The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (2025)

Stocking up on the best skincare – be that the best anti-ageing eye creams, or the best night creams – is one thing, but if you’re looking for a top beauty tool that will take your routine to the next level, it could be worth investing in the best LED face mask.
There’s no denying these machines are expensive – our expert-approved picks start at £75 and soar up to £1,948 – but they do offer a number of excellent, salon-grade skincare benefits, including preventing premature ageing, which may reduce your need for frequent dermatologist trips.
The best LED face masks 2025
To find out whether the results justify the investment, the Good Housekeeping Institute put the leading LED face masks to the test. Here are our experts' top picks for 2025 in one quick list, but read on for the full reviews and everything you need to know before you shop.
1
Best LED face mask
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
2
Best for clearing breakouts
CurrentBody Skin Anti-Blemish LED Face Mask
3
Best luxury LED face mask
Cellreturn Platinum LED Mask
4
Best multi-use LED mask
CurrentBody Skin Dermalux Flex MD LED Light Therapy Device
5
Best LED mask for breakouts
Deesse Pro LED face mask
6
Best LED face mask for travel
Solawave Skincare Wand with Redlight Therapy
7
Best LED face mask for brightening skin
CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask Series 1
8
Best LED face mask for comfort
The Light Salon BOOST LED Face Mask
9
Solawave Bye Acne: 3-Minute Pimple Spot Treatment
10
Best budget LED face mask
SENSSE Professional LED Face Mask
How we test LED face masks
The Good Housekeeping Institute asked over 160 testers to trial 17 market-leading LED face masks for a period of four weeks, to find the ones that actually deliver results.
They assessed each mask on how comfortable it felt to wear, the brightness of its LED lights, and the length of each treatment. They also noted any differences they saw to their skin, including any improvements in the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, brightness and redness.
In the lab, our experts used a VISIA image analysis machine to assess improvements in lines, texture, brown spots and red spots.
1
Best LED face mask
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
Pros
- Effectively reduced fine lines
- Skin was brighter after use
- Helped reduce redness
Score: 80/100
Our winning LED face mask impressed across the board, effectively reducing the appearance of scars, brown spots, lines and wrinkles over a four-week period. It scored highly for functionality, too, with testers praising the ease of use, comfort during wear and long-lasting battery life.
Our panel said their skin looked brighter and more radiant after using the gadget, and felt it helped soothe rosacea and redness. The quick treatment time (three minutes) also made it easy to fit into their existing skincare routines, and it proved quick to charge and clean. Overall, it's a worthy winner.
Key specifications
|Light modes
|Red light, blue light, combination
|Mask type
|Rigid
|Treatment times
|3 minutes
|Wireless
|Yes
|Included accessories
|Charging cable, detachable and adjustable head strap, storage bag, user manual, quick start guide
2
Best for clearing breakouts
CurrentBody Skin Anti-Blemish LED Face Mask
Pros
- Helped to reduce breakouts for our panel
- Good for reducing the appearance of acne scarring
Cons
- Slightly uncomfortable to wear
Score: 78/100
If the reason you’ve found yourself on this feature is because you’re searching for a solution to a problem over a third of the UK population experience at some point in their lives – acne – then look no further than this blue mask.
It uses blue and red light to help control oil production and eliminate blemish-causing bacteria. We’re not suggesting it’s an overnight solution; as you’ve probably realised by now, nothing is instant with skin conditions, unfortunately. But with consistency and patience, this gadget claims to banish breakouts in the space of six weeks.
What did our panel think? “My blemishes have reduced significantly,” said one tester, while another told us: “I noticed my acne scarring had reduced, as well as breakouts, by week four.” Every single person who tried this device said they noticed an improvement in their acne, spots and blemishes, with all saying their skin texture and complexion in general were significantly better after the trial.
Some found the mask a little uncomfortable to wear for the allotted 10-minute treatment time, but it’s hopefully a relatively small price to pay for clearer skin.
Key specifications
|Light modes
|Blue (415nm) and red (633nm)
|Mask type
|Flexible
|Treatment times
|10 minutes
|Wireless
|Yes
|Included accessories
|CurrentBody Skin Anti-Blemish LED FaceMask, Storage Bag, USB-C Charging Cable,Controller, Eye Inserts, Protective Goggles,User Manual
3
Best luxury LED face mask
Cellreturn Platinum LED Mask
Pros
- Effectively reduced fine lines
- Firmed up skin
Cons
- Some found the lights too bright
- Very expensive
Score: 77/100
The most expensive mask on our list, this one is certainly a hefty investment. But if you're concerned about fine lines and wrinkles, our testers found it did make a difference, with just over half seeing a visible reduction in their appearance by the end of the month-long trial.
It didn’t skimp on radiance either, with our testers reporting a brighter, firmer complexion, while over half saw a reduction in redness and inflammation. Its space-age aesthetic may look intimidating (and uncomfortable!), but rest assured nobody on our panel experienced any issues. Some testers did struggle with how bright the LED lights were, though, so those with sensitive eyes may wish to look elsewhere.
Key specifications
|Light modes
|Near infra-red, red light, blue light, pink light (blue + red combined)
|Mask type
|Rigid
|Treatment times
|9-20 minutes
|Wireless
|Yes
|Included accessories
|Wireless charging cradle, charger, an extra open silver face shield, cleansing towel, silicone eye shields, warranty and user manual.
4
Best multi-use LED mask
CurrentBody Skin Dermalux Flex MD LED Light Therapy Device
Pros
- Comfortable to use (can lie down)
- Range of settings to target different areas of the face and body
- Helped reduce scarring
Cons
- Some would prefer eye holes
- Really expensive
Score: 77/100
This device can be used on any part of the body (well… face, neck, arms, legs) due to its ergonomic design, with various settings that allow you to target different areas of skin according to their needs. The instructions were clear and detailed, and people loved the built-in timer, which turned the mask off after the recommended time.
The design of the Dermalux was slightly Marmite — while some testers enjoyed the chance to sit still, close their eyes and relax, others would have preferred eye holes – like other masks on our list – so they could multi-task while using it. However, a few minutes of shut-eye sounds like a welcome break to us.
Testers told us the device helped clear up rosacea, while they also noticed a reduction in the appearance of scars and smoother skin after use.
Key specifications
|Light modes
|Blue, red and near-infrared
|Mask type
|Rigid
|Treatment times
|30 minutes
|Wireless
|No
|Included accessories
|Dermalux Flex MD Base Unit, Dermalux Flex MD Controller, Flexible LED Canopy, Power Supply (with 1.5m lead) User Manual, Goggles, Treatment Pillow (May differ from image), Travel Bag
5
Best LED mask for breakouts
Deesse Pro LED face mask
Pros
- Worked well for reducing breakouts
- Improved skin texture
Cons
- No drawstring bag for storage
- Plugs into wall so you can't move around
Score: 77/100
Although it may look like the perfect Halloween costume, this mask is a long-term investment in your skin that you’ll want to keep year-round. According to our panel, it was comfortable to wear and the blue light setting helped to calm inflammation and clear breakouts.
All testers said the machine felt high quality and, despite a shorter treatment time than is typical of these devices (five minutes a day is advised rather than the usual 10), it still delivered improved skin texture and reduced pigmentation — in fact, every single panellist said their skin looked healthier after the trial period.
There were some grumbles about not having a pouch or drawstring bag to store the mask in, and some didn’t like that you couldn’t move about with it on as it was plugged into the wall. But, in all honesty, it’s pretty hard to see when you’re wearing an LED mask, so we wouldn’t advise wandering around with it on anyway.
Key specifications
|Light modes
|4 wavelengths - Red Light 630nm, Blue Light 415nm, Green Light 520nm and Near Infrared 830mm
|Mask type
|Rigid
|Treatment times
|Five minutes
|Wireless
|No
|Included accessories
|A Déesse Pro LED Phototherapy Mask, Protective eyewear, Controller panel, Head straps, Power cable, Instruction guide
6
Best LED face mask for travel
Solawave Skincare Wand with Redlight Therapy
Pros
- Portable
- Good value
- Long-lasting battery
Cons
- Treatment takes longer as the device is small
Score: 76/100
Don’t let your routine take a back seat when travelling; this smart skincare wand by Solawave is small enough to slip into your suitcase (yes, even your carry-on). Despite its size, there’s no compromise on performance, with testers claiming they enjoyed two weeks of daily use out of just one charge.
It's intuitive and easy to use, with most participants praising how it felt on their skin. As for the results, our testers noticed an improvement in skin texture, and reported a reduction in acne and blemishes. Need more convincing? Our panel all said they'd continue to use it post-trial.
Key specifications
|Light modes
|Red light
|Mask type
|Handheld
|Treatment times
|5 minutes
|Wireless
|Yes
|Included accessories
|Charging cable, instruction manual
7
Best LED face mask for brightening skin
CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask Series 1
Pros
- Flexible design
- Slight reduction of wrinkles
- Easy to use
Cons
- Didn't improve redness
Score: 76/100
If you’re not a fan of more rigid face masks, this flexible design may be more appealing. Impressively, our testers said it boosted their skin's natural radiance, with half of them praising the overall condition of their skin after the trial.
When it came to wrinkles, the panel saw a slight improvement and said they’d continue to use this treatment after the trial period. It didn’t improve redness or rosacea, but testers said it was a breeze to use and found it comfortable to wear. The LED lights weren’t too strong either, with most finding they could cope with the brightness.
Key specifications
|Light modes
|Red light, near infra-red light
|Mask type
|Flexible mask
|Treatment times
|10 minutes
|Wireless
|No
|Included accessories
|Travel bag, power cable, charging plug, user manual
8
Best LED face mask for comfort
The Light Salon BOOST LED Face Mask
Pros
- Relaxing to wear and lightweight
- Improved firmness of skin
Cons
- Was a bit loose for some
Score: 74/100
Made from soft medical grade silicone, this flexible LED mask prioritises comfort — and it shows. Our panel praised its “relaxing, lightweight feel” and liked the Velcro straps for holding it in place, with one tester saying: “I liked that I was able to get on with other tasks while using it.” Salon-quality results while ticking off the to-do list? Sounds good to us.
Following the four-week trial, participants reported an improvement in skin firmness and in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. They also said their skin looked brighter and more radiant. It's worth noting, however, that some found the mask hard to fit close to their jawline, which they felt minimised the results in that area.
Key specifications
|Light modes
|Red light, near-red light
|Mask type
|Flexible
|Treatment times
|10 minutes
|Wireless
|Yes
|Included accessories
|Control unit, power supply, 2 x head straps, protective bag, eyewear
9
Solawave Bye Acne: 3-Minute Pimple Spot Treatment
Pros
- Good for targeting certain areas
- Affordable
- Lightweight
Cons
- Inefficient for whole face
Score: 72/100
This targeted red-light device is great for people looking to give certain areas of their skin a little more TLC. It works to smooth rough and bumpy skin, reduce inflammation and stop spots in their tracks, before they come to the surface. You wear it for just three minutes at a time, so it’s easy to incorporate into any existing routine.
Testers told us it was great for skin that’s generally clear except for the T-zone or persistent oil-prone patches, and many noticed reduced redness with any new breakouts. This wouldn’t suit those with acne all over their face, though, as it would take too long to treat each area, so you may be better off with the CurrentBody Device above.
Key specifications
|Light modes
|Blue Light Therapy (415 nm) and Red Light Therapy (630 nm)
|Mask type
|Not a mask
|Treatment times
|3 mins
|Wireless
|Yes
|Included accessories
|Device, quick start guide, charging cable
10
Best budget LED face mask
SENSSE Professional LED Face Mask
Pros
- Good value
- Offers a range of light therapies
- Improves skin texture
Cons
- Only a small improvement to fine lines
- Takes longer than some others to work
Score: 72/100
Our best budget buy offers much of the functionality of higher end models at a fraction of the price. Our panel was particularly impressed by the sheer range of LED light therapies, allowing users to seamlessly switch between modes according to their unique skin concerns. Considering its versatility, they also said it was simple and straightforward to use — even for beginners.
Despite regular treatments, participants noticed only a small improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. That said, Sensse does suggest a minimum of four months before long-term, visible results will show.
Overall, most testers were impressed with this mask (especially given the affordable price), and reported textural improvements, as well as brighter, more radiant skin.
Key specifications
|Light modes
|Red light, blue light, yellow light, purple light
|Mask type
|Flexible
|Treatment times
|10 minutes
|Wireless
|Yes
|Included accessories
|Mini remote control, USB charging cable, instruction manual
11
Best LED face mask for quick results
Foreo UFO 2 MintPowerful Skincare Infusion
Pros
- Treatment only takes 2 minutes
- Improved skin brightness
Cons
- You need an app to use it
- Didn't do much to age spots
Score: 72/100
Coming with a wide spectrum of light options, this compact device only takes two minutes to work its magic – making it a great choice for those short on time. It doesn't cover the entire face, which our testers actually liked. They were also happy with the brightness of the LED lights, and found it comfortable to wear.
But what benefits did it have on the skin? Well, it provided some serious glow, with our panel saying they had a lit-from-within appearance after use. Testers also said their skin looked healthier overall, but it didn't do much for age spots or wrinkles.
You need to connect it to an app to use, which some testers struggled with. Despite this, they said they'd continue to use it after the trial. It's a great option if you're looking to experiment with LED masks before investing in a top-of-the-range device.
Key specifications
|Light modes
|Red, green, blue, white, purple, orange, yellow, cyan
|Mask type
|Handheld
|Treatment times
|Two minutes
|Wireless
|Yes
|Included accessories
|Mask stand, charging cable, x1 FOREO sheet mask, instructions
12
Best LED face mask for range of setings
MZ Skin Light Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device
Pros
- Uses red, blue, green, yellow and white light
- Reduced age spots and pigmentation
Cons
- Solid frame is slightly uncomfortable
Score: 72/100
You may resemble a BAFTA award for the brief 20-minute treatment time, but trust us, your skin will thank you. This cutting-edge device is the brainchild of Dr Maryam Zamani (plastic surgeon to the stars) and is the first of its kind to offer five LED lights to use individually or in combination, depending on your skin concerns.
After four weeks of use, our lab findings showed an improvement in the appearance of age spots and pigmentation, while our testers reported brighter and more radiant skin. If you’re looking for an LED device that can target individual skin concerns with ease, this could be the one.
Key specifications
|Light modes
|Red light, blue light, yellow light, green light, white light
|Mask type
|Rigid
|Treatment times
|10-20 minutes
|Wireless
|Yes
|Included accessories
|Power cable, power control and remote
13
Best for men
Omnilux MEN FDA Cleared Flexible LED Light Therapy Mask
Pros
- Good for thicker, oily skin
- Minimises under-eye bags
Cons
- Has to be plugged in
Score: 70/100
Omnilux has created an LED face mask with near-infrared lighting, which enables deeper skin penetration. It’s specifically targeted at men, who tend to have thicker, tougher skin, so it would make a good gift for the man in your life who’s after a rejuvenated, healthier-looking complexion (and you can then ‘borrow’ it, of course).
It aims to help minimise under-eye bags, age spots and fine lines. And our lab test proved it does just that – it scored 4/5 for the difference it made to the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Redness caused by shaving? This mask also helps to calm inflammation.
One tester praised its ease-of-use and said it left his skin “looking better and feeling smoother.” He added: “It's definitely something I would use again as I can see the benefits.” Big statement.
Key specifications
|Light modes:
|Red and near-infrared
|Mask type:
|Flexible
|Wireless
|Yes
|Included accessories
|Flexible silicone Omnilux Men device, rechargable battery controller, power supply and plug adaptor, USB-C line to USB-A connector, head straps
14
Best for firming
MZ Skin LightMAX Supercharged LED Mask 2.0
Pros
- All our testers said their skin felt firmer after use
- Blue light for tackling breakouts
Cons
- Expensive
- Not that comfortable to wear
Score: 70/100
This LED face mask has two light modes to target different skin concerns, from acne to premature ageing. The red and infrared LED lights work to slow signs of ageing by helping to stimulate collagen production – which plays a key role in increasing firmness and elasticity in the skin. And, sure enough, all our testers said the mask helped their skin look and feel firmer. What’s more, one tester found it helped decrease puffiness too.
There’s also a blue light, or acne mode that helps to reduce breakouts by eliminating acne-causing bacteria. One downside is that it wasn’t the most comfortable to wear, with one tester saying it was quite heavy on the face. It’s also a significant investment, but if you’re looking for firmer, smoother-looking skin with 10 minutes of wear a day, this is a serious bit of kit.
Key specifications
|Light modes:
|Red and infrared, blue and red
|Mask type:
|Rigid
|Treatment times:
|10 minutes
|Wireless:
|Yes
|Included accessories
|Silicone Flexible LED Mask, LED controller (containing a lithium battery), LED Power Supply and Country Specific Adaptors, Adjustable Head Straps, Carry Bag, User Manual
Are LED masks good for the skin?
Light therapy has been used in dermatology clinics for decades but portable, at-home LED masks are a relatively new development – and one we’re very excited about. Depending on the light involved (more on that below), they can help treat an array of skincare concerns, ranging from fine lines to redness and pigmentation.
“LED can potentially have some beneficial results for certain issues, such as reducing sebum in oily skin, reducing the amount of acne-inducing bacteria, or providing anti-inflammatory support," says consultant dermatologist, Dr Sharon Wong.
But how exactly does light therapy work? Dr Kemi Fabusiwa, medical doctor and founder of the Joyful Skin Clinic, explains: “Plants directly absorb light from the sun in order to grow. In the same way, certain wavelengths of light (red, infrared and blue lights in particular) can be absorbed into our skin cells, improving their health and helping to reduce wrinkles, inflammation, acne, scarring and premature signs of ageing.”
The LED masks you can buy for home use are not as powerful as the treatments offered in clinics, but they are an easier way to keep your skin in tip-top shape.
How often should I use an LED face mask?
Each mask will come with its own recommended treatment plan but, as a general rule, you tend to use them around three times a week at most. You shouldn’t have to wait long before seeing results, though.
“Hopefully, you should notice results quite early on in your treatment,” says Dr Fabusiwa. “However, as with many areas of skin health, consistency is key. Don't give up if you haven't seen any improvements in weeks. Unless it’s irritating your skin, keep going with it.”
You may find skin seems drier at first but Dr Fabusiwa's advice is to “hydrate your skin barrier by using nourishing creams and always use SPF.” If you experience any irritation, stop using the mask and consult your GP if you're concerned.
Are LED face masks safe to use?
Experts have said they are safe to use on the whole, but there are a few things to be aware of before using.
“While short term use of these devices is generally considered safe, there is a concern relating to eye damage, especially with prolonged exposure of the eyes to red and blue light,” says Dr Wong. “It is imperative that appropriate protective eyewear is worn, even if the intention is only short-term use.”
What are the different lights in LED masks for?
Not just an aesthetically pleasing light show, understanding what the different colours do for your skin is key to working out which LED face mask is right for you. Here's a quick guide.
Red: “This acts directly on the cells that help to support collagen production, which helps provide structure to the skin. Red light is therefore used to help reverse some of the signs of ageing,” explains Dr Fabusiwa.
Amber: It’s rare to find this light option for at-home devices (although not impossible, as you’ll see in our list above), but it's a great option for those suffering from sensitivity, rosacea or redness. It works to increase cellular growth (which promotes skin healing) to calm and soothe any irritation.
Blue: “This is often used in home LED masks as a treatment for acne, due to its ability to reduce sebum (grease production) and the amount of the acne-inducing bacteria on the skin,” says Dr Wong.
Green: This isn't the most common, but it’s a good one to look out for if age spots and hyperpigmentation are concerning you. It helps to brighten the skin and dark under-eyes, and is often used to treat broken capillaries.
Infrared: Perhaps the most popular form of light therapy, this is known for treating fine lines and wrinkles and increasing collagen density.
The verdict: Which are the best LED face masks?
Our testers loved these LED devices, but the snag is that many of the most effective ones don't come cheap.
The best of the best in our testing was the Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro mask. Testers found it easy to use and it worked, improving the appearance of our panellists' skin in four weeks.
If you've got money to spend and are after a premium device, the Cellreturn Platinum LED Mask made a difference to the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for over half our panel.
The Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand is a more affordable and portable option that targeted skin texture, while the Currentbody LED Light Therapy Mask device is comfortable to wear and easy to use for beginners.
Why trust the Good Housekeeping Institute?
The Good Housekeeping Institute has been testing products for over 100 years, from the best mops to the best bedding and the best hair-growth tech.
Our testers are experts in their fields, whether that's home appliances or skincare science. They develop rigorous protocols and use specialist machines to analyse skincare gadgets in the lab. We also use our extensive at-home panel to try them in real world situations, to ensure they perform as you'd expect for the price tag.
Senior Beauty Writer, Florence Reeves-White, has written about thousands of beauty products, often trying them herself at home to find out which claims stand up to scrutiny, and which are just too good to be true.
Florence Reeves-White
Senior Beauty Writer
Florence is our Senior Beauty Writer, specialising in expert-tested beauty and grooming reviews — from toothbrushes to the latest skincare launches. She’s committed to sharing recommendations for products that truly work and make people feel confident and healthy. Prior to this she was at Tropic Skincare, where she worked closely with biochemists in the lab, delving into the functions of each fresh, natural ingredient and conveying its efficacy to her audience in easy-to-digest terms.
With over five years’ experience in beauty and health journalism, Florence has written for ELLE, Women’s Fitness, Sister Magazine, National Geographic Traveller and many more, with a strong sustainability angle thread through much of her work.
When she isn’t packing for a trip away, working out, eating out or reading up on retinol serums, you’ll probably find her experimenting with her film camera and building her portfolio of portraits. Florence’s photography can be found at florencereeves-white.com, her Instagram is @florencereeveswhite and her twitter is @floreadsnwrites
Tested byMaria Kumar
Beauty and Grooming Testing Manager
Maria is our Beauty and Grooming Testing Manager, and since joining in mid-2022, she has managed the testing for mutiple categories including scalp scrubs, collagen supplements and retinol serums. In addition to her master's degree in chemical engineering and a diploma in cosmetic science, she recently received her MBA from the London College of Fashion, focusing on case studies within the beauty industry. Prior to joining the company, she worked within the global technical team at the Estee Lauder Companies for over six years, collaborating with the chemists and engineers to launch luxury beauty products at scale and to quality. She has also worked as a formulation scientist within the pharmaceutical industry and takes this evidence based approach into all her product testing.