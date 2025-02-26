The 13 Best Body Lotions for Aging Skin, According to a Dermatologist (2025)

As our skin ages, it’s not uncommon to experience a more parched complexion, and that lack of suppleness can impact the overall texture and accentuate common concerns such as fine lines and wrinkles. Moisture is one of the best ways to target these signs of aging—not just on our face, but on our body.
While we are busy loading our medicine cabinets with serums, lotions, and oils for the face, the skin on our body often goes unnoticed. It’s time to change that with the help of body lotion.
Best Body Lotion for Aging Skin at a Glance
- Best Overall: per Cream with Bakuchiol, $66 (was $73)
- Best for Crepey Skin: StriVectin Crepe Control™ Tightening Body Cream, $59
- Best Dermatologist-Recommended: Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour® Cream Intensive Moisturizing Body Treatment, $51
- Best Drugstore Lotion: Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion, Hydrating Body Moisturizer, $12
- Best for Sagging Skin: Murad Retinal ReSculpt Firming Body Cream, $79
- Best for Dry Skin: Melach 33 Silky Shea Body Butter, $52
- Best Firming Lotion: OSEA Anti-Aging Body Balm, $54
- Best with Rosehip Oil: Mario Badescu Coconut Body Butter, $17
- Best Body Butter: True Botanicals Pure Radiance Body Butter, $60
- Best with Peptides: Nécessaire The Body Lotion Hinoki, $48
- Best Exfoliating Lotion: Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion, $30
- Best Smoothing Lotion: Paula’s Choice Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment, $26 (was $32)
- Best Splurge: SkinBetter AlphaRet Body Overnight Cream,$120
“Body lotion helps attract and retain moisture in the skin barrier, which is essential for maintaining a healthy, plump appearance,” says Dr. Dendy Engelman, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon. “Dehydrated skin can make signs of aging such as wrinkles and fine lines more prominent and noticeable.”
For hydrated and healthy body skin, Dr. Engelman recommends incorporating body lotion into your skincare routine at least once per day and applying more frequently during the colder and drier months (or if you live in a dry climate such as Southern California). “For best absorption, apply lotion right after showering when the skin is clean and pores are open,” Dr. Engelman adds.
In addition to application frequency and process, you’ll want to look for a few key components to ensure you choose the best body lotion for aging skin. This will ensure you address skin moisture as well as some of those more specific concerns that come with aging, like as fine lines, wrinkles, crepey texture, and even cases of hyperpigmentation.
What to Look for in a Body Lotion for Aging Skin
Hydration is the most important thing to consider when shopping for body lotion for aging skin—and the ingredients list can tell you a lot about how nourishing a formula actually is. “Look for ultra-hydring and moisture-retaining ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, shea butter, and ceramides to help restore and maintain the skin’s hydration,” says Dr. Engelman.
While it’s not entirely necessary, retinol is another ingredient to add to your radar since it’s a common anti-aging ingredient that Dr. Engelman says can help exfoliate dead skin cells, accelerate cell turnover, and boost collagen and elastin production—all of which contribute to minimizing the appearance of loose skin, cellulite, fine lines, and wrinkles. With that said, Dr. Engelman notes that retinol may cause dryness for some skin types so it’s worth conducting a patch test first to confirm your skin can handle the potent anti-aging skincare ingredient.
What to Avoid in a Body Lotion for Aging Skin
Retinol can make your skin more sensitive to the sun so, if you opt for a formula with this ingredient, apply it at nighttime and make sure you cover up or use a sunscreen daily to keep your skin safe from UV rays. Additionally, Dr. Engelman recommends staying away from formulas with highly concentrated alcohol because these “can irritate the skin and cause further dryness.” And, if you have sensitive skin, it’s worth skipping fragranced formulas, too.
If you need help finding the best body lotion for aging skin, we’re sharing our favorite formulas ahead.
QVC is a Flow Space sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
The Best Body Lotion for Aging Skin
Whish Face & Body Super Cream with Bakuchiol
Best Overall
Whish 18oz Face & Body Super Cream with Bakuchiol
On Sale 10% off
Buy Now $66
For the best body lotion for aging skin, consider adding the Whishto your cart. This nourishing body lotion is formulated with bakuchiol, which is like the plant-based version of retinol and a fantastic skincare ingredient for improving the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and supporting collagen production. It’s also enriched with coffee extra and niacinamide to brighten the skin’s complexion, countering the dull effects of dry skin.
If you’re new to QVC, you can also take advantage of the February new customer coupon. From now through February 28, get $15 off $35 (or more) with promo code WELCOME15.
Size: 18 oz
Key Ingredients: Bakuchiol
StriVectin Crepe Control™ Tightening Body Cream
Best for Crepey Skin
StriVectin Crepe Control™ Tightening Body Cream
$59Buy on amazon
$59Buy on ulta
Crepey skin is another common aging concern and, luckily, there are some fabulous formulas to help address it. StriVectin Crepe Control™ Tightening Body Cream is one of the best out there thanks to its potent blend of hydrating ingredients—including shea butter, murumuru butter, and capucau butter—plus jojoba seed extract which is known for its ability to firm the skin. With regular use, this moisturizing body cream can replenish moisture and create a tightening effect on the skin.
Size: 6.7 oz
Key Ingredients: Jojoba seed extract, turmeric root extract, shea butter, murumuru butter, capucau butter
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Moisturizing Body Treatment
Best Dermatologist-RecommendedSee Also16 Firming, Strengthening Body Lotions for Mature SkinThis Is the Eye Cream I Swear By to Soften My Wrinkles
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Moisturizing Body Treatment
$51Buy on amazon
$51Buy on elizabeth arden
$41Buy on walmart
If you want a deep-conditioning body butter, look no further than the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour® Cream Intensive Moisturizing Body Treatment. “This luxurious body butter deeply hydrates with shea butter, glycerin, and sodium hyaluronate, helping to soothe dry, flaky skin,” says Dr. Engelman. She also loves that it’s clinically, allergy-, and dermatologist-tested. The body lotion is a fantastic pick for anyone with more severely dry skin and those who want to address specific areas such as the elbows, knees, and heels.
Size: 6.7 oz, 13.5 oz.
Key Ingredients: Glycerin, shea butter, sodium hyaluronate, imperete cylindrica extract
Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion
Best Drugstore lotion
Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion
$12Buy on ulta
$15Buy on amazon
$13.49Buy on target
According to Dr. Engelman, the Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion is one of the best body lotions for aging skin. “This is an affordable, lightweight, and gentle formula suitable for everyday use, helping to keep skin soft and moisturized without feeling heavy or greasy,” she explains, adding that it’s a great option for sensitive skin as well.
Size: 8 oz, 16 oz
Key Ingredients: Glycerin, niacinamide, avocado oil, sunflower seed oil
Melach 33 Silky Shea Body Butter
Best for Dry Skin
Melach 33 Silky Shea Body Butter
$52Buy Now
If you have ultra-dry skin, Dr. Engelman says to pick up a jar of the Melach 33 Silky Shea Body Butter. “This body butter is formulated with nourishing Dead Sea minerals, antioxidant-rich plant oils, and shea butter to protect the skin and provide lasting hydration,” she notes. Additionally, Dr. Engelman loves that the formula isn’t greasy and absorbs into the skin quickly, which is a major plus when it comes to body butters.
Size: 10.1 oz
Key Ingredients: Shea butter, dead sea salt, sweet almond oil, grapeseed oil, vitamin E, pomegranate extract, salicylic acid, sorbic acid
OSEA Anti-Aging Body Balm
Best Firming
OSEA Anti-Aging Body Balm
$54Buy on amazon
$84Buy on ulta
$20-$84Buy on nordstrom
For a deeply nourishing formula that can replenish dehydrated skin and create a firming effect, try the OSEA Anti-Aging Body Balm. This balm is formulated with a potent blend of passion fruit, coconut, acai, and babassu oils that works together to soften, soothe, and smooth the skin. Plus, it features Alaria Esculenta Seaweed, which can firm the skin and improve overall elasticity.
Size: 1 oz, 5 oz, 9.2 oz
Key Ingredients: Passion fruit, coconut, acai, and babassu oils
Mario Badescu Coconut Body Butter
Best With Rosehip Oil
Mario Badescu Coconut Body Butter
$17Buy on amazon
$17Buy on mario badescu
$17Buy on ulta
$17Buy on walmart
The Mario Badescu Coconut Body Butter is one of our favorite formulas for dry skin and, as it turns out, it has some excellent skincare ingredients for aging concerns, too. This creamy body butter is formulated with a blend of rosehip oil, argan oil, and apricot oil, which are rich in fatty acids and antioxidants to protect the skin from environmental aggressors that might speed up some aging concerns. Those same ingredients can also reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles — rosehip oil in particular can address hyperpigmentation concerns, too.
Size: 8 oz
Key Ingredients: Rosehip oil, argan oil, and apricot oil
True Botanicals Pure Radiance Body Butter
Best Body Butter
True Botanicals Pure Radiance Body Butter
$60Buy on true botanicals
$60Buy on nordstrom
The True Botanicals Pure Radiance Body Butter is specifically formulated with aging skin in mind and includes antioxidant-rich ingredients to target some premature signs of aging. This nourishing body body features sea buckthorn oil, which is rich in fatty acids for deep and replenishing moisture, plus kokum butter, tucuma seed butter, sunflower seed oil, and jojoba oil for their protecting and soothing benefits.
Size: 7.4 oz
Key Ingredients: Sea buckthorn oil, kokum butter, tucuma seed butter, sunflower seed oil, jojoba oil
Nécessaire The Body Lotion Hinoki
Best With Peptides
Nécessaire The Body Lotion Hinoki
$48Buy on amazon
If you want to create a firming effect on the skin, reach for the Nécessaire The Body Lotion Hinoki. This body lotion for aging skin is specifically formulated with five peptides to firm and nourish the skin, along with plant-based oils and butters for hydration and niacinamide for improved radiance. On top of that, this formula is hypoallergenic and has the most incredible cedar oil, citrone, basil, and vetiver aroma.
Size: 15.2 oz
Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, plant-based oils and butters, five peptides
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion
Best Exfoliating lotion
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion
$30Buy on drunk elephant
$30Buy on ulta
Glycolic acid is a potent anti-aging ingredient that can exfoliate the skin and even reverse signs of photodamage. So, if you want to incorporate it into your body care routine, reach for the Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion. In addition to glycolic acid, this lotion also features exfoliating lactic and citric acid, as well as marula butter and shea butter for deep nourishment.
Size: 8 oz
Key Ingredients: Glycolic acid, lactic acid, citric acid, marula butter, shea butter
Paula’s Choice Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment
Best Smoothing lotion
Paula’s Choice Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment
On Sale 19% off
$26Buy on paula’s choice
$32Buy on amazon
As we age, skin texture can also become a concern. For a smoothing effect, try the Paula’s Choice Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment. This body lotion is formulated with grape seed oil, shea butter, vitamin C, retinol, glycerin and evening primrose oil, and designed to target uneven skin tone, dullness, and wrinkles. Additionally, the nourishing ingredients can create a firming effect on the skin, making it an excellent choice for those with crepey skin concerns too.
Size: 4 oz
Key Ingredients: Grape seed oil, shea butter, vitamin C, retinol, glycerin, evening primrose oil
SkinBetter AlphaRet Body Overnight Cream
Best Splurge
SkinBetter AlphaRet Body Overnight Cream
For a splurge-worthy formula, Dr. Engeleman also recommends giving the SkinBetter AlphaRet Body Overnight Cream a try. “This cream primarily targets texture concerns with powerful exfoliants like saliclylic acid and a retinoid and lactic acid complex,” she notes. “It also includes glycerin, niacinamide, and jojoba esters to support hydration.”
Size: 5 oz
Key Ingredients: AlphaRet (a blend of retinoid and lactic acid), salicylic acid, ammonium lactate, green tea, avocado oil, jojoba esters, glycerin, hydrolyzed sodium hyaluronate, niacinamide
Pin It for Later