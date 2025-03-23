The 19 Best Men's Skincare Sets to Gift This Holiday (2025)

Whether the men in your life are skincare newbies or they know precisely what hyaluronic acid, retinol, and peptides are, they still likely need one of the best skincare gift sets for this holiday season.

These coveted sets contain everything needed for fresh, moisturized, and sun-protected skin at a range of prices, which means there's truly something below for everyone. Ahead, find the best men's skincare sets to give dads, brothers, boyfriends, and husbands this season, from practical stocking stuffers to luxe gift sets that will have him actually looking forward to doing his skincare routine every night.