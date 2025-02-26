The 13 Best Body Lotions for Aging Skin, According to a Dermatologist (2025)

As our skin ages, it’s not uncommon to experience a more parched complexion, and that lack of suppleness can impact the overall texture and accentuate common concerns such as fine lines and wrinkles. Moisture is one of the best ways to target these signs of aging—not just on our face, but on our body.

While we are busy loading our medicine cabinets with serums, lotions, and oils for the face, the skin on our body often goes unnoticed. It’s time to change that with the help of body lotion.

Best Body Lotion for Aging Skin at a Glance

Best Overall: p er Cream with Bakuchiol , $66 (was $73)

, $66 (was $73) Best for Crepey Skin: StriVectin Crepe Control™ Tightening Body Cream , $59

, $59 Best Dermatologist-Recommended: Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour® Cream Intensive Moisturizing Body Treatment , $51

, $51 Best Drugstore Lotion: Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion, Hydrating Body Moisturizer , $12

, $12 Best for Sagging Skin: Murad Retinal ReSculpt Firming Body Cream , $79

, $79 Best for Dry Skin: Melach 33 Silky Shea Body Butter , $52

, $52 Best Firming Lotion: OSEA Anti-Aging Body Balm , $54

, $54 Best with Rosehip Oil: Mario Badescu Coconut Body Butter , $17

, $17 Best Body Butter: True Botanicals Pure Radiance Body Butter , $60

, $60 Best with Peptides: Nécessaire The Body Lotion Hinoki , $48

, $48 Best Exfoliating Lotion: Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion , $30

, $30 Best Smoothing Lotion: Paula’s Choice Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment , $26 (was $32)

, $26 (was $32) Best Splurge: SkinBetter AlphaRet Body Overnight Cream,$120

“Body lotion helps attract and retain moisture in the skin barrier, which is essential for maintaining a healthy, plump appearance,” says Dr. Dendy Engelman, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon. “Dehydrated skin can make signs of aging such as wrinkles and fine lines more prominent and noticeable.”

For hydrated and healthy body skin, Dr. Engelman recommends incorporating body lotion into your skincare routine at least once per day and applying more frequently during the colder and drier months (or if you live in a dry climate such as Southern California). “For best absorption, apply lotion right after showering when the skin is clean and pores are open,” Dr. Engelman adds.

In addition to application frequency and process, you’ll want to look for a few key components to ensure you choose the best body lotion for aging skin. This will ensure you address skin moisture as well as some of those more specific concerns that come with aging, like as fine lines, wrinkles, crepey texture, and even cases of hyperpigmentation.

What to Look for in a Body Lotion for Aging Skin

Hydration is the most important thing to consider when shopping for body lotion for aging skin—and the ingredients list can tell you a lot about how nourishing a formula actually is. “Look for ultra-hydring and moisture-retaining ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, shea butter, and ceramides to help restore and maintain the skin’s hydration,” says Dr. Engelman.

While it’s not entirely necessary, retinol is another ingredient to add to your radar since it’s a common anti-aging ingredient that Dr. Engelman says can help exfoliate dead skin cells, accelerate cell turnover, and boost collagen and elastin production—all of which contribute to minimizing the appearance of loose skin, cellulite, fine lines, and wrinkles. With that said, Dr. Engelman notes that retinol may cause dryness for some skin types so it’s worth conducting a patch test first to confirm your skin can handle the potent anti-aging skincare ingredient.

What to Avoid in a Body Lotion for Aging Skin

Retinol can make your skin more sensitive to the sun so, if you opt for a formula with this ingredient, apply it at nighttime and make sure you cover up or use a sunscreen daily to keep your skin safe from UV rays. Additionally, Dr. Engelman recommends staying away from formulas with highly concentrated alcohol because these “can irritate the skin and cause further dryness.” And, if you have sensitive skin, it’s worth skipping fragranced formulas, too.

If you need help finding the best body lotion for aging skin, we’re sharing our favorite formulas ahead.

QVC is a Flow Space sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Best Body Lotion for Aging Skin