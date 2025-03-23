The 19 Best Men's Skincare Sets to Gift This Holiday (2025)

Whether the men in your life are skincare newbies or they know precisely what hyaluronic acid, retinol, and peptides are, they still likely need one of the best skincare gift sets for this holiday season.
Shop the Best Skincare Gift Sets for Men
Most Versatile
Neiman Marcus Holiday Mens Grooming Case
Best Drugstore Gift
Burt's Bees Grooming Essentials for Men
Best Full Size
Kiehl's Since 1851 Fresh Start Daily Essentials Gift Set
These coveted sets contain everything needed for fresh, moisturized, and sun-protected skin at a range of prices, which means there's truly something below for everyone. Ahead, find the best men's skincare sets to give dads, brothers, boyfriends, and husbands this season, from practical stocking stuffers to luxe gift sets that will have him actually looking forward to doing his skincare routine every night.
If you're unsure what he likes, consider this all-encompassing gift featuring top brands from Neiman Marcus. The sleek grey dopp kit includes 16 travel sizes and deluxe samples from Augustinus Bader, Salt & Stone, Sisley Paris, Dior, and more.
Number of Products: 16, plus the case
Total Value: $315
Best Drugstore Gift
Burt's Bees Grooming Essentials for Men
For a small-ish set that packs a big value, you can't miss with Burt's Bees box containing travel sizes of the brand's face wash, shaving cream, and moisturizer, as well as their iconic lip balm. To go with the alpine-inspired branding, the products all have cooling, soothing ingredients, too.
Number of Products: 4
What the Reviewers Are Saying:
"Husband loved this gift set. He is always looking to find good moisturizers and he loves Burt's Bees. It worked well for him and he went and bought a larger size for one of the items in this gift set." —Heather
Best Full Size
Kiehl's Since 1851 Fresh Start Daily Essentials Gift Set
Now 47% Off
If you want to give them full sizes rather than trials, go for this set from Kiehl's. It comes with the Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash, Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment, and the Ultimate Man Body Scrub Soap—all for more than $20 less than the going rate of all three on their own.
Number of Products: 3, plus the case
Total Value: $68
What the Reviewers Are Saying:
"Great products, great sizes and value pricing, plus a wonderful toiletries bag was included that I did not expect!"
Best Easy Routine
Papatui Complete Face Care Bundle
Skin like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is only four steps away with this easy routine from the superstar's grooming line. Featuring a cleanser, toner, moisturizer, and eye roller, the bundle may cost the same as buying each product individually, but it saves you some clicks—plus, right now it will earn you free shipping and a full-size gift.
Number of Products: 4
Total Value: $40
Best Stocking Stuffer
good light Cocoon Set
This blemish-friendly duo comes with two sheets of pimple patches as well as New Moon Balm, which helps soothe just-popped pimples. If you know a teen who can't keep his hands off his face, this might help without feeling shame-y.
Number of Products: 2
Total Value: $28
Best for Beginners
Jack Black Skin Saviors Set
No matter his age, if he's new to a skincare routine, Jack Black will ease him in. This set contains a daily cleanser, scrub, moisturizer, and SPF 25 lip balm—all in TSA-approved sizes so he has no excuse not to bring them home after the holidays.
Number of Products: 4
What the Reviewers Are Saying:
"Like a lot of men I don't take proper care of my face. When I started using this product I felt immediate results. The exfoliator was amazing. My face felt so soft. I still look old, but the product never made any claims to fix that. It makes my face clean and soft. I like it a lot."—Michael
Best for Sensitive Skin
Atwater Skin Armor Normal Skin Essentials
Now 20% Off
This back-to-basics kit from Atwater (founded by former Kiehl's president Chris Salgardo) features a gentle cleanser bar, eye treatment, and moisturizer, all suitable for sensitive skin. Even skincare newbies can handle the three easy-to-use steps.
Number of products: 3
Total value: $88
What the Reviewers Are Saying:
"Maybe it's the placebo effect, but I swear my face looks better. It's got a nice glow. Not an oily glow but just a tighter, brighter look. I can't say I've ever experienced that in a lotion before. Besides that, it's been very subtle on my face. I'm always worried about adding products because my skin breaks out. Or it gets oily or super dry. Regardless, I will break out typically. I haven't had one reaction yet, and that's a huge relief. I couldn't be happier with this purchase." —Brianm83
Best for Dark Circles
Lumin Mr. Bright Eyes Bundle
Now 10% Off
The stars of this kit are the eye products, which include Dark Circle Defense Balm and Instant Dark Circle Corrector, which help brighten under-eyes instantly and over time. But the rest of your face won't be left out, thanks to the Charcoal Face Wash, Daily Detox, and Daily Moisturizer.
Number of products: 4
Total value: $93
What the Reviewers Are Saying:
"Struggled with dark circles my whole life and finally found a fix. Worth the price." —Dan
Best SPF Set
Geologie Sun Protection Essentials
Now 21% Off
Men critically under-use sunscreen, so this set is perfect for getting them in the habit. Containing a daily SPF 30, gel moisturizer that's great for both sun- and cold-damaged skin, plus the brand's best-selling vitamin C+E ferulic serum for added antioxidant protection, it's the ultimate three-step system to protect and hydrate skin.
Number of products: 3
Total value: $112
What the Reviewers Are Saying:
"I have observed a positive change in the appearance of my skin. It appears brighter and more refined." —Ramon
Best Complete Routine
Jan Marini Men's System
There's a little of everything in this luxe men's skincare set: a Shave and Cleansing Gel, Bioclear Face Lotion, Age Intervention Peptide Extreme for smooth skin, and Antioxidant Daily Face Protectant SPF 33 for daily sun protection.
Number of products: 4
What the Reviewers Are Saying:
"As soon as I used it I told my girlfriend that I immediately felt a difference. My skin feels hydrated, but not greasy. The sun screen is also nice because it doesn’t leave any residue or white cast." —Will F
Best for Oily Skin
Bevel Skincare Essentials Set
Acne-prone and oily skin types will love this set, which features balancing ingredients that won't over-dry skin. Start with the tea-tree-infused face cleanser, then swipe on a gentle exfoliating toner pad, and finish with the hydrating—not heavy—face gel.
Number of products: 3
What the Reviewers Are Saying:
"It took me forever to finally find a product that works and doesn’t dry my face out. Face feels fresh even with daily use twice a day" —ju1ce
Best Brightening
hims Skin Good Night Wrinkle Cream + Morning Serum + Moisturizer Kit - 3pc
Vitamin C is the brightening powerhouse ingredient that we all need in our routines, but it can be a bit intimidating if you don't where to start using it. This set from Hims makes it easy for any skincare newbies to get on the track for a more radiant complexion while also providing the skin with hydration and nourishment.
Number of products: 3
What the Reviewers Are Saying:
"I really like how it doesn’t leave your skin feeling oily. They all smell nice. The serum and daily cream pair nice together in the morning. My face feels super hydrated throughout the day. The night cream is a little thicker but not too much. After about five minutes you won’t feel it anymore. If you’re starting out on your skin care journey or looking to try a new product, these are good choices to go with." —Julian
Best For Dry Skin
Clinique For Men Starter Kit – Daily Intense Hydration
This set from beloved skincare brand Clinique includes a face wash, shaving cream, and a hydrating gel to give dry skin an extra moisture boost. As a bonus, all three products are TSA-friendly, so you can hydrate your skin wherever you go.
Number of products: 3
What the Reviewers Are Saying:
"If you wanna try some of the best of the best, this is the best way you can start. The shave cream is absolutely amazing. Also a lil gift for someone you love." —Gean
Best For Anti-Aging
shiseido Men’s Strengthening Bundle
Now 15% Off
When fine lines, sagging skin, and other signs of aging start to become your main focus in your routine, this three-piece bundle has got you covered. It contains a rich foaming face cleanser that doubles as shaving cream to revitalize the skin, an antioxidant-rich serum to protect the skin from environmental aggressors, and a moisturizer that boasts 32 hours of hydration and helps smooth out fine lines.
Number of products: 3
Total value: $136
What the Reviewers Are Saying:
"Purchased for my 68 year old husband. He really likes it, and honestly his skin is looking quite a bit better!" —BFit
Best Splurge
Dr. Barbara Sturm MEN'S ESSENTIALS SET
Yes, $510 is a big ask for a skincare set. But hear us out: This comes with a cleanser, the beloved hyaluronic acid serum, and face cream to provide hydration and smooth out uneven tone and texture. While it's definitely a splurge, it might be the right investment if you're serious about taking care of your skin—or just love the finer things in life.
Number of products: 3
Total value: $635
What the Reviewers Are Saying:
"I have always struggled with sensitive skin, especially after shaving. I’ve had to rely on an extensive routine of products to get my skin to even feel that it was at “base”. I wouldn’t say I was a believer that simplifying (in terms of steps) would be a better decision, but I was totally wrong. This set has completely changed my skin—my razor bumps have minimized drastically, and my redness has reduced significantly. A lot goes a long way…would highly recommend to someone on the go who wants to have healthy skin (and wants the process simplified)." — Matt
Best For Tattoos
Mad Rabbit Tattoo Lovers' Kit
Now 98% Off
Post-tattoo upkeep is vital for keeping your new ink vibrant and fresh. Mad Rabbit's tattoo essentials kit includes a soothing gel, body lotion, tattoo balm stick, exfoliating bar soap, and SPF 30 to repair, soothe and protect damaged or dry skin.
Number of products: 5
Total value: $102
What the Reviewers Are Saying:
"The kit is awesome and the repair lotion is by far the best I’ve used. Not greasy or sticky at all. Healed my skin so fast. Great product!" —Brian
Best For Ingrown Hairs
Urban Skin Rx Men’s Collection Kit
While shaving always comes with the risk of ingrown hairs, not all hope is lost when you have this trusty kit from Urban Skin Rx. You get four products made with a proprietary blend of niacinamide and aloe to keep bumps from forming and to treat any lingering marks caused by ingrown hairs.
Number of products: 4
Total value: $50
What the Reviewers Are Saying:
"This combination kit works great on my skin. I use morning and night and I could see the results with in a few weeks." —Christopher W.
Best For Travel
Oars + Alps Ultimate Oarsman Kit
A skincare travel set makes the perfect gift for the person who is always racking up air miles. This set from Oars + Alps contains five essentials like deodorant, moisturizer and eye cream, and a solid face wash to have your skin feeling—and smelling—great while on the go.
Number of products: 5
What the Reviewers Are Saying:
"I got this as a gift for a buddy of mine and he loved it. He wasn't much of a skincare guy, but he definitely was on board with getting a routine in line now that he got this kit." — Amit
Best Ritual Experience
Humanrace Skincare Routine Pack
Inspired by Pharrell's own skincare ritual, this three-piece set from his line offers an efficient routine that is super easy for anyone to follow. Humanrace's Skincare Routine Pack includes the Rice Powder Cleanser, Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator, and the Humidifying Cream that work together to leave skin soft, radiant, and plump.
Number of products: 3
What the Reviewers Are Saying:
"For me this routine kit is absolutely perfect. It simplifies my daily routine and not only does it show that they are well formulated but also great care was taken with their visual appeal. I particularly love the humidifying cream: it's odorless but smooth, my skin immediately feels fresher and plump. Due to their simple yet effective formulations I have been able to adapt these three products perfectly to my lifestyle. " —André R
Why trust Harper’s Bazaar?
For more than 150 years, Harper’s Bazaar has been the preeminent fashion and beauty resource for women at every age. We cover what’s new and what’s next in beauty by working with the world’s leading authorities in dermatology, plastic surgery, cosmetics, skincare, hair care, and fragrance. Every story we publish has been thoroughly researched and vetted by our team of beauty editors and industry experts.