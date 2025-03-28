The 11 Best At-Home Dermarollers For Plump Skin (2025)

Every product on this page was chosen by a Harper's BAZAAR editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

No matter how many of the best dark spot serums you slather on, sometimes your skin just doesn’t radiate a certain je ne sais quoi. When my skin is looking duller than I'd like and I don’t have the time to schedule a facial, I turn to an at-home derma roller to enhance my skincare routine.

While they may look intimidating, derma rollers (also known as microneedling tools) use ultra-fine needles to ever so slightly prick skin. Those tiny injuries help your body boost collagen production, smooth fine lines, and minimize the appearance of scars. For a comprehensive list of the best at-home dermarollers of 2023 to add to your routine, read on for 11 top picks worth adding to your skincare routine for a firm, plump appearance.

