The 16 Best Nails in Frankfurt | BestFrankfurt (2025)

For those seeking the perfect manicure or pedicure in Frankfurt, look no further than nails Frankfurt. With numerous salons and nail studios to choose from in the city, finding the right place can be overwhelming. That's where this list comes in handy, showcasing the top 16 nail services in Frankfurt.

Professional nail technicians

Wide range of nail treatments

Clean and sanitary facilities

Excellent customer service

Convenient location

Whether you're looking for a classic manicure or intricate nail art, these top nail salons in Frankfurt have you covered. Compare the options and choose the best one for your needs.

1. L.A. Nails Skyline Plaza - Frankfurt am Main

5. New York Nails - Töngesgasse - Frankfurt am Main

6. Kyo Nails - Frankfurt am Main

7. Icon Nails

8. Nail Pro - Frankfurt am Main

9. Nail Lounge

10. Pretty Nails Frankfurt

11. Sky Nails Bar

13. Nails Frankfurt

14. Elly Nails - Frankfurt am Main

15. Nagelstudio Frankfurt.Vanity Nails - Frankfurt am Main

16. Nails in the city - Frankfurt am Main

+49 69 90749566 Website not available Monday: 10 AM–8 PM

Tuesday: 10 AM–8 PM

Wednesday: 10 AM–8 PM

Thursday: 10 AM–8 PM

Friday: 10 AM–8 PM

Saturday: 10 AM–8 PM

Sunday: Closed 1. L.A. Nails Skyline Plaza - Frankfurt am Main 4.6/5 (More than 445 reviews) Skyline Plaza Frankfurt gegenüber Zara Kids, Europa-Allee 6, 60327 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Nail salon Information and Reviews L.A. Nails Skyline Plaza - Frankfurt am Main offers top-notch services in the world of nail care and art. From classic manicures to intricate nail designs, this salon has it all. Their team of skilled professionals is dedicated to providing the best experience for every customer. Customers appreciate the friendly service and attention to detail.

The nail technicians are highly skilled and deliver fantastic results.

Many clients highlight the welcoming atmosphere of the salon.

+49 174 2446839 Website not available Monday: 9 AM–8 PM

Tuesday: 9 AM–8 PM

Wednesday: 9 AM–8 PM

Thursday: 9 AM–8 PM

Friday: 9 AM–8 PM

Saturday: 9 AM–8 PM

Sunday: Closed 2. Beauty Nails & Spa - Frankfurt am Main 4.9/5 (More than 44 reviews) Hanauer Landstraße 59, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Nail salon Information and Reviews Beauty Nails & Spa in Frankfurt am Main is a top-rated nail salon that offers a range of services to cater to all your nail care needs. With a stellar rating of 4.9 stars, it's no surprise that customers rave about their experiences at this salon. Professional nail jobs

Attentive staff and friendly service

Clean and quiet environment Whether you're looking for a simple manicure or a lavish nail art design, Beauty Nails & Spa has got you covered. The skilled nail artists, like Sebastian, deliver top-notch services that keep customers coming back for more. So, if you're in Frankfurt and in need of some nail pampering, this salon is definitely worth a visit!

+49 69 60664600 www.luxynailslashes.de Monday: 10 AM–8 PM

Tuesday: 10 AM–8 PM

Wednesday: 10 AM–8 PM

Thursday: 10 AM–8 PM

Friday: 10 AM–8 PM

Saturday: 10 AM–7 PM

Sunday: Closed 3. LUXY Nails & Lashes 4.8/5 (More than 65 reviews) Hanauer Landstraße 70, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Nail salon Information and Reviews LUXY Nails & Lashes is a top-notch nail salon in Frankfurt, Germany, offering a range of exceptional services. With a rating of 4.8, based on 65 reviews, it's clear that customers love the results they get at LUXY. Customers highlight the following key points in their reviews: I always like how my nails turn out and they last long!

Perfect for both nails and eyes Lashes.

Super saubere Arbeit, bei jedem Schritt wird dreimal genau hingeschaut.

Seit dem ich zu euch gewechselt bin, komme ich immer gerne. Ihr habt einen tollen Service und eure Nägel sind immer super schön. Ich liebe eure Arbeit!!! Experience the perfection at LUXY Nails & Lashes and treat yourself to nails and lashes that exceed your expectations.

+49 1575 1638668 Website not available Monday: 10 AM–8 PM

Tuesday: 10 AM–8 PM

Wednesday: 10 AM–8 PM

Thursday: 10 AM–8 PM

Friday: 10 AM–8 PM

Saturday: 10 AM–8 PM

Sunday: Closed 4. NY Nails & Lashes (Frankfurt City) - Frankfurt am Main 4.8/5 (More than 46 reviews) Hasengasse 8, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Nail salon Information and Reviews NY Nails & Lashes (Frankfurt City) is a top-rated nail salon in Frankfurt am Main that offers a range of services in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. The business is LGBTQ+ friendly and ensures a safe space for all customers. They accept various payment methods, including credit cards and mobile payments. Customers appreciate the friendly service and same-day appointment availability.

Some reviews highlight issues with pricing transparency and service quality.

Many clients praise the talented nail technicians, especially Trang, for their exceptional work and professionalism.

+49 69 92038668 instagram.com Monday: 10 AM–8 PM

Tuesday: 10 AM–8 PM

Wednesday: 10 AM–8 PM

Thursday: 10 AM–8 PM

Friday: 10 AM–8 PM

Saturday: 10 AM–8 PM

Sunday: Closed 5. New York Nails - Töngesgasse - Frankfurt am Main 4.5/5 (More than 216 reviews) Gegen über Mozart Cafe, Töngesgasse 34-36, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Nail salon Information and Reviews New York Nails - Töngesgasse - Frankfurt am Main is a top-notch nail salon that offers a wide range of services to cater to all your nail care needs. From manicures to pedicures, gel nails, and nail extensions, they have it all. The salon prides itself on providing fast service without compromising on quality.Customer reviews highlight the following key points: Fast service

Attention to detail

Skilled and friendly staff Whether you want a simple polish change or an elaborate nail design, New York Nails - Töngesgasse - Frankfurt am Main has got you covered. Experience exceptional nail care services in a welcoming and LGBTQ+ friendly environment at this salon.

+49 69 26943712 www.kyonails.de Monday: 10 AM–8 PM

Tuesday: 10 AM–8 PM

Wednesday: 10 AM–8 PM

Thursday: 10 AM–8 PM

Friday: 10 AM–8 PM

Saturday: 10 AM–6 PM

Sunday: Closed 6. Kyo Nails - Frankfurt am Main 4.6/5 (More than 105 reviews) Oeder Weg 33, 60318 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Nail salon Information and Reviews Kyo Nails - Frankfurt am Main offers top-notch services in the realm of nail care. The salon's diverse selection of treatments and expert technicians ensure that every customer leaves satisfied. With a rating of 4.6 based on 105 reviews, it is evident that patrons have had positive experiences at Kyo Nails. Some key points from the reviews include: Professional and thorough service with attention to detail.

Accessible-friendly environment with accommodating staff.

High-quality products and expert nail technicians. If you're in Frankfurt and in need of a pampering session for your nails, Kyo Nails is the place to visit!

+49 69 17428008 www.instagram.com Monday: 10 AM–8 PM

Tuesday: 10 AM–8 PM

Wednesday: 10 AM–8 PM

Thursday: 10 AM–8 PM

Friday: 10 AM–8 PM

Saturday: 10 AM–7 PM

Sunday: Closed 7. Icon Nails 4.4/5 (More than 187 reviews) Friedberger Landstraße 118, 60316 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Nail salon Information and Reviews Icon Nails is a premier nail salon in Frankfurt, Germany, offering top-notch services to its customers. With a remarkable rating of 4.4 based on 187 reviews, it is evident that customers love the experience provided by this salon. Customers appreciate the flexibility in appointment scheduling and the quality of workmanship at Icon Nails.

and the at Icon Nails. The friendly staff and clean environment are standout features mentioned by satisfied clients.

are standout features mentioned by satisfied clients. Many visitors praise the variety of colors available and note that the acrylic nails last up to 4 weeks without chipping. Whether you are looking for a Shellac Manicure, acrylic nails, or gel nails, Icon Nails is the place to be. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience exceptional nail care and artistry at this salon!

+49 1573 0038381 Website not available Monday: 10 AM–8 PM

Tuesday: 10 AM–8 PM

Wednesday: 10 AM–8 PM

Thursday: 10 AM–8 PM

Friday: 10 AM–8 PM

Saturday: 10 AM–8 PM

Sunday: Closed 8. Nail Pro - Frankfurt am Main 4.5/5 (More than 107 reviews) Neue Kräme 21, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Nail salon Information and Reviews Nail Pro - Frankfurt am Main is a premier nail salon located in the heart of Frankfurt. They offer a range of services to cater to all your nail care needs. From vibrant colors to elegant designs, their team of skilled professionals is dedicated to providing top-notch service and ensuring that every customer leaves satisfied. Here are some key points from customer reviews: I really like the shop! The staff understood my request for a subtle look and did a beautiful job. The attention to detail and quality of work made me feel great.

Nail Pro is a great place with excellent customer service. The staff is friendly, patient, and accommodating to all requests.

Professional and patient staff who do an amazing job. The service is exceptional, and the results are fantastic.

Best color palette in Ffm! The quality of work is excellent.

+49 1523 1798508 nailloungefrankfurt.de Monday: 10 AM–7:30 PM

Tuesday: 10 AM–7:30 PM

Wednesday: 10 AM–7:30 PM

Thursday: 10 AM–7:30 PM

Friday: 10 AM–7:30 PM

Saturday: 10 AM–6 PM

Sunday: Closed 9. Nail Lounge 4.7/5 (More than 30 reviews) Kirchnerstraße 3, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Nail salon Information and Reviews Nail Lounge is a top-notch nail salon located in Frankfurt, Germany. They offer a wide range of services, including manicures, pedicures, and shellac treatments. The business prides itself on providing exceptional customer service and using high-quality products. Customers rave about the excellent service provided by the friendly and welcoming staff.

The attention to detail in nail artistry is highly praised, with clients describing their nails as works of art.

Visitors from abroad have lauded the salon, mentioning that the service surpasses that of their home country. Experience the best nail care in Frankfurt at Nail Lounge, where your satisfaction is guaranteed.

+49 69 95117426 www.pretty-nails-frankfurt.de Monday: 10 AM–7 PM

Tuesday: 10 AM–7 PM

Wednesday: 10 AM–7 PM

Thursday: 10 AM–7 PM

Friday: 10 AM–7 PM

Saturday: 10 AM–7 PM

Sunday: Closed 10. Pretty Nails Frankfurt 4.4/5 (More than 154 reviews) Eschersheimer Landstraße 426, 60433 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Nail salon Information and Reviews Pretty Nails Frankfurt is a well-known nail salon in Frankfurt, specializing in a variety of nail services. Their amenities include toilets and Wi-Fi, ensuring a pleasant and comfortable experience for all customers. This salon is appointment-only, so make sure to call in advance to secure your spot. For payment, they accept cash only. Moreover, the friendly and welcoming atmosphere at Pretty Nails Frankfurt makes it a popular choice among locals and visitors alike. Customers have raved about their experiences, highlighting the following key points: Accommodating and friendly staff, willing to go the extra mile to make customers happy.

Professional and clean environment, ensuring high-quality service.

Efficient and responsive communication when booking appointments. With a solid rating of 4.4 stars based on 154 reviews, Pretty Nails Frankfurt is a top choice for those seeking top-notch nail care in the area. Give them a call or visit their website to book your appointment today!

+49 69 85803542 skynailsbar.mytreatwell.de Monday: 9 AM–8 PM

Tuesday: 9 AM–8 PM

Wednesday: 9 AM–8 PM

Thursday: 9 AM–8 PM

Friday: 9 AM–8 PM

Saturday: 9 AM–8 PM

Sunday: Closed 11. Sky Nails Bar 4.2/5 (More than 176 reviews) Eschersheimer Landstraße 441, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Nail salon Information and Reviews Sky Nails Bar is a top-rated nail salon in Frankfurt. They offer a variety of services to pamper and beautify their clients' nails. The salon provides appointment-only services, ensuring personalized attention and care for each customer. Professional and friendly staff

Clean and sterilized equipment and environment

Talented nail artists with attention to detail

Quality service with great results every time

+49 69 79358480 www.beautynails-frankfurt.de Monday: 10 AM–7 PM

Tuesday: 10 AM–7 PM

Wednesday: 10 AM–7 PM

Thursday: 10 AM–7 PM

Friday: 10 AM–7 PM

Saturday: 10 AM–6 PM

Sunday: Closed 12. Beauty & Nails 4.3/5 (More than 65 reviews) Berliner Str. 6, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Nail salon Information and Reviews Beauty & Nails is a top-notch nail salon in Frankfurt that offers a range of services to cater to its diverse clientele. From meticulous manicures to stunning pedicures, this salon prides itself on delivering exceptional results every time. Their skilled nail technicians ensure that each customer leaves feeling pampered and satisfied. The service and interaction with the people were nice, nails look beautiful.

Meticulous work with long-lasting results.

Outstanding service, atmosphere, and reasonable prices.

Super respectful, attentive to customer requests, and easy appointment scheduling.

+49 69 90436303 www.nailsfrankfurt.com Monday: 10 AM–7 PM

Tuesday: 10 AM–7 PM

Wednesday: 10 AM–7 PM

Thursday: 10 AM–7 PM

Friday: 10 AM–7 PM

Saturday: 10 AM–6 PM

Sunday: Closed 13. Nails Frankfurt 4.1/5 (More than 140 reviews) Sandweg 76-78, 60316 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Nail salon Information and Reviews Nails Frankfurt is a nail salon located in Frankfurt, Germany, offering a range of services to cater to all your nail care needs. With a rating of 4.1 stars based on 140 reviews, customers have shared their experiences to help you make an informed choice. Unprofessional work. The nail gel was carelessly removed leaving traces of colour on the nail edges. After polishing, the nails became hilly. The nails were not only unevenly cut, but also carelessly polished, so that the uneven edges tore my tights. In addition, I had to wait 30 minutes on site, although I have arranged an appointment. DO NOT RECOMMEND!

I got a shellac colour done and the lady painted them so quick and without any percision.. literally slapped it on in 5 minutes max.. the edges were messy and it was very thick in some parts. They certainly didn't look good and this bad painting meant they chipped so quickly and peeled off. They were completely wrecked in 5 days. And I wasnt even working so I wasnt doing any actvities that would speed up this process. For 20 euro this was a ridiculous result. I would not recommend

If ever the two boys have a chance to see my reviews, so this is the best nail salon I had ever. Best wishes from the crazy girl of San Francisco. Never forget your Americans hip pops.

Bee n going there for a while. Love it. ❤️ The salon provides a range of amenities like toilets and accepts cash and cheques as payment options. If you are looking for a place to pamper yourself and get your nails done, Nails Frankfurt might just be the place for you.

+49 1522 1886688 Website not available Monday: 10 AM–7 PM

Tuesday: 10 AM–7 PM

Wednesday: 10 AM–7 PM

Thursday: 10 AM–7 PM

Friday: 10 AM–7 PM

Saturday: 10 AM–6 PM

Sunday: Closed 14. Elly Nails - Frankfurt am Main 4.1/5 (More than 135 reviews) Elisabethenstraße 45, 60594 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Nail salon Information and Reviews Elly Nails - Frankfurt am Main is a renowned nail salon in Frankfurt offering a variety of services to cater to all nail care needs. The salon provides wheelchair-accessible entrance, equipped with toilets, and accepts cash payments only. Customer reviews highlight the excellent services provided by the talented staff. The girl who worked on acrylics was amazing, precise, and quick without making the customer feel rushed.

Highly recommended salon with perfect color choices, designs, length, and shape of nails.

Top clean environment with friendly staff offering personalized file sets for each client.

+49 69 95643998 Website not available Monday: 10 AM–8 PM

Tuesday: 10 AM–8 PM

Wednesday: 10 AM–8 PM

Thursday: 10 AM–8 PM

Friday: 10 AM–8 PM

Saturday: 10 AM–8 PM

Sunday: Closed 15. Nagelstudio Frankfurt.Vanity Nails - Frankfurt am Main 4.3/5 (More than 41 reviews) Steinweg 7, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Nail salon Information and Reviews Nagelstudio Frankfurt.Vanity Nails is a top-notch nail salon located in Frankfurt am Main. The salon offers a wide range of services, including manicures, pedicures, and nail art. They have received rave reviews from satisfied customers, praising the friendly staff and the excellent quality of their work. Friendly staff and chilled vibes

Good advice on nail color choices

High-quality service and beautiful results

+49 69 95198777 Website not available Monday: 10 AM–8 PM

Tuesday: 10 AM–8 PM

Wednesday: 10 AM–8 PM

Thursday: 10 AM–8 PM

Friday: 10 AM–8 PM

Saturday: 10 AM–8 PM

Sunday: Closed 16. Nails in the city - Frankfurt am Main 3.7/5 (More than 109 reviews) Stiftstraße 34, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Nail salon Information and Reviews Nails in the city - Frankfurt am Main offers top-notch nail services in the heart of Frankfurt. With a rating of 3.7 stars, customers are raving about their experiences. Here are some key points from their reviews: Great salon with cute manicures

Unprofessional service and expensive prices

Efficient appointment scheduling and good customer service

Friendly staff, great pedicure, and relaxing atmosphere Don't miss the chance to experience their professional nail care services!

The 16 Best Nails in Frankfurt

Discover all the hidden nail salons in Frankfurt with our comprehensive map. From upscale spas to trendy boutiques, you'll find the perfect nail salon to pamper yourself and achieve the perfect manicure. Whether you're in need of a quick touch-up or a luxurious spa day, this map will guide you to the best nail salons in the city.

Nail Services in Frankfurt

What types of nail services are offered in Frankfurt? Our nail salons in Frankfurt offer a wide range of services, including manicures, pedicures, nail extensions, nail art, and nail treatments such as gel or acrylic nails.

Are there specialty nail treatments available in Frankfurt? Yes, we also offer specialty nail treatments like paraffin wax treatments, nail repairs, and nail strengthening treatments for those looking to improve the health and appearance of their nails.

Do I need to make an appointment for nail services in Frankfurt? While walk-ins are welcome, we recommend making an appointment to ensure you secure a spot at your preferred time. Our nail technicians can get quite busy, especially during peak hours.

Health and Safety Measures for Nails in Frankfurt

What health and safety measures are in place at nail salons in Frankfurt? Our nail salons in Frankfurt adhere to strict hygiene standards, including using disposable tools, regularly sanitizing equipment, and maintaining clean and sanitized workstations for each client.

How do nail technicians in Frankfurt ensure customer safety? Our nail technicians in Frankfurt are trained in proper sterilization techniques and follow strict protocols to prevent the spread of infections. They also use high-quality products to minimize the risk of allergic reactions.

What should customers look for in terms of health and safety when visiting a nail salon in Frankfurt? Customers should look for clean and organized salons, sterilized tools, and well-trained nail technicians. It's also important to communicate any allergies or concerns with your nail technician before your appointment.

Nail Care Tips for Frankfurt Residents

How can I maintain my nails in between salon visits in Frankfurt? To maintain healthy nails between salon visits, we recommend keeping your nails clean, moisturized, and protected with a good quality nail polish or nail strengthener. Avoid using your nails as tools and regularly trim and file them to prevent breakage.

What are some common nail problems that Frankfurt residents may experience? Common nail problems for Frankfurt residents may include dry and brittle nails, nail fungus, and ingrown nails. Regular nail care, proper hydration, and maintaining good hygiene can help prevent these issues.

Are there specific nail care products recommended for Frankfurt's climate? Frankfurt's climate can be harsh on nails, so we recommend using products with hydrating ingredients like jojoba oil, shea butter, and vitamin E to keep your nails and cuticles moisturized and healthy.