The 11 best bikini hair removal creams, razors, and devices — tested and reviewed (2025)

Written by Julia Guerra; edited by Maiya Pascouche
Updated
During these colder months, taking vacation time in a warm place is a great reprieve. While body hair removal is ultimately a personal choice, I prefer my body to be smooth and stubble-free — especially in the bikini area if I'm heading to a beach vacation. I've been on a mission to try the best bikini hair removal products on the market.
Until recently, I used a standard razor to take care of hair down there, but the Schick Intuition Sensitive Care Razor blew me away with its gentle yet flawless shave. After testing more than a dozen different bikini hair removal products on the market, another one of my favorites is the DeoDoc Intimate Shaving Kit, primarily because I wanted to say goodbye to skin irritation, and it's the perfect choice for those with sensitive skin. And if a cream is more up your alley, my current favorite is the Veet Sensitive Gel Cream Hair Remover.
Below, you'll find the best bikini hair removal products in every category based on the results of my firsthand testing and experiences. If you're looking for additional hair removal treatments, check out our guide to the best facial hair removal products.
Our top 5 picks for the best bikini hair removal products
Veet hair removal cream effectively removes even stubborn hair from legs and body gently in just few minutes without causing any messiness
DeoDoc’s Intimate Shaving Kit puts skin first and shaving second with three gentle formulas that nourish and soothe the bikini area pre- and post-hair removal.
Braun's epilator plucks hair from the root, ensuring smoother, softer skin for longer periods between treatments.
This was our top pick for the best razor for the bikini line. Schick's Intuition Sensitive Care Razor is an all-in-one product with a built-in blade and removal gel, making your shave affordable and on-the-go friendly.
The Philips BikiniGenie lets you control your hair removal experience with four accessories made to trim, shape, and shave your bikini area.
How we tested bikini hair removal products
When testing for the best bikini hair removal products, I made sure each product met a set of criteria:
1. I looked for formulas that were gentle on all skin types because even if you don't have super sensitive skin, this is a tender area, and no one wants to risk burning or irritation.
2. I looked for formulas that use as many natural ingredients as possible.
3. I made sure the product was easy to apply and clean up.
4. I noted how convenient it was overall.
Best cream: Veet Sensitive Gel Cream Hair Remover
The Veet Sensitive Gel Cream is a depilatory cream, which is a formula designed to break down the proteins in hair until they are weak enough to be wiped away. You apply it in an even layer over the bikini area and leave it on your skin for five to 10 minutes max. Then, you remove the hair by gently collecting strands with the included spatula and rinsing the area thoroughly with warm water.
In my experience, the effectiveness of hair removal cream is hit or miss. It depends on how much hair is being removed, and how long the hair is. For medium-length hair, I found that letting the formula set for eight minutes was the sweet spot. You'll want to do more for longer hair, and less for stubble.
Best for sensitive skin: DeoDoc Intimate Shaving Kit
Though a pricier shaving option, you get the quality you pay for with DeoDoc's Intimate Shaving Kit. The three-piece bundle includes pre-shaving oil, shaving foam, and after-shave balm. These bikini hair removal products are also sold separately, but I highly recommend that sensitive skin types treat themselves to the complete kit.
Each bottle in the kit is numbered in order of the three steps. The first is Pre-Shave Oil, a slightly thick serum made to soften the skin and hair follicles, preparing them for the shaving process.The second step is to apply DeoDoc Shaving Foam, a fluffy shaving cream that you use later on. Last but not least is the After Shave Balm. Trust me when I say you do not want to skip this ultra-hydrating step.
The final result is silky smooth skin that's soft to the touch and deeply moisturized.
Best epilator: Braun Epilator Silk-Epil 3
Epilators look more intimidating than they are, but if you're still wary, give the Braun Epilator Silk-Epil 3 a try. The device is designed with a 20-tweezer system that, when grazed in an upward motion against the skin, plucks hairs by the roots, resulting in smoother, softer skin for longer (up to four weeks without stubble). It features SmartLight technology that allows you to see each individual hair more clearly, as well as two speed settings.
While I haven't personally tried this particular bikini hair removal product yet, over 9,900 reviewers on Amazon agree the handheld mechanical device is beginner-friendly and gentle on the skin. This is partially due to its massage rollers, a feature that gently stimulates and massages skin for maximum comfort during what could otherwise be a slightly uncomfortable process. The device can also be used in the shower where warm water can help minimize user discomfort.
The Braun Epilator Silk-Epil 3 costs just under $40 on Amazon, which is a lower price than others on the market, according to my research. Because of its unique features and customer feedback, I think it's safe to say this is a good deal.
Best razor: Schick Intuition Sensitive Care Razor
I'm not being dramatic when I say it was love at first swipe the first time I used the Schick Intuition Sensitive Care Razor. This device serves as both a razor and shaving cream, all in one of the single best bikini hair removal products.
Schick's four-blade razor comes surrounded by a conditioning solid that's infused with vitamin E and 100% natural aloe. When wet, the solid creates a gentle lather that nourishes and moisturizes skin while the blade shaves off unwanted hair. It sounds like magic because it kind of is.
As someone who used a standard razor to shave her bikini line for years, I can honestly say that the Schick Intuition Sensitive Care Razor is a dream by comparison and one of the best razors for women I've tried. The pivoting head on this device follows the contours of your body to help minimize irritation — which is especially key along the bikini line. The Schick Intuition Sensitive Care Razor is meant to provide a gentle yet highly effective shave, and, in my experience, it does.
For around $9, this all-in-one hair removal device offers a lot of bang for your buck — and is one of the best bikini hair removal products you can buy. Check out our piece on the best women's razors to see our other picks.
Best trimmer: Philips Beauty BikiniGenie Cordless Trimmer
This small device from Philips made a big impact on me.The BikiniGenie costs a little over $20, which is a solid deal considering your purchase comes with a device, four accessories, and a travel pouch. The accessories include two click-on trimming combs you can swap out for different lengths of hair, a mini shaving head for an all-bare finish, and a miniature brush for cleaning your device.
What makes this device one of the best bikini hair removal products is its versatility. By offering users a choice of trimming combs and a shaving head, you're really in control of how long or short you want your bikini hair to be. It can also be used on wet or dry skin, so you can still groom when you don't have time to hop in the shower.
Best wax: Nad's Original Hair Removal Gel Kit
Nad's Original Hair Removal Gel is formulated with natural ingredients like date extract, honey, lemon juice, cocoa seed butter, and shea butter. The ingredients list alone was enough to sell me on this product, but what I loved most was that, unlike other formulas of bikini hair removal gels I'd tried, this one doesn't need to be heated up in the microwave. Nad's hair removal gel warms by way of your own body heat. It also washes off with water, so if you make a mistake, you can always rinse and repeat.
The complete kit costs just under $13 and includes six ounces of the Original Hair Removal Gel, four pre-wax cleansing wipes, 10 reusable cotton strips, six wooden applicators, and a tube of Nad's Moisture+ Soothing Balm. It's a high-quality drugstore product that miraculously didn't irritate my skin.
Best electric razor: Panasonic Close Curves Electric Shaver
Unlike manual razors, electric options essentially do the work for you, and Panasonic's tool promises a quicker, closer shave than any disposable option can. Its design features four ultra-sharp floating blades, as well as dual ultra-thin outer foils. The hand-held machine is also cordless, with one full charge equating to 35 minutes of use.
Because it's rechargeable and cordless, this bikini hair removal tool makes for an awesome travel companion. What's more, it can be used on wet or dry skin, so touch-ups can be made quickly anywhere, at any time. Simply pop up the adjustable built-in trimmer and bikini comb to maintain the desired length around those sensitive areas.
Best for pros: Tress Wellness Waxing Kit
For the more advanced bikini hair removal advocates who've tried every over-the-counter product at their local drugstore, turn your attention to the Tress Wellness Waxing Kit; a complete at-home set that looks and operates like spa equipment.
Tress Wellness prides its kit on being very thorough, something the brand claims competitors are not. Each purchase includes five 3.5-ounce bags of hard waxing beans, a package of 20 waxing sticks, 10 eyebrow waxing sticks, one pre- and post-spray, and five protective rings - everything you need to perform a highly meticulous hair removal treatment.
The wax is made with natural ingredients (rosin), and is free of plastics, and reviewers note the formula is gentle on sensitive skin. The effects are also long-lasting. One reviewer noted they could go "2-3 weeks" between sessions, while another confirmed they also could go three weeks before their next wax.
The machine itself can heat up anywhere between 86° Fahrenheit and 257° Fahrenheit and has a digital display that will indicate the temperature it's at, as well as when the wax is ready to use. What's more, because the wax has such a low melting point, it doesn't feel scalding on the skin.
Best disposable razor: BIC Soleil Escape
In my experience, disposable razors are either surprisingly effective or complete garbage – with no in-between. BIC's Soleil Escape, however, exceeded my expectations.
If you're looking for an affordable bikini hair removal tool that won't break the bank or scratch up your skin, BIC's new disposable four-blade razor is the answer. Each razor comes with a moisture strip that is infused with 100% natural almond oil to ensure a smoother, much more comfortable shave.
Of course, this doesn't mean you should be any less careful when gliding over such a sensitive area with something as sharp as a blade. You should still exercise caution, warns one reviewer, who admitted they "did cut my leg a bit deep when shaving (my technique was a bit off when switching positions)." However, they did add that the razor's sharpness is a plus and that their sensitive skin did not experience razor burn from the product.
Another fun detail about these disposable razors is that their handles are scented with eucalyptus and lavender to bring a pseudo-spa-like experience to your shave. Some Amazon reviewers noted they enjoyed the scent, while some felt it was "weird" but "didn't detract from the razor," so it didn't really matter either way.
Best vegan: WooWoo Tame It! Vegan In-Shower Hair Removal
In case you're unfamiliar with the British label, Woo Woo is an underrated brand for the best bikini removal products I'd like to bring to light. Its products range from intimate care to intimate hair removal, including the award-winning Tame It! In-Shower Hair Removal Cream. The formula is certifiably vegan and contains Aloe Vera and Jojoba Oil to ensure even the most sensitive skin types won't experience irritation.
The cream comes conveniently packaged in a shampoo-esque bottle, so you already know it will fit on your shower shelf. That said, you dispense the product by squeezing the bottle the same way you would a tube of toothpaste, only instead of a brush, you'll put the cream on the included spatula applicator.
To apply, spread an even amount of cream over dry skin and wait 60 seconds before hopping in the shower. You want to keep the cream from going directly under the stream of water for two minutes before testing a small area. If hair comes off easily, you're free to finish the job. If not, let the cream sit for up to three more minutes and then remove it, making sure to rinse the area with warm water thoroughly.
The best practices for bikini hair removal
When doing bikini hair removal at home, there are a few best practices that can make the process more seamless. We asked board-certified dermatologist Dr. Stacy Chimento of Riverchase Dermatology to share some things to remember.
1. Prep the area for hair removal
Chimento tells Insider the first step to bikini hair removal is to prep the area for the trauma by either taking a warm shower or soaking in the tub for at least five minutes to soften the skin and pubic hair. She also recommends using an exfoliant made without harsh ingredients, microbeads, or acids to remove any dead skin cells gently.
2. Patch test your product
If you're using a depilatory cream product to remove hair around the bikini area, Chimento strongly suggests patch-testing the cream on the back of your hand before applying it to the pubic area.
3. Be very careful when using at-home kits
At-home wax kits can be dangerous as it's easy to burn or accidentally rip off the skin, Chimento warns. If you choose to use this kind of bikini hair removal product, make sure you "apply the wax in the direction of hair growth, pull the skin taut, and remove the wax against the direction of the growth," Chimento says, adding "it might be more comfortable to sit down with one leg up to reach the entire bikini area."
4. Read the ingredients list
This tip goes for any product you're putting on your body, be it creams, waxes, oils, etc. — but it's especially vital when dealing with products you'll be applying to such a sensitive area. "Some depilatory creams use harmful chemicals like sodium or calcium hydroxide (alkalis), sulfates, and thioglycolates, which are all very toxic," but hydrators like shea butter and cocoa butter are added as a buffer against these irritating elements, Chimento tells us.
As for at-home waxing kits, opt for safe, gentle formulas to avoid irritating, burning, and potentially scarring your skin, Chimento says. In addition, read the ingredients list carefully, do your own research, and avoid products with ingredients you know you have an allergy or sensitivity to.
5. Use products specifically designed for bikini hair removal
Pubic hair and leg hair are not one and the same. Public hair is thicker and more coarse, Chimento says. Therefore, you shouldn't use leg hair removal cream or waxing kits on the bikini area.
6. Look for ingredients that nourish the skin
Aloe vera and vitamin E nourish the skin and create a buffer against irritating agents, so you want to look for products with these types of skin-loving ingredients in creams. "For wax kits, look for one that is water-soluble in case you can't get every piece of wax off," Chimento says, that way you can wash off the excess in hard-to-reach areas.
7. Remove hair in the shower whenever possible
It probably doesn't come as too much of a shocker, but the best place to remove bikini hair, Chimento says, is in the shower with lukewarm water. "Warm water will open up the pores enough but will not irritate the skin as hot water could. After, make sure all product has been removed and rinse with water. Apply a gentle moisturizer or baby oil to the skin to prevent ingrown hairs. Avoid scented products as they may irritate the skin."
Julia Guerra is a contributing beauty/style and fitness writer for Insider Reviews. With over six years of writing across both verticals, she is forever testing all things makeup and skincare, fashion, athleisure, products that benefit women's health, as well as the best home gym equipment. A full-time freelance writer and editor based in New Jersey, Julia previously served as a health and wellness reporter for Elite Daily and kick-started her career in the e-comm space as the beauty editor for BestProducts.com from 2015-2017. Julia's bylines have since spanned across publications like InStyle, Insider, SheKnows, Eat This, Not That!, MindBodyGreen, and more. When she's not writing (for work or creatively), you can find Julia curled up on her couch reading, practicing yoga, exercising in some capacity, adventuring with her husband, or spending quality time with family. Connect with her via Twitter@j_guerra27. Learn more about how our team of experts tests and reviews products at Insider here.
