The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (2025)

Table of Contents
Hairitage Ceramic Thermal Hair Rollers Pros Cons Kitsch Volumizing Roller Hair Clips Pros Cons T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers LUXE for Volume, Body and Shine Pros Cons Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers Pros Cons Goody Self-Gripping Multipack Rollers Pros Cons BATOUDE Heatless Curling Rod Headband Pros Cons The Vintage Cosmetic Company 8 Claw Octopus Heatless Hair Curlers Pros Cons Kitsch Satin Heatless Pillow Rollers Pros Cons Prep Spiral Rollers Pros Cons BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hot Rollers Pros Cons Conair Magnetic Rollers Pros Cons Conair Jumbo and Super Jumbo Ceramic Hot Rollers Why trust Harper's Bazaar? References
The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (1)

Every product on this page was chosen by a Harper's BAZAAR editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We're always on the hunt for new and techy hair tools—many of which have our seal of approval—but sometimes all we need are the basics. And one thing that never fails us is the classic hair roller.

New to this old favorite? Ryan Trygstad, celebrity hairstylist and co-owner of Mark Ryan Salon in New York City, recommends using rollers rather than a curling iron "to create natural lift at the root." The stylist recommends hot rollers for “any length,” adding that they’re “great for creating a Cindy Crawford, '90s supermodel body wave.” Then there are Velcro rollers, which are self-gripping in your hair. “Velcro rollers are more to maintain volume and use during blow-drying to ‘set’ the style or maintain volume to each section,” Trygstad says.

As for which size roller to use, the stylist recommends getting a set with different ones so you can find the right shape for your length and desired style. “Larger rollers will create less volume, while smaller will create more volume,” he says.

Most importantly, remember that rollers are always used on dry hair—especially hot rollers. “You should wrap the ends of the hair around the roller and roll them to the root,” Trygstad says.

Now, you’re ready to roll—literally. Keep scrolling for the 13 best hair rollers we love.

Related: The Best Hair Tools for All Your Styling Needs

Best for Beginners

Hairitage Ceramic Thermal Hair Rollers

The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (2)

Pros

  • The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (3)Comes with a storage bag

Cons

  • The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (4)Those with thick hair may need two or three sets

A ceramic base plus self-gripping exterior makes these both easy to use (we promise!) and gentle on hair. Bonus: They minimize the chance of frizz.

Customer Review:

"I use these rollers to make my hair and bangs very fluffy and silky, the material is great and easy to use" —Radwa

Best Rollers for Bangs

Kitsch Volumizing Roller Hair Clips

The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (5)

Pros

  • The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (6)Great for travel

Cons

    Perfectly sized for shorter sections of hair—i.e. bangs—this curler duo is easy to clip on for easy volume in a flash. Got curtain bangs? Use both at once, anchored on either side of your face.

    Customer Review:

    "Easy to use, no tangling in shorter hair, such as bangs...Really like the ease of use. I don't think these would be great for longer hair." —Kat

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    Best Hot Rollers

    T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers LUXE for Volume, Body and Shine

    Pros

    • The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (8)Help tame frizz and add shine

    Cons

    • The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (9)Those with thick hair may need two or three sets

    Stylists love these hot rollers, which provide smooth, shiny curls and take only a few minutes to set.

    Customer Review:

    "My hair thanks me every time I use these. They heat quickly so you must pay close attention to the temperature before using. These rollers add volume without curl, which is ideal for today’s in demand hairstyles." —Dana

    See Also
    15 Best Hair Rollers for Bouncy Curls10 Beste haarrollers & Hoe ze te gebruiken om weelderige krullen te maken - Dutch HairshopBekijk onze TOP 10 BESTE haarkrullers | Experts aan het woordBeste haarkruller en roller - Vergelijk de 10 BEST geteste ﻿haarkrullers en rollers [UPDATE 2025]

    Best Velcro Rollers

    Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers

    Pros

    • The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (11)Comes with multiple sizes

    Cons

    • The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (12)Those with thick hair may need two or three sets

    These no-fuss, self-gripping rollers are great for adding lift to bobs and other shorter hairstyles.

    Customer Review:

    "These grip to the hair easily without any damage. They helped create a little volume and hold longer. Great for the price" —carly1184

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    Best Color-Coded Velcro Rollers

    Goody Self-Gripping Multipack Rollers

    The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (13)

    Pros

    • The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (14)Great value

    Cons

      This set of 31 rollers—in five color-coded sizes—is ideal for beginners (and The Home Edit binge-watchers).

      Customer Review:

      "I love the different sizes to this pack! I use my Dyson airwrap to round brush dry It, then I immediately wrap my hair in these rollers. I keep it in for about 30 mins to an hour then take it out and I have SO MUCH VOLUME." —Ampress727

      Best Headband Curler

      BATOUDE Heatless Curling Rod Headband

      The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (15)

      Pros

      • The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (16)Satin is won't snag hair

      Cons

      • The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (17)Some found it difficult to find a comfortable sleep position

      Wear this heatless, headband-style curler overnight and it reveals the easy, voluminous waves of your dreams when you wake up.

      Customer Review:

      "Easy to use, very soft on my head when laying down. I use this every night now. It’s the perfect way to curl my hair without using heat."

      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

      Best for Loose Waves

      The Vintage Cosmetic Company 8 Claw Octopus Heatless Hair Curlers

      The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (18)

      Pros

      • The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (19)Snag-free fabric

      Cons

      • The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (20)May not work well with stick-straight hair

      Does it look like a creepy Victorian-era toy? Yes! But it's actually a souped-up version of the heatless tool above, in which you can wrap your hair around eight(!) pillowy sections for all the volume and texture.

      Customer Review:

      "Love this. I've been natural for some time and have been working my way through hair products and appliances. I won't put heat on my hair, unless I go get a professional silk press. I tried the curling rods and they left my frizzy. This gave me soft waves." —Chelsea

      See Also
      11 Beste hot rollers voor fijn haar om volume toe te voegen - Dutch Hairshop

      Best Satin Pillow Rollers

      Kitsch Satin Heatless Pillow Rollers

      The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (21)

      The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (22)

      Pros

      • The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (23)Satin is gentle on hair

      Cons

      • The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (24)Fine hair may slip off the rollers

      Pillow curlers are like mini versions of the heatless headband curler; rather than wrapping all the hair around a single rod, they’re wrapped in small sections for more control, then secured overnight.

      Customer Review:

      "I absolutely love then! They are so easy to use even with some fingers affected by arthritis! And the curls..what can I say ..moved them and found curls ready to run my hands thru to get curly, beautiful waves!" —Vera S

      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

      Best Rod Rollers

      Prep Spiral Rollers

      The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (25)

      Pros

      • The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (26)Comes with plenty of rollers

      Cons

        Roll hair around these flexible rods, then shape as desired; they’ll stay put without pins or clips, then just as easily release when you’re ready to style. And with 10 small rollers and eight medium in this set, there are enough for most heads of hair.

        Best Hot Rollers for Travel

        BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hot Rollers

        The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (27)

        Pros

        • The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (28)Uses gentle heat

        Cons

          This set of five jumbo hot rollers is convenient for home and travel alike, and great for longer hair. But if that won’t quite cut it, you can also choose from options with additional rollers.

          Customer Review:

          "This is exactly what I needed. Small enough for occasional travel, perfect for regular use. I like that they include both the clips and wires." —dssv12

          Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

          Best Magnetic Rollers

          Conair Magnetic Rollers

          The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (29)

          Pros

          • The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (30)Comes with plenty of rollers in different sizes

          Cons

          • The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (31)Some found it difficult to get a tight grip

          Although they aren't actually magnetic, they're so named because they easily adhere to damp or dry hair (like a magnet), while the vents allow for quick drying. This set contains a whopping 54 rollers—plus 20 clips and a comb—all for less than $15.

          Customer Review:

          "I love, the magnetic rollers I purchased, many sizes to choose from, and the quality and packaging is excellent!" —Bic

          Best Hot Rollers for Long Hair

          Conair Jumbo and Super Jumbo Ceramic Hot Rollers

          The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (32)

          These rollers come in two sizes—1.5 inches and 1.75 inches—both of which lend themselves to shoulder-length-or-longer hair. If you're worried about heat damage, don't be: The velvet flocking keeps the heat extra gentle (still, it never hurts to use a heat protectant!).

          Customer Review:

          "Easy and quick warm up of rollers. Light and easy to roll my hair x 10 minutes!" —Ruth

          Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

          Why trust Harper's Bazaar?

          The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (33)

          For more than 150 years, Harper’s Bazaar has been the preeminent fashion and beauty resource for women at every age. We cover what’s new and what’s next in beauty by working with the world’s leading authorities in dermatology, plastic surgery, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. Every story we publish has been thoroughly researched and vetted by our team of beauty editors and industry experts.

          The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (2025)

          References

          Top Articles
          Dermaroller-Test 2025: Die besten Nadelroller für zu Hause im Vergleich
          Bearaby’s New Weighted Stuffed Animals Are Made for Grown-Ups—Here’s an Insomniac’s Honest Review
          Global Examination Gloves Market Historical Impact Review 2025-2032
          Latest Posts
          Seed oils vs. butter and other animal fats: Which is healthier? Experts settle the debate
          10 Beginner-Friendly Freshwater Fish (And 4 That Need Expert Attention)
          Recommended Articles
          Article information

          Author: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

          Last Updated:

          Views: 5484

          Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

          Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

          Author information

          Name: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

          Birthday: 1996-05-19

          Address: Apt. 114 873 White Lodge, Libbyfurt, CA 93006

          Phone: +5983010455207

          Job: Legacy Representative

          Hobby: Blacksmithing, Urban exploration, Sudoku, Slacklining, Creative writing, Community, Letterboxing

          Introduction: My name is Merrill Bechtelar CPA, I am a clean, agreeable, glorious, magnificent, witty, enchanting, comfortable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.