The 13 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Really Work (2025)

Today's eyebrow trends can be divisive. Barely-there, skinny brows appear to be making a comeback (welcome back, the ‘90s), while cases of eyebrow blindness–swinging to the other side of the pendulum–have flooded TikTok to spotlight the era of thick brow pomade and unplucked brows. But getting thicker, fuller brows will always be on trend, and that’s where the best eyebrow growth serums come into play.
While feather-light pencils and strong-hold gels can fake a full brow, a growth serum is the most effective way to get to the root of the problem. Similar to your skincare products, these formulas include key ingredients, like peptides, antioxidants, and amino acids, that keep hair follicles well-nourished while supporting healthy growth for months. "The ingredients used for eyebrows are similar to those used for eyelashes," board-certified dermatologist Elizabeth Bahar Houshmand tells Bazaar. "Some ingredients I recommend are peptides, which can lead to enhanced thickness and length; amino acids to help with hair breakage; hyaluronic acid, vitamins A, B5, C, and E to protect and condition the hairs; and botanical ingredients like white tea, licorice, and rose to support the health of your brows."
Shop Eyebrow Growth Serums
Best Dermatologist-Recommended
RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Serum
Read more
Best Value
The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum
Read more
Best Bonding Serum
Olaplex BROWBOND BUILDING SERUM
Read more
And just like any other treatment serum, such as lash serums or retinol, the key to growing out your brows is consistency. Experts recommend applying an eyebrow growth serum once–even twice–daily for noticeable, long-lasting results. We’ve tapped top dermatologists and sourced hundreds of customer reviews to find the best eyebrow growth serums that work, from The Ordinary to Augustinus Bader.
Related: How to Make Your Hair Grow Thicker, According to Experts
Best Dermatologist-Recommended
RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Serum
Pros
- Hypoallergenic
Cons
- Features a flocked tip applicator instead of a spoolie
Multiple derms mentioned RevitaBrow as their top pick. "It has peptides, biotin, lipids, and panthenol which in combination can condition and strengthen brow hair while preventing brittleness and leading to shine and fullness," board-certified dermatologist Matthew Elias says.
Key Ingredients: Peptides, Biotinm, Lipids, Green tea, Ginseng, Calendula
Size: 3ml
One satisfied customer writes: "This product really works! Now that I'm in my sixties, my brows have become significantly lighter and thinner. I bought this product based upon its reviews, but I wasn't expecting much. Within three weeks, I noticed that my brows were filling in, and after about three months, my brows had completely filled in. I still have to use brow pencil, but only because some of my brow hairs are grey. I don't mind, though, because at least now my brow pencil has actual brow hair to cling to. I plan to continue using this product." —Rhonda D.
Best Value
The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum
Pros
- Oil-free
- Budget-friendly
Cons
- Must be consistently applied morning and evening for best results
After applying this water-based lash and brow serum twice daily, you'll see increased length and volume after four weeks. It uses caffeine, camellia sinensis leaf extract, and four peptide complexes to nourish hair while increasing its density.
Key Ingredients: Peptides, caffeine, Trifolium pratense flower extract, Camellia sinensis leaf Extract
Size: 5ml
What our editors are saying:
"This is one of the least expensive brow and lash serums out there, but it still packs a punch with proven hair-health ingredients like caffeine and peptides." – Jenna Rosenstein, beauty director
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best Bonding Serum
Olaplex BROWBOND BUILDING SERUM
Pros
- Doubles as brow gel
- Also fights against new grey hairs
Cons
Olaplex took its beloved bond-building peptide technology from its haircare and put it in a brow serum that also doubles as a brow gel. Plus, the peptides don't just encourage growth but also prevent new grey hair from forming, so you're left with fuller, younger-looking brows in just a month of twice-daily use.
Key Ingredients: Biotin, peptides
Size: 8ml
What our editors are saying: "My brows thinned a lot after having my son, but Olaplex's brow serum helped bring them back to life. It works! " —Jenna Rosenstein, beauty director
Best for Brows and Lashes
Augustinus Bader The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum
Pros
- Helps promote the production of keratin
- Works for brows and lashes
Cons
The brand behind culty skincare essentials like The Rich Cream and Ultimate Soothing Cream launched this hydrating, two-in-one serum for brows and lashes. It uses Augustinus Bader's signature Trigger Factor Complex to boost hair growth and thickness in up to four weeks.
Key Ingredients: Roselle extract, Safflower extract, Biotin, Hyaluronic Acid Complex, Castol Oil
Size: 8ml
What our editors are saying: "This formula is easy to apply on both brows and lashes, thanks to the flexible brush. Plus, it never irritates my skin." —Katie Intner, associate beauty editor
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best with Antioxidants
Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow Brow Enhancing Serum
Pros
- Suitable for contacts and lash extensions
Cons
- Takes up to six weeks for best results
Beauty enthusiasts love this ophthalmologist-approved serum, which features amino acids, conditioners, and antioxidant-packed botanicals to condition and protect your brows. You'll notice fuller, healthier brows in as little as six weeks (but keep using it for even better results).
Key Ingredients: Amino acids, Isopropyl cloprostenate, hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E
Size: 3ml
What our editors are saying: "I'm an avid fan of the brand's lash serum, and the brow serum works just as fast but with a wider applicator, which makes it easy to apply on the brow." —KI
Best with Peptides
Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash
Pros
- Both an eyelash and brow serum
- Hypoallergenic
Cons
- Can only be applied at night
This dual lash-and-brow serum promises healthier, shinier, fuller brows in as little as two months of daily use. The blend of peptides and botanical extracts helps support hair growth without irritating your skin or eyes. At $20 per bottle, it's also significantly less expensive than other brow serums. Did we mention it also has over 28,000 glowing reviews on Amazon?
Key Ingredients: Ultra-Concentrated Growth Peptides—Myrostoyl Hexapeptide-16 and Myrostoyl Hexapeptide-17 Complex—with natural growth factors including biotin.
One satisfied customer writes: "I love Lavish Lash and notice a difference in my eye lashes and my eyebrows when I consistently apply this product at night. It's such an incredible value. Definitely worth the try." —Simone S.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best Applicator for Brows and Lashes
Talika Eyebrow Liposourcils Expert
Pros
- Applicator is easy to apply
Cons
- Over $50
The unique applicator on this gel treatment allows you to lightly brush the formula through your brows or a doe foot application for a heavier layer. Not only does this formula help with growth and volume of hairs, but plant extract Coleus forskohlii helps retain the hair color.
Key Ingredients: Witch hazel, nettle, apple, coleus forskohlii, peptides, silk proteins
What our editors are saying:
"I love this product because it doubles as a growth treatment and eyebrow gel to wear throughout the day" – KI
Best Clean Pick
L37 Eyebrow & Eyelash Serum
Pros
- Large bottle
- Fragrance-free
Cons
This vegan serum works on both brows and lashes. It contains clean ingredients like peptides and castor oil to improve growth without irritating skin.
Key Ingredients: Pea Peptides, Castor Oil
One satisfied customer writes: "Fast results in a very short time. Thickened eyebrows and regrowth where there were gaps. Healthy lashes with incredible length! Super satisfied!" – Alessandra C.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best for Sensitive Skin
Vegamour GRO Brow Serum
Pros
- Vegan
Cons
- Features a flocked tip applicator instead of a spoolie
This mung bean and red clover serum, created by the hair growth experts at Vegamour, is safe enough for daily use. It also aims to give users visible growth results after 30 days of regular use.
One satisfied shopper writes: "The brow serum made such a difference in my brows. One has less hair than the other, and I put the serum on to let them grow out—they look amazing and full. I always get compliments on my brows. Totally recommend it." —Liliana P.
Best for Brow Setting
RapidBrow EyeBrow Enhancing Serum
Pros
- Ophthalmologist- and dermatologist-tested
Cons
RapidBrow's biotin-and-peptide serum applies clearly while setting brows in place, so think of it like a brow gel with benefits. We're betting you'll notice healthier, fuller brows after finishing off the first tube.
Key Ingredients: Keratin, Biotin, Panthenol (Vitamin B5), Polypeptides, Apple Fruit Cell Extract, Sweet Almond Extract
Size: 3ml
One satisfied customer writes: "This stuff works great. My eyebrows are darker, thicker, and grow quickly." —Shannon
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Most Viral
Kosas GrowPotion Fluffy Lash + Brow Boosting Serum
Pros
- Safe for sensitive eyes
- Works for brows and lashes
- Improves brow hair shine
Cons
Kosas's GrowPotion formula is gentle enough for lashes and brows. It combines key growth ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vegan keratin, and peptides, which are 97 percent naturally derived.
Key Ingredients: Peptide trio, Vegan keratin, Provitamin B5
One satisfied customer writes: "I was a little skeptical about this product, but after three weeks of consistent use, I'm happy report that my brows are much fuller! I have some patchy spots and my eyebrow hair isn't very dark so I was looking for something to help fill in the gaps. I can tell a big difference in the amount of hairs I have now and the patchy spots are filled in withRead more about review stating It really works! new growth!" —Kimberly
Best Hemp-Derived Formula
Milk Makeup Kush Lash + Brow Enhancing Serum
Pros
- Fragrance-free
Cons
This eyebrow serum has kush in its name for a reason: its powered by quinoa, peptides, and hemp-derived cannabis seed extract to keep brows and lashes supremely hydrated for optimal growth. Its formula aims to help with regrowth after four weeks of use.
One satisfied customer writes: "This is a great product. It has a great consistency, and I find it to be effective! I use it in the morning and at night on my lashes and brows!" —misscrisXlt
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best for Nighttime
Obagi Medical Nu-Cil Eyebrow Boosting Serum
Pros
- Delivers fast results
Cons
- Not ideal for lashes, too
This top-rated serum from Obagi Medical targets the anagen phase of the brow growth cycle, where hair tends to flourish. Its powerful formula is best used after cleanser and ahead of the rest of your nightly skincare routine.
Key Ingredients: Biotin, Panthenol, Lipid compound, Sodium Hyaluronate
Size: 6ml
One satisfied customer writes: "Having sensitive skin, this product is nonirritating and very hydrating! The spool is such a better way to apply compared to other brands that only have a little tip applicator. I have only been using the product for a couple of weeks and noticed growth to my over-plucked eyebrows that do not grow at all. Will repurchase again." —Natalie
Meet the Experts
- Elizabeth Bahar Houshmand, M.D., is a double board-certified dermatologist at Houshmand MD Dermatology in Dallas, Texas.
- Sarika Snell, M.D., F.A.A.D, is a board-certified dermatologist based in Washington, D.C. at Integrated Dermatology of 19th Street.
- Matthew Elias, M.D. is a board-certified dermatologist based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at Elias Dermatology.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What are some red flags that an eyebrow serum is irritating your skin?
If you experience any itching, swelling, or redness in the area, discontinue the use and get in touch with your doctor. "These are signs you could be allergic to the ingredients," Houshmand warns. And just so you know, over using your tweezers aren't exclusively to blame for hair loss in that area. Thinning can be caused by a variety of hard-to-control factors, including diet, stress, and hormones.
Can traditional hair growth formulas also work for brow growth?
"Minoxidil or Rogaine can help with brow growth," board-certified dermatologist Sarika Snell says. "It promotes the anagen growth phase of the hair follicle. I tell patients to use it once per day and wash their hands with soap and water after applying it, so they don't grow hair anywhere else on their face." For even more brow-growing power, you can ask your doctor for a prescription to Latisse, the gold standard of hair regrowth treatments.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Looking for more Bazaar-product recommendation?
- The Best Red Light Wands for Smoother, Brighter Skin in a Flash
- The 10 Best Skincare Products With Copper Peptides
- The Best Red Light Therapy Devices for Acne-Prone Skin
- The 13 Best Drugstore Eye Creams, Ranked by Dermatologists
Why trust Harper's Bazaar?
For more than 150 years, Harper’s Bazaar has been the preeminent fashion and beauty resource for women at every age. We cover what’s new and what’s next in beauty by working with the world’s leading authorities in dermatology, plastic surgery, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. Every story we publish has been thoroughly researched and vetted by our team of beauty editors and industry experts.