The 15 best false eyelashes for faking a lash extension, according to experts | CNN Underscored (2025)

By Lauren Caruso and Sophie Shaw, CNN Underscored
Updated 9:16 AM EST, Wed February 7, 2024
For some, false lashes are as much of an everyday thing as, say, sunscreen or mascara. But for others, they’re as foreign as can be. Don’t be intimidated — the best fake lashes offer a quick, easy and painless way to amplify your look in seconds, no mascara or liquid eyeliner necessary. But with so many types of false lashes on the market — there’s dramatic or subtle, individual or strip, glue-on or bonded — it’s hard to find the best lashes for you.
“The perfect pair of false lashes is based on preference,” says makeup artist Jenn Macdonald, who works with cult-favorite drugstore brand NYX. “Typically, you want a pair that’s lightweight, which will make them comfortable to wear for an extended period. False lashes that have an invisible band are often preferred as they are easier to blend into your own natural lashes without having to cover the band with eyeliner and/or eye shadow.”
Here’s how to find the best false eyelashes for you, plus how to apply them and take them off.
How to pick the best false eyelashes for you
First things first, examine your eye and face shape when choosing false lashes. Makeup artist Amanda Wilson suggests that anyone with smaller eyes should stay away from heavy or dense lashes: “You never want to look like the lash is wearing you.”
Macdonald agrees, explaining that she chooses a faux-lash style based on the effect she wants. “For example, if you want the eyes to appear more open, I look for a pair of lashes that have the most length in the center of the lashes and taper shorter on the inner and outer corners of the eyes,” says Macdonald. “If you want to elongate the eyes, look for a pair of lashes that flare and extend in length towards the outer corner of the eye.”
The difference between individual lashes and lash strips is crucial too. While many wearers have a preference of one over the other, most experts agree that each option has its benefits and drawbacks.
“Individual lashes are great for a precise and seamless application,” says makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, who works with celebs like Kaley Cuoco and Erin Andrews. “Strip lashes are sometimes easier to see and come off all at once, whereas individual lashes stay hidden much better and if you lose one cluster, it’s no biggie. Personal preference is also a big part of it!”
How to put on fake eyelashes
There’s no one-size-fits-all method, but our guide on how to apply false eyelashes is a great place to start. Plus, a pro tip to keep in mind is to cut the lash strips to best fit your eye shape.
“The first tip to matching your false lashes to any eye shape is to measure and cut the lashes to fit your eye,” says Macdonald. “If a lash is too long on the outer corner, it can make the eye appear more downturned versus giving a lifting effect.”
For a more natural look, she recommends applying the lash sections first from the center of the eye and working out from there. “It helps hide the lash, making it more natural,” says Macdonald.
How to remove fake eyelashes
Experts agree that the best way to remove lashes is pretty universal: Grab a cotton swab and wet it substantially with an oil-based makeup remover or cleanser, which will break down the adhesive. Leave it on for about three or four minutes, gently pressing on your lashes to help dissolve the glue. They should come off pretty easily, but if you need an extra hand, resist the urge to grab the tweezers or to start rubbing, which will only cause irritation.
If you’re still having trouble, Wilson recommends waiting until the next day to try again. Not only will the glue have additional time to wear off, but you’ll have an extra hand from your skin’s natural oils that break down the adhesive.
This top-rated Japanese beauty cleansing oil is made with olive oil to break down makeup, dirt and sunscreen while keeping skin hydrated.
If your false lashes don’t come off with the oil-based cleanser, Wilson says to sub in castor oil and try again after a hot shower. That’ll loosen the glue, and the lashes should come off pretty easily. Just be careful not to get it in your eyes.
Glamnetic’s lash bond remover works in under a minute. Simply saturate a cotton pad, hold it over the lashes until they loosen and wipe them away. While it’s made specifically to remove the brand’s lash extensions, we found that it works with other lash glue too.
False eyelashes for beginners
Editor Favorite
Although this kit is pricey, it includes one month’s supply of lashes (three sets) and you can choose which style you want to try. The new Volume Shorties are perfect for a naturally enhanced look, while the Classic adds notable length and volume. Unlike traditional falsies, you can wear these fake lashes for a week. They adhere to your natural lashes with a mascara-like applicator rather than the skin at your lash line.
“I love the Kiss Falscara line, as it’s super natural [and] sits under the lash,” says Wilson. According to the makeup artist (and our testing) once you get used to this application method, it’s easier than most. “It’s also super long-lasting,” she adds.
Editor Favorite
These false lashes are as close to a lash extension as you can get — and they are the easiest fake lashes to put on. They come in a bunch of different styles and lengths but look seamless no matter which ones you try. Like the other false lashes in this section, these bond to your natural lashes rather than your lash line and can last multiple days once you’ve perfected the application.
Lilac St. has a bunch of lash styles to choose from, each coming in multiple lengths. The Originals are great for adding natural-looking volume, and we appreciated the range of lengths, from 8 millimeters all the way up to 18 millimeters, and lash extension-like application. Lilac St.’s lash glue is sold separately, and we preferred the Pro Lash Glue over the Lilac Lash Glue due to its wand applicator (but be aware, it is more difficult to remove).
Best false eyelashes
“If you’re going for strip lashes, I would recommend the Pur Pro Lashes,” says Greenberg. “They’re available in a few styles that are all very wearable, and they can be reused up to 30 times. Major bang for your buck!”
“This wispy style mimics the look of your own lashes but with an extra oomph; it’s like your lashes but better,” says Macdonald. “They’re so lightweight you will forget you’re even wearing them.”
Glamnetic’s Natural Lash Extension kit includes two styles of lashes, a dual-ended bond and seal, lash grab applicator and bond remover. The lashes apply and adhere beneath the natural lashes for a strong hold and natural-looking effect. We found them to be a tad trickier to apply than similar lashes because of the bigger clusters and extra-tacky lash bond, but thought the stunning, enhanced effect was well worth the effort.
“For a dramatic lash, my go-to are Lilly Lashes,” says Wilson. “They have a thicker strip, but they are pretty bendy, so they are workable, and they just came out with half strips.”
Lilly Lashes also has expert-approved lashes with an invisible band. According to celebrity makeup artist Alayza Casey, who works with the brand, “Lilly Lashes Enticing is a beautiful half lash that is also on a sheer band, which blends effortlessly into the lash line. Half lashes are a great option if you’re just learning how to apply lashes since it requires no trimming. You can apply them to the outer corner of your lashes with the Lilly Lashes clear glue for the perfect natural glam look.”
“The small clusters of individual lashes can be applied to any area on the lashes for a gorgeous yet subtle boost in volume and length,” says Greenberg.
A favorite of Wilson’s, these individual lashes are “super fab,” she says. Dozens of 5-star reviews from real customers agree: They’re easy to apply and look completely natural.
“For a more dramatic look, I love to pair NYX Jumbo Lash! in the style Ego Flare with a winged liner,” says Macdonald. “These lashes flare in length toward the outer corner of the eye, giving a sultry look. A bonus with the NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Lash! styles is that they’re reusable up to 15 times!”
“I love the iconic 3D Faux Mink Lilly Lashes for a lightweight but glamorous and dramatic look that effortlessly enhances the eyes,” says Casey. “The style Rome is a beautiful, fluttery flare lash that complements any eye shape.” For application, the makeup artist says to trim the lashes to fit your eye shape and start with clean and curled lashes before “carefully placing lashes close to your lash line and securing the ends with a gentle press.”
Celebrity makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez, who works with Velour Beauty, says these are her favorites because “they’re customizable and extremely high-quality.” She loves being able to mix and match the lash clusters on her clients to enhance their eye shape. To create a cat-eye effect, she applies three clusters on each eye — a 12 millimeter cluster at the outer corner of the eye and two 10 millimeter clusters to fill in the rest of the lash line.
Flutterhabit’s lash extension-style falsies come in a set of six, and since each pair can be worn for up to five days, it’s essentially a month’s worth of lashes for only a dollar per day. The Shorties style are comfortable and light, perfect for an everyday look. They come in black and brown, so you can opt for the most natural match for you.
Sophie Shaw Editor, Fashion & Beauty
Sophie Shaw is Underscored's beauty and fashion editor. The Brooklyn-based journalist loves getting nerdy about skin care and, on the fashion side, delving into what viral trends are actually worth trying. (Ballet flats are a yes for her, but low-rise pants are a never.)
Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.
