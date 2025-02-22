The 13 Best Curl Creams That Define Curls and Tame Frizz (2025)

Home › Hair
Soft and bouncy curls ahead.
My summer hair goal is a simple one: embrace my natural waves. Easier said than done, though. If you have waves, curls or combination hair like I do, imperfectly-perfect spirals can turn limp or into an undefined, frizzy mess without the right products. That’s where moisture-boosting, hold-inducing curl creams come in.
During my hunt for the perfect curl cream, I came across 13 with hyper-enthusiastic reviews from users with curls, kinks, coils and waves of all kinds, because there’s no such thing a one-size-fits-all curl product.
Top curl creams, according to shoppers:
- Best clean: dae Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream ($30)
- Best for damaged hair: Ouidad Curl Quencher Hydrafusion Intense Curl Cream ($26)
- Best for a soft hold: Bread Beauty Elastic Bounce Leave-In ($27.50)
- Best for coils: PATTERN Styling Cream ($28)
- Best for thick hair: SheaMoisture Smoothie Curl Enhancing Cream ($12)
- Best medium hold: BondiBoost Curl Boss Styling Cream ($28)
- Best splurge: Oribe Curl Control Silkening Cream ($42)
- Best frizz-fighting: John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème ($10)
- Best for volume: OGX Moroccan Curling Perfection Defining Cream ($11)
- Best for soft curls: OUAI Curl Crème ($32)
- Best smoothing: Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream ($36)
- Best definition: Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream ($30)
- Best for fine hair: Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Defining & Frizz Taming Hair Cream ($9)
dae Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream ($30)
Dae’s Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream can do it all. Need a heat protectant to prep for a shiny blowout? Check. A cream that acts a sleek and smooth style finisher? Check. But where this hair cream really stands out is the how it defines and enhances curls that are touchably soft and frizz-free.
Key Ingredients
Dragon fruit, prickly pear seed oil, meadowform seed oil
Hair type
All hair types
Enthusiastic review
“This product is heaven sent. I use it for my curly hair and I have never see my curls so bouncy. It also worked great to slick back my hair while maintaining its health.”
Ouidad Curl Quencher Hydrafusion Intense Curl Cream ($26)
Ouidad is a staple among curly hair types thanks to the brand’s various product lines meant to complement different kinds of curls. The Curl Quencher Hydrafusion Intense Curl Cream, formulated for curly and coily hair textures, hydrates and strengthens hair, combats frizz and elongates curls while keeping your curl pattern intact.
Key ingredients
Milk thistle extract, sweet almond oil
Hair Type
Tight curls
Enthusiastic Review
“I’m obsessed. I recently started buying this cause my other curl cream was sold out and this was the best one in place of that. I’m never going back to my old one! My curls have never been softer, more defined, stronger. My hair actually LOOKS AND FEELS HEALTHY! Worth every penny in my book!”
Bread Beauty Elastic Bounce Leave-In ($27.50)
This is a silky curl cream that can be used for soft definition, braids and slicked-back styles. Botanical extracts like mango butter, coconut and quinoa protein condition and repair every strand, leaving hair frizz-free, bouncy and ultra shiny whether you air dry, blow dry or diffuse.
Key ingredients
Quinoa protein, coconut extract, mango butter
Hair type
All hair types
Enthusiastic review
“This is now my favorite hair product! My hair has never looked so good since I started using this curl cream! My curls are hydrated and frizz is no longer something I struggle with.”
PATTERN Styling Cream ($28)
For superior and locked-in moisture that leaves coily and tightly textured hair looking more defined and less frizzy, there’s little room for improvement when it comes to PATTERN’s Styling Cream. The oil-rich and super thick cream also promotes hair retention while preventing breakage and damage when setting twist outs, braid outs, bantu knots and twisting locs.
Key ingredients
Shea butter, cacay oil, sweet almond oil
Hair type
Coily and tightly textured hair
Enthusiastic review
“This styling cream is so lightweight and has my 4c curls POPPIN’!!! The combination of this and the leave in conditioner results in more bounce and definition.”
SheaMoisture Smoothie Curl Enhancing Cream ($12)
It’s a cult-classic for thick, curly hair for a reason. SheaMoisture’s Smoothie Curl Enhancing Cream has the formula to define and shape curls that last for days. It also helps fight frizz thanks to natural oils and silk protein so curls are controlled while maintaining softness and bounce.
Key ingredients
Silk protein, neem and coconut oils
Hair Type
Thick, curly hair
Enthusiastic review
“This is one of my favorite leave-in products. It makes my curls pop! I use this product in combination with gel for braid-outs and twist-outs.”
BondiBoost Curl Boss Styling Cream ($28)
For the perfect balance of curls that aren’t too soft and never crunchy or hard, this leave-in super cream from BondiBoost is worth a try. It holds and enhances natural curls thanks to a blend of shea butter, argan oil and coconut oil, while adding volume, definition and shine.
Key ingredients
Argan oil, shea butter, coconut oil
Hair Type
Curly, kinky, or coily hair types
Enthusiastic review
“Works so well to give my curls some definition. The first time I used it I was impressed with the way my hair looked and even more after hours to see my curls lasted throughout the day. It’s not heavy and it smells great too!”
Oribe Curl Control Silkening Creme ($42)
Oribe’s Curl Control Silkening Creme is ideal for soft waves and loose curls that still need shape and definition (curl types two to three will experience the best results, according to the brand). Enriched with argan, avocado and coconut oils, this splurge-worthy styling cream leaves stands feeling like, as its name suggests, silk, while it hydrates and restores elasticity.
Key ingredients
Argan, avocado, and coconut oils, Oribe Signature Complex
Hair Types
Wavy and curly hair types
Enthusiastic review
“This cream does everything it says it does, but to the touch it feels like nothing is there—it’s light as air, holds my curls in place, adds healthy shine, and makes my hair feel like silk to the touch.”
John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème ($10)
Split ends and frizz don’t stand a chance against this styling cream. It’s humidity- and static-resistant, acts a heat protectant and works on all hair types and textures. A little goes a long way too; the brand recommends a “pea-sized amount” to transform dry, brittle hair to glossy and smooth strands.
Key ingredients
Avocado oil
Hair Type
All hair types
Enthusiastic review
“This is my favorite product for calming my frizzy curls. It doesn’t leave my hair greasy or looking crispy. It does exactly what it’s supposed to do in taming frizz!”
OGX Moroccan Curling Perfection Defining Cream ($11)
This argan-oil rich formula weightlessly moisturizes and revives curls of all kinds while boosting body and shine. It also expertly tackles frizz and flyaways.
Key ingredients
Argan oil
Hair Types
All hair types
Enthusiastic reviews
“I’ve been using this for a while and a lot of people ask what I use for my curls. I highly recommend. For reference, I have average/thin hair with 3A style curls. This curl cream doesn’t make my curls look greasy and doesn’t weigh down my hair.”
OUAI Curl Crème ($32)
Ouai’s “do it all” hair cream uses a blend of natural oils including chia, linseed, coconut and babassu to hydrate hair, form and shape curls, control frizz, and help protect hair from humidity and damaged cuticles. Use it on wet or dry hair in any routine and get soft and defined curls sans any residue, greasiness or crunch.
Key ingredients
Chia and linseed oils, coconut oil, babassu oil
Hair Types
All curl types
Enthusiastic review
“I completely adore this product. It has made my hair shinier and smoother, which also makes it really easy to manipulate when I’m styling it. I did [have] some concerns about the cost of it. Even though I know that curly and wavy hair products will always be expensive, this one is completely worth it. I haven’t seen anything more than benefits.”
Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream ($36)
This ultra-smoothing cream is formulated with argan oil and polyquaternium-11, an ingredient that forms a lightweight film around hair to hold the curl. Add in hydrolyzed vegetable protein that coats porous strands and split ends, and your hair will have a strong barrier that keeps frizz out while promoting a gentle hold and separation on curls.
Key ingredients
Argan oil, polyquaternium-11, hydrolyzed vegetable protein
Hair type
All curl types
Enthusiastic review
“Moroccanoil is THE curly hair brand. This cream goes in so smooth and brings out my 3a/3b curls like no one’s business. A little goes a long way and it works on damp/dry hair, too.”
Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream ($30)
Amika’s Curl Corps Defining Cream softly coaxes curls to keep them from frizzing, splitting or sagging thanks to an antioxidant rich, anti-humidity formula. It’s also incredibly hydrating, making it a perfect pick for drier hair types that need extra nourishment.
Key ingredients
Sea buckthorn berry
Hair type
Curly and coily hair types
Enthusiastic review
“I can’t rave enough about this curl cream! It’s an absolute lifesaver for my 3c curly hair. Not only does it deeply hydrate my dry curls, but it also leaves them incredibly defined and frizz-free. It’s like magic in a bottle! If you’re looking for a game-changing product that will give you gorgeous, bouncy curls, this is it.”
Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Defining & Frizz Taming Hair Cream ($9)
Fine, curly hair can be tricky because many cream formulas will end up just weighing hair down. Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk is the answer. It delivers clearly defined curls and added bounce without any of the weight and absolutely no greasiness.
Key ingredients
Rice, keratin amino acids and enzymes
Hair types
All curl types
Enthusiastic review
“I have super frizzy 2c hair and this cream completely controlled it when nothing else will. I apply after washing my hair and it will last 2 days. I pair it with the mousse and foam and it is just perfect for my hair.”
