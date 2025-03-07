The 11 Best Men’s Skincare Brands To Try in 2025 [Updated] % % (2025)

Need to upgrade your skincare routine? Here are the best skincare brands for men right now.

Table of Contents Best Men’s Skincare Brands CeraVe Differin Lumin Stryx Tiege Hanley Jack Black Kiehl’s Oars + Alps Geologie Hawthorne BULK HOMME

FAQs About Men’s Skincare Brands Which Brand Is Best for Men’s Skincare? What Is the Most Trusted Skincare Brand? What Is the Best Natural Skincare Brand for Men?

Which Brands Will You Try?

Men’s skincare has made a lot of progress in recent years. Guys can now choose from an increasingly wide range of products, and more men are treating skincare as an integral part of their daily routine.

However, in its current stage, men’s skincare hasn’t been mainstream for very long, so guys still have far fewer options than women.

And since men’s skin is around 10 to 20 percent thicker than women’s skin (and tends to be oilier), it really is best to get products specifically formulated for guys.

However, there are many brands working to bridge that gap and help men get high-quality skincare. In this article, we’ll look at 11 men’s skincare brands that offer great products ranging from body washes to moisturizers.

(I’ve put them in alphabetical order, but that doesn’t reflect their ranking—all of these brands are worth checking out.)

Best Men’s Skincare Brands

Here are the 11 best skincare brands in no particular order.

CeraVe

If you’re on a tighter budget and don’t want to skimp on quality, it’s hard to beat CeraVe.

This dermatologist-recommended brand makes products that work well, and although they might not do the same job as a boutique brand, they deliver consistent results.

In our roundup of the best facial moisturizers, we highlighted CeraVe’s AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with Sunscreen as a great option for an SPF moisturizer.

One of the brand’s most popular items, this lotion provides Broad Spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30, and its oil-free formula makes it suitable for all skin types.

Other standout products include the Hydrating Facial Cleanser, which is best for normal to dry skin, and the Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser, which fights off pimples and blackheads while discouraging new acne growth.

Conveniently, CeraVe products can be found in most drugstores and supermarkets, so it’s always easy to restock when you’re running low. Overall, by providing excellent value for the money CeraVe’s a brand that’s easy to recommend.

Differin

For serious acne problems, run-of-the-mill skincare usually won’t cut it. You need at least one product that’s formulated to battle acne, and that’s where Differin comes in.

In particular, Differin’s Adapalene Gel excels at clearing breakouts and preventing new acne from forming. With a water-based formula that’s free of oil and alcohol, it’s easy on the skin, which is exactly what you need when you’re dealing with clogged pores.

This gel is best used as part of a regular morning or evening skincare routine. It can take around 12 weeks for the effects to really kick in, so be patient if you’re giving adapalene a try. The more consistent you are, the sooner you’ll see the benefits.

Lumin

Lumin has gotten a lot of attention for taking a simple yet refined approach to men’s skincare. From the elegant branding to the no-nonsense products, Lumin has a lot going for it.

Their expansive skincare collection uses ingredients like ginger root extract, shea butter, and green tea leaf extract to soften and cleanse the skin. Their products can provide a gentle wash or a deep cleanse, depending on what you go for.

For example, the Charcoal Cleanser exfoliates quite intensely, while the Clarifying Body Wash is much milder.

However, most Lumin products are fragranced, so they may irritate sensitive skin. But if you don’t have sensitive skin, then you’re good to go. Overall, Lumin is an exciting brand that gets a thumbs up from us.

Stryx

Stryx is perhaps the most unique brand on this list. That’s because they specialize in not only men’s skincare but also men’s cosmetics — in other words, makeup. With their double-edged approach, Stryx aims to give guys better skin.

On the skincare side, they have a small but mighty product lineup. Their Tinted Moisturizer hydrates your face while matching your skin tone, which is something few other moisturizers do.

If you’re after something more “normal,” check out their Daily Moisturizer SPF30 with its 6-in-1 formulation.

Stryx may not have many skincare products, but their quality-over-quantity approach is hard to argue with. Plus, if you’re interested in giving cosmetics a try, Stryx has you covered.

Tiege Hanley

Chances are you’ve heard of Tiege Hanley before — it might have even heard of it fromThe Modest Man! This men’s skincare brand is one of the most popular due to its YouTube roots and its focus on effective products designed for male skin.

Tiege has something for everyone. From simple face washes to acne-fighting moisturizers, the product line covers just about all the bases. Tiege offers both general skincare and anti-acne systems that consist of regimens that each accomplish specific goals.

Because the systems give you everything you need, they’re excellent for guys who are either starting out with skincare or seeking a more efficient routine.

Jack Black

Jack Black (no, not that Jack Black) is a brand you may already be familiar with. Their products can be found in stores across the country, so there’s a good chance you’ve picked up a Jack Black product before.

Jack Black has been in the men’s skincare game for over two decades, so they have quite a wide range of effective products. One product we’ve highlighted in the past is their Double-Duty Face Moisturizer. It’s one of the brand’s most popular products, and it’s an all-around good choice for an everyday moisturizer.

Their products regularly receive five-star reviews, and ironically, many of those are from women who just prefer Jack Black. If you’re looking for a tried-and-true men’s skincare brand, Jack Black definitely deserves your consideration.

Kiehl’s

Kiehl’s is a high-end skincare staple that’s been around since 1851. Another brand you may have seen in stores, Kiehl’s has a long history of creating effective skincare products, and the brand has also won several industry awards.

Their men’s line is quite extensive and uses proven ingredients such as squalane, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C. Given their rich heritage, Kiehl’s tends to make straightforward products with tested ingredients that just work.

Their Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment is maybe the best example of this — it’s a non-greasy moisturizer that uses chestnut extract, vitamin C, and caffeine to soften and hydrate the skin.

Oars + Alps

Founded in 2016, Oars + Alps is a relative newcomer to the world of men’s skincare. The brand was founded by two women who were inspired to create skincare for guys after their husbands couldn’t find any options that worked for them.

Oars + Alps has already established a wide range of products, many of which are high-quality essentials. Their lightweight Face + Eye Cream pulls double duty by moisturizing while also promoting elasticity, and their Solid Face Wash uses activated charcoal for a deeply exfoliating experience.

Most of their products are unscented, and they use natural ingredients like caribou moss, jojoba oil, and aloe vera.

They’re so transparent that each product has an ingredients list that allows you to see what each ingredient is by hovering your cursor over the name. All of this makes Oars + Alps a brand that’s worth keeping an eye on.

Geologie

There’s a reason Geologie is one of the most popular men’s skincare brands.

Their customized approach and effective product line have proven to be a winning combination, which has earned The Modest Man’s seal of approval.

Geologie’s website features a simple diagnostic questionnaire that provides personalized recommendations based on your skin type.

For example, if you have sensitive skin and deal with acne, you’ll get recommended products that will go easy on your skin and help prevent breakouts.

Geologie’s highly-rated product line has a lot to offer. Their Everyday Face Wash uses salicylic acid to remove dirt and oil buildup, while their Repairing Night Cream replenishes your skin as you sleep. These products are designed to become everyday essentials that you can rely on for great results.

Conveniently, you can choose between a one-time purchase or a subscription. In addition, their subscriptions come with a discounted 30-day trial so you can test out the products in smaller doses before fully committing.

Hawthorne

If you’re looking for more toiletry items than just skincare, Hawthorne is worth a look. This personal care brand provides “tailored bathroom” products that run the gamut from moisturizer to cologne.

Like with Geologie, Hawthorne has you take a quiz and makes recommendations based on your answers. However, Hawthorne’s quiz is much broader, including skin type, lifestyle, and hygiene habits. This allows for recommendations that really feel personalized.

With a full Hawthorne bundle, you’re getting the whole nine yards. My recommended bundle included two colognes, deodorant, thickening shampoo, and more. But you’re still covered on the skincare front with a face cleanser, face lotion, and eye cream.

There are also some products (like the Avocado Seed Thickening Clay) that seem pretty unique to Hawthorne. The concept of getting recommendations tailored to your lifestyle is pretty interesting, so Hawthorne might be worth a look if you’re after a one-stop-shop for all your bathroom needs.

BULK HOMME

This Japanese brand takes a functional, minimalistic approach to skincare with an ethos of “basic but exciting.” And that’s not just lip service, either.

Their main skincare line consists of just three products: a face wash, toner, and lotion.

Designed as a 3-step program, these three products give you everything you need for a daily skincare routine. The face wash is designed to remove dirt and excess oil; the toner hydrates and softens; and the lotion conditions and retains moisture.

In their quest to make excellent essentials, BULK HOMME has ensured their products are free from silicone, parabens, mineral oils, petroleum surfactants, and other potentially harmful ingredients.

In addition, BULK HOMME also focuses on improving sustainability by reducing plastic waste and using minimal packaging.

FAQs About Men’s Skincare Brands

Here are the answers to some commonly asked questions about men’s skincare brands.

Which Brand Is Best for Men’s Skincare?

There is no one “best” brand for men’s skincare. Skin is so different from person to person, so it’s important to know your skin type and find products that will work for you.

What Is the Most Trusted Skincare Brand?

All of the brands on this list are reputable and highly rated. Many of the brands, including Geologie and Tiege Hanley, have developed devoted followings of guys who swear by their products. If you’re looking for a heritage brand, then check out Jack Black and Kiehl’s.

What Is the Best Natural Skincare Brand for Men?

The best natural skincare brand for men typically combines clean, plant-based ingredients with formulations that address common concerns like dryness, oiliness, or sensitivity. Look for products that are free from harsh chemicals, feel lightweight, and offer long-lasting hydration. A truly great brand prioritizes ethical practices and caters to diverse skin types, ensuring effectiveness and sustainability.

While most of these brands use pretty good ingredients, Oars + Alps wins the award for the most natural ingredients.

Which Brands Will You Try?

There are a lot of men’s skincare brands to choose from, and it can be overwhelming, especially if you’re just starting out.

And that’s exactly why we made this list. All of these brands have excellent skincare products, and you really can’t go wrong with any of them.

Remember that skincare is extremely personal, so it may take you a while to find products that work for you. Don’t get discouraged if you don’t get immediate results.

It can take some time to establish a good skincare routine, but it’s well worth it.

What are your go-to skincare brands? Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments!