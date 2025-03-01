The 14 Safest Non-Toxic Sunscreen Brands Of 2025 (2025)

The SKL team contacted expert dermatologists to better understand the importance of applying chemical-free sunscreen safely and the side effects of sun exposure.

In this round-up, you’ll find the most coveted and safest sunscreen for face and body use.

Spoiler Alert: They all meet the EWG criteria!

Meet The Experts:

Rosanne Paul, DO, board-certified dermatologist at University Hospitals and an associate professor at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine.

Dr. Helen Torok, MD, board-certified dermatologist and medical director of the Trillium Creek Dermatology Center.

Despite what every single dermatologist out there advises, folks might still think sunscreen is solely just for sweltering summer days at the beach.

If you’re guilty of leaving your non-toxic sunscreen for the face and body tucked away with your sandals and swimsuits as soon as autumn rolls around, it’s time to rethink that strategy.

Sure, slathering on sunscreen can feel like a chore, especially when you’re rushing out the door in the morning or just wanna soak up those rays without any barriers.

However, it’s absolutely necessary!

UV radiation from the sun slowly damages your skin cells and increases your risk of developing skin cancer. More precisely, melanoma – the deadliest form of skin cancer.

Additionally, UV exposure can cause premature aging – fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots.

We’ll let the experts explain that chemical-free sunscreen should be the first thing you put in your everyday bag to avoid having to apply organic after-sun products to treat sunburns.

What can happen if you don’t wear sunscreen every day? When used daily, sunscreen helps prevent sunburn, skin cancer, immune suppression, skin discoloration, and premature aging. The latter is calledphotoaging, and it’s responsible for up to90 percentof visible skin changes. But, there’s something way worse thansun-induced aging of human skin. “UVA light is present year-round and penetrates windows so daily sunscreen is recommended. UVB light is also present year-round, less intense during winter months, but still present even on cloudy/rainy days.” DrRosanne Paulmentioned. “If you go outside without protection, you increase your risk of skin cancer, “ Dr. Helen Torok, explains. “There are a variety of skin cancers you might develop that include basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma. When left undetected, skin cancer can spread throughout the rest of your body, metastasizing to your bones, liver, and kidneys” In 2024 alone, The American Cancer Society predicts that about100,640 new melanomaswill be diagnosed. About 8,290 people are expected to die of it. Yet, still, despite the evidence,most Americans don’t use sunscreen. “If you want to reduce your chances of developing skin cancer, wear a 100% mineral chemical-free sunscreen daily that contains at least 25% zinc oxide.” Dr. Torok explained. A study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found that daily sunscreen use can significantlyreduce your risk of developing melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer that’s caused byUV exposure.

What sunscreen is toxic? EWG(Environmental Working Group) scientists rated more than 1700 products and only about one in four products meets their standards for adequate sun protection and avoiding ingredients linked to known health harms. Not to mention that there are many sunscreens that are often labeled as “reef-safe” and are free from harmful chemicals known to cause skin irritation, allergic reactions, andenvironmental damage. Some common chemical sunscreen ingredients include oxybenzone, octinoxate, avobenzone, and octocrylene. These synthetic compounds are known to penetrate the skin and absorb UV rays, converting them into heat. They may also contribute toendocrine disruption, impacting hormonal balance and potentially leading to health issues. So, what’s the alternative? Choosing one of the best non-toxic sunscreen options on the market.

The Best & Safest Sunscreen Ingredients According to Experts

Zinc Oxide

“Only sunblocks that contain zinc oxide and titanium oxides protect against visible and blue light. They also provide the most comprehensive protection as they put a physical barrier between your skin and the sun’s rays,” says Dr. Helen Torok.

That’s also backed up byEWG’s latest report.

“Since they are chemical free, they can be used by all skin types, even the most sensitive, without any irritation.” She advises us to choose a non-toxic 100% mineral sunscreen daily that contains at least 25% zinc oxide.

How to choose the best non-toxic sunscreen for the whole family? Zinc Oxide or Titanium Dioxide as the Main Ingredients: Choose mineral chemical-free sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide as the active ingredients. They provide broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays without the need for potentially harmful chemicals. Plus, they’re gentle enough for even the tiniest members of your tribe, making them a top pick for families. 30+ SPF Protection: Experts recommend using a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher for optimal protection against the sun’s rays. This way, you’ll know that you are getting the maximum protection possible without having to reapply every five minutes. And speaking of reapplying, don’t forget to read the label for directions on how often to slather on the sunscreen. Most experts recommend reapplying every two hours, or more frequently if you’re sweating or swimming. Skin Type: Don’t forget to consider your family’s unique needs and preferences when choosing sunscreen. Do you have little ones or do you battle with sensitive skin? Look for safe sunscreens for the face and body that are hypoallergenic and fragrance-free to minimize the risk of irritation.

