The 12 Best Massage Tools of 2025 - Reviews by Your Best Digs (2025)

The Pado – PureWave – CM7 has a unique dual-function motor that can be switched from a powerful percussive massage to a gentle vibration for facial massages. Its sleek, lightweight design allows you to dangle the PureWave over your shoulder and reach your lower back muscles. It has six attachments, including a small chrome disk for facial massages and a soft mushroom-shaped disc for massaging bony areas. The facial massage is especially soothing, particularly if you apply a moisturizer to your forehead and around your eyes before using it.

The PureWave is cordless and charges in about an hour, and the charge lasts for longer than two hours. We love the PureWave’s ergonomically designed stand that holds the massager and attachments: The head balances in the top of the stand — seemingly defying gravity — and the handle is arched towards you, so it’s ready to be picked up at any time. The PureWave is, however, more expensive than the other handheld massagers we tested. But it’s a quality product that’s definitely better than the rest.