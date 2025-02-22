The ​​16 Best Curl Creams For All Hair Types (2025)

- Beauty
If you've been blessed with curly hair, then you understand that your hair-care routine is like a rollercoaster ride that's (quite literally) full of twists and turns. Keeping curly hair bouncy, healthy, shiny, and frizz-free is no easy task, especially when you don't have the right products. Luckily, there are a handful of incredible curl creams that are made to keep your hair looking, feeling, and smelling good. Whether you're rocking ringlets, waves, or coils, we've got you covered with our carefully curated selection of the best curl creams on the market.
From drugstore gems to fan-favorite brands like Amika, Ouai, and Briogeo, our lineup features a diverse range of curl creams to suit every budget, hair type, and preference. No matter if you're a seasoned curl connoisseur or just starting your curl journey, this comprehensive guide has something for everyone since we made sure to include options that are as diverse as the curls they cater to. From smoothing frizz and enhancing definition to adding hydration and simply embracing natural texture, these creams will give you the curls of your dreams. Ahead, learn more about the best curl creams for every hair type and texture.
Best Curl Cream Overall
Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave–In Defining Cream ($24)
The ultimate must-have in any curl care routine is without a doubt, this Briogeo bestseller. Infused with a blend of moisturizing rice amino acids and nourishing avocado oil, this lightweight yet deeply hydrating cream works wonders on all curly hair types. One thing we especially love is that It has a unique formula that enhances curl patterns while also minimizing frizz and flyaways. The result? Soft, touchable texture that lasts all day. Plus, it's free from harsh sulfates, silicones, and parabens. Yes, please.
Customer Review: "Love it. Tried a lot of curl creams for my thick, wavy and curly hair. My hair is different all over which is annoying so it's taken a while to really figure out what works. I keep coming back to this curl cream. Doesn't leave my hair crunchy or sticky, has a subtle scent, and it's a reasonable price for what you get."
Best Curl Cream For Frizz
Amika Curl Corps Curl Defining Cream ($30)
Trust us, frizzy hair stands no chance against this top-rated Amika curl cream. Here's the low down: Made with a mix of plant-based proteins and polymers, this dreamy cream works overtime to shape and sculpt curls while providing much-needed hydration and frizz control. Whether you're rocking loose waves or tight coils, this cream will give hair new life. Oh, and did we mention it smells amazing?
Customer Review: "This made my hair super defined and soft without being too heavy. It has a nice scent. I've been looking for a replacement cream since my holy grail was discontinued. This may be it."
Best Curl Cream For Natural Hair
Melanin Haircare Twist Elongating Style Cream ($20)
With thousands of five-star reviews, there's a reason Melanin Hair Care is at the top of people's beauty lists. Besides being affordable, this Twist Elongating Style Cream is beloved by beauty lovers because it nourishes, defines, and elongates curls and twists. Created by beauty influencer and entrepreneur Whitney White, also known as Naptural85, this cream transforms hair into its healthiest version. It's formulated with a great blend of ingredients, including avocado oil, sweet almond oil, and marshmallow root extract, to provide intense hydration while reducing frizz and promoting curl definition. Whether you're rocking a twist-out, braids, or wash-and-go, this cream is all you need.
Customer Review: "Great experience. Used it recently for a twist out and lasted a week with great definition and moisture. I got lots of compliments from so many people. Will definitely buy it again and recommend it to others."
Best Curl Cream For Wavy Hair
OUAI Curl Cream with North Bondi Fragrance ($32)
If you want to transform your wavy hair into beachy curls, we've got just the thing. This Ouai curl cream is made with coconut oil, babassu oil, and shea butter, which deeply moisturizes and defines curls without weighing them down. Thanks to this formula, it gives curls natural movement and bounce as well as a dose of high shine. Perfect for all hair types, this must-have product will transform hair into effortlessly chic, beach-inspired curls. As for the scent, well, it's as good as it gets.
Best Defining Curl Cream
Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream ($36)
Great for fine, medium, and thick hair, this Moroccanoil cream is a bestseller for more than one reason. For starters, it is designed to hydrate curls and provide long-lasting hold and definition, all without any sticky residue or crunchiness. It also effortlessly smooths frizz and adds a healthy dose of shine, leaving curls soft, bouncy, and voluminous. As for our favorite part? The formula helps restore elasticity and smoothness while increasing shape and separation, meaning hair will only get healthier with every use.
Customer Review: "I've been meaning to get this curl cream for a while now, and boy it did not disappoint. Honestly, I wish I had gotten it sooner. The hype is real and my curls look amaaaazing. Would definitely recommend it to all the curly girlies out there."
Best Drugstore Curl Cream
Not Your Mother's Curl Talk Cream ($8)
Affordable, effective, and suitable for all hair types and textures, Not Your Mother's Curl Talk Cream is a favorite. Thanks to a mix of rice curl complex (aka rice, keratin amino acids, and enzymes), this cream hydrates, conditions, and enhances the retention of curls.
Customer Review: "It's like magic. It moisturizes without looking greasy. Yet, it adds great shine. It is light enough that it doesn't weigh down my super thick hair. It works better than any other product I've used. I keep it at home and in my desk drawer at work for emergencies. I use it on wet hair and for touch-ups on dry hair. I love that it's not sticky and I don't feel like I have to wash my hands after using it. It also smells great. A nice light pleasant smell. I would like to buy a lifetime stock of this product! It is magic! It makes my curly hair shiny, smooth, and moisturized."
Best Curl Cream For Styling Natural Hair
Kinky-Curly Original Curling Custard ($17)
Nominated for a POPSUGAR Beauty Awards highlighting the best of Black beauty, this Kinky-Curly custard is a staple in many people's natural hair-care routines. Here's the scoop: It's made with botanical extracts including agave nectar and marshmallow root, which provide moisture, definition, and shine to all curl types. It's super lightweight and doesn't leave behind any film or residue, making it ideal for every curl size. Plus, it's free from sulfates, silicones, and parabens. Not to mention, it makes hair really shiny. A former PS editor said, "I'll happily sing the praises of the curling custard for its ability to perfectly define curls minus the crunch and heavy feel."
Customer Review: "The best gel I've tried for my wavy hair. I use about a quarter-sized amount in combination with the detangler leave-in. After my hair is completely dry, I scrunch out the crunch with hair oil. This gel has a subtle vanilla scent. I've tried so many products and nothing has given me soft, silky, and defined waves like this combo does. Just buy it already!"
Best Milky Curl Cream
Pattern Moisture Milk ($28)
If you haven't used Pattern yet, we're here to tell you it's time. This brand, which Tracee Ellis Ross created, has countless five-star reviews for good reason. Most notably, this Moisture Milk is one of the brand's bestsellers since it knows how to nourish thirsty curls. Specially formulated with hydrating ingredients like aloe vera, coconut oil, and honey, it quenches dry curls and provides long-lasting moisture. It also absorbs quickly into the hair, leaving it soft, supple, and deeply hydrated without any greasy residue. Need we say more?
Customer Review: "Latina with curly hair. Not tight coils, but curly. This product is hydrating, frizz-fighting, and long-lasting. My new favorite product!"
Best Curl Cream For Thin Hair
Kristin Ess Ultra Light Curl Defining Cream ($15)
Want weightless yet defined curls? We do, too. Crafted by fan-favorite stylist Kristin Ess, this innovative formula is designed to enhance natural curl patterns (while also providing hydration and moisture) without the heaviness. And, thanks to a nourishing pack of ingredients like avocado oil and shea butter, this cream really does moisturize curls, leaving them soft, shiny, and frizz-free. Its ultra-light texture ensures that curls remain bouncy and voluminous, no matter how fine hair might be. Sign us up.
Customer Review: "I love how lightweight this mousse is. I don't have the heaviness some products leave. It helps define my daughter's messy curls and leaves them feeling soft and smelling amazing. We have added to her hair routine every day."
Best Curl Cream For Bouncy Curls
Eva NYC Gotta Bounce Curl Defining Cream ($14)
For just 14 bucks, you can have the bounciest curls of your dreams. This drugstore fave is a true must-have for anyone looking who wants to enhance their natural curls with ease. Argan oil, aloe leaf, cactus flower, and protein work together to hydrate and define curls while also adding shine. Thanks to this unique blend of ingredients, hair will instantly become more defined and voluminous. The final product? Big, bouncy curls.
Customer Review: "I have not had a bad hair day since I applied this to my hair. it has gotten out every tangled, knotted-up mess and has not come back since! This is the holy grail that I've been trying to find since I've been born. Thank you for creating something this amazing and for perfecting it, to share with the world. I recommend using all three products (shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask) because you cannot go wrong with this."
Best Lightweight Curl Cream
Bumble and Bumble Curl Light Defining Cream ($35)
Lightweight formulas are hard to find. Luckily, Bumble and Bumble is here to save the day. Formulated for medium, fine, curly (3A-3C), and wavy (2A-2C) hair, this cream makes curls come back to life. Jojoba oil, avocado oil, coconut oil, cocoa butter, and shea butter work hand-in-hand to deliver hair a burst of moisture while not weighing it down. Pro tip: A little goes a long way, so start small.
Customer Review: "I have fine 2B hair. For years I have tried "light" creams that left my hair tacky, stringy, weighed down, or crunchy. My hair is left soft, hydrated, manageable, and maintains volume. I apply to soaking wet hair in sections, plop then air dry (I haven't tried diffusing yet). I can finally feel confident in my natural waves/curls and give my hair a break from buns and hot tools."
Best Non-Crunchy Curl Cream Balm
Curlsmith Hold Me Softly Style Balm ($28)
If crunchy curls aren't your thing, we get it. Luckily, the Curlsmith Hold Me Softly Style Balm is a game changer. This style balm is designed to provide a lightweight yet flexible hold on hair while also adding shine and hydration. A blend of natural ingredients like avocado oil, coconut oil, and shea butter helps define curls and reduce frizz. We don't know how it does it, but it holds curls without making them stiff. Sign us up!
Customer Review: "My daughter has high porosity 3C hair & I've been struggling forever to find something that works.. this does. I'm amazed, it smells good and works fantastic for defining curls without making them crunchy."
Best Heat-Protecting Curl Cream
Matrix A Curl Can Dream Moisturizing Cream ($25)
Here's the thing: we love Matrix – especially this curl cream. It's infused with Manuka honey extract and avocado oil, which give strands a punch of hydration and shine. It also protects hair against heat (up to 450 degrees!), which is ideal if you want to style your curls. As for the cherry on top, it's free from silicones, sulfates, parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, and paraffin.
Customer Review: "I use this moisturizer weekly. It's amazing. The entire line is amazing. I have 3b-3c curls and this line helps with definition, moisturizing, and overall care. I'm obsessed and have already bought the line a few times after initially receiving this moisturizer as a gift. A little goes a long way and the moisturizing it gives is 100%. I'm obsessed."
Best Curl-Enhancing Cream
Miss Jessie's Honey Curls Curl Enhancer ($16)
The thought of using honey in hair care can scare people (it sounds a bit sticky), but fear not — Miss Jessie knows how to make a good formula. This cream is able to moisturize, define, and enhance curls, thanks to a mix of honey, shea butter, and avocado oil. After just a few dollops, curls are soft, shiny, and frizz-free. Plus, the scent is to die for. A former PS editor said, "I was happy with how much hold the product gave me without leaving behind any buildup or making my hair feel crunchy the next day."
Customer Review: "For defined curls, this is the one. Full disclosure: I prefer a hold that skews toward the stiffer side simply because it stands up to humidity so much better (whether your curls tend to swell, fall flat, or do both *if you have a combo of textures, like me*). . .& this does exactly that without venturing over into dry/crunchy territory. Just remember, a little goes a long way. I've been stopped by fellow curly girls multiple times, asking what I use &, now, I point them to Miss Jessie's without fail."
Best Hydrating Curl Cream
Ouidad Curl Quencher Hydrafusion Intense Curl Cream ($26)
Need maximum hydration and definition for your curls? We've got you covered. This Ouidad curl cream is specifically designed to add intense moisture and nourishment to thirsty curls. Infused with a blend of amino acids, proteins, and botanical extracts, this cream deeply penetrates the hair shaft to hydrate and strengthen curls from within. The result? Beautifully defined, frizz-free curls with enhanced elasticity and bounce. (Trust us, the results speak for themselves.) Read our full review of the Ouidad Curl Quencher Hydrafusion Intense Curl Cream here.
Customer Review: "This brand has completely changed my life. My hair used to be extremely frizzy, now I have spiral curls. It's crazy when I look back just a few months ago how my hair looked. My hair has completely changed. I get complimented almost every time I go out."
Best Curl Cream For Avoiding Shrinkage
Creme of Nature Pure Honey Curling Jelly ($14)
Want to combat shrinkage and enhance your natural curls? You've come to the right place. Infused with honey and coconut oil, this jelly works wonders to define and elongate curls while providing maximum hydration and shine. It's light, non-greasy formula coats each strand evenly without leaving behind any sticky residue. Whether you have tight coils or loose waves, this jelly delivers long-lasting hold and flexibility. A former PS editor who was skeptical about using a honey-based product said, "To my surprise, it really did end up getting the job done with little flaking or shrinkage after the fact."
Customer Review: "This product is the best for my hair! It really works as advertised – reducing shrinkage and producing curls. Thank you!"
