The 14 best LED face masks for at-home light therapy, tested on 160 people (2025)

Are LED masks good for the skin?

Light therapy has been used in dermatology clinics for decades but portable, at-home LED masks are a relatively new development – and one we’re very excited about. Depending on the light involved (more on that below), they can help treat an array of skincare concerns, ranging from fine lines to redness and pigmentation.

“LED can potentially have some beneficial results for certain issues, such as reducing sebum in oily skin, reducing the amount of acne-inducing bacteria, or providing anti-inflammatory support," says consultant dermatologist, Dr Sharon Wong.

But how exactly does light therapy work? Dr Kemi Fabusiwa, medical doctor and founder of the Joyful Skin Clinic, explains: “Plants directly absorb light from the sun in order to grow. In the same way, certain wavelengths of light (red, infrared and blue lights in particular) can be absorbed into our skin cells, improving their health and helping to reduce wrinkles, inflammation, acne, scarring and premature signs of ageing.”

The LED masks you can buy for home use are not as powerful as the treatments offered in clinics, but they are an easier way to keep your skin in tip-top shape.

How often should I use an LED face mask?

Each mask will come with its own recommended treatment plan but, as a general rule, you tend to use them around three times a week at most. You shouldn’t have to wait long before seeing results, though.

“Hopefully, you should notice results quite early on in your treatment,” says Dr Fabusiwa. “However, as with many areas of skin health, consistency is key. Don't give up if you haven't seen any improvements in weeks. Unless it’s irritating your skin, keep going with it.”

You may find skin seems drier at first but Dr Fabusiwa's advice is to “hydrate your skin barrier by using nourishing creams and always use SPF.” If you experience any irritation, stop using the mask and consult your GP if you're concerned.

Are LED face masks safe to use?

Experts have said they are safe to use on the whole, but there are a few things to be aware of before using.

“While short term use of these devices is generally considered safe, there is a concern relating to eye damage, especially with prolonged exposure of the eyes to red and blue light,” says Dr Wong. “It is imperative that appropriate protective eyewear is worn, even if the intention is only short-term use.”

What are the different lights in LED masks for?

Not just an aesthetically pleasing light show, understanding what the different colours do for your skin is key to working out which LED face mask is right for you. Here's a quick guide.

Red: “This acts directly on the cells that help to support collagen production, which helps provide structure to the skin. Red light is therefore used to help reverse some of the signs of ageing,” explains Dr Fabusiwa.

Amber: It’s rare to find this light option for at-home devices (although not impossible, as you’ll see in our list above), but it's a great option for those suffering from sensitivity, rosacea or redness. It works to increase cellular growth (which promotes skin healing) to calm and soothe any irritation.

Blue: “This is often used in home LED masks as a treatment for acne, due to its ability to reduce sebum (grease production) and the amount of the acne-inducing bacteria on the skin,” says Dr Wong.

Green: This isn't the most common, but it’s a good one to look out for if age spots and hyperpigmentation are concerning you. It helps to brighten the skin and dark under-eyes, and is often used to treat broken capillaries.

Infrared: Perhaps the most popular form of light therapy, this is known for treating fine lines and wrinkles and increasing collagen density.

The verdict: Which are the best LED face masks?

Our testers loved these LED devices, but the snag is that many of the most effective ones don't come cheap.

The best of the best in our testing was the Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro mask. Testers found it easy to use and it worked, improving the appearance of our panellists' skin in four weeks.

If you've got money to spend and are after a premium device, the Cellreturn Platinum LED Mask made a difference to the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for over half our panel.

The Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand is a more affordable and portable option that targeted skin texture, while the Currentbody LED Light Therapy Mask device is comfortable to wear and easy to use for beginners.

Why trust the Good Housekeeping Institute?

The Good Housekeeping Institute has been testing products for over 100 years, from the best mops to the best bedding and the best hair-growth tech.

Our testers are experts in their fields, whether that's home appliances or skincare science. They develop rigorous protocols and use specialist machines to analyse skincare gadgets in the lab. We also use our extensive at-home panel to try them in real world situations, to ensure they perform as you'd expect for the price tag.

Senior Beauty Writer, Florence Reeves-White, has written about thousands of beauty products, often trying them herself at home to find out which claims stand up to scrutiny, and which are just too good to be true.