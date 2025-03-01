The 14 Safest Non-Toxic Sunscreen Brands Of 2025 (2025)

SKL is reader supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn affiliate commission. Learn morehere.
Looking for the best non-toxic sunscreen options in 2025 that promise to protect and hydrate your skin without making you look like you’ve put on a suit of armor? We’ve got you!
The SKL team contacted expert dermatologists to better understand the importance of applying chemical-free sunscreen safely and the side effects of sun exposure.
In this round-up, you’ll find the most coveted and safest sunscreen for face and body use.
Spoiler Alert: They all meet the EWG criteria!
Meet The Experts:
- Rosanne Paul, DO, board-certified dermatologist at University Hospitals and an associate professor at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine.
- Dr. Helen Torok, MD, board-certified dermatologist and medical director of the Trillium Creek Dermatology Center.
Despite what every single dermatologist out there advises, folks might still think sunscreen is solely just for sweltering summer days at the beach.
If you’re guilty of leaving your non-toxic sunscreen for the face and body tucked away with your sandals and swimsuits as soon as autumn rolls around, it’s time to rethink that strategy.
Sure, slathering on sunscreen can feel like a chore, especially when you’re rushing out the door in the morning or just wanna soak up those rays without any barriers.
However, it’s absolutely necessary!
UV radiation from the sun slowly damages your skin cells and increases your risk of developing skin cancer. More precisely, melanoma – the deadliest form of skin cancer.
Additionally, UV exposure can cause premature aging – fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots.
We’ll let the experts explain that chemical-free sunscreen should be the first thing you put in your everyday bag to avoid having to apply organic after-sun products to treat sunburns.
What can happen if you don’t wear sunscreen every day?
When used daily, sunscreen helps prevent sunburn, skin cancer, immune suppression, skin discoloration, and premature aging.
The latter is calledphotoaging, and it’s responsible for up to90 percentof visible skin changes. But, there’s something way worse thansun-induced aging of human skin.
“UVA light is present year-round and penetrates windows so daily sunscreen is recommended. UVB light is also present year-round, less intense during winter months, but still present even on cloudy/rainy days.” DrRosanne Paulmentioned.
“If you go outside without protection, you increase your risk of skin cancer, “ Dr. Helen Torok, explains. “There are a variety of skin cancers you might develop that include basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma. When left undetected, skin cancer can spread throughout the rest of your body, metastasizing to your bones, liver, and kidneys”
In 2024 alone, The American Cancer Society predicts that about100,640 new melanomaswill be diagnosed. About 8,290 people are expected to die of it. Yet, still, despite the evidence,most Americans don’t use sunscreen.
“If you want to reduce your chances of developing skin cancer, wear a 100% mineral chemical-free sunscreen daily that contains at least 25% zinc oxide.” Dr. Torok explained.
A study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found that daily sunscreen use can significantlyreduce your risk of developing melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer that’s caused byUV exposure.
What sunscreen is toxic?
EWG(Environmental Working Group) scientists rated more than 1700 products and only about one in four products meets their standards for adequate sun protection and avoiding ingredients linked to known health harms.
Not to mention that there are many sunscreens that are often labeled as “reef-safe” and are free from harmful chemicals known to cause skin irritation, allergic reactions, andenvironmental damage.
Some common chemical sunscreen ingredients include oxybenzone, octinoxate, avobenzone, and octocrylene.
These synthetic compounds are known to penetrate the skin and absorb UV rays, converting them into heat. They may also contribute toendocrine disruption, impacting hormonal balance and potentially leading to health issues.
So, what’s the alternative? Choosing one of the best non-toxic sunscreen options on the market.
The Best & Safest Sunscreen Ingredients According to Experts
Zinc Oxide
“Only sunblocks that contain zinc oxide and titanium oxides protect against visible and blue light. They also provide the most comprehensive protection as they put a physical barrier between your skin and the sun’s rays,” says Dr. Helen Torok.
That’s also backed up byEWG’s latest report.
“Since they are chemical free, they can be used by all skin types, even the most sensitive, without any irritation.” She advises us to choose a non-toxic 100% mineral sunscreen daily that contains at least 25% zinc oxide.
How to choose the best non-toxic sunscreen for the whole family?
- Zinc Oxide or Titanium Dioxide as the Main Ingredients: Choose mineral chemical-free sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide as the active ingredients. They provide broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays without the need for potentially harmful chemicals. Plus, they’re gentle enough for even the tiniest members of your tribe, making them a top pick for families.
- 30+ SPF Protection: Experts recommend using a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher for optimal protection against the sun’s rays. This way, you’ll know that you are getting the maximum protection possible without having to reapply every five minutes. And speaking of reapplying, don’t forget to read the label for directions on how often to slather on the sunscreen. Most experts recommend reapplying every two hours, or more frequently if you’re sweating or swimming.
- Skin Type: Don’t forget to consider your family’s unique needs and preferences when choosing sunscreen. Do you have little ones or do you battle with sensitive skin? Look for safe sunscreens for the face and body that are hypoallergenic and fragrance-free to minimize the risk of irritation.
The Safest Non-Toxic Sunscreen Brands
1. Blissoma Botanical Beauty
I’ve already written a full review of the Blissoma Photonic SPF 30 sunscreen – spoiler alert: It passed my tests with flying colors.
This broad-spectrum mineral facial sunscreen and moisturizer are formulated solely with regenerative and organic ingredients that are cruelty-free and vegan.
You won’t find silicones or any other endocrine-disruptive additives in this reusable glass bottle.
The intensely hydrating formula performs like premium skincare for the ultimate protection.
The ingredients list includes ectoin which is great at soothing and strengthening sensitive skin.
Now, if you add hydrating heroes niacinamide, organic milk thistle extract antioxidant-rich, regenerative, organic gotu kola, mullein, and astaxanthin to the mix, you’ll get a lightweight, non-greasy feel with heavy-hitting hydration.
Plus, because this, dermatologist-tested sunscreen is specially designed to defend the most sensitive skin, you can use it even if you have acne!
Price: From $60+
Main Ingredients: Zinc oxide | Blackberry seed oil | Sesame seed oil | Yerba santa extract | Aspen extract | Mullein extract | Baobab seed oil & more!
Location/Shipping: United States, ships worldwide
2. Earth Mama Organics
Earth Mama Organics’ cutting-edge, reef-friendly, non-toxic sunscreen formulas offer great UVA and UVB protection for babies and adults with sensitive skin.
The mineral sunscreen, which has been named one of the “Best Recreational Sunscreens” by EWG,contains antioxidants and hydrating vitamins C and E that protect from UVA/UVB rays.
You can find an amazing SPF 40 lotion for the face in non-nano zinc, high-SPF organic red raspberry seed oil, and organic argan oil for sheer.
The blendable coverage will look natural on most skin tones.
The brand purposefully sources its ingredients and is certified by USDA and NFS/ANSI 305.
They are also NON-GMO project verified and EWG Verified.
Price: From $9.99+
Main Ingredients: Zinc oxide | Coconut oil | Sunflower oil | Candelilla wax | Carnauba wax | Shea butter & more!
Location/Shipping: United States
Our Favorites from Mama Earth Organics:
3. Beauty By Earth
Beauty By Earth’s non-toxic sunscreen is filled with skin-nourishing ingredients like coconut oil, aloe vera, and shea butter without silicons or harsh ingredients!
Unlike other mineral sunscreens, these formulas use clear non-nano zinc oxide, so it won’t leave you with a white cast. They are also non-greasy, lightweight, and ideal for all skin types.
Moreover, this sunblock is free of parabens, oxybenzone, nanoparticles, chemical fragrances, phthalates, retinyl palmitate, or any other junk your skin doesn’t need.
Beauty by Earth has got you and your family fully covered!
Ranges include inclusive SPF 20 chemical-free tinted sunscreens (for light to dark skin tones), SPF 30 mineral sunscreen sticks for your face and neck, and nontoxic sunscreen sprays!
The latter is available in vanilla & coconut, peppermint & vanilla, and peppermint & geranium.
Price: From $17.99+
Main Ingredients: Organic aloe vera | Coconut oil | Sunflower oil | Beeswax | Shea butter & more!
Location/Shipping: United States, ships worldwide
Our Favorites from Beauty By Earth:
4. Attitude
Attitude has created the world’s first-ever EWG top-rated, completely plastic-free, and waterless mineral sunscreen powdered by non-nano zinc oxide. And the reviews are glowing!
It’s so good that it has made it to the EWG’s list of green brands which is a huge deal.
This line of non-toxic sunscreen for the face, body, babies, and kids is non-greasy, hypoallergenic, vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, ocean-safe, and super powerful against the sun’s rays.
All formulas offer SPF 30 protection and are available in skitc and liquid form.
Another thing we love is that the kid’s version is completely unscented to prevent irritation and allergies.
This non-toxic sunscreen for the face and body is hot Spanish weather-approved by one of the 1K+ Amazon reviewers.
Price: From $17.95+
Main Ingredients: Zinc oxide | Aqua | Glycerin | Sodium gluconate | Caprylyl glycol & more!
Location/Shipping: United States
Our Favorites from Attitude:
5. Raw Elements
SPF 30 tinted moisturizers for the face and body? Check! SPF 50 sunscreen sprays? Check! Mineral sunscreen sticks? You bet! Raw Elements has a great option for every taste.
We absolutely love their creamy formulas. Packed with a rich blend of biologically active antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and extracts, the ultra-moisturizing tinted face creams go beyond sun protection.
Plus, the formulas are encased in a recyclable/reusable tin, this cream is the perfect daily face moisturizer, whether you’re lounging at the beach, heading to work, or running errands.
If you prefer sprays or sticks, Raw Elements’ organic sunscreen offers broad-spectrum coverage and a water-resistant formula lasting up to 80 minutes! The options are so many!
Price: From $16.99+
Main Ingredients: Zinc oxide | Iron oxides | Sunflower Oil | Cocoa Butter | Vitamin E & more!
Location/Shipping: United States, ships worldwide
6. Activist Skincare
Activist’s mineral, non-toxic, and *refillable* sunscreen formulas are formulated with non-nano zinc oxide and tinted in a range of four shades — from light to deep.
Their SPF 30 stick, which is packaged in a compostable paper tube, offers 80 minutes of water resistance.
As for Activist’s sun cream, which comes in a durable, resealable pouch, it glides onto the skin effortlessly and camouflages any imperfections —you can thank the 4 opaque shades. It’s our personal favorite!
Also, both options are reef-safe and effective against the full spectrum of UVA and UVB radiation, so you know you’re covered!
Price: From $5+
Main Ingredients: Zinc oxide | Coconut oil | Jojoba oil | Sunflower oil | Tamanu oil | Vitamin E & more!
Location/Shipping: United States, ships worldwide
7. Babo Botanicals
Babo Botanicals clear zinc SPF 30 fragrance-free sunscreen is not only 80 minutes water and sweat-resistant but also safe for super sensitive skin.
Your new, best-safe sunscreens come straight from a cruelty-free, B-Corp with no sulfates, parabens, or other harmful chemicals.
The collection includes tinted sunblock, as well as easy-to-apply sprays for the entire family.
Parents swear by the sensitive baby mineral sunscreen as it’s enriched with organic aloe vera and calendula to soothe and moisturize delicate skin.
If you travel a lot, you can also grab the EWG Verified sunscreen cream.
It boasts the same reef-safe ingredients, including zinc oxide, but it’s specifically designed to withstand physical activity.
Price: From $13.50+
Main Ingredients: Zinc oxide | Rice oil | Avocado oil | Candelilla wax | Jojoba oil | Cocoa butter & more!
Location/Shipping: United States
8. Badger
Badger is known as one of the best non-toxic sunscreens for face use for a pretty good reason.
The B-Certified Corporation offers us protection against both UV and UVA rays with only 7 superhero, cruelty-free, and mostly organic ingredients!
Their line of clean sunscreens is also suitable for sensitive skin, as well as water and sweat-resistant for up to 80 mins.
On top of that, it has an SPF30; it’s actually water-free and made in the US.
The options are many. You can find biodegradable sunblock in metal tin packaging, chemical-free liquid sunscreen for all ages, and kid’s sunscreen sticks with SPF 35.
The star of the lineup is definitely the SPF 40 sport mineral sunscreen. This formula is made with JUST 4 simple ingredients that moisturize, nourish & protect.
Price: From $11.9+
Main Ingredients: Zinc Oxide | Organic olive oil | Organic beeswax | Organic cocoa butter | Organic shea butter | Sunflower vitamin E& more!
Location/Shipping: United States
9. All Good
All Good’s non-toxic sunscreen might only have 7 ingredients, but they are definitely powerful.
Their SPF 30 natural sunscreens for the face and body come in a bio-based sugar cane tube with a very pleasant scent of coconut and cacao.
On top of that, the cacao gives this safe sunscreen a natural tint to blend with your skin tone easily.
The formula offers strong protection and blocks 97% of UVB rays, and it’s made in Europe.
Also, it’s water-resistant for up to 40 minutes.
Price: From $10+
Main Ingredients: Zinc oxide | Coconut oil | Beeswax | Jojoba oil | Vitamin E & more!
Location/Shipping: United States, ships worldwide
10. THINK
Lightweight and kid-friendly non-toxic sunscreen spray? We’ll take it!
The Gothink SPF 50+ sunscreen with water resistance of up to 80 minutes has a sheer, non-sticky formula for ultimate UVA and UVB protection.
On top of that, it rubs up with little to no whitening and carries a slew of nourishing ingredients.
Gothink’s range includes sheer minela sunscreen sprays, clear zinc baby formulas, SPF 30 sunblock sticks, and SPF 50+ sport sunscreen.
The formulas are oily-free, made in the USA and compeltely free from PABA, parabens, phthalates, BPA, oxybenzone, avobenzone.
The best part? The brand’s safe sunscreens have been rated 1 by EWG since 2010 – that’s impressive.
Price: From $12.49+
Main Ingredients: Zinc oxide | Sunflower oil | Coconut oil | Candelilla wax | Shea butter | Cocoa butter & more!
Location/Shipping: United States
11. Suntegrity
Suntegrity offers an array of non-toxic sunscreen options, including spray sunscreens, classic mineral-based sunscreen, and tinted sunscreen for all skin types.
Plus, they’re vegan and cruelty-free, reef-friendly, and housed in a 100% recyclable aluminum bottle.
With a solid broad spectrum SPF 50 (40 min water resistant) using non-nano zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, these clean sunscreen options ensure your skin is shielded from both UVA and UVB rays.
No worries about that dreaded white cast – their nutrient-dense, milky formula is lightweight, non-sticky, and effortlessly absorbs into your skin, leaving it feeling fresh and revived.
To top it all off, they’ve got the stamp of approval from the Good Face Project and snagged a spot in EWG’s Best Daily-Use SPF category in 2022.
Price: From $24+
Main Ingredients: Zinc Oxide | Aloe vera | Aqua | Jojoba oil | Sunflower oil | Green tea extract | Pomegranate oil & More!
Location/Shipping: United States, ships to Canada, Australia, UK, areas in Europe & Asia
12. Sunslayer AUD
Sunslayer and their award-winning non-toxic sunscreen with SPF50+ protection are a favorite here at SKL!
This gentle, lightweight formula is non-sticky, non-greasy, and most importantly, it won’t leave you looking like you’ve slathered on white paint.
Plus, unlike most traditional sunscreens, Sunslayer is a 4-in-1 moisturizer, primer, and vitamin E treatment you can use on your face and your body too.
Natural and reef-safe, the zinc-only mineral sunscreen sits beautifully under makeup, doesn’t peel, and doesn’t sting your eyes.
And given it’s made entirely in Australia, which has one of the highest standards for sunscreen in the world, you already know that it is TGA-certified and approved!
Price: $25
Main Ingredients: Zinc oxide | Castor oil | Coco-caprylate | Candelilla wax | Tocopheryl acetate & more!
Location/Shipping: Australia, ships worldwide
13. Kinfield
Whether you’re on the hunt for a hydrating face sunscreen, a luminizing face sunscreen, a lip sunscreen, or a moisturizing body sunscreen, Kinfield has you covered.
The brand aims to keep us protected with 100% mineral, broad-spectrum SPF 35 that smells so good – Like, “Mediterranean vacation” good, as they say.
Plus, the blendable, reef-safe formula is great for sensitive skin and acne-prone skin alike as it won’t streak when you sweat, and leaves skin feeling dewy and bouncy.
If you prefer to have a lightly “glow” tint, go with the sunglow SPF 35.
It’s a very protective mineral sunscreen that adds a luminous, sunkissed finish to flatter all skin tones.
To top it all off, the packaging is made from post-consumer recycled plastic, so the tube and cap can be recycled.
Price: From $26+
Main Ingredients: Zinc Oxide | Sea kelp | Aloe vera | Rice bran extract | Glycerin | Sunflower extract & more!
Location/Shipping: United States
14. Annmarie Skin Care
A reef-friendly, hypoallergenic, paraben-free, non-toxic sunscreen that doubles as a stellar moisturizer? Yes, please!
Aside from being packed with antioxidants all while protecting you from the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays, the sunscreen is also tint-free and spreads onto the skin like a dream. No oily residue or white cast here!
To top it all off, Annmarie Skin Care is Leaping Bunny Certified, cruelty-free, and made locally in the USA with workers, wages, the environment, and outstanding quality in mind.
Price: $45
Main Ingredients: Zinc oxide | Sunflower oil | Hemp oil | Olive oil | Lavender oil | Avocado oil | Buriti oil & more!
Location/Shipping: United States, ships worldwide
What do SPF numbers mean?
The Sun Protection Factor (SPF) is a crucial factor in choosing the best sunscreen for everyday use to safeguard against harmful UV radiation and reduce the risk of skin cancer.
SPF indicates the level of protection a sunscreen offers against the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays, primarily UVB rays responsible for sunburn and potential long-term skin damage.
For instance, if you typically develop sunburn after 10 minutes in the sun without protection, an SPF 15 sunscreen should theoretically allow you to stay in the sun for approximately 150 minutes (10 minutes x SPF 15).
TheEuropean Commissionhas established guidelines for safer sunscreens, and choosing organic sunscreen can be considered a safer option, particularly those labeled as mineral-based.
Additionally, using sunscreen products with a higher SPF is good news for those seeking extra protection, especially in regions with intense sun exposure.
Which sunscreen number is the most recommended?
If you are on a quest to find the best natural sunscreens that ensure your safety, look for options with SPF30 or more.
SPF 15 sunscreens filter out about 93% of UVB rays, while SPF 30 sunscreens filter out about 97%, SPF 50 sunscreens about 98%, and SPF 100 about 99%.
No sunscreen will protect you completely – so always follow proper sun safety measures.
Also, you should definitely pay attention to the water resistance of each formula. Even if you aren’t on your way to the beach or the pool, this ensures that your safe sunscreen will stay on no matter how much you sweat during your daily activities.
Most experts suggest SPF50 for kids and adults with at least 40 minutes of water and sweat resistance.
Is zinc safe in sunscreens?
Yes, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are the only two active ingredients in safe & non-toxic sunscreen formulas you should look for, according toEWG’s latest report.
Not only are they approved by the FDA as being a natural SPF, but they are also organic minerals found in the Earth.
Zinc, in particular, is highly recommended for UV protection, skin healing, as well as an acne treatment.
That’s exactly why botanically-infused skincare brands like Ann Marie Skincare, Blue Lizard & Babo Botanicals use it religiously.
Should I be checked for skin cancer?
Dr. Helen Torok also points out that if you have been exposing your skin to the sun without sunscreen, it is important to get a skin cancer screening with a board-certified dermatologist who will check your skin from head to toe and biopsy any moles that look abnormal.
This should be done annually for those who have not had any atypical moles, and every three to four months for those who have been diagnosed and treated for any type of skin cancer.
This was your full guide to the best non-toxic sunscreen for the whole family!
Now that you have your list of the best safe sunscreens for adults and kids, there is no excuse for you to romp in the waves without keeping yourself protected from the sun.
Luckily for us, the aforementioned brands are up and ready to help us battle against UV and UVA rays with non-toxic sunscreen for face and body protection that is organic, vegan, skin-friendly, ethically made, and oh-so-lightweight – what more can we ask for?
