The 13 Best Deodorants That Won’t Irritate Sensitive Underarms (2025)

If you have sensitive skin, you know how frustrating it can be to wear deodorants. Deodorant is often made with ingredients that can irritate your skin, like fragrance, essential oils, and even aluminum, a common antiperspirant. Now that it’s summertime, there’s nothing worse than trying to wear a tank top and realizing that you’re dealing with a red, angry rash because of your deodorant.
Luckily, many deodorant formulas are made with sensitive skin in mind. If you have sensitive skin, there are certain ingredients to look out for when choosing a deodorant. “I recommend following the guidelines of the EMEA or PMDA and avoiding ingredients that are banned or limited by the EU and other countries,” says Kiran Mian, medical and aesthetic dermatologist at Hudson Dermatology & Laser Surgery. “For example, formaldehyde, parabens, phthalates, and triclosan.” Those with sensitive skin may also want to avoid fragrance and opt for an aluminum-free deodorant formula, according to Dr. Purshiva Patel, dermatologist and CEO and founder of Visha Skincare. Ahead, find our picks for the best deodorants for sensitive skin, according to dermatologists, ELLE editors, and rave reviewers.
1
Best Hypoallergenic
Vanicream Aluminum-Free Gel Deodorant
Pros
- Made without common allergens and irritants
Cons
- Some find the formula sticky
If you have sensitive skin, you’ve likely tried Vanicream products before. It’s one of the most highly recommended brands from dermatologists for helping calm easily irritated skin. This deodorant is allergen-free and comes in an easy-to-use gel.
Size: 2 oz.
Amazon rating: 4.1/5
Our expert says: “Vanicream deodorant has no fragrance and is free of all allergens.” —Dr. Mian
2
Best Baking Soda-Free
Lumē Whole Body Deodorant
Pros
- Mandelic acid helps stop odor
Cons
- Though it’s unscented, some don’t like the smell
Lumē’s innovative formula is suitable for use all over the body. It is pH-optimized and contains mandelic acid to curb unwanted odor. The formula is also hypoallergenic, aluminum-free, and baking soda-free.
Size: 2.6 oz.
Walmart rating: 4.1/5
Our expert says: “Lumē deodorant is great for sensitive skin and made by an M.D.” —Dr. Patel
3
Best for Soothing
Native Sensitive Deodorant Unscented
Pros
- Coconut oil and probiotics nourish skin
Cons
- Some say it leaves a residue
Native has a line of deodorants made specifically for sensitive skin. Tapioca helps soak up sweat while coconut oil and probiotics soothe skin. This one is fragrance-free and suitable for even the most sensitive skin.
Size: 2.6 oz.
Amazon rating: 4.4/5
An Amazon reviewer says: “I’ve tried many deodorants. I have very sensitive skin and I finally found one that doesn’t hurt my under arms. It’s lightweight and smells good. I’ll never go with another brand again. A must-try if you have sensitive underarms.”
4
Best for Dry Skin
Salt & Stone Natural Deodorant
Pros
- Hyaluronic acid and shea butter moisturize skin
Cons
- Formulated with baking soda, which may be irritating to some
This deodorant is perfect for anyone with both sensitive skin and dry skin. It’s formulated with moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and shea butter to help nourish and smooth the delicate underarm skin.
Size: 2.6 oz.
Amazon rating: 3.9/5
Our expert says: “Besides propylene glycol, which some can be allergic to, this deodorant does not have the common potentially harmful ingredients like aluminum, paraffins, or BHT. It has a blend of probiotics, plant based extracts, antioxidants, cornstarch for moisture absorption, and soothing ingredients to prevent irritation. It decreases moisture, improving odor and the skin’s microbiome while hydrating the skin. Of the natural deodorants, it is an affordable option.” —Dr. Mian
5
Best for Entire Body
Dove Whole Body Deo
Pros
Pros
- Dermatologist and gynecologist approved for whole body use
Cons
- Though it’s unscented, some don’t like the smell
Dove is known for its gently formulated deodorants, but its new whole-body formula might be its most sensitive skin-friendly option yet. It’s made without aluminum or baking soda, but it’s infused with vitamins E and B3, making it a nourishing deodorant that can be used everywhere.
Size: 2.5 fl. oz.
Amazon rating: 3.3/5
An ELLE editor says: “As whole body deodorants become more and more popular, I’ve started mixing a few into my routine. I find this one super gentle on skin, and it works well to wick away sweat. I’m a runner, and I like using this for chafing.” —Katie Berohn, beauty editor
6
Best Roll-On
Eucerin Deodorant for Sensitive Skin
Pros
- Easy to use and gentle on skin
Cons
- Some found it didn’t prevent odor as much as they would have liked
This deodorant is formulated without alcohol or fragrance and is clinically proven to be suitable even for those who struggle with atopic dermatitis from deodorant. Since it’s a roll-on formula, it couldn’t be easier to use.
Size: 50 mL.
Amazon rating: 4.1/5
An Amazon reviewer says: “I’ve been having issues with deodorants breaking me out in rashes for over two years now. I’ve tried 20+ different kinds, and this one finally gave me some relief and actually helps with odor, too.”
7
Best Spray
Weleda Wild Rose 24h Deodorant Spray
Pros
- Non-aerosol spray formula is easy to use
Cons
- Some find that it stings on freshly shaved skin
If you want your deodorant to smell good and know that essential oils don’t irritate your skin, this deodorant is a great option. This spray formula is non-aerosol, aluminum-free, and odor-neutralizing.
Size: 3.3. fl. oz.
Amazon rating: 4.3/5
Our expert says: “Weleda’s wild rose deodorant spray encompasses natural, plant-based ingredients that aren’t harsh on the skin. This deodorant is affordable and offers a nice rose scent.” —Dr. Mian
8
Best Multitasking Formula
Visha Skincare Cheek 2 Feet 4 in 1 Body Spray
Pros
- Smooths skin while it helps stop odor
Cons
- Pricey
This isn’t any old spray deodorant. Not only does this whole-body formula help curb odor, but it’s also a major multitasker that helps eliminate bumpy skin, shave bumps, acne, and even sweat rashes thanks to ingredients like zinc, thyme, and peppermint oil.
Size: 120 mL.
Amazon rating: 4.3/5
Our expert says: “[This] has witch hazel, tea tree oil, thyme oil, and is a scalp, face and body spray that is a natural deodorant and antimicrobial spray.” —Dr. Patel
9
Best Cream Formula
Drunk Elephant Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream
Pros
- Arrowroot powder absorbs sweat
Cons
- Some don’t like the cream texture
Drunk Elephant’s deodorant cream contains mandelic acid to keep odor at bay and arrowroot to soak up moisture. It’s also infused with shea butter to hydrate and soothe skin.
Size: 2 fl. oz.
Sephora rating: 3.8/5
A Sephora reviewer says: “This has worked perfectly for me, the many years I’ve used this. Not the slightest hint of body order, no irritation, and since I wear perfume, I love that it’s unscented. It also doesn’t stain my black tops.”
10
Best Naturally Scented
Caudalie Vinofresh Natural Aluminum-Free Deodorant
Pros
- Many reviewers note how gentle it is after not having luck with other formulas
Cons
- Some wish it controlled moisture more
Found in French pharmacies, this deodorant is alcohol-free, aluminum-free, baking soda-free, silicone-free, and contains no added synthetic fragrance. It’s formulated with soothing grape water and odor-controlling eucalyptus, resulting in a pleasant natural scent that’s non-irritating.
Size: 1.7 oz.
Amazon rating: 3.9/5
An Amazon reviewer says: “Love this stuff! I’ve tried several all-natural deodorants and always went back to the regular stuff until I found this.”
11
Best with AHA
Kosas Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant
Pros
Pros
- AHA helps control odor at the source
Cons
- AHA might cause irritation
AHA is a popular ingredient in natural deodorant to keep odors at bay. This Kosas formula is made with AHA to keep odors at bay and exfoliate, but it also has aloe vera and hyaluronic acid to soothe and moisturize skin so that the AHA won’t cause irritation. Go an extra step by opting for the fragrance-free version.
Size: 2.3 fl. oz. Sephora rating: A Sephora reviewer says:
Sephora rating:3.9/5
A Sephora reviewer says:“I have sensitive armpits and the smelliest sweat ever, so many antiperspirants or extra strength deodorants make my armpits itch or make my lymph nodes swell. This does none of that while still working for the whole entire day, without the need for me to reapply. Since it is a serum formula, there are no white or yellow stains on my clothing. ”
12
Best for Eczema
Eczema Honey Soothing Oatmeal Deodorant
Pros
- Colloidal oatmeal and honey soothe eczema
Cons
- Pricey
If you struggle with eczema, you know how difficult it can be to find a deodorant formula that works without irritating your skin or making your eczema worse. This deodorant is made with honey and colloidal oatmeal to soothe the skin.
Size: 3 oz.
Amazon rating: 3.6/5
An Amazon reviewer says: “This deodorant is gentle on the skin, did not cause any irritation, did a great job with odor, and is very easy to apply. It has a really nice powder-fresh smell, and best of all, there are no toxic ingredients. I highly recommend this deodorant!”
13
Best Nourishing
Nubian Heritage 24 Hour African Black Soap Natural Deodorant
Pros
- Made with nourishing and moisturizing African black soap
Cons
- Some say it doesn’t last long
African black soap, made from cocoa pod ash and cocoa butter, is known for being gentle on sensitive skin. This innovative deodorant utilizes African black soap to help keep underarms fresh and nourished.
Size: 2.25 oz.
Amazon rating: 4.4/5
An Amazon reviewer says: “I have tried many different brands of natural deodorant over the years, and have found most only work for a short while. Some of the more effective ones cause a rash on my sensitive skin after a few days of use. The Nubian Heritage lasts all day, even through long stressful days at the office, and causes no irritation to my skin.”
14
What type of deodorant is best for sensitive skin?
Both Patel and Mian agree that natural or aluminum-free deodorants work best for sensitive skin. Fragrance and essential oils can also be incredibly irritating for those with sensitive skin, so opting for a fragrance-free formula is the gentlest option. You’ll also want to look for a formula that’s pH-balanced, according to Patel. “PH balanced helps maintain the natural balance of the skin and can reduce the risk of irritation,” she says.
15
What ingredients should someone with sensitive skin look for in a deodorant?
According to Patel, if you have sensitive skin, look for soothing ingredients like aloe vera and chamomile, which can help calm irritation. “Zinc oxide is safe, effective at killing bacteria, and non-irritating,” says Mian. One reason people may shy away from aluminum-free deodorants is that they don’t stop moisture as well. To combat this, many natural formulas contain starches that can help soak up moisture. Mian recommends looking out for formulas that contain either tapioca starch or arrowroot starch, which are both non-irritating starches to help keep your underarms dry.
16
What ingredients should someone with sensitive skin avoid in a deodorant?
As with other skincare products, fragrance is one of the top irritants to avoid. “Avoid fragrances if you have sensitive skin,” says Patel. “Some, if used in higher doses, can cause rashes and irritation.”
You may also want to avoid baking soda, a common ingredient in some natural deodorants. “It’s alkaline in its pH; while our skin is acidic, this mismatch in pH can lead to a disruption of our skin barrier,” says Mian, noting that this can cause irritation or a rash. In small amounts, however, baking soda might be beneficial, even if you’re sensitive. “While it can be irritating for those with sensitive skin, many formulas contain a combination of antimicrobial ingredients including a small amount of baking soda, which can be helpful in preventing unwanted bacterial growth.” Always patch-test a new formula before using it, and avoid any ingredients that you know you’re reactive to.
17
Meet the experts
Kiran Mian is a medical and aesthetic dermatologist at Hudson Dermatology & Laser Surgery.
Purshiva Patel is a double board certified dermatologist and CEO and founder of Visha Skincare.
18
Why trust ELLE Beauty?
As a leading publisher of fashion, lifestyle, and beauty content, ELLE.com is committed to highlighting the best products in various categories by personally testing the latest and most innovative products, interviewing countless experts, and vetting customer-loved items. For this piece, ELLE beauty editor Katie Berohn interviewed stylists and tested products to find the best deodorants for sensitive skin.
19
