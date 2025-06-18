The 15 Best Things Coming to Hulu in May (2025)

Coming May 16

Welcome to Wrexham, Season 4

Ready for some sporty, feel-good reality TV? Then catch up with the footie fates of Welsh association football club Wrexham A.F.C., as sponsored and witnessed by the club's owners Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool,) and Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia). With a dab of Ted Lasso at its core, this is the story of an underfunded club that received salvation from two Americans who knew nothing about the sport. Look for updates this season on a major promotion push as the club gains global attention.

Coming May 20

Night Call (2024, Unrated)

Set over the course of just one night in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests in Belgium, Michiel Blanchart’s directorial debut (a Belgian-French co-production) is a resonant action thriller that focuses on a young locksmith (Jonathan Feltre) called for a nocturnal assignment that plunges him into danger. Be careful which door you unlock!

Coming May 21

Nine Perfect Strangers, Season 2

The Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Nicole Kidman, 57, is back for the second season of this satirical drama that skewers the wellness movement while providing a highly bingeable mystery. Season 2 has Kidman’s Masha leading those in need of healing to a mysterious resort in the Austrian Alps. The ensemble cast includes Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Christine Baransky, 72, and The White Lotusstar Murray Bartlett, 54.

Coming May 22

Taken in Plain Sight (2024)

Need to scratch that Lifetime Movie itch? Here’s your spring fix, courtesy of Canadian director Cat Hostick, a kidnapping mystery. After months of tireless investigation, mom Abby (Tennille Read) is convinced that she's found the abductor of her daughter. Of course the authorities don’t believe her, so she has to take matters into her own hands.

Coming May 23

The Last Showgirl (2024, R)

It was a thrill to witness Pamela Anderson, 57, reassert herself as a grownup woman who's gone way beyond Baywatchin this thoughtful drama that explores the lives of dancers on the changing stages of Las Vegas. Watch it for Anderson’s career-reviving turn, but also for yet another stunning supporting role from Jamie Lee Curtis, 66, as Anderson’s best friend.

Coming May 27

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (2024)

The tension inherent in this Oscar-nominated political thriller about family and state loyalties at odds in modern Iran stems from the remarkable circumstances of its filming. Writer/director/producer Mohammad Rasoulof, 52, worked in secret, capturing the drama quickly in near-guerrilla fashion to avoid interference (or worse) from the Iranian regime. But the artistry goes beyond documentary immediacy, capturing the conflicted love in a family where father Iman (Missagh Zareh) rises in a corrupt Iranian bureaucracy as a judge to support his family despite the anti-regime stances of his daughters (Mahsa Rostami and Setareh Maleki) and concerns of his wife (Soheila Golestani).

Coming May 29

Adults, Season 1

It’s been more than 30 years since Friendsintroduced us to a gang of 20-somethings making it in New York City. Time for a new batch! This new series from FX is helmed by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonveterans Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw. The most telling detail about the new youth? The kids don't live in impossibly fantastic West Village apartments, they’re stuck together in one of their childhood homes while navigating into adulthood. The show will premiere on FX with two episodes on May 28, then the entire first season drops on Hulu on May 29.