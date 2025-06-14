The 15 best false eyelashes for faking a lash extension, according to experts | CNN Underscored (2025)

For some, false lashes are as much of an everyday thing as, say, sunscreen or mascara. But for others, they’re as foreign as can be. Don’t be intimidated — the best fake lashes offer a quick, easy and painless way to amplify your look in seconds, no mascara or liquid eyeliner necessary. But with so many types of false lashes on the market — there’s dramatic or subtle, individual or strip, glue-on or bonded — it’s hard to find the best lashes for you.

“The perfect pair of false lashes is based on preference,” says makeup artist Jenn Macdonald, who works with cult-favorite drugstore brand NYX. “Typically, you want a pair that’s lightweight, which will make them comfortable to wear for an extended period. False lashes that have an invisible band are often preferred as they are easier to blend into your own natural lashes without having to cover the band with eyeliner and/or eye shadow.”

Here’s how to find the best false eyelashes for you, plus how to apply them and take them off.

How to pick the best false eyelashes for you

First things first, examine your eye and face shape when choosing false lashes. Makeup artist Amanda Wilson suggests that anyone with smaller eyes should stay away from heavy or dense lashes: “You never want to look like the lash is wearing you.”

Macdonald agrees, explaining that she chooses a faux-lash style based on the effect she wants. “For example, if you want the eyes to appear more open, I look for a pair of lashes that have the most length in the center of the lashes and taper shorter on the inner and outer corners of the eyes,” says Macdonald. “If you want to elongate the eyes, look for a pair of lashes that flare and extend in length towards the outer corner of the eye.”

The difference between individual lashes and lash strips is crucial too. While many wearers have a preference of one over the other, most experts agree that each option has its benefits and drawbacks.

“Individual lashes are great for a precise and seamless application,” says makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, who works with celebs like Kaley Cuoco and Erin Andrews. “Strip lashes are sometimes easier to see and come off all at once, whereas individual lashes stay hidden much better and if you lose one cluster, it’s no biggie. Personal preference is also a big part of it!”

How to put on fake eyelashes

There’s no one-size-fits-all method, but our guide on how to apply false eyelashes is a great place to start. Plus, a pro tip to keep in mind is to cut the lash strips to best fit your eye shape.

“The first tip to matching your false lashes to any eye shape is to measure and cut the lashes to fit your eye,” says Macdonald. “If a lash is too long on the outer corner, it can make the eye appear more downturned versus giving a lifting effect.”

For a more natural look, she recommends applying the lash sections first from the center of the eye and working out from there. “It helps hide the lash, making it more natural,” says Macdonald.

How to remove fake eyelashes

Experts agree that the best way to remove lashes is pretty universal: Grab a cotton swab and wet it substantially with an oil-based makeup remover or cleanser, which will break down the adhesive. Leave it on for about three or four minutes, gently pressing on your lashes to help dissolve the glue. They should come off pretty easily, but if you need an extra hand, resist the urge to grab the tweezers or to start rubbing, which will only cause irritation.

If you’re still having trouble, Wilson recommends waiting until the next day to try again. Not only will the glue have additional time to wear off, but you’ll have an extra hand from your skin’s natural oils that break down the adhesive.

False eyelashes for beginners

Editor Favorite Lashify Control Kit Lashify Control Kit These false lashes are as close to a lash extension as you can get — and they are the easiest fake lashes to put on. They come in a bunch of different styles and lengths but look seamless no matter which ones you try. Like the other false lashes in this section, these bond to your natural lashes rather than your lash line and can last multiple days once you’ve perfected the application. $135 at Lashify

Lilac St. Originals Lilac St. has a bunch of lash styles to choose from, each coming in multiple lengths. The Originals are great for adding natural-looking volume, and we appreciated the range of lengths, from 8 millimeters all the way up to 18 millimeters, and lash extension-like application. Lilac St.’s lash glue is sold separately, and we preferred the Pro Lash Glue over the Lilac Lash Glue due to its wand applicator (but be aware, it is more difficult to remove). $11 at Lilac St.

Best false eyelashes

Pur The Complexion Authority Pro Eyelashes Pur The Complexion Authority Pro Eyelashes “If you’re going for strip lashes, I would recommend the Pur Pro Lashes,” says Greenberg. “They’re available in a few styles that are all very wearable, and they can be reused up to 30 times. Major bang for your buck!” $14 at Target

Glamnetic Natural Lash Extension Kit Glamnetic’s Natural Lash Extension kit includes two styles of lashes, a dual-ended bond and seal, lash grab applicator and bond remover. The lashes apply and adhere beneath the natural lashes for a strong hold and natural-looking effect. We found them to be a tad trickier to apply than similar lashes because of the bigger clusters and extra-tacky lash bond, but thought the stunning, enhanced effect was well worth the effort. $45 at Sephora $45 at Ulta $45 at Glamnetic

NYX Jumbo Lash! in Ego Flare “For a more dramatic look, I love to pair NYX Jumbo Lash! in the style Ego Flare with a winged liner,” says Macdonald. “These lashes flare in length toward the outer corner of the eye, giving a sultry look. A bonus with the NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Lash! styles is that they’re reusable up to 15 times!” $12 at Target $12 at Ulta

Lilly Lashes 3D Faux Mink Lashes “I love the iconic 3D Faux Mink Lilly Lashes for a lightweight but glamorous and dramatic look that effortlessly enhances the eyes,” says Casey. “The style Rome is a beautiful, fluttery flare lash that complements any eye shape.” For application, the makeup artist says to trim the lashes to fit your eye shape and start with clean and curled lashes before “carefully placing lashes close to your lash line and securing the ends with a gentle press.” $24 at Lilly Lashes $24 at Sephora

Velour Lashes Velour-Xtensions False Lash Clusters Celebrity makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez, who works with Velour Beauty, says these are her favorites because “they’re customizable and extremely high-quality.” She loves being able to mix and match the lash clusters on her clients to enhance their eye shape. To create a cat-eye effect, she applies three clusters on each eye — a 12 millimeter cluster at the outer corner of the eye and two 10 millimeter clusters to fill in the rest of the lash line. $30 at Sephora $30 at Velour Beauty