipes!. Say goodbye to stubborn makeup! Editor’s Rating:

Type: Single-use

Skin Type: All skin types

Contact lens wearers rejoice, Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes are alcohol-free and gentle on the eyes. So no, you won’t feel that dreaded burning sensation the second you tackle your waterproof mascara. These facial wipes are so effective makeup artists vouch for them, which is how they became the #1 recommended brand of makeup remover wipes.

Hearing this, you might think their price tag would be inflated, but that’s far from the truth. They’re super affordable, and (for future reference) they even come in a value twin pack for extra savings. Or, if you’re someone who frequently travels and sleeps out, they also come in individually-wrapped wipes — for easy transportation.

If you enjoy smelling as good as you feel, you’ll be happy to know that Neutrogena Wipes have a fragrance to them. However, if you have a sensitive nose this might turn you away from them. In this case, we recommend checking out Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths. They offer similar perks without coming on too strong. Whether you’re a makeup-lover who enjoys a full face of makeup or an au-natural kind of gal, these wipes will exceed your expectations.

Extras: These pre-moistened towelettes effectively remove makeup while tackling heavy residue, dirt and oil. They remove 99.3% of all makeup and have been ophthalmologist-, dermatologist- and allergy-tested.

Pros Removes light and heavy-duty makeup

Great value

Amazing smell

Alcohol-free

Ophthalmologist, dermatologist and allergy-tested

Cons Quite fragrant

2. Best Premium Makeup Wipes La Fresh Travel Lite Makeup Remover Wipes

Why we like it: Throw a handful of individually-wrapped La Fresh wipes into your bag and use them at leisure for a fresh and silky feel. Don’t let these gentle and animal-friendly wipes fool you — they tackle stubborn makeup like it’s nobody’s business. Editor’s Rating:

Type: Single-use

Skin Type: Oily, dry and normal skin types

If you’re the traveling type, you might be wondering why you recognize La Fresh Travel Lite Wipes and the answer is: they’re often offered to hotel, spa and Airbnb guests. They meet Transportation Security Administration standards, making them just as perfect for carry-on bags as they are for purses, school bags and gym bags.

La Fresh Makeup Remover Wipes come in individual packs so you don’t have to worry about them drying out. The towelettes are 100% biodegradable and best of all, they’re not tested on animals. However, it’s worth mentioning that since they come individually-wrapped, they do produce a lot of trash.

La Fresh Wipes are touted by professionals who wear a full face of makeup meant to last them all day long. However, they’re also loved by travelers and athletes who enjoy cleansing their face between plane rides and matches.

These wipes have a light smell that is often compared to the one of baby wipes. Although they are promoted for all skin types, it’s worth mentioning that if you have very sensitive skin they might cause you to feel slightly irritated despite being alcohol-free. Also, keep in mind that while a dispenser is showcased in the pictures, it is not included in the purchase.

Extras: La Fresh Makeup Wipes are made with vitamin E, which helps repair the skin. They’re also infused with refined and purified mineral oils that leave you feeling fresh — not oily.

Pros Removes heavy makeup

Towelettes are 100% biodegradable

Not tested on animals

Made with vitamin E

Alcohol-free

Cons Dispenser not included

Not ideal for sensitive skin

3. Best Multi-purpose Makeup Wipes Olay 5-in-1 Daily Cleansing Wipes

Why we like it: Olay 5-in-1 Daily Cleansing Wipes replace the need for a cleanser, toner and exfoliator — clearing up some bathroom counter space in the process. Just add a bit of water and watch as the dry towelettes come to life with silky smooth foam. Editor’s Rating:

Type: Single-use

Skin Type: Normal skin

Olay 5-in-1 Daily Cleansing Wipes are soap-free and have been dermatologically-tested. They tackle waterproof mascaras without being too rough on the eyes. You’ll experience a deep cleanse that is comparable to actually washing your face.

One of our favorite things about these wipes is how much they lather the skin, and that’s thanks to their suds, which come to life with water. In just one week, you’ll notice that your skin is softer than before and that it shines with a healthy glow.

Olay 5-in-1 wipes aren’t pre-moistened like some of the other wipes on our list, which can complicate things, especially for travelers. You need to have access to water to activate these wipes. However, you do not need to rinse your face after using them as you can wipe away leftover residue by soaking the cloth in water and wipe your face clean.

Another thing to keep in mind is that these wipes have a strong but pleasant smell to them. They’re also better suited for normal skin types, as they can cause breakouts when used on people with oily or acne-prone skin.

If you’re someone who plays sports or frequently travels, we recommended checking out La Fresh Travel Lite Makeup Remover Wipes instead — they come pre-moistened and offer many of the same perks.

Extras: On top of removing makeup, Olay 5-in-1 also cleanses and tones the skin. The towelettes have suds that help exfoliate the skin, and the cloth itself can be used as a mask. These hydrating makeup remover wipes are infused with grapeseed extract for a silky and luxurious feel.

Pros Multi-purpose

Dermatologist-tested

Removes tough makeup

Gentle on the eyes

Cons Requires water

Strong smell

4. Most Environmentally-Friendly Makeup Wipes Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads by PHOGARY

Why we like it: When using Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads by PHOGARY, you can remove your makeup and cleanse your face without feeling guilty about creating extra waste. These reusable makeup pads are the gift that keeps on giving and they’re made with high-quality materials, too. Editor’s Rating:

Type: Reusable

Skin Type: All skin types

Most makeup remover wipes are practical beyond belief, but we wouldn’t go as far as to call them environmentally-friendly. Luckily, these Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads can be reused, time and time again, offering some peace of mind. These pads are a perfect alternative to cotton pads that need to be discarded after each use.

They’re also compatible with all skin types since they are not infused with any additional products. To activate these pads, you need to run them under warm water before attempting to remove your makeup.

We love Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads because they do exactly as promised. However, we couldn’t give them a perfect score because if you’re trying to remove stubborn makeup, you’ll need to add makeup remover to achieve your goal. If you’re someone who constantly uses throwaway cotton pads to remove your makeup, Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads will help you save tons of money in the long run.

You might notice that these pads look stained even after putting them in the wash. If this is the case, make sure that you are properly rinsing them before throwing them in the washing machine.

Extras: When you order a pack of Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads, you’ll receive sixteen organic cotton rounds and a laundry bag. Once you’re done using your pads, place them in the laundry bag, pop them in the wash and reuse them over and over again.

Pros Reusable

Multi-purposed

Nice texture

High-quality materials

Cons Requires warm water

Makeup remover required for heavy-duty makeup

5. Best Reusable Makeup Wipes Erase Your Face Makeup Removing Cloths by Danielle

Why we like it: Erase Your Face Makeup Removing Cloths by Danielle are known and loved for their effective ways. These cloths remove stubborn makeup without needing a drop of makeup remover. We love how they’re reusable, helping both the planet and our wallets! Editor’s Rating:

Type: Reusable

Skin Type: All skin types

Unlike Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads by PHOGARY, Erase Your Face cleansing towels do not require any makeup remover to remove makeup, dirt and oil. All you need is some warm water to get the job done.

These towels are made with soft polyester-blend microfibers that gently cleanse your skin. Erase Your Face cleansing towels dry quickly, making them perfect for travel. They’re also quite large, which gives them the feel of a hand towel.

Throw them in the wash before using them for the first time as they can be quite rough, especially around the eyes. They’re ideal for all skin types, but since they need to be soaked in warm water to function, they aren’t the most convenient if you’re on the go.

If you want something similar but you’re looking for pre-moistened towelettes that cater to all skin types, we would point you in the direction of Neutrogena Makeup Remover Face Wipes.

Extras: Erase Your Face makeup removing cloths come in a pack of four.

Pros Reusable

Microfiber-blend

No makeup remover needed

Removes waterproof makeup

Cons Requires warm water

Slightly rough around the eyes

6. Best Makeup Wipes For Acne-prone Skin Garnier Skinactive Clean+ Makeup Remover Wipes

Why we like it: We love how Garnier Skinactive Clean+ helps reduce breakouts by stripping the face of excess oils while cleansing and refreshing the skin. These wipes are perfect for athletes who want to cleanse their face between matches or after games. Editor’s Rating:

Type: Single-use

Skin Type: Sensitive, acne-prone, oily and normal skin types

If you’re someone who has trouble finding a gentle makeup remover wipe that works with your skin, not against it, you’ll love Garnier Skinactive Clean+. These pre-moistened wipes leave behind a pleasant yet subtle smell. They easily wipe away makeup, sweat and dirt, which is why they are loved by the athletic community.

Unfortunately, they aren’t exactly ideal for makeup-lovers. The wipes are quite thin, so chances are if you’re wearing waterproof makeup you’ll need a few of them to get the job done. On a side note, these wipes are oil-free, which isn’t ideal if you have dry skin but is super appreciated if you have oily or acne-prone skin.

Extras: Garnier Skinactive Clean+ Makeup Remover Wipes contain peppermint, which leaves the skin feeling fresh, not irritated. They revitalize the skin and offer a clean and luxurious feel.

Pros Cleanses, revitalizes and refreshes skin

Oil-free

Mild scent

Cons Towelettes are thin

Not tough on waterproof makeup

7. Best Budget Makeup Wipes Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths

Why we like it: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths are so gentle and soft they’ll quickly become your go-to — whether you’re wiping away sweat from your forehead, removing light makeup or getting ready for bed. We love how they can also be used to cleanse your body and hands! Editor’s Rating:

Type: Disposable

Skin Type: Sensitive skin

Finding the right makeup remover wipe can be a tough thing to do when you have ultra-sensitive skin. In fact, it can seem impossible at times. With this in mind, dermatologists developed and tested Cetaphil Cleansing Cloths to help people with sensitive skin find relief. Not only are the towelettes super delicate on the skin, but they’re also fragrance-free which reduces the chances of skin irritations.

These wipes were made for people with sensitive skin and aren’t exactly ideal for everyone else. This is especially true if you wear a full face of makeup. The towelettes aren’t very thick and are known to lack moisture, which is why they are seen as more of a cleansing wipe than a makeup remover wipe.

If you enjoy wearing makeup and have sensitive skin, we would recommend combining these wipes with Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads. Together, they can effectively and gently remove stubborn makeup while cleansing and appeasing sensitive skin.

Extras: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleansing cloths easily remove light makeup and dirt. They’re hypoallergenic and can also be used to clean your hands and body.

Pros Ultra-soft

Doesn’t irritate the skin

Tested and developed by dermatologists

Fragrance-free

Multi-purposed

Cons Doesn’t remove heavy-duty makeup

Towelettes aren’t very moist

8. Best Makeup Wipes For Dry Skin Dickinson’s Refreshingly Clean Cleansing Cloths

Why we like it: Dickinson’s Refreshingly Clean Cleansing Cloths contain aloe and botanical extracts that soothe dry skin without leaving behind a sticky residue. You don’t need to wash your face after cleansing your skin with these fragrant wipes. Editor’s Rating:

Type: Single-use

Skin Type: Dry, oily and normal skin types.

Some makeup remover wipes contain alcohol that can dry out the skin, but that isn’t the case with Dickinson’s Refreshingly Clean Cleansing Cloths. If you suffer from dry skin these wipes won’t do more harm than good — they’re infused with aloe vera, after all. If you want to tighten up your skin and give off a healthy glow, you’ll be happy to know that these wipes contain witch hazel. These moist towelettes are also quite big, allowing you to cover a large surface area.

If you have sensitive skin this isn’t the best choice for you, seeing as witch hazel can be very fragrant which can lead to skin irritations, especially around the eyes. While it does remove makeup and excess oils, it doesn’t tackle heavy-duty mascaras like some of the other makeup removers on this list.

If you have dry skin but enjoy wearing a full face of makeup, we suggest first washing off your makeup with Erase Your Face by Danielle and then gently cleansing your face with one of these cleansing cloths.

Extras: Dickinson’s Refreshingly Clean makeup wipes are made with 99% natural ingredients. They contain aloe, which helps naturally dry skin soak up moisture. They remove excess oil with the help of Witch Hazel, without drying out the skin.

Pros Made with 99% natural ingredients

Non-drying

Dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested

Cons Strong smell

A little rough

9. Best Makeup Wipes For All Skin Types Aveeno Ultra-Calming Makeup Removing Wipes

Why we like it: We love how Aveeno Ultra-Calming Makeup Removing Wipes leave you feeling like you just received a professional facial. They’re soft and calming, making them perfect for all skin types. Editor’s Rating:

Type: Single-use

Skin Type: All skin types

Aveeno is one of the most trusted skin brands on the market and they’ve knocked it out of the park with their makeup remover wipes. You don’t need to have access to a sink to wash and cleanse your face with one of the wipes. They’re pre-moistened and ready to free the skin of oil, dirt and makeup, which is why they’re so handy to have on you at all times. If you suffer from skin blemishes and redness, these wipes will help soothe your skin.

When it comes to removing stubborn or waterproof makeup, however, you might find yourself having to use more than one sheet. It’s also worth mentioning that these wipes have a strong smell to them, which can actually cause blemishes if your skin is extremely sensitive, to begin with. Should this be the case, check out Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths, they’re our number one pick for sensitive skin, seeing as they are soothing and fragrance-free.

Extras: Aveeno Ultra-Calming Makeup Removing Wipes contain Calming Feverfew extract, which derives from chamomile. They rebalance sensitive skin while removing dirt, oil and light makeup.

Pros Oil-free

Dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested

Calming

Cons Not ideal for heavy-duty makeup

Quite fragrant

10. Best Makeup Wipes For Sensitive Eyes Always Off Reusable Makeup Remover Cloths

Why we like it: Always Off Reusable Makeup Remover Cloths are so soft, you’ll never want to use a normal washcloth again. We love how affordable they are and how they save us money in the long run. Editor’s Rating:

Type: Reusable

Skin Type: For all skin types

If you’re someone who wears makeup on the daily, you probably know how expensive it can be to continuously buy makeup remover wipes and pads. You might also be aware that using these products to remove eye makeup can cause your eyes to sting. Always Off Reusable Makeup Remover Cloths are so gentle they’ll caress your face while simultaneously ridding it of dirt, oil and makeup. They’re easy to wash, reusable and reversible — saving on beauty expenses has never been so simple.

However, if you’re constantly on the go, it can be difficult to use these cloths since they require water to activate. Also, if you’re someone who wears waterproof makeup you’ll need to pair these cloths up with a makeup remover. But, be extra gentle around the eyes and refrain from scrubbing vigorously or you can lose an eyelash or two.

If you’re looking for a reusable makeup remover wipe that doesn’t require you to use additional products, check out Erase Your Face.

Extras: Always Off Reusable Makeup Remover Cloths are made with microfibers that promote clean skin without scratching the surface. They come in a pack of five and are washing machine-friendly.

Pros Reversible

Reusable

Soft

Removes oil, dirt and makeup

Cons Warm water needed

Makeup remover needed

Tough on eyelashes