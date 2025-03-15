The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (2025)

Now that the holiday season is here, the best glitter eyeshadow and shimmery makeup is coming out of hibernation like clockwork. While there are a multitude of ways to embrace shimmer during festive months, but one of our favorite ways is with a fun, glitzy all-over eyeshadow. “Shimmery and sparkly eyes tend to come out during the holidays because it says party ready,” says celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose, who works with A-listers like Lupita Nyong'o and Maya Hawke. “Glitter eyeshadow is multipurpose–use it as a liner or wear it alone as a sheer wash of shine on the lids.”



And the best part about a super-shimmer shadow? It does all of the talking when it comes to your makeup. Pair it with fresh-faced skin and a lip gloss for a subtle look–or amp it up with a classic red lip. Whether you consider yourself a minimalist or a fan of full holiday glam, there’s a formula, shade, and shimmer level out there for you. The options are not only endless, but they are inventive–from formulas with zero fallout to shade-shifting hues. Ahead, our 17 picks from buzzy brands like Victoria Beckham Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, Charlotte Tilbury to get you glowing for the holidays and beyond.

