The 13 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Really Work (2025)

Today's eyebrow trends can be divisive. Barely-there, skinny brows appear to be making a comeback (welcome back, the ‘90s), while cases of eyebrow blindness–swinging to the other side of the pendulum–have flooded TikTok to spotlight the era of thick brow pomade and unplucked brows. But getting thicker, fuller brows will always be on trend, and that’s where the best eyebrow growth serums come into play.

While feather-light pencils and strong-hold gels can fake a full brow, a growth serum is the most effective way to get to the root of the problem. Similar to your skincare products, these formulas include key ingredients, like peptides, antioxidants, and amino acids, that keep hair follicles well-nourished while supporting healthy growth for months. "The ingredients used for eyebrows are similar to those used for eyelashes," board-certified dermatologist Elizabeth Bahar Houshmand tells Bazaar. "Some ingredients I recommend are peptides, which can lead to enhanced thickness and length; amino acids to help with hair breakage; hyaluronic acid, vitamins A, B5, C, and E to protect and condition the hairs; and botanical ingredients like white tea, licorice, and rose to support the health of your brows."



And just like any other treatment serum, such as lash serums or retinol, the key to growing out your brows is consistency. Experts recommend applying an eyebrow growth serum once–even twice–daily for noticeable, long-lasting results. We’ve tapped top dermatologists and sourced hundreds of customer reviews to find the best eyebrow growth serums that work, from The Ordinary to Augustinus Bader.

