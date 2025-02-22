The ​​16 Best Curl Creams For All Hair Types (2025)

While each product featured is independently selected by our editors, we may include paid promotion. If you buy something through our links, we may earn commission. Read more about our Product Review Guidelines here.

If you've been blessed with curly hair, then you understand that your hair-care routine is like a rollercoaster ride that's (quite literally) full of twists and turns. Keeping curly hair bouncy, healthy, shiny, and frizz-free is no easy task, especially when you don't have the right products. Luckily, there are a handful of incredible curl creams that are made to keep your hair looking, feeling, and smelling good. Whether you're rocking ringlets, waves, or coils, we've got you covered with our carefully curated selection of the best curl creams on the market.

From drugstore gems to fan-favorite brands like Amika, Ouai, and Briogeo, our lineup features a diverse range of curl creams to suit every budget, hair type, and preference. No matter if you're a seasoned curl connoisseur or just starting your curl journey, this comprehensive guide has something for everyone since we made sure to include options that are as diverse as the curls they cater to. From smoothing frizz and enhancing definition to adding hydration and simply embracing natural texture, these creams will give you the curls of your dreams. Ahead, learn more about the best curl creams for every hair type and texture.