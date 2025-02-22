The 13 Best Curl Creams That Define Curls and Tame Frizz (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page. Each product featured has been vetted and chosen by our editors.

My summer hair goal is a simple one: embrace my natural waves. Easier said than done, though. If you have waves, curls or combination hair like I do, imperfectly-perfect spirals can turn limp or into an undefined, frizzy mess without the right products. That’s where moisture-boosting, hold-inducing curl creams come in.

During my hunt for the perfect curl cream, I came across 13 with hyper-enthusiastic reviews from users with curls, kinks, coils and waves of all kinds, because there’s no such thing a one-size-fits-all curl product.

Top curl creams, according to shoppers: