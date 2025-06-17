The 13 Best Hair Dryers After 2,064 Hours Testing—One Dyson Is on Rare Sale (2025)

When shopping for the best hair dryer, hairstylist Sky Kim says, "Make sure it has the heat settings and type of technology that works best for your hair." At Byrdie HQ, we test (and re-test) product categories every month, and hair dryers are one that we come back to time and time again. In fact, over the last three years (over 2,064 hours), we tested over 120 hair dryers on various hair types and textures to land on this comprehensive list of the best. Plus, we interviewed professional hairstylists like Kim and compared our experiences to shopper reviews and ratings.

Everyone needs a good hair dryer, whether you reach for it daily or on special occasions for a nice blowout. The beauty world offers many options, from ionic technology to high-tech infrared air jets and diffusers promising bouncy natural curls, but even a great hair dryer isn't likely to give you the results you want if it's not the right tool for your hair type and texture. And you've probably wondered whether a $600 model is worth the price or if a budget hair dryer will fry your hair.

Best Hair Dryer Overall Shark SpeedStyle RapidGloss Hair Dryer $220 at Amazon$160 at TargetView on Walmart Why We Chose It: Of all the hair tools available right now, this is the one to buy. Sure, the rest of the dryers on this list work wonderfully, but none come close to the Shark hair dryer, thanks to its innovative capabilities and unique attachments. When you order it, you choose between any two attachments you want for no extra cost (though you can buy more for an added price); you can’t go wrong with any of them. There’s a Lift & Stretch Wide-Tooth Comb, a Turbo Concentrator, an Express Touchup Brush, a RapidGloss Finisher (key to a flyaway-free finish), a QuickSmooth Brush (a cross between a round brush and a comb), and the DefrizzFast Diffuser. While the attachments work slightly better than the Dyson Supersonic’s at blowing out hair and come at a fraction of the price, the Shark does not have a storage case. If you style your hair multiple times a week and want the Dyson’s versatility without the price tag, you’ll enjoy this one. Caitlyn Martyn | Hair Type 2B: “Prior to testing, I’d never used this tool before but found it incredibly easy to use. You just have to pop on an attachment, turn it on, and get going. I found the QuickSmooth brush the most innovative attachment I’d ever used, and my wet waves were smoothed into a sleek, soft blowout in minutes with minimal fallout.” Ally Hirschlag | Hair Type 2C/3A: “Testing this one after testing the Dyson was key because I could see just how well it compares, and let me tell you, it’s a very close race. It has most of the same attachments and is just as chic looking (I actually think it’s sleeker and lighter in weight). My favorite was the diffuser with spokes that you can adjust up or down for added root lift. It’s a serious game-changer.”



Best Professional Hair Dryer Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $430 at Amazon$430 at Target$430 at Dyson.com Why We Chose It: This should come as no surprise. Dyson has become king in the hair care category due to the brand’s sleek designs and innovative technology. A standout among professional hair dryers, the Dyson hair dryer comes with six different attachments for all hair types—a flyaway attachment, a styling concentrator, a diffuser, a gentle air attachment, and a wide-tooth comb—and offers three heat and speed settings, and a cold shot so you can tailor the experience to your hair’s unique needs. Because the attachments are magnetic, they pop on and off quickly without much effort.So, is a $430 hair dryer a worthwhile buy? It’s an excellent investment for someone who dries and styles their hair often, but not so much if you’re a novice who wants to get your wet hair dry. What the Expert Says:“The real value in the Dyson Supersonic is in all the cool attachments for different hair types and styles. If you know what you’re doing, you can get salon results,” hairstylist D’Xenia Sky notes. Alyssa Kaplan | Hair Type 2A: “The combination of power, design, and useful attachments helped me achieve a smooth finish that doesn’t totally lack body, something I always struggle with when doing an at-home blowout.” Chantia |Hair Type 4C: “This is the most 4C-friendly hair dryer I have ever used. The results are shocking; one or two more rounds of blow-drying and I could almost get flat iron results. I would be willing to purchase this blow-dryer—and even more willing if it was on sale.” Jessica |Hair Type 1B: “The first few times I used it, my hair looked frizzy, and I realized the concentrator attachment was way too powerful for my fine hair. Now, I use the gentle attachment, which gives me a sleeker look. The flyaway attachment helps tame those pesky stray hairs at the top of my head.”



Best Hair Dryer for Fine Hair T3 AireLuxe Hair Dryer $210 at Amazon$210 at Ulta$158 at Walmart Why We Chose It: A smooth blowout that never flattens fine hair too much is minutes away when you use this mighty hair dryer for fine hair. The saturated airflow delivers 10 million negative ions per second, mitigating frizz and promoting shine. (It has a button to turn it off, though, if you want to focus more on building volume and body in flat hair.) The settings are equally impressive; the tool has five temperature settings and three airflow speeds for 15 combinations you can play around with for a customized drying experience. That said, there’s a learning curve if you’re used to a hair dryer with standard low, medium, and high settings. Though it does come with two different-sized concentrators for targeted airflow, the attachment variety that comes with the tool could be better. You can technically buy a diffuser and a wide-toothed comb separately, but we wish they came with the tool. What the Expert Says:“I say ‘Yes!’ to the price because of the unique features, versatility, and fast drying time. I just wish it came with an assortment of slimmer nozzles and a longer cord for maneuverability,” Sky muses. Kayla Friedman | Hair Type 2B: "The buttons were placed in a perfect location, so there was no chance of accidentally messing with them. I especially enjoyed the extensive heat and power settings (there are 15 combinations) because you can customize them to your hair type and liking." Caitlyn | Hair Type 2B: "I am definitely pro-hot brush or a blow-dryer with a comb attachment (I find them easier to control), but there was something about this hair dryer that was easy for me and had a gorgeous result.It felt so gentle on my hair. I was able to get the right speed and heat settings that worked best—it felt very custom." Elena | Hair Type 1A: “It’s very important that I dry my roots after washing my hair because I have bonded extensions. With the AireLuxe, my whole head of hair—extensions and all—is dry within 10 minutes using the second lowest heat setting. I have to use the highest airflow setting to get the power I need.”



Best Fast-Drying Hair Dryer Dyson Supersonic r Hair Dyer $569 at Amazon$569 at Sephora$570 at Ulta Why We Chose It: The Dyson Supersonic R is legitimately the fastest hair dryer we've ever tried. It takes Dyson’s famous Supersonic Nural (and Supersonic Origin) a step further, giving it a more compact, lightweight design. It’s this ‘r’-shaped design that offers a more precise airflow and provides the user with more control. Our tester, Leann, found it comfortable and ergonomic, explicitly noting that this easy-grip made it stand out from other dryers she’s tried. Plus, the button placement was in an ideal spot, so there was less risk of accidentally changing the settings as she worked through her hair. The attachments are similar to the original Supersonic’s (so they both have magnetic capabilities and RFID technology), except we found that the concentrator paired with the precise airflow of the dryer made for a powerful jet-like flow that dried thick, coarse hair fast. (Leann even said it helps people like her who don’t typically have styling chops to give themselves salon-worthy blowouts.) Leann | Hair Type 2B: “My hair was extremely smooth, soft, and shiny after use. Normally, after blow-drying my hair, I need to whip out my flat iron to touch up certain areas (like my face frame, baby hairs, and the underside around my neck). But that wasn’t the case here. The different attachments allowed me to target the unique areas of my hair so that one tool was all I needed. Plus, it looks and feels healthier than when air-dried.” Features: 3 heat settings, 3 speed settings, cold shot | Attachments: 6 | Type of Tech: Air multiplier | Cord Length: 6 ft | Weight: 0.7 lb | Wattage: 1,700 W

Best Travel Hair Dryer Shark SpeedStyle Pro Flex Hair Dryer System $239 at Amazon$249 at Sephora$250 at Ulta Why We Chose It: This is the new and improved version of the Shark Speedstyle we know and love. Its unique foldable design makes it packing-friendly and flaunts a new setting called 'scalp shield' to protect new hair growth from heat. You'll also find upgraded attachments for better performance. It's safe to say you really can't go wrong here. During testing, it had the same impressive drying power—it dried hair from root to tip without overheating—and the four attachments lend themselves to all hair types. There's a diffuser for curls, a narrow nozzle for sleek finishes, a boar bristle brush for voluminous blowouts, and a finishing tool with heated panels to smooth stray hairs and flyaways. Plus, it has innovative technology that adjusts the heat and speed depending on the attachment, so you won't have to fiddle around.







Brittany | Hair Type 1B: “I noticed instant sleekness, smoothness, and shininess after drying my hair with the Shark—I couldn’t stop running my fingers through my hair, to be honest. I haven’t noticed any heat damage or excessive frizz, although I ensure not to dry my hair on the highest heat setting and turn on the Scalp Shield feature when drying near my scalp.” Rachel | Hair Type 2B: “This hair dryer offers great value. With high-performance, sophisticated technology and multiple attachments, it delivers luxury results at a more affordable price. It’s worth every penny.” Virginia | Hair Type 4B/C: “This blow drier works well on dense, coily curls and human hair extensions. The various attachments offer a variety of styling options for various hair types.”

Best Hair Dryer With Attachments Dyson Supersonic Nural $500$399 at Amazon$499$399 at Sephora$500 at Nordstrom Why We Chose It: The Nural took an already fantastic blow-dryer (the Dyson Supersonic Origin) and made it even better with features that work automatically, such as pause detection (it lowers airflow, heat, and noise when you set it down), auto-adjust heat to protect your scalp from burning when it gets too close, and attachment learning—the tool remembers what heat and airflow setting you used last with that attachment (be it the concentrator nozzle or diffuser) and starts it there when you use it next time. The dryer also comes with six attachments: wave + curl diffuser, concentrator nozzle, wide-tooth comb, bowl diffuser, gentle air diffuser, flyaway attachment, plus a storage case. What the Expert Says: “For the everyday styler, someone who mainly rough-dries wavy, curly, or coily hair that diffuses, or anyone with a sensitive scalp—the Nural is the best option,” says Matthew Collins, hairstylist and Dyson Global Ambassador. “The original Supersonic may still be the best option for the die-hard round brush expert, as the heat sensor isn’t needed as much.” Lauren Pardee | Hair Type 1B/2A: "I love how the super strong airflow cuts my drying time in half and doesn't require high heat to get the job done. And if you have long hair like me, you'll appreciate that the motor is built into the handle rather than the back of the barrel, so no more strands getting sucked in and ripped out." Shannon | Hair Type 2B: "I use heat three to four times a week between blow-drying and a curling wand. This tool gets me a fast dry with lots of styling options without worrying about extreme heat damage to my hair or scalp. It's the best hair dryer I've used in the last 10 years—including the original Dyson dryer, which I also own and love." Olivia Hancock | Hair Type 3B/C: "The dryer's 'scalp protect mode' and the new wave and curl attachment immediately grabbed my attention. The dryer's innovative features help cut down dry time and leave me with a fluffy head of hair."

Best Hair Dryer for Damaged Hair Zuvi Halo Hair Dryer View on Zuvi.usView on Goop.comView on Saks Fifth Avenue Why We Chose It: Traditional dryers use high heat to dry hair, which can overdry the hair and scalp, causing breakage and long-term damage. Zuvi’s one-of-a-kind hair dryer uses light (yep, just light) to dry only the water droplets on the surface of each hair. Doing so takes a bit longer, but it protects the hair from being stripped of its internal moisture (also known as the foundation of healthy hair). It's essentially the best hair dryer for damaged hair. With this in mind, don’t be surprised if you find it hard to use at first. It dries hair a bit slower than you might be used to, but don’t question if it’s working. Still, the airflow is very light, so if you have thick, dense, or type 4 hair, there is a better dryer for you. What the Expert Says:“The airflow is very light, and even on the highest heat setting, the dryer doesn’t get that hot. But the payoff is that it locks moisture into the hair well. It does everything I need; the process just takes a bit longer. If you used a flat iron or heat tool to finish, you’d have the sleekest, smoothest hair,” says hairstylist Geneva Clark. Caitlyn | Hair Type 2B: “As the saying goes, good things take time, and that’s the case for this tool. At first, I wasn’t impressed, but once I got comfortable with it, I loved how comfortable it felt on my scalp and my hair.” Michal|Hair Type 1C:“The dryer is lightweight; it was comfortable to hold as I rough-dried my hair, then styled it, which is how the instruction manual recommends you use it. It took me a few tries to perfect my use of the attachments, but I was able to get the finished look I had in mind.” Dana | Hair Type 3B: “My thick, curly hair definitely looks better than it would if I air-dried it, but it still has a little frizz. The air stream is fast but not very powerful, and it doesn’t get very hot.”

Best Hair Dryer for Thick Hair Drybar Reserve Blow-Dryer $285$200 at Amazon$285 at Sephora$285 at Nordstrom Why We Chose It: This classic hair dryer is unbeatable. It’s not super slim or sleek, but it’s lightweight and resembles traditional hair dryers. The buttons were right where we traditionally expected them to be. While it works on all hair types, we especially love it for thick hair. The concentrator attachment helps direct airflow and encourages faster styling (a welcome attribute for those with impossible-to-dry, long, thick hair). However, it would be ideal if it came with more options. If you appreciate the classics and don’t want to mess around with newer technology (aka if your approach is ‘don’t fix what isn’t broken’), you’ll love this one. What the Expert Says: Hairstylist Shanys Rodriguez explains that it’s not too cumbersome despite the bulkier shape. “I don’t feel like it slows me down, and my arm doesn’t get tired while using it,” she explains. “It’s easy to maneuver, twist, and turn whichever way I need it to. It takes me about 16 minutes to achieve a smooth finish with some volume, which is what it usually takes me at the salon with my own hair dryer.” Lauren | Hair Type 1B/2A: "The airflow was a little less intense on this device compared to others I tested, but that and the concentrator made styling a bit easier—rather than my hair getting completely blown away from my brush."

Best Advanced Tech Hair Dryer L’Oréal Professionnel AirLight Pro $475 at Amazon$475 at UltaView on Kerastase-usa.com Why We Chose It: Similar to the Dyson models, the AirLight Pro, L’Oreal Professionnel’s first hair dryer, allows you to modify heat and speed settings, meaning it will work well for all hair types. It stands out because it connects to your smartphone via built-in Bluetooth, allowing you to customize and save settings easily. (You’ll never need to worry about burning your scalp or damaging your strands via heat styling again.) Our tester with fine, thin hair loved these smart features because they helped her achieve gorgeous blowouts without sacrificing hair health.The infrared hair dryer's technology reduces dry time, too (and who doesn’t love that?). Amanda Rosenthal | Hair Type 1A: "Its advanced infrared technology significantly shortened my drying time and minimized heat damage, making my hair feel healthier after each use. The infrared light helps protect hair from exposure and promotes smoother, shinier results, which I noticed right away."

Best Ionic Hair Dryer GHD Helios 1875W Advanced Professional Hair Dryer $279 at Amazon$279 at Sephora$279 at Ulta Why We Chose It: This dryer was designed for people who regularly blow-dry their hair (we're talking at least twice a week). It's super lightweight and easy to maneuver around your head. At the same time, its powerful airflow and advanced ionic technology make the drying process lightning-fast (our tester said it cut her drying time down significantly). But it doesn't just smooth and straighten—it adds considerable volume, too. The result is gorgeous, shiny hair with zero frizz. No wonder ionic hair dryers have taken off in recent years! Kayla | Hair Type 2B: "The nozzle was secure and had a steady airflow, and the cool-shot setting was quick to change the temperature, creating a pretty blowout with a ton of volume. It also dried my hair in a flash."

Best Hair Dryer for Natural Hair T3 Featherweight StyleMax $210 at Amazon$210 at Sephora$210 at Ulta Why We Chose It: When shopping for a blow-dryer for natural hair, you can stop right here. First, as the name suggests, the tool is light, so you won't have to worry about that wash day arm workout. Secondly, it goes through the hair so effortlessly that you can dry your entire head without taking a break. Sometimes, comb attachments don't serve those with curly and coily hair, but the T3 comb attachment locks into place and slides through strands, leaving behind a soft blowout. The most impressive feature, though, is its versatility. You can set it for fine, medium, or coarse hair and take your pick between five heat settings (which, honestly, get pretty hot). This makes it a no-brainer for so many textures and even protective styles. Dominique Hobdy | Hair Type 4B/4C: "While the controls aren't the most intuitive at first, the instruction booklet explained everything so that I could figure out the best settings for my hair type. I used the coarse hair setting, a high heat setting, and the highest speed setting, and effectively dried my hair in 15 minutes."