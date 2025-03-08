The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (2025)

Every product on this page was chosen by a Harper's BAZAAR editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
We're always on the hunt for new and techy hair tools—many of which have our seal of approval—but sometimes all we need are the basics. And one thing that never fails us is the classic hair roller.
New to this old favorite? Ryan Trygstad, celebrity hairstylist and co-owner of Mark Ryan Salon in New York City, recommends using rollers rather than a curling iron "to create natural lift at the root." The stylist recommends hot rollers for “any length,” adding that they’re “great for creating a Cindy Crawford, '90s supermodel body wave.” Then there are Velcro rollers, which are self-gripping in your hair. “Velcro rollers are more to maintain volume and use during blow-drying to ‘set’ the style or maintain volume to each section,” Trygstad says.
As for which size roller to use, the stylist recommends getting a set with different ones so you can find the right shape for your length and desired style. “Larger rollers will create less volume, while smaller will create more volume,” he says.
Most importantly, remember that rollers are always used on dry hair—especially hot rollers. “You should wrap the ends of the hair around the roller and roll them to the root,” Trygstad says.
Now, you’re ready to roll—literally. Keep scrolling for the 13 best hair rollers we love.
Best for Beginners
Hairitage Ceramic Thermal Hair Rollers
Pros
- Comes with a storage bag
Cons
- Those with thick hair may need two or three sets
A ceramic base plus self-gripping exterior makes these both easy to use (we promise!) and gentle on hair. Bonus: They minimize the chance of frizz.
Customer Review:
"I use these rollers to make my hair and bangs very fluffy and silky, the material is great and easy to use" —Radwa
Best Rollers for Bangs
Kitsch Volumizing Roller Hair Clips
Pros
- Great for travel
Cons
Perfectly sized for shorter sections of hair—i.e. bangs—this curler duo is easy to clip on for easy volume in a flash. Got curtain bangs? Use both at once, anchored on either side of your face.
Customer Review:
"Easy to use, no tangling in shorter hair, such as bangs...Really like the ease of use. I don't think these would be great for longer hair." —Kat
Best Hot Rollers
T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers LUXE for Volume, Body and Shine
Pros
- Help tame frizz and add shine
Cons
- Those with thick hair may need two or three sets
Stylists love these hot rollers, which provide smooth, shiny curls and take only a few minutes to set.
Customer Review:
"My hair thanks me every time I use these. They heat quickly so you must pay close attention to the temperature before using. These rollers add volume without curl, which is ideal for today’s in demand hairstyles." —Dana
Best Velcro Rollers
Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers
Pros
- Comes with multiple sizes
Cons
- Those with thick hair may need two or three sets
These no-fuss, self-gripping rollers are great for adding lift to bobs and other shorter hairstyles.
Customer Review:
"These grip to the hair easily without any damage. They helped create a little volume and hold longer. Great for the price" —carly1184
Best Color-Coded Velcro Rollers
Goody Self-Gripping Multipack Rollers
Pros
- Great value
Cons
This set of 31 rollers—in five color-coded sizes—is ideal for beginners (and The Home Edit binge-watchers).
Customer Review:
"I love the different sizes to this pack! I use my Dyson airwrap to round brush dry It, then I immediately wrap my hair in these rollers. I keep it in for about 30 mins to an hour then take it out and I have SO MUCH VOLUME." —Ampress727
Best Headband Curler
BATOUDE Heatless Curling Rod Headband
Pros
- Satin is won't snag hair
Cons
- Some found it difficult to find a comfortable sleep position
Wear this heatless, headband-style curler overnight and it reveals the easy, voluminous waves of your dreams when you wake up.
Customer Review:
"Easy to use, very soft on my head when laying down. I use this every night now. It’s the perfect way to curl my hair without using heat."
Best for Loose Waves
The Vintage Cosmetic Company 8 Claw Octopus Heatless Hair Curlers
Pros
- Snag-free fabric
Cons
- May not work well with stick-straight hair
Does it look like a creepy Victorian-era toy? Yes! But it's actually a souped-up version of the heatless tool above, in which you can wrap your hair around eight(!) pillowy sections for all the volume and texture.
Customer Review:
"Love this. I've been natural for some time and have been working my way through hair products and appliances. I won't put heat on my hair, unless I go get a professional silk press. I tried the curling rods and they left my frizzy. This gave me soft waves." —Chelsea
Best Satin Pillow Rollers
Kitsch Satin Heatless Pillow Rollers
Pros
- Satin is gentle on hair
Cons
- Fine hair may slip off the rollers
Pillow curlers are like mini versions of the heatless headband curler; rather than wrapping all the hair around a single rod, they’re wrapped in small sections for more control, then secured overnight.
Customer Review:
"I absolutely love then! They are so easy to use even with some fingers affected by arthritis! And the curls..what can I say ..moved them and found curls ready to run my hands thru to get curly, beautiful waves!" —Vera S
Best Rod Rollers
Prep Spiral Rollers
Pros
- Comes with plenty of rollers
Cons
Roll hair around these flexible rods, then shape as desired; they’ll stay put without pins or clips, then just as easily release when you’re ready to style. And with 10 small rollers and eight medium in this set, there are enough for most heads of hair.
Best Hot Rollers for Travel
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hot Rollers
Pros
- Uses gentle heat
Cons
This set of five jumbo hot rollers is convenient for home and travel alike, and great for longer hair. But if that won’t quite cut it, you can also choose from options with additional rollers.
Customer Review:
"This is exactly what I needed. Small enough for occasional travel, perfect for regular use. I like that they include both the clips and wires." —dssv12
Best Magnetic Rollers
Conair Magnetic Rollers
Pros
- Comes with plenty of rollers in different sizes
Cons
- Some found it difficult to get a tight grip
Although they aren't actually magnetic, they're so named because they easily adhere to damp or dry hair (like a magnet), while the vents allow for quick drying. This set contains a whopping 54 rollers—plus 20 clips and a comb—all for less than $15.
Customer Review:
"I love, the magnetic rollers I purchased, many sizes to choose from, and the quality and packaging is excellent!" —Bic
Best Hot Rollers for Long Hair
Conair Jumbo and Super Jumbo Ceramic Hot Rollers
These rollers come in two sizes—1.5 inches and 1.75 inches—both of which lend themselves to shoulder-length-or-longer hair. If you're worried about heat damage, don't be: The velvet flocking keeps the heat extra gentle (still, it never hurts to use a heat protectant!).
Customer Review:
"Easy and quick warm up of rollers. Light and easy to roll my hair x 10 minutes!" —Ruth
