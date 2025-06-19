The 12 Very Best Face Exfoliators (2025)

Photo-Illustration: The Strategist; Photos: Retailers

Face exfoliators, when used correctly, slough away the top layer of dead skin cells and result in satisfyingly silky smooth skin. Plus, they can help penetration of any products you use afterwards. As a beauty aficionado, I’ve been using exfoliators since the heyday of the infamous St. Ives Apricot scrub in my teens. Now knowing better, I’ve upgraded to much more effective and usually opt for chemical exfoliators (more on that below), but there are still a bevy of physical ones that promote healthy cell turnover.

If you’re new to exfoliating, or thinking about switching out products, be sure not to overdo it. Dr. Hope Mitchell, dermatologist and founder of Mitchell Dermatology, says to start off once or twice a week and gradually increase frequency depending on your skin’s response. To find the best face exfoliators, I dug through our vast archive of beauty content, spoke to Dr. Mitchell and five other dermatologists, and tested some products out for myself. Below, you’ll find a wide range, from gentle exfoliating cleansers to more heavy-duty peels. If you’re looking for even more skin-care content, be sure to check out our Beauty 100 roundup and sign up for our weekly Beauty Brief newsletter.

What we’re looking for Chemical or physical Exfoliators work either chemically or physically. Chemical exfoliators are typically AHAs (alpha-hydroxy acids), BHAs (beta-hydroxy acids), or PHAs (poly-hydroxy acids). I cover the differences between AHAs and BHAs in depth here. But put simply, AHAs and PHAs are great for exfoliating the skin’s surface, while BHAs are effective at penetrating pores and breaking down excess oils. It’s worth noting that PHAs offer exfoliation with less irritation because they’re larger molecules, so they’re generally more suitable for sensitive or rosacea-prone skin. Popular AHAs are glycolic, lactic, and mandelic acid. Salicylic acid is the most common BHA. And finally, common PHAs are gluconolactone, galactose, and lactobionic acid. See Also 11 Best Face Scrubs for Every Skin Type 2024 | IPSYThese Face Exfoliators Gave Us the Softest, Brightest Skin, Starting at Just $610 Best Face Scrubs For Dry Skin: Gentle Exfoliation For A Hydrated Glow On the other hand, physical exfoliators are small particles that manually remove dead skin cells through gentle abrasion. Gentle is the keyword here, since rough particles like walnut shells and apricot pits can cause micro-tears in the skin, resulting in irritation and inflammation. Common physical exfoliating ingredients are very fine powders (such as rice, oat, and cocoa powder). Chemical and physical exfoliating have their benefits, which is why you’ll see plenty of products below utilizing both. Key ingredients Here, I’ve called out the exfoliating ingredients, as well as any additional ingredients that soothe (such as chamomile or aloe vera) or hydrate (like squalene or vitamin E) skin. Price point To make shopping a bit easier, I’ve broken down the price per ounce for each exfoliator. I tried my best to include affordable formulas in every category to accommodate different budgets.

Best face exfoliator overall

CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser $12 $16 now 25% off $12 Chemical exfoliator | Key ingredients: Salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide | Price point: 8 ounces (approx. $2 per ounce) There’s a reason why this drugstore cleanser has been a longtime favorite at the Strategist and among dermatologists: It offers gentle exfoliation paired with skin barrier support, so it’ll work for most skin types. Dr. Mitchell notes that because its formulation includes ceramides and hyaluronic acid, is non-comedogenic, and is fragrance free, it even works with sensitive skin. Two other dermatologists I spoke to —Dr. Kellie Reed at Westlake Dermatology in Austin and Dr. Adeline Kikam of @brownskinderm —also say it’s great for oil, acne-prone skin because its main ingredient salicylic acid works to break down excess oils. I’ve used this daily in the past during the summer when my skin tends to get oily. After using it on its own, my skin feels smooth and thoroughly cleansed without feeling stripped or dried out. More recently, I’ve tried it as an every-other-day cleanser to test how it worked with my drier winter skin. It kept my pores clear without any signs of irritation. $12 at Amazon Buy $12 at Walmart Buy

Writer Arielle Avila using CeraVe’s Renewing SA Cleanser. Photo: Arielle Avila

Best face exfoliator scrub

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant $68 $68 Physical and chemical exfoliator | Key ingredients: Rice powder, salicylic acid, phytic acid, colloidal oatmeal, allantoin | Price point: 2.6 ounces (approx. $26.15 per ounce) I’ve tried Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant years ago when it was recommended to me at the Ulta counter as a powerful but gentle exfoliator. When the fine powder is mixed with water, it turns into a paste that you slather on your skin for both physical and chemical exfoliation. Unlike the St. Ives Apricot scrub of my youth, this doesn’t feel grainy or abrasive, and it results in smooth, even skin. I’d say this is a step up from CeraVe’s SA cleanser, mainly because of its skin brightening properties, but that’s to be expected given Dermalogica’s steeperprice point. Dermatologists we’ve spoken to in the past and one dermatologist I talked to for this story brought it up as well. They like that it’s formulated with gentle exfoliating rice powder, unclogging salicylic acid, brightening phytic acid, and colloidal oatmeal and allantoin for healthy skin-barrier function. This makes it suitable for daily use for most skin types, including anyone with sensitivities. Be sure you don’t apply too much pressure on your skin, and if you’re worried about it being too rough, just add more water to the concentration for a gel-like consistency. $68 at Amazon Buy $68 at Sephora Buy

Best (less expensive) face exfoliator scrub

TONYMOLY I’m Rice Exfoliating Enzyme Face Polish Cleanser $14 now 21% off $11 Physical and chemical exfoliator | Key ingredients: Rice powder, papaya enzymes | Price point: 1.76 ounces (approx. $7.78 per ounce) After searching for a dupe of the above Dermalogica, I landed on a couple of Reddit threads pointing to Tonymoly’s I’m Rice face polish, which is priced under $15. It works the same as the above: It comes in a powder form and is activated with water to create a gel-like consistency. I’ve been testing it out for about three weeks now and have really enjoyed how gentle yet effective it is. The results weren’t as instant as the others above, but after about a week of consistent use, I noticed my skin felt smoother and looked brighter. Similar to the Dermalogica, this uses rice powder as one of its main exfoliating ingredients as well as papaya enzymes, which are known for their brightening properties. It doesn’t have added exfoliants like salicylic acid, but I think it’s a worthy alternative. The only downside here is that it takes a bit longer to see results. $11 at Amazon Buy $11 at Amazon Buy

Best face exfoliator toner

Paula’s Choice 2% Skin Perfecting BHA Liquid Exfoliant $35 Chemical exfoliator | Key ingredients: Salicylic acid, green tea | Price point: 4 ounces (approx. $8.75 per ounce) This salicylic acid toner from Paula’s Choice was first introduced to me in my early-20s when I dealt with stubborn blackheads. It came up repeatedly in dermatologist YouTubers I turned to back then, and it happened to be recommended by two dermatologists I spoke to for this story. The BHA formulation makes it an excellent choice for oily and acne-prone skin and a workhorse for removing blackheads. While I don’t use this nearly as much as I did in my early 20s, I still use it for a spot treatment on my nose, where I’m prone to getting blackheads. Dr. Kikam also points out that the great tea calms inflamed skin and helps to exfoliate without stripping moisture. $35 at Amazon Buy $35 at Sephora Buy

Best (less expensive) face exfoliator toner

Versed Weekend Glow Daily Brightening Solution - 4 oz $10 $18 now 44% off $10 Chemical exfoliator | Key ingredients: Lactic acid, glycolic acid, azelaic acid, kojic acid, bearberry extract, vitamin C | Price point: 4 ounces (approx. $4.50 per ounce) Versed’s budget-friendly brightening toner is a little over half the price of Paula’s Choice BHA Liquid. Instead of using BHAs, it uses a blend of AHAs like azelaic acid, glycolic acid, kojic acid, and lactic acid to help remove dead skin cells. It’s been recommended by Dr. Kikam and our beauty columnist Rio Viera-Newton in the past — Viera-Newton even dubbed it a “P50ish dupe” in her under-$25 skin-care guide — so I called it in to test it for myself. After about a month of using it two to three times a week, my skin is brighter, smoother, and more even-toned. While I was impressed with the results, I’d say that it leaves my skin feeling a tad drier than usual and would follow up with a thicker moisturizer for extra hydration. If your skin is on the drier side, or if you want something for everyday use, you may want to go for Eadem’s toner below. $10 at Amazon Buy

Best gentle face exfoliator toner

Eadem Cashmere Peel $42 $42 Chemical exfoliator | Key ingredients: Lactic acid, azelaic acid, tranexamic acid, panthenol, colloidal oatmeal | Price point: 5.07 oz (approx. $8.28 per ounce) Eadem’s been on my radar for about a year after trying its Cloud Cushion moisturizer (which also counts Strategist writers Lauren Ro and Ambar Pardilla as fans), so I was excited to try its new toner, Cashmere Peel, this past March. Compared to the two exfoliating toners above, it has a milkier texture and leaves my skin feeling moisturized instead of dried out. I chalk this up to its use of AHAs and PHAs, which are gentler and more hydrating than salicylic acid. It doesn’t give me the tingling sensation that I get after using stronger exfoliators (like the Dr. Dennis Gross Peel), but it still seems to be working. After consistent use for two months, I noticed that my skin looks and feels smoother. $42 at Amazon Buy $42 at Sephora Buy

Best face exfoliator treatment

SkinCeuticals Glycolic 10 Renew Overnight $96 Chemical exfoliator | Key ingredients: Glycolic acid, phytic acid, jojoba, vitamin E | Price point: 1.7 ounces (approx. $56.47 per ounce) Rather than the liquid toner products above, this SkinCeuticals overnight treatment is a serum with a creamy consistency. It’s the priciest product on this list, and that’s because it’s formulated with a high percentage of glycolic acid (10 percent) for cellular turnover to help with discoloration and anti-aging. In fact, veteran beauty writer Linda Dyett has recommended it as a firming, wrinkle-reducing nighttime treatment as well. In addition to its exfoliating ingredients, it’s made with soothing and moisturizing jojoba and vitamin E. Dr. Reed, who brought it up for this story, says it’s suitable for all skin types. $96 at Dermstore Buy $96 at Bluemercury Buy

Best (less expensive) face exfoliator treatment

CeraVe Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating Treatment $24 $30 now 20% off $24 Chemical exfoliator | Key ingredients: Glycolic acid, lactic acid, ceramides, licorice root extract | Price point: 1.7 ounces (approx. $17.65 per ounce) CeraVe’s Renewing Exfoliating Treatment comes at a fraction of SkinCeuticals’ price and is formulated with a blend of AHAs (glycolic and lactic acid) for exfoliation and skin renewal. Two dermatologists I spoke to —Dr. Reed and Dr. Brendan Camp of MDCS Dermatology —touted its ceramide-packed formula for reducing any potential irritation and hydrating skin. Plus, Dr. Reed points out that the licorice extract helps improve uneven skin tone. $24 at Amazon Buy $24 at Target Buy

Best face exfoliator mask

Revision Skincare Pumpkin Enzyme Mask $54 $54 Physical and chemical exfoliator | Key ingredients: Pumpkin enzyme, pumpkin and cocoa powders, gold Brazilian clay, glycerin, jojoba, squalene | Price point: 1.7 ounces (approx. $31.76 per ounce) If you prefer a weekly mask rather than a nightly treatment, reach for Revision Skincare’s Pumpkin Enzyme Mask. It utilizes pumpkin and cocoa micro-exfoliating powders for gentle physical exfoliation and pumpkin enzymes for chemical exfoliation. Dr. Heidi Prather of Westlake Dermatology in Austin adds that the clay-based formula is excellent for deep cleansing and detoxifying pores, so it’s excellent for oily and acne prone skin. It’s recommended to lightly scrub the mask on your skin and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes before washing it off. $54 at Amazon Buy $54 at Dermstore Buy

Best (less expensive) face exfoliator mask

The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque $14 $14 Chemical exfoliator | Key ingredients: Salicylic acid, kaolin, charcoal powder, 4-t-Butylcyclohexanol | Price point: 1.7 ounces (approx. $8.12 per ounce) It’s no surprise that the Ordinary —a brand known for their no-frills packaging and pared down formulas —offers a mask for about a quarter of the price as the above. This salicylic acid mask infused with charcoal and kaolin is deep cleansing and best for oily skin. Dr. Reed says it’s especially effective for any textural irregularities. $14 at The Ordinary Buy

Best face exfoliator peel

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel - 60 Count $153 Chemical exfoliator | Key ingredients: Glycolic acid, salicylic acid, citric acid, lactic acid, malic acid, chamomile, retinol, green tea extract | Price point: 60 treatments (approx. $2.55 per treatment) This two-step product from Dr. Dennis Gross has been recommended to us over the years as an excellent medium chemical exfoliant, a must-have for skin care in your 40s, and a brightener for perimenopausal skin. The first step is an exfoliating pad packed with AHAs and BHAs for removing dead layers of skin on the surface. The second step is another pad that acts as a neutralizer with soothing and moisturizing properties, as well as anti-aging benefits from retinol. Dr. Camp says its concoction of ingredients makes it perfect for combination skin. While it is pricey, I’ve used this myself and have to say, it’s worth it. After just one night of using this, my skin looks bright and silky smooth the next day. $153 at Nordstrom Buy $153 at Dermstore Buy

Writer Arielle Avila using the Dr. Dennis Gross peel. Photo: Arielle Avila

Best (less expensive) face exfoliator peel

Neogen Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Lemon $15 $27 now 43% off $15 Physical and chemical exfoliator | Key ingredients: Lactic acid, glycolic acid, and lemon, orange, and papaya extracts | Price point: 30 treatments (approx. $0.90 per treatment) The Dr. Dennis Gross Peel Pads above are powerful but pricey, so I’ve been on the hunt for a more affordable option. After digging through our archives, I found these peeling pads from K-beauty brand Neogenlab in one of Viera-Newton’s past skin-care Google docs. The pads provide gentle physical exfoliation and are soaked in a mix of AHAs (lactic and glycolic acid and fruit extracts) to chemically exfoliate the skin. After swiping your skin with the criss-cross-textured gauze side, you use the softer, quilted side to wipe off any extra product. According to Viera-Newton, the result is smoother and brighter skin. I haven’t had a chance yet to try these pads myself, but they’re on my list and I’ll update this guide once I’ve tested them. $15 at Walmart Buy $27 at Soko Glam Buy

