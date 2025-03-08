The 12 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort (2025)

Every product on this page was chosen by a Harper's BAZAAR editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We're always on the hunt for new and techy hair tools—many of which have our seal of approval—but sometimes all we need are the basics. And one thing that never fails us is the classic hair roller.

New to this old favorite? Ryan Trygstad, celebrity hairstylist and co-owner of Mark Ryan Salon in New York City, recommends using rollers rather than a curling iron "to create natural lift at the root." The stylist recommends hot rollers for “any length,” adding that they’re “great for creating a Cindy Crawford, '90s supermodel body wave.” Then there are Velcro rollers, which are self-gripping in your hair. “Velcro rollers are more to maintain volume and use during blow-drying to ‘set’ the style or maintain volume to each section,” Trygstad says.

As for which size roller to use, the stylist recommends getting a set with different ones so you can find the right shape for your length and desired style. “Larger rollers will create less volume, while smaller will create more volume,” he says.

Most importantly, remember that rollers are always used on dry hair—especially hot rollers. “You should wrap the ends of the hair around the roller and roll them to the root,” Trygstad says.

Now, you’re ready to roll—literally. Keep scrolling for the 13 best hair rollers we love.

