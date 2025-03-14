The 11 best bikini hair removal creams, razors, and devices — tested and reviewed (2025)

The best practices for bikini hair removal

Getty Images

When doing bikini hair removal at home, there are a few best practices that can make the process more seamless. We asked board-certified dermatologist Dr. Stacy Chimento of Riverchase Dermatology to share some things to remember.

1. Prep the area for hair removal

Chimento tells Insider the first step to bikini hair removal is to prep the area for the trauma by either taking a warm shower or soaking in the tub for at least five minutes to soften the skin and pubic hair. She also recommends using an exfoliant made without harsh ingredients, microbeads, or acids to remove any dead skin cells gently.

2. Patch test your product

If you're using a depilatory cream product to remove hair around the bikini area, Chimento strongly suggests patch-testing the cream on the back of your hand before applying it to the pubic area.

3. Be very careful when using at-home kits

At-home wax kits can be dangerous as it's easy to burn or accidentally rip off the skin, Chimento warns. If you choose to use this kind of bikini hair removal product, make sure you "apply the wax in the direction of hair growth, pull the skin taut, and remove the wax against the direction of the growth," Chimento says, adding "it might be more comfortable to sit down with one leg up to reach the entire bikini area."

4. Read the ingredients list

This tip goes for any product you're putting on your body, be it creams, waxes, oils, etc. — but it's especially vital when dealing with products you'll be applying to such a sensitive area. "Some depilatory creams use harmful chemicals like sodium or calcium hydroxide (alkalis), sulfates, and thioglycolates, which are all very toxic," but hydrators like shea butter and cocoa butter are added as a buffer against these irritating elements, Chimento tells us.

As for at-home waxing kits, opt for safe, gentle formulas to avoid irritating, burning, and potentially scarring your skin, Chimento says. In addition, read the ingredients list carefully, do your own research, and avoid products with ingredients you know you have an allergy or sensitivity to.

5. Use products specifically designed for bikini hair removal

Pubic hair and leg hair are not one and the same. Public hair is thicker and more coarse, Chimento says. Therefore, you shouldn't use leg hair removal cream or waxing kits on the bikini area.

6. Look for ingredients that nourish the skin

Aloe vera and vitamin E nourish the skin and create a buffer against irritating agents, so you want to look for products with these types of skin-loving ingredients in creams. "For wax kits, look for one that is water-soluble in case you can't get every piece of wax off," Chimento says, that way you can wash off the excess in hard-to-reach areas.

7. Remove hair in the shower whenever possible

It probably doesn't come as too much of a shocker, but the best place to remove bikini hair, Chimento says, is in the shower with lukewarm water. "Warm water will open up the pores enough but will not irritate the skin as hot water could. After, make sure all product has been removed and rinse with water. Apply a gentle moisturizer or baby oil to the skin to prevent ingrown hairs. Avoid scented products as they may irritate the skin."