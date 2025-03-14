The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (2025)

Table of Contents
The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (1)

Stocking up on the best skincare – be that the best anti-ageing eye creams, or the best night creams – is one thing, but if you’re looking for a top beauty tool that will take your routine to the next level, it could be worth investing in the best LED face mask.

There’s no denying these machines are expensive – our expert-approved picks start at £75 and soar up to £1,948 – but they do offer a number of excellent, salon-grade skincare benefits, including preventing premature ageing, which may reduce your need for frequent dermatologist trips.

The best LED face masks 2025

To find out whether the results justify the investment, the Good Housekeeping Institute put the leading LED face masks to the test. Here are our experts' top picks for 2025 in one quick list, but read on for the full reviews and everything you need to know before you shop.

How we test LED face masks

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (12)

The Good Housekeeping Institute asked over 160 testers to trial 17 market-leading LED face masks for a period of four weeks, to find the ones that actually deliver results.

They assessed each mask on how comfortable it felt to wear, the brightness of its LED lights, and the length of each treatment. They also noted any differences they saw to their skin, including any improvements in the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, brightness and redness.

In the lab, our experts used a VISIA image analysis machine to assess improvements in lines, texture, brown spots and red spots.

1

Best LED face mask

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (13)

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (14)

Score: 80/100

Our winning LED face mask impressed across the board, effectively reducing the appearance of scars, brown spots, lines and wrinkles over a four-week period. It scored highly for functionality, too, with testers praising the ease of use, comfort during wear and long-lasting battery life.

Our panel said their skin looked brighter and more radiant after using the gadget, and felt it helped soothe rosacea and redness. The quick treatment time (three minutes) also made it easy to fit into their existing skincare routines, and it proved quick to charge and clean. Overall, it's a worthy winner.

Key specifications

Light modes Red light, blue light, combination
Mask typeRigid
Treatment times3 minutes
WirelessYes
Included accessoriesCharging cable, detachable and adjustable head strap, storage bag, user manual, quick start guide

2

Best for clearing breakouts

CurrentBody Skin Anti-Blemish LED Face Mask

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (19)

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (20)

Pros

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (21)Helped to reduce breakouts for our panel
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (22)Good for reducing the appearance of acne scarring

Cons

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (23)Slightly uncomfortable to wear

Score: 78/100

If the reason you’ve found yourself on this feature is because you’re searching for a solution to a problem over a third of the UK population experience at some point in their lives – acne – then look no further than this blue mask.

It uses blue and red light to help control oil production and eliminate blemish-causing bacteria. We’re not suggesting it’s an overnight solution; as you’ve probably realised by now, nothing is instant with skin conditions, unfortunately. But with consistency and patience, this gadget claims to banish breakouts in the space of six weeks.

What did our panel think? “My blemishes have reduced significantly,” said one tester, while another told us: “I noticed my acne scarring had reduced, as well as breakouts, by week four.” Every single person who tried this device said they noticed an improvement in their acne, spots and blemishes, with all saying their skin texture and complexion in general were significantly better after the trial.

Some found the mask a little uncomfortable to wear for the allotted 10-minute treatment time, but it’s hopefully a relatively small price to pay for clearer skin.

Key specifications

Light modesBlue (415nm) and red (633nm)
Mask typeFlexible
Treatment times10 minutes
WirelessYes
Included accessoriesCurrentBody Skin Anti-Blemish LED FaceMask, Storage Bag, USB-C Charging Cable,Controller, Eye Inserts, Protective Goggles,User Manual

3

Best luxury LED face mask

Cellreturn Platinum LED Mask

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (24)

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (25)

Pros

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (26)Effectively reduced fine lines
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (27)Firmed up skin

Cons

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (28)Some found the lights too bright
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (29)Very expensive

Score: 77/100

The most expensive mask on our list, this one is certainly a hefty investment. But if you're concerned about fine lines and wrinkles, our testers found it did make a difference, with just over half seeing a visible reduction in their appearance by the end of the month-long trial.

It didn’t skimp on radiance either, with our testers reporting a brighter, firmer complexion, while over half saw a reduction in redness and inflammation. Its space-age aesthetic may look intimidating (and uncomfortable!), but rest assured nobody on our panel experienced any issues. Some testers did struggle with how bright the LED lights were, though, so those with sensitive eyes may wish to look elsewhere.

Key specifications

Light modesNear infra-red, red light, blue light, pink light (blue + red combined)
Mask typeRigid
Treatment times9-20 minutes
WirelessYes
Included accessoriesWireless charging cradle, charger, an extra open silver face shield, cleansing towel, silicone eye shields, warranty and user manual.

4

Best multi-use LED mask

CurrentBody Skin Dermalux Flex MD LED Light Therapy Device

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (30)

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (31)

Pros

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (32)Comfortable to use (can lie down)
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (33)Range of settings to target different areas of the face and body
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (34)Helped reduce scarring

Cons

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (35)Some would prefer eye holes
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (36)Really expensive

Score: 77/100

This device can be used on any part of the body (well… face, neck, arms, legs) due to its ergonomic design, with various settings that allow you to target different areas of skin according to their needs. The instructions were clear and detailed, and people loved the built-in timer, which turned the mask off after the recommended time.

The design of the Dermalux was slightly Marmite — while some testers enjoyed the chance to sit still, close their eyes and relax, others would have preferred eye holes – like other masks on our list – so they could multi-task while using it. However, a few minutes of shut-eye sounds like a welcome break to us.

Testers told us the device helped clear up rosacea, while they also noticed a reduction in the appearance of scars and smoother skin after use.

Key specifications

Light modesBlue, red and near-infrared
Mask typeRigid
Treatment times30 minutes
WirelessNo
Included accessoriesDermalux Flex MD Base Unit, Dermalux Flex MD Controller, Flexible LED Canopy, Power Supply (with 1.5m lead) User Manual, Goggles, Treatment Pillow (May differ from image), Travel Bag

5

Best LED mask for breakouts

Deesse Pro LED face mask

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (37)

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (38)

Pros

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (39)Worked well for reducing breakouts
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (40)Improved skin texture

Cons

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (41)No drawstring bag for storage
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (42)Plugs into wall so you can't move around

Score: 77/100

Although it may look like the perfect Halloween costume, this mask is a long-term investment in your skin that you’ll want to keep year-round. According to our panel, it was comfortable to wear and the blue light setting helped to calm inflammation and clear breakouts.

All testers said the machine felt high quality and, despite a shorter treatment time than is typical of these devices (five minutes a day is advised rather than the usual 10), it still delivered improved skin texture and reduced pigmentation — in fact, every single panellist said their skin looked healthier after the trial period.

There were some grumbles about not having a pouch or drawstring bag to store the mask in, and some didn’t like that you couldn’t move about with it on as it was plugged into the wall. But, in all honesty, it’s pretty hard to see when you’re wearing an LED mask, so we wouldn’t advise wandering around with it on anyway.

Key specifications

Light modes4 wavelengths - Red Light 630nm, Blue Light 415nm, Green Light 520nm and Near Infrared 830mm
Mask typeRigid
Treatment timesFive minutes
WirelessNo
Included accessoriesA Déesse Pro LED Phototherapy Mask, Protective eyewear, Controller panel, Head straps, Power cable, Instruction guide

6

Best LED face mask for travel

Solawave Skincare Wand with Redlight Therapy

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (43)

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (44)

Cons

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (48)Treatment takes longer as the device is small

Score: 76/100

Don’t let your routine take a back seat when travelling; this smart skincare wand by Solawave is small enough to slip into your suitcase (yes, even your carry-on). Despite its size, there’s no compromise on performance, with testers claiming they enjoyed two weeks of daily use out of just one charge.

It's intuitive and easy to use, with most participants praising how it felt on their skin. As for the results, our testers noticed an improvement in skin texture, and reported a reduction in acne and blemishes. Need more convincing? Our panel all said they'd continue to use it post-trial.

Key specifications

Light modesRed light
Mask typeHandheld
Treatment times5 minutes
WirelessYes
Included accessoriesCharging cable, instruction manual

7

Best LED face mask for brightening skin

CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask Series 1

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (49)

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (50)

Pros

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (51)Flexible design
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (52)Slight reduction of wrinkles
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (53)Easy to use

Cons

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (54)Didn't improve redness

Score: 76/100

If you’re not a fan of more rigid face masks, this flexible design may be more appealing. Impressively, our testers said it boosted their skin's natural radiance, with half of them praising the overall condition of their skin after the trial.

When it came to wrinkles, the panel saw a slight improvement and said they’d continue to use this treatment after the trial period. It didn’t improve redness or rosacea, but testers said it was a breeze to use and found it comfortable to wear. The LED lights weren’t too strong either, with most finding they could cope with the brightness.

Key specifications

Light modesRed light, near infra-red light
Mask typeFlexible mask
Treatment times10 minutes
WirelessNo
Included accessoriesTravel bag, power cable, charging plug, user manual

8

Best LED face mask for comfort

The Light Salon BOOST LED Face Mask

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (55)

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (56)

Pros

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (57)Relaxing to wear and lightweight
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (58)Improved firmness of skin

Cons

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (59)Was a bit loose for some

Score: 74/100

Made from soft medical grade silicone, this flexible LED mask prioritises comfort — and it shows. Our panel praised its “relaxing, lightweight feel” and liked the Velcro straps for holding it in place, with one tester saying: “I liked that I was able to get on with other tasks while using it.” Salon-quality results while ticking off the to-do list? Sounds good to us.

Following the four-week trial, participants reported an improvement in skin firmness and in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. They also said their skin looked brighter and more radiant. It's worth noting, however, that some found the mask hard to fit close to their jawline, which they felt minimised the results in that area.

Key specifications

Light modesRed light, near-red light
Mask typeFlexible
Treatment times10 minutes
WirelessYes
Included accessoriesControl unit, power supply, 2 x head straps, protective bag, eyewear

9

Solawave Bye Acne: 3-Minute Pimple Spot Treatment

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (60)

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (61)

Pros

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (62)Good for targeting certain areas
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (63)Affordable
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (64)Lightweight

Cons

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (65)Inefficient for whole face

Score: 72/100

This targeted red-light device is great for people looking to give certain areas of their skin a little more TLC. It works to smooth rough and bumpy skin, reduce inflammation and stop spots in their tracks, before they come to the surface. You wear it for just three minutes at a time, so it’s easy to incorporate into any existing routine.

Testers told us it was great for skin that’s generally clear except for the T-zone or persistent oil-prone patches, and many noticed reduced redness with any new breakouts. This wouldn’t suit those with acne all over their face, though, as it would take too long to treat each area, so you may be better off with the CurrentBody Device above.

Key specifications

Light modesBlue Light Therapy (415 nm) and Red Light Therapy (630 nm)
Mask typeNot a mask
Treatment times3 mins
WirelessYes
Included accessoriesDevice, quick start guide, charging cable

10

Best budget LED face mask

SENSSE Professional LED Face Mask

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (66)

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (67)

Pros

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (68)Good value
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (69)Offers a range of light therapies
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (70)Improves skin texture

Cons

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (71)Only a small improvement to fine lines
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (72)Takes longer than some others to work

Score: 72/100

Our best budget buy offers much of the functionality of higher end models at a fraction of the price. Our panel was particularly impressed by the sheer range of LED light therapies, allowing users to seamlessly switch between modes according to their unique skin concerns. Considering its versatility, they also said it was simple and straightforward to use — even for beginners.

Despite regular treatments, participants noticed only a small improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. That said, Sensse does suggest a minimum of four months before long-term, visible results will show.

Overall, most testers were impressed with this mask (especially given the affordable price), and reported textural improvements, as well as brighter, more radiant skin.

Key specifications

Light modesRed light, blue light, yellow light, purple light
Mask typeFlexible
Treatment times10 minutes
WirelessYes
Included accessoriesMini remote control, USB charging cable, instruction manual

11

Best LED face mask for quick results

Foreo UFO 2 MintPowerful Skincare Infusion

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (73)

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (74)

Pros

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (75)Treatment only takes 2 minutes
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (76)Improved skin brightness

Cons

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (77)You need an app to use it
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (78)Didn't do much to age spots

Score: 72/100

Coming with a wide spectrum of light options, this compact device only takes two minutes to work its magic – making it a great choice for those short on time. It doesn't cover the entire face, which our testers actually liked. They were also happy with the brightness of the LED lights, and found it comfortable to wear.

But what benefits did it have on the skin? Well, it provided some serious glow, with our panel saying they had a lit-from-within appearance after use. Testers also said their skin looked healthier overall, but it didn't do much for age spots or wrinkles.

You need to connect it to an app to use, which some testers struggled with. Despite this, they said they'd continue to use it after the trial. It's a great option if you're looking to experiment with LED masks before investing in a top-of-the-range device.

Key specifications

Light modesRed, green, blue, white, purple, orange, yellow, cyan
Mask typeHandheld
Treatment timesTwo minutes
WirelessYes
Included accessoriesMask stand, charging cable, x1 FOREO sheet mask, instructions

12

Best LED face mask for range of setings

MZ Skin Light Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (79)

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (80)

Pros

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (81)Uses red, blue, green, yellow and white light
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (82)Reduced age spots and pigmentation

Cons

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (83)Solid frame is slightly uncomfortable

Score: 72/100

You may resemble a BAFTA award for the brief 20-minute treatment time, but trust us, your skin will thank you. This cutting-edge device is the brainchild of Dr Maryam Zamani (plastic surgeon to the stars) and is the first of its kind to offer five LED lights to use individually or in combination, depending on your skin concerns.

After four weeks of use, our lab findings showed an improvement in the appearance of age spots and pigmentation, while our testers reported brighter and more radiant skin. If you’re looking for an LED device that can target individual skin concerns with ease, this could be the one.

Key specifications

Light modesRed light, blue light, yellow light, green light, white light
Mask typeRigid
Treatment times10-20 minutes
WirelessYes
Included accessoriesPower cable, power control and remote

13

Best for men

Omnilux MEN FDA Cleared Flexible LED Light Therapy Mask

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (84)

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (85)

Pros

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (86)Good for thicker, oily skin
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (87)Minimises under-eye bags

Cons

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (88)Has to be plugged in

Score: 70/100

Omnilux has created an LED face mask with near-infrared lighting, which enables deeper skin penetration. It’s specifically targeted at men, who tend to have thicker, tougher skin, so it would make a good gift for the man in your life who’s after a rejuvenated, healthier-looking complexion (and you can then ‘borrow’ it, of course).

It aims to help minimise under-eye bags, age spots and fine lines. And our lab test proved it does just that – it scored 4/5 for the difference it made to the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Redness caused by shaving? This mask also helps to calm inflammation.

One tester praised its ease-of-use and said it left his skin “looking better and feeling smoother.” He added: “It's definitely something I would use again as I can see the benefits.” Big statement.

Key specifications

Light modes:Red and near-infrared
Mask type:Flexible
WirelessYes
Included accessoriesFlexible silicone Omnilux Men device, rechargable battery controller, power supply and plug adaptor, USB-C line to USB-A connector, head straps

14

Best for firming

MZ Skin LightMAX Supercharged LED Mask 2.0

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (89)

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (90)

Pros

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (91)All our testers said their skin felt firmer after use
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (92)Blue light for tackling breakouts

Cons

  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (93)Expensive
  • The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (94)Not that comfortable to wear

Score: 70/100

This LED face mask has two light modes to target different skin concerns, from acne to premature ageing. The red and infrared LED lights work to slow signs of ageing by helping to stimulate collagen production – which plays a key role in increasing firmness and elasticity in the skin. And, sure enough, all our testers said the mask helped their skin look and feel firmer. What’s more, one tester found it helped decrease puffiness too.

There’s also a blue light, or acne mode that helps to reduce breakouts by eliminating acne-causing bacteria. One downside is that it wasn’t the most comfortable to wear, with one tester saying it was quite heavy on the face. It’s also a significant investment, but if you’re looking for firmer, smoother-looking skin with 10 minutes of wear a day, this is a serious bit of kit.

Key specifications

Light modes:Red and infrared, blue and red
Mask type:Rigid
Treatment times:10 minutes
Wireless:Yes
Included accessoriesSilicone Flexible LED Mask, LED controller (containing a lithium battery), LED Power Supply and Country Specific Adaptors, Adjustable Head Straps, Carry Bag, User Manual

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (95)

Are LED masks good for the skin?

Light therapy has been used in dermatology clinics for decades but portable, at-home LED masks are a relatively new development – and one we’re very excited about. Depending on the light involved (more on that below), they can help treat an array of skincare concerns, ranging from fine lines to redness and pigmentation.

“LED can potentially have some beneficial results for certain issues, such as reducing sebum in oily skin, reducing the amount of acne-inducing bacteria, or providing anti-inflammatory support," says consultant dermatologist, Dr Sharon Wong.

But how exactly does light therapy work? Dr Kemi Fabusiwa, medical doctor and founder of the Joyful Skin Clinic, explains: “Plants directly absorb light from the sun in order to grow. In the same way, certain wavelengths of light (red, infrared and blue lights in particular) can be absorbed into our skin cells, improving their health and helping to reduce wrinkles, inflammation, acne, scarring and premature signs of ageing.”

The LED masks you can buy for home use are not as powerful as the treatments offered in clinics, but they are an easier way to keep your skin in tip-top shape.

How often should I use an LED face mask?

Each mask will come with its own recommended treatment plan but, as a general rule, you tend to use them around three times a week at most. You shouldn’t have to wait long before seeing results, though.

“Hopefully, you should notice results quite early on in your treatment,” says Dr Fabusiwa. “However, as with many areas of skin health, consistency is key. Don't give up if you haven't seen any improvements in weeks. Unless it’s irritating your skin, keep going with it.”

You may find skin seems drier at first but Dr Fabusiwa's advice is to “hydrate your skin barrier by using nourishing creams and always use SPF.” If you experience any irritation, stop using the mask and consult your GP if you're concerned.

Are LED face masks safe to use?

Experts have said they are safe to use on the whole, but there are a few things to be aware of before using.

“While short term use of these devices is generally considered safe, there is a concern relating to eye damage, especially with prolonged exposure of the eyes to red and blue light,” says Dr Wong. “It is imperative that appropriate protective eyewear is worn, even if the intention is only short-term use.”

What are the different lights in LED masks for?

Not just an aesthetically pleasing light show, understanding what the different colours do for your skin is key to working out which LED face mask is right for you. Here's a quick guide.

Red: “This acts directly on the cells that help to support collagen production, which helps provide structure to the skin. Red light is therefore used to help reverse some of the signs of ageing,” explains Dr Fabusiwa.

Amber: It’s rare to find this light option for at-home devices (although not impossible, as you’ll see in our list above), but it's a great option for those suffering from sensitivity, rosacea or redness. It works to increase cellular growth (which promotes skin healing) to calm and soothe any irritation.

Blue: “This is often used in home LED masks as a treatment for acne, due to its ability to reduce sebum (grease production) and the amount of the acne-inducing bacteria on the skin,” says Dr Wong.

Green: This isn't the most common, but it’s a good one to look out for if age spots and hyperpigmentation are concerning you. It helps to brighten the skin and dark under-eyes, and is often used to treat broken capillaries.

Infrared: Perhaps the most popular form of light therapy, this is known for treating fine lines and wrinkles and increasing collagen density.

The verdict: Which are the best LED face masks?

Our testers loved these LED devices, but the snag is that many of the most effective ones don't come cheap.

The best of the best in our testing was the Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro mask. Testers found it easy to use and it worked, improving the appearance of our panellists' skin in four weeks.

If you've got money to spend and are after a premium device, the Cellreturn Platinum LED Mask made a difference to the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for over half our panel.

The Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand is a more affordable and portable option that targeted skin texture, while the Currentbody LED Light Therapy Mask device is comfortable to wear and easy to use for beginners.

Why trust the Good Housekeeping Institute?

The Good Housekeeping Institute has been testing products for over 100 years, from the best mops to the best bedding and the best hair-growth tech.

Our testers are experts in their fields, whether that's home appliances or skincare science. They develop rigorous protocols and use specialist machines to analyse skincare gadgets in the lab. We also use our extensive at-home panel to try them in real world situations, to ensure they perform as you'd expect for the price tag.

Senior Beauty Writer, Florence Reeves-White, has written about thousands of beauty products, often trying them herself at home to find out which claims stand up to scrutiny, and which are just too good to be true.

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (96)

Florence Reeves-White

Senior Beauty Writer

Florence is our Senior Beauty Writer, specialising in expert-tested beauty and grooming reviews — from toothbrushes to the latest skincare launches. She’s committed to sharing recommendations for products that truly work and make people feel confident and healthy. Prior to this she was at Tropic Skincare, where she worked closely with biochemists in the lab, delving into the functions of each fresh, natural ingredient and conveying its efficacy to her audience in easy-to-digest terms.

With over five years’ experience in beauty and health journalism, Florence has written for ELLE, Women’s Fitness, Sister Magazine, National Geographic Traveller and many more, with a strong sustainability angle thread through much of her work.

When she isn’t packing for a trip away, working out, eating out or reading up on retinol serums, you’ll probably find her experimenting with her film camera and building her portfolio of portraits. Florence’s photography can be found at florencereeves-white.com, her Instagram is @florencereeveswhite and her twitter is @floreadsnwrites

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (97)

Tested byMaria Kumar

Beauty and Grooming Testing Manager

Maria is our Beauty and Grooming Testing Manager, and since joining in mid-2022, she has managed the testing for mutiple categories including scalp scrubs, collagen supplements and retinol serums. In addition to her master's degree in chemical engineering and a diploma in cosmetic science, she recently received her MBA from the London College of Fashion, focusing on case studies within the beauty industry. Prior to joining the company, she worked within the global technical team at the Estee Lauder Companies for over six years, collaborating with the chemists and engineers to launch luxury beauty products at scale and to quality. She has also worked as a formulation scientist within the pharmaceutical industry and takes this evidence based approach into all her product testing.

The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (2025)

References

