The 11 Best At-Home Dermarollers For Plump Skin (2025)

No matter how many of the best dark spot serums you slather on, sometimes your skin just doesn’t radiate a certain je ne sais quoi. When my skin is looking duller than I'd like and I don’t have the time to schedule a facial, I turn to an at-home derma roller to enhance my skincare routine.
Kitsch Derma Roller for Face
Beauty Bioscience BeautyBio GloPRO Regeneration Tools
Act and Acre Scalp Dermaroller
While they may look intimidating, derma rollers (also known as microneedling tools) use ultra-fine needles to ever so slightly prick skin. Those tiny injuries help your body boost collagen production, smooth fine lines, and minimize the appearance of scars. For a comprehensive list of the best at-home dermarollers of 2023 to add to your routine, read on for 11 top picks worth adding to your skincare routine for a firm, plump appearance.
Kitsch Derma Roller for Face
Pros
- Affordable
Cons
At under $10, this dermaroller from Kitsch comes equipped with 0.25mm surgical steel needles and an anti-slip guard for added protection. It's top-rated on Amazon for a reason!
Customer Review:
“Never used one before but at age 45 rather try at-home tools than spend big $ at the spa. Love it! Super easy and I believe it's making a difference!” —FinickyJ
|Features
|540 0.25 surgical steel needles
|ASIN
|B07PGBRQXH
LED Light Therapy
Beauty Bioscience BeautyBio GloPRO Regeneration Tools
Pros
- Decreases inflammation and boosts collagen production
- Heads are interchangeable
Cons
This patented microneedling tool from female-owned brand BeautyBio creates tiny channels in the skin that stimulate collagen production, resulting in firmer, smoother, and more youthful-looking skin. What separates this dermaroller from its competitors is that it's equipped with red LED light therapy, which helps reduce inflammation and even out the skin’s texture.
Customer Review:
“I tried this last night for the first time and today when I went to work I got more compliments on my skin than I have ever gotten! A co-worker literally asked me if I had something done because my skin looked really plump and glowing!” —laurabOG
|Features
|LED light therapy, 540 needles
|Skin Type
|All
|LED Light
|Reduced inflammation
Act and Acre Scalp Dermaroller
Pros
- Designed for use on the scalp
- Increases topical product absorption
- Works for all hair textures
Cons
This sleek scalp dermaroller was created by Helen Reavey, a certified trichologist and celebrity hairstylist, to stimulate hair growth. For ultimate growth results, pair it with your favorite scalp serum.
Customer Review:
“Love the way this Scalp dermaroller fills on my scalp! Since I started using Act and Acre my scalp has not been so dry like it normally is in the fall and winter months because of the cold climate where we live!!” —Misty
|Features
|540 medical grade stainless steel needles
Best for Beginners
Prosper Beauty Derma Roller Microneedle 6 Piece Kit
Pros
- Replacement heads included
- Afforable
Cons
It’s important to regularly clean your dermaroller by sanitizing the roller head after each use and replacing it as necessary. This can be a tedious and costly task, as many rollers require separate purchases of extra or replacement heads. This kit from Prosper Beauty is a great value as it includes four heads, each with 600 durable titanium needles, and a handy storage case.
Customer Review:“
Perfect for beginners and seasoned users seeking in-between visits with a professional.” —Cheri
|Features
|540 medical grade stainless steel needles
Best for Body
Beauty ORA ORA Microneedle Body Roller System
Pros
- Designed for the body
- Stainless steel needles
Cons
When done on the body, microneedling can reduce the appearance of cellulite, body scars, and various skin conditions, such as keratosis pilaris and stretch marks. The double-sized head of this derma roller from Beauty ORA features 1,080 medical-grade stainless steel needles, making it ideal for quickly targeting larger areas.
Customer Review:
“I love using this on problem areas in thighs for deeper penetration of creams. It works very well. I recommend doing little sections at a time.” —Jillian
|Features
|1,080 0.5 mm stainless steel needles
Durable Stainless Steel
StackedSkincare Microneedling Roller
Now 20% Off
Pros
- Targets dark spots
- Stainless steel needles
- Durable handle
Cons
Designed by a licensed aesthetician, StackedSkincare’s microneedling tool can be used at home to improve skin texture and firmness in just a few minutes a day. The microneedles trigger the skin's natural rejuvenation process, stimulating cells to improve volume and radiance.
Customer Review:
“This is well made, feels good in the hand and seems durable. It is a step up from the basic microneedling roller and the price reflects that.” —Lee Mellott
Features:
|Features:
|Replaceable micro roller heads
Best for Scars
ORA Facial Microneedle Roller System - Advanced Therapy
Pros
- Easy to Use
- Inexpensive
Cons
If you struggle with scars, this is the dermaroller for you. The key is to gently roll it back and forth over the treatment area, using the same pressure, five to 10 times in each of the four directions. Over time you’ll notice the reduced appearance of scars, wrinkles, fine lines, and stretch marks.
Customer Review:
“For the cost and the simplicity of use, I was blown away by this little roller!! It gave me excellent cosmetic results and that firm and smooth microneedling glow. My serums were turbocharged and my skin looked great.” —Suzy
|Features
|0.5 mm needle depth
Best for Travel
Skin Gym Skin Gym Face Microroller
Pros
- Inexpensive
- Instagrammable
Cons
This roller is slightly smaller than the others on this list, so it's ideal for travel or more precise treatments.
Customer Review:
“Very happy with the results of this tool. I can see my serums penetrating into my skin far more effectively.” —Jessica
|Features
|540 needles
Skincare Infused
FaceGym Brightening Active Roller with Vitamin C Tool
Pros
- Brightening
Cons
This roller contains over 3,000 active ingredient-infused microneedles. The Brightening Roller combines Vitamin C, tranexamic acid, and licorice root to fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation, promote collagen and elastin, and enhance the appearance of the skin's natural radiance. Face Gym also offers versions with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid if you’re looking for added hydration.
Customer Review:
“This roller is definitely the best thing that has ever happened to my skin! I used it as a part of my pm routine and woke up to a healthier and more even complexion the next morning!” —absolutelyblonde
|Features
|3,000 vitamin C infused needles
Rose Quartz Roller
Jenny Patinkin Rose on Rose Derma Roller
Pros
- Contains an acupressure bulb
- Stainless steel needles
Cons
This stylish rose quartz derma roller not only reduces inflammation and relieves tension, but the gemstone is believed to have healing properties that promote feelings of love, self-esteem, warmth, and compassion.
|Features
|2 derma roller heads
Best Set
Rodan + Fields Microneedle Facial Roller
If you’re looking for something fast-acting try this set from Rodan+Fields which includes a dermaroller and capsules filled with peptides and retinoids. Together, these products work to visibly tighten the skin and improve uneven texture.
Customer Review:
“My skin is loving it. The serum that comes in the capsules gets absorbed right in. I notice a very big difference in my skin.” —Sarah_DeLaRosa
|Features
|198 surgical steel micro-needles, 0.2 mm needle depth
What are the benefits of dermarolling?
Dermarolling is a simple, relatively pain-free, and easy-to-use technique that “reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improves the appearance of acne scarring and pore size, and exfoliates dead skin to promote a healthy glow,” says Rachel Roff, Esthetician and Founder of Urban Skin Rx. And the benefits don’t stop at the face. “Dermarollers are also being used more and more for the treatment of hair loss in addition to topical hair growth products, such as topical minoxidil,” adds Rina Allawh, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group.
How do you use a dermaroller?
Prior to using a dermaroller, it is important to gently cleanse your face with a hydrating cleanser. “Roll the tool back and forth four to five times in each direction horizontally, vertically, and diagonally on the area you wish to treat," explains Roff. "Apply light and consistent pressure to the full area being treated and use a hyaluronic acid serum during and after treatment."
Experts stress that it's important to follow a dermaroller treatment with a gentle hydrating moisturizer containing ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin to help promote a healthy skin barrier. “Avoid any harsh topicals or heavily fragranced products, as this may further irritate your skin and may result in skin redness, rashes, and worsening scarring or hyperpigmentation,” warns Allawh. It is not recommended to use a dermaroller on areas with active acne or breakouts, keloid scarring, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis, fungal infections, cold sores, sunburns, or any other form of damaged or infected skin.
How often should you use a dermaroller?
When it comes to using a dermaroller, Allawh recommends using it no more than one to two times monthly initially. If your skin tolerates the dermaroller treatment, then you may increase the frequency of use to once a week.
How do you clean a dermaroller?
Submerge the needles of the roller in a cup of alcohol before after each use. “The needles should be submerged in the alcohol for roughly 10 to 15 minutes. Take the device out of the alcohol and run hot water over the needles and allow the roller to air dry on a paper towel,” says Roff.
Meet The Experts
- Rina Allawh is a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group.
- Rachel Roff, is an esthetician and founder of Urban Skin Rx.
- Iman Balagam is a freelance journalist and marketing consultant who specializes in wellness, beauty, mental health, and lifestyle content.
