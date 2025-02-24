The 12 Best After Sun Lotions to Cool and Soothe Sunburned Skin (2025)

When the temperatures rise, I always carry a few summer skin essentials in my tote bag: sunscreen, deodorant, lip gloss, and one of the best after-sun lotions. The truth is, even the best of us miss a spot or forget to reapply our sunscreen and end up sunburned. Though our bodies are capable of healing themselves, after-sun lotion can help the skin recover after sun exposure, aiding skin’s healing processes via emollient, hydrating ingredients like aloe and antioxidants. Plus, they double as moisturizers, so in the midst of everything, you’re also preventing dryness. Ahead, two board-certified dermatologists sound off on everything you need to know about the skin salve—from what separates after-sun products from regular body lotions, what to look for in a formula, and the best after-sun lotions and gels to shop right now.

What Is After-Sun Lotion?

Does After-Sun Lotion Really Work?

What Is the Difference Between After-Sun and Body Lotion?

What to Look for in an After-Sun Lotion

Meet the Experts

Best Overall: Eucerin Advanced Hydration After Sun

Eucerin Advanced Hydration After Sun

Why We Love It : Eucerin’s after-sun lotion is crafted to deliver up to 24 hours of hydration through a lightweight lotion enriched with antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and shea butter. A sure win for dry skin types, this is also safe for sensitive skin thanks in part to the featured aloe. Dermatologist Karan Lal notes, “Glycyrrhetinic acid is also included, which helps repair the skin following UV damage.”

: Eucerin’s after-sun lotion is crafted to deliver up to 24 hours of hydration through a lightweight lotion enriched with antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and shea butter. A sure win for dry skin types, this is also safe for sensitive skin thanks in part to the featured aloe. Dermatologist Karan Lal notes, “Glycyrrhetinic acid is also included, which helps repair the skin following UV damage.” Key Ingredients : Shea butter, vitamin E, antioxidants, hyaluronic acid

: Shea butter, vitamin E, antioxidants, hyaluronic acid Best for : All skin types

: All skin types Size: 6.8 ounces

Best for Sensitive Skin: Dune Suncare The Lifeguard Cooling Miracle Rescue Aloe Gel

Dune The Lifeguard Cooling Miracle Rescue Aloe Gel

Why We Love It: You’ve likely noted the brand Dune’s rise to the forefront of the suncare conversation due to its sleek sunscreen gel, but the brand also offers a post-sun gel product that works wonders when you come home hot and tender. Upon application, you’ll immediately feel a cooling sensation that’s oh-so-nice on the skin. It’s also lightweight and blends in easily, so you don’t have to worry about pilling or stickiness.

You’ve likely noted the brand Dune’s rise to the forefront of the suncare conversation due to its sleek sunscreen gel, but the brand also offers a post-sun gel product that works wonders when you come home hot and tender. Upon application, you’ll immediately feel a cooling sensation that’s oh-so-nice on the skin. It’s also lightweight and blends in easily, so you don’t have to worry about pilling or stickiness. Key Ingredients : Aloe, Hibiscus sabdariffa fruit extract, neem leaf & flower extract, vitamin E, bisabolol, ginger extract, knotgrass extract, avocado and coconut oil

: Aloe, Hibiscus sabdariffa fruit extract, neem leaf & flower extract, vitamin E, bisabolol, ginger extract, knotgrass extract, avocado and coconut oil Best For : Normal skin, sensitive skin

: Normal skin, sensitive skin Size: 8.4 ounces

Best Cooling: Vacation After Sun Gel

Why We Love It : If the packaging alone doesn’t sell you, then perhaps the ingredient list will. Aloe vera and bisabolol, components named beneficial by dermatologist Karan Lal, are featured for their soothing, calming properties. It also has niacinamide, which can help reduce damage to your skin barrier after sun exposure. However, he does warn that this product contains fragrance, so it could sting those with sensitive skin.

: If the packaging alone doesn’t sell you, then perhaps the ingredient list will. Aloe vera and bisabolol, components named beneficial by dermatologist Karan Lal, are featured for their soothing, calming properties. It also has niacinamide, which can help reduce damage to your skin barrier after sun exposure. However, he does warn that this product contains fragrance, so it could sting those with sensitive skin. Key Ingredients : Aloe vera, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, glycerin, bisabolol, cucumber fruit extract, allantoin, prickly pear stem extract

: Aloe vera, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, glycerin, bisabolol, cucumber fruit extract, allantoin, prickly pear stem extract Best for : Sunburned skin

: Sunburned skin Size: 6 ounces

Best Spray: Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Soothe Spray

Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Soothe Spray

Why We Love It : Rather not apply lotion with your hands? Thankfully, soothing, post-sun sprays exist. Of the formulas on the market, Vaseline’s is excellent—perfect to treat irritated, sunburned skin without touching sensitive areas. Lal is also a fan, saying, “this has a light texture with aloe and is great for those who want instant hydration.”

: Rather not apply lotion with your hands? Thankfully, soothing, post-sun sprays exist. Of the formulas on the market, Vaseline’s is excellent—perfect to treat irritated, sunburned skin without touching sensitive areas. Lal is also a fan, saying, “this has a light texture with aloe and is great for those who want instant hydration.” Key Ingredients : Vaseline jelly, aloe vera extract, glycerin

: Vaseline jelly, aloe vera extract, glycerin Best for : Irritated, sensitive skin, dry skin

: Irritated, sensitive skin, dry skin Size: 6.5 ounces

Best With Essential Oils: Coola Organic Radical Recovery Moisturizing Lotion

Coola Radical Recovery Moisturizing Lotion

Why We Love It : Coola is one of our go-to brands for sun protection, so it only makes sense that they have also perfected the art of after-sun care. “I love that this has aloe and sunflower seed oil [because it’s] super moisturizing),” Lal details. However, he advises against it for those with sensitive skin, as it does contain some essential oils that can trigger irritation.

: Coola is one of our go-to brands for sun protection, so it only makes sense that they have also perfected the art of after-sun care. “I love that this has aloe and sunflower seed oil [because it’s] super moisturizing),” Lal details. However, he advises against it for those with sensitive skin, as it does contain some essential oils that can trigger irritation. Key Ingredients : Lavender oil, sunflower oil, aloe vera, rosemary extract

: Lavender oil, sunflower oil, aloe vera, rosemary extract Best for : Sunburns

: Sunburns Size: 5.0 ounces

Best Scent: Davines SU Aftersun

Why We Love It : Calling all beach bums! This after-sun gel from Davines works wonders to provide post-burn relief and adds much-needed moisture to tired, dry, “yeah, I got some sun this weekend” skin. It also smells amazing, so if your skin can handle fragrance, this is an excellent option.

: Calling all beach bums! This after-sun gel from Davines works wonders to provide post-burn relief and adds much-needed moisture to tired, dry, “yeah, I got some sun this weekend” skin. It also smells amazing, so if your skin can handle fragrance, this is an excellent option. Key Ingredients : Argan oil, hazelnut, macadamia, aloe vera, vitamin E

: Argan oil, hazelnut, macadamia, aloe vera, vitamin E Best for : Reddened skin, sunburned skin, dry skin

: Reddened skin, sunburned skin, dry skin Size: 5.07 ounces

Best for Sunburn: Burt’s Bees After Sun Soother

Burts Bees After Sun Soother

Why We Love It : The best thing about this sun soother is that it absorbs quickly and isn’t greasy, so you can apply it to your skin without worrying about staining your clothes or annoying stickiness. Containing sunflower seed oil and coconut oil, both of which are “great for the skin,” according to Lal, and it can even be applied to burns on the face. However, he cautions, “It has fragrance mixed in, so it could trigger those with eczema.”

: The best thing about this sun soother is that it absorbs quickly and isn’t greasy, so you can apply it to your skin without worrying about staining your clothes or annoying stickiness. Containing sunflower seed oil and coconut oil, both of which are “great for the skin,” according to Lal, and it can even be applied to burns on the face. However, he cautions, “It has fragrance mixed in, so it could trigger those with eczema.” Key Ingredients : Aloe vera, coconut oil, glycerin, shea butter

: Aloe vera, coconut oil, glycerin, shea butter Best for : Dry, oily, combination, or sunburned skin

: Dry, oily, combination, or sunburned skin Size: 6 ounces

Best for Peeling: Sun Bum Cool Down

Sun Bum Cool Down

Why We Love It : Are you one to peel following time in the sun? If so, Sun Bum’s Cool Down formula is for you. Thanks to a cocktail of vitamin E, aloe, and cocoa butter, the lotion promises optimal moisture, which alleviates peeling and redness, while easing any pain. Our biggest pro tip: Put it in the refrigerator for an extra cooling sensation.

: Are you one to peel following time in the sun? If so, Sun Bum’s Cool Down formula is for you. Thanks to a cocktail of vitamin E, aloe, and cocoa butter, the lotion promises optimal moisture, which alleviates peeling and redness, while easing any pain. Our biggest pro tip: Put it in the refrigerator for an extra cooling sensation. Key Ingredients : Aloe vera, cocoa butter, vitamin E

: Aloe vera, cocoa butter, vitamin E Best for : Sunburned skin

: Sunburned skin Size: 8 ounces

Best for Dehydrated Skin: Hawaiian Tropic Weightless Hydration After Sun Lotion

Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Lotion

Why We Love It : True to form, Hawaiian Tropic’s after-sun lotion smells like summer in a bottle with its delectably light papaya scent. Plus, it’s practically weightless on the skin, so you’re likely to forget you even applied it—except for the fact that burns are instantly calmed down and your skin stays soft and supple for at least 24 hours.

: True to form, Hawaiian Tropic’s after-sun lotion smells like summer in a bottle with its delectably light papaya scent. Plus, it’s practically weightless on the skin, so you’re likely to forget you even applied it—except for the fact that burns are instantly calmed down and your skin stays soft and supple for at least 24 hours. Key Ingredients : Shea butter, aloe vera, mango and papaya fruit extract

: Shea butter, aloe vera, mango and papaya fruit extract Best for : Dehydrated skin

: Dehydrated skin Size: 6 ounces

Best for Acne-Prone Skin: Neutrogena Sun Rescue

Neutrogena Sun Rescue

Why We Love It : This noncomedogenic lotion is great for sensitive skin types and those prone to acne. The last thing you want is peeling, redness, and acne, after all. Not only does it contain the superstar aloe vera to soothe the skin and prevent peeling, but it also has a blend of nourishing ingredients to keep the skin hydrated throughout the day.

: This noncomedogenic lotion is great for sensitive skin types and those prone to acne. The last thing you want is peeling, redness, and acne, after all. Not only does it contain the superstar aloe vera to soothe the skin and prevent peeling, but it also has a blend of nourishing ingredients to keep the skin hydrated throughout the day. Key Ingredients : Aloe vera, mint extract, vitamin E

: Aloe vera, mint extract, vitamin E Best for : Dehydrated skin, sun-exposed skin, sensitive skin

: Dehydrated skin, sun-exposed skin, sensitive skin Size: 6.7 ounces

Best for Dryness: Nivea Sun Moisturizing After Sun Lotion

Nivea Sun Moisturizing After Sun Lotion

Why We Love It : Nivea Sun Moisturizing After Sun lotion doubles as an excellent post-sun product and an undeniably amazing body lotion. “It contains aloe and hyaluronic acid, which are great for hydrating the skin,” Lal says. Unlike many lotions that require a bit of grease work to rub in, this one glides on easily and absorbs quickly.

: Nivea Sun Moisturizing After Sun lotion doubles as an excellent post-sun product and an undeniably amazing body lotion. “It contains aloe and hyaluronic acid, which are great for hydrating the skin,” Lal says. Unlike many lotions that require a bit of grease work to rub in, this one glides on easily and absorbs quickly. Key Ingredients : Aloe vera, avocado oil, hyaluron

: Aloe vera, avocado oil, hyaluron Best for : Dry or sunburned skin

: Dry or sunburned skin Size: 6.8 ounces

What Is After-Sun Lotion?

According to board-certified dermatologist Kseniya Kobets, after-sun lotion can be used in various ways, typically to soothe the skin after sun exposure, whether it’s simply sunkissed or (hopefully not!) sunburned. “After the skin is exposed to UVA and UVB radiation from the sun, several things happen to the skin besides immediate skin darkening and gradual darkening over the next few days,” she explains. “The skin cells get damaged, which can make the skin [feel] dry and dehydrated, requiring extra hydration or soothing.”

Does After-Sun Lotion Really Work?

It depends! According to Kobets, it’s all about the ingredients in the after-sun lotion. She suggests using soothing and hydrating ingredients such as shea butter, glycerin, ceramides, and occlusive oils. “Additional beneficial soothing ingredients for anti-inflammation include aloe and antioxidants like rosemary, mushrooms, niacinamide, vitamin E, and other plant-based antioxidants to combat DNA skin damage and inflammation.”

What Is the Difference Between After-Sun and Body Lotion?

Per Kobets, while both probably accomplish similar functions of rehydrating, repairing skin barrier function, and smoothing out the skin, after-sun lotion may include additional ingredients for calming the skin after sun exposure effects. Lal adds, “You can use a gentle body lotion if you don’t have an after-sun lotion, just like you can use pure aloe. You don’t necessarily need an after-sun lotion.”

What to Look for in an After-Sun Lotion

Lal emphasizes that the number one thing to look for is aloe, as it reduces inflammation and helps keep the skin cool and soothed after sunburn. Additionally, “Vitamin E is an antioxidant and can reduce the amount of free radical damage from sunburn,” he says. “Shea butter and glycerin are excellent emollients that can help the skin feel less dry after application.”

Kobets advises that for those with sensitive skin, caution should be exercised if the lotion contains fragrance, especially if it’s listed at the top of the ingredients list. “I would caution against applying heavy or oily after-sun lotion immediately after a burn, as it can trap heat in the skin. However, more occlusive lotions may be beneficial once the initial heat has subsided to hydrate the skin,” she adds.

