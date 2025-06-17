The 13 best curling irons for every hair length and texture, according to professional stylists (2025)

When you buy through our links, Business Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Similar to straighteners and blow dryers, curling irons are not all created equally. This can make finding the best option for your hair type and desired look tricky if not tedious. To save you from trial and error, stylist Shelly Aguirre of Maxine Salon in Chicago tells Insider there are three features to consider when shopping for hot tools: adjustable heat settings, the size of the barrel, and whether or not the iron is ionic and ceramic.

The next step is to cross-check what the tool offers and if it meets your specific needs. For example, if you have shorter hair, Aguirre recommends a shorter-sized iron "so the hair is able to go around the iron at least 1.5 times." And if you're a novice, Aguirre suggests using an iron with a clamp as opposed to a wand, as the latter requires more experience.

Needless to say, before you commit to a curling iron, it's best to do your research. However, because there are so many options cluttering the market, it's helpful to have expert insight, so we asked a few professional stylists to list their best recs below.

The best curling irons in 2022, according to hairstylists: