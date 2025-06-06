The 2025 Grooming Awards: The 60 Best Men’s Serums, Colognes, Hair Care, and More (2025)

,
By Adam Hurly, Justin Fenner, The Editors
Akt, Dior, Supply, Arquiste, Dr. Groot, 111Skin
It’s hard work finding the best men’s grooming and skin care products, but someone has to do it.
For the 2025 edition of the Robb Report Grooming Awards, we tested the best new fae, hair, body, and shaving products from across the globe, searching high and low for the serums and salves that are worth your hard-earned dollars. And while this is a truly year-round process, it’s really kicked into overdrive in the past several months.
How We Chose This Year’s Award Winners
Earlier this year, we asked brands of all stripes—from independent perfumers to international skin care conglomerates—to submit their newest products for consideration. The chief requirements: they must have been introduced to the American market between May 2024 and April 2025.
After receiving nearly 1,000 submissions, we whittled the list down to 180 finalists (including a few products that weren’t submitted, but that we believed deserved consideration and which fit this year’s requirements). We selected the finalists based on novelty, clinical test results, positive reviews, and word-of-mouth feedback. After calling in units of each finalist, we asked members of our staff, led by lifestyle director Justin Fenner, to try these products over a period of one month, then report back on what they liked or disliked. (Additionally, Adam Hurly, a well-regarded grooming expert and Robb Report contributor, tried nearly everything himself.) This process quickly revealed a top tier of 60 winners, including one award for innovation, five new inductees to our Grooming Awards Hall of Fame, and a lot of stellar fragrances.
To underscore our commitment to finding the best of the best, we are publishing some of our staff members’ notes on each product’s pros and cons, textures, scents, ease of application, and other considerations. In just one example of their thoroughness, we are not giving an award for an under-eye cream this year, because we didn’t test one that produced sufficiently significant results.
To see what made the cut, keep scrolling. And to the winners: Congratulations! Keep it up, and we may see you here again in 2026.
The Innovation Award: Dr. Few DermaReverse
After some 5,000 face lifts and a bevy of patients using GLP-1s, plastic surgeon Dr. Julius Few noticed differences between those using the weight-management meds and those who aren’t: The GLP-1 users have significantly less resilient skin. He describes their skin’s recoil as a worn-out rubber band. And since 1 in 8 Americans have used GLP-1s (and counting), Dr. Few set out to offer aid:
This serum uses a first-of-its-kind derivative of water-soluble retinoic acid (think retinol, but suitable for day and night wear), to improve skin texture and resilience. It maximizes penetration for the serum’s other key ingredients, too, including antioxidants and a peptide complex to provide the necessary defenses against collagen degradation as well as the building blocks for repair. The product even went through double-blind, placebo-controlled testing to corroborate its results, which were published in a recent issue of Aesthetic Surgery Journal.
“After starting my own GLP-1 journey, I noticed that my skin started getting a rougher texture that I couldn’t explain. DermaReverse, along with a handful of other products on this year’s list of winners, has been instrumental in helping me get back to the smoothness that years of careful skin care use (and staying out of the sun) have given me.” — Justin Fenner, lifestyle director
Buy Now: $300
Best Face Wash: Church California Botanical Clay Cleanser
Church California sprang from a barbershop by the same name—one in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley district. And last year, their beloved botanical haircare assortment spawned some equally outstanding skincare kin. The clay cleanser stands out best for its nourishing and purifying powers. If your skin needs some serious repentance, let the cleanser sit for 10 minutes (it doubles as a detox mask).
“The packaging—the label mainly—stinks. Very post-2000 L.A. cool guy. I hate it, and I’m from Los Angeles myself. The cleanser itself is good, though, which is what matters. It has a rich and creamy texture and a pleasing natural smell. I used it as both a face wash and a face mask (both are suggested in the directions) and found both left my face feeling clean, the latter also leaving it feeling renewed.” — Bryan Hood, senior staff writer
Buy Now: $50
Best Retinoid: Mother Science Retinol Synergist
Mother Science deploys its signature ingredient, the antioxidant-dense malassezin, into this lightweight overnight serum to counter dark spots, discoloration, and environmental wear. Pair that with retinol, and you’ve got a synergistic overnight reset that helps you achieve clearer, firmer, brighter skin.
“It’s light in texture, and two pumps go a long way. I like that it’s fast absorbing an only very lightly scented. The slight tingling lets me know it’s working. So far, so good!” — Johanna Wolfe, copy editor
Buy Now: $96
Best Wrinkle-Reducing Serum: SkinCeuticals P-TIOX
If you want firmer, smoother, and more radiant skin, then Botox is a good place to start. We’re only half joking: You could also turn to this peptide-powered super serum for some serious smoothness, too—or pair the two together for truly transformative results. That’s the pitch behind P-TIOX: it’s meant to magnify the results of any neurotoxin injections (or, if you’re needle averse, to get you as far as you can go without the clinical interventions).
“The long-term claims are bold, but while I’ve been using it, I’ve gotten a lot of compliments on my skin, so I’m going to keep using it for the recommended 12 weeks! One caveat: It did cause some pilling during my morning pre-makeup skin-care application. (I think it was the primer, which I changed, and that seemed to do the trick.)” — Rebecca O’Connor, senior copy editor
Buy Now: $148
Best Under-Eye Assist: Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand
The wonders this does on tired, puffy eyes: A quick cold-press application with this device spares you from having to store any eye cream in the fridge. It also helps reduce the appearance of enlarged pores. You can even switch over to its heated setting too for a circulation boost, and to promote lymphatic drainage.
“I love this little wand. It’s been so helpful in getting my various under-eye products to absorb in its hot mode, and its cold mode is great for any morning puffiness I might experience. But it’s great all over the face, and I love using it in the hot mode to enhance my lymphatic draining routine.” — JF
Buy Now: $169.99
Best Hyperpigmentation Serum: 111Skin Dark Spot Correcting Serum
Dr. Yannis at 111SKIN drafted a dream defense against discoloration for this serum: tranexamic acid and niacinamide boost brightness, glutathione and yarrow thwart skin-damning toxins, (joining yarrow is a long roster of alpine extracts to boost skin radiance); there’s gentle exfoliating PHAs for surface-level smoothness, and the maison’s own NAC Y2 complex works overtime to repair skin and fortify it during regeneration.
“The pump makes this product really easy to use. A small amount covers the entire face, and I like that it has a luxurious silky feel and light scent. I’ll definitely continue using it as part of my daily routine.” — Ken Gawrych, managing editor
Buy Now: $335
Best ‘Natural Glow’ Serum: Omorovicza Elixir
This elixir packs the highest concentration of Omorovicza’s signature Healing Concentrate™, derived from Budapest’s rejuvenating thermal waters. It’s quadruple dosage combines with extracts of sage, pumpkin seed, and sunflower sprout to do pretty much every task you want: hydrate, plump, firm, reduce inflammation, stimulate cellular renewal, fortify the skin barrier, the list goes on…
“My skin was glowy and hydrated all day, whether I wore makeup or not, and since it dries quickly,it layered perfectly into my morning routine (though I mostly used it at night before bed).” — Abigail Montanez, staff writer
Buy Now: $225
Best Moisturizer for Oily Skin: Sisley Paris Sisleÿa L’Intégral Anti-Âge Fresh Gel Cream
This lightweight remix of Sisley’s top-shelf anti-ager is perfect for oily and combination skin types, and it still manages to be chock-full of natural extracts to target Father Time. It puts a full-court press on collagen degradation by countering genetics as well as environmental conditions and lifestyle factors.
“Finding a rich, deeply moisturizing night cream that works well for oily skin is a very rare thing, and I’ve enjoyed using this as a part of my pre-bed routine. The texture is elegant, and the packaging makes it feel very high-end.” — Paige Reddinger, deputy editor
Buy Now: $660
Best Face Mask: Augustinus Bader The Hydrogel Face Mask
Copper peptides and low-molecular hyaluronic acid seep into the skin to boost firmness and hydration, while a dose of allantoin soothes on contact. No Augustinus Bader product is complete without the brand’s proprietary TFC8 complex either, meaning these masks also promote cellular renewal with that signature blend of amino acids, vitamins, and peptides.
“I really liked these masks. They’re easy to apply, and they actually stick to your face so youdon’tfeel likeit’ssliding all over the place. The serum inside is light and hydrating, definitely gave me a glow after. I popped one of them into the fridge too for a cooling effect, and that was fabulous. My fiancé Dylan also appreciated how the serumwasn’tsticky on your face when you removed it.” — Nicole Hoey, digital editor
Buy Now: $180 (for six)
Best Sunscreen: Allies of Skin The One SPF 50 Invisible Sunscreen Gel
Allies of Skin is certainly a friend to your dermis, proof positive is this incredible and lightweight daily facial sunscreen. It gives you SPF50 defense against UVB rays, as well as a PA++++ rating (the highest possible) against UVA rays. We’re fans of chemical sunscreen blends here, since they wear cast-free on all skin types, and AoS even tested theirs thoroughly across the Fitzpatrick spectrum of skin tones to prove it. As if that wasn’t all enough, it even packs on the antioxidants, skin hydrators, and complexion brighteners into its ingredient list. Other companies, take note—this is where the bar is set now.
“For people who dread the slightest white trace of many sunscreens, this 100 percent clear gel might be the perfect option. I, however, have two quibbles. First, it’s so true to its name that I actually had trouble keeping track of exactly where I’d applied it (did I get my whole cheekbone?). Second, I’m pretty sure that one hot day I got some runnage into my eyes—they were suddenly burning and tearing up.” — Julie Belcove
Buy Now: $45
Best Night Cream: La Prairie Life Matrix Haute Rejuvenation Cream
La Prairie was already making the gold standard of high-end skincare, but that kicked into overdrive last year when the Swiss brand launched the Life Matrix cream. It’s loaded with an overdose of the house’s signature Exclusive Cellular Complex, and it proves the adage that more is more. In clinical studies, use of the cream was shown to improve everything from wrinkles to age spots; in our own experience, it enhances the efficacy of other products, including retinol.
“I have relativelyoily skin, so I tend to avoid products in a cream format. But I’ve found that using this cream morning and night hasn’t produced any blemishes. If anything, I’m noticing fewer instances of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, my primary skin care albatross. It has a very mild tingling sensation as it goes on the skin, and absorbs rapidly.” — JF
Best Hydrating Serum: SkinMedica HA⁵ Hydra Collagen Replenish + Restore Hydrator
Flooded—that’s the state of your skin after you apply SkinMedica’s double-dose hyaluronic acid serum. In fact, it contains five different types of the hydrating ingredient, to seep deep into the skin and drench it thoroughly. Best of all, those plumping and hydrating effects last up to 48 hours.
“As someone with sensitive skin and an extremely minimal skin-care routine, I’m loath to add new products into the mix, but this hyaluronic acid serum makes the cut. My skin feels firmer and more hydrated after just a couple weeks of use, and it’s a relatively low-effort product to add into the mix.” — Tori Latham, staff writer
Buy Now: $192
Best Peptide Serum: Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Dual Serum
This super serum performs two acts at once: First, it hydrates skin and fortifies it against toxins, with a tri-blend of hyaluronic acids plus purslane and glutathione; consider this the “same-day benefits” half of the production. Its second task is to provide long-term and ongoing resilience by sending biomimetic peptides and skin-identical ceramides deep into the dermis for firmness and a clear complexion.
“Super light and smooth, goes on easily and sinks in fast. I love that it has almost no scent. I noticed a tightening effect after a few uses. My dry skin did need an extra moisturizer on top, though.” — Marina Grinshpun, acting creative director
Buy Now: $430
Best Device: Lyma Laser Pro
The original Lyma device was a workhorse on dull, tired skin—but if we had one gripe about that tool, it was the time required for each application. The latest model corrects course by doubling the laser aperture and more than halving the time necessary to get those same collagen-boosting benefits. Its 808 nm near-infrared light sends cold lasers into the skin to achieve this goal—hence no risk of heat damage, unlike most alternative options.
“Maybe bigger really is better. I have really enjoyed using this thing over the past month or so—it’s definitely helped smooth out some rough patches on my cheeks and forehead, and I’m definitely noticing some lightening of my persistent hyperpigmentation. And the fact that it only takes 9 minutes to treat my entire face makes it part of my skin care ritual that I look forward to every night.” — JF
Buy Now: $5,995
Best Light Therapy Mask: CurrentBody LED Mask 2.0
We’ve long been fans of CurentBody’s original and best-selling LED face mask—but this new model bests its predecessor with the latest advancements: It nearly doubles the amount of LED diodes, and packs near-infrared lasers which target deep-tissue wrinkles and profound skin renewal.
“The real sign that this product works is that after a few weeks of using it, my partner stole it from me. Thank goodness for the other devices on this list. This mask is currently across the Atlantic with Brian!” — JF
Buy Now: $469.99
Best Retinol Alternative: Nocturnal Skincare Polar Night Renewal Serum
“Japandi”: Nocturnal introduced this portmanteau for Japanese/Scandi in launching its brand and this rejuvenating night serum. Its two founders are beauty biz vets with Japanese and Scandinavian heritage, and you can see those elements throughout this beautiful packaging and high-performance recipe. Two key ingredients include gold-encased peptides (like the famous gold leaf that originates in Kanazawa) which slow release as you sleep to signal collagen production, and polar-harvested Nordic oats to soothe. Accordingly, the packaging is refillable, so you only need to order replacements rather than toss out that trophy-esque vessel. Is anything more Japandi than thoughtful sustainability?
“Packaging aside, this stuff rocks. I love how easy it is to apply, and there’s a definite bounce to my skin after several weeks of use.” — JF
Best At-Home Treatment: Cellcosmet Ultracell Intensive XT
This 24-day ampoule program acts like a photo filter for a variety of skin issues: dry/dehydrated, aging, sensitive, dull, and discolored. It combines the brand’s own complex of peptides, proteins, and amino acids with a trio of marine-sourced postbiotics to deliver better skin texture, complexion, hydration, and firmness. A total tonal reset in three-and-a-half weeks.
“I tested this product earlier this year, and I knew it was working toward the end of the regimen, when three people who see me basically every day started asking what I was doing to get smoother, brighter skin. The vials can be a little bit of a chore to get open, and if you don’t shake them well enough before application, you definitely notice a little bit of an odor in the liquid, but this stuff and the results are worth it.” — JF
Buy Now: $1,270
Best Beard Wash: Korres Barber’s Face and Beard Cleanser
There is no Achilles heel in Korres’s new beard + shave assortment, which centers on the hero ingredient Achillea millefolium (AKA yarrow, known for its antioxidant-fortified defenses and reparative abilities). The entire assortment will satisfy beards both humble and Zeus-like, while this cleanser also houses salicylic acid to mitigate acne and oil buildup.
“Loved the light scent and the way it glides across your skin without being overly foamy. My favorite part is that it didn’t leave my skin tight or dry.” — KG
Buy Now: $29
Best Shaving Soap: Eredi Zucca Shaving Soap
Marseille meets Milan in this triple-milled soap, housed inside brass-lined green marble. It lathers luxuriously as it radiates a stirringly crisp aroma that you’d expect in a top-shelf accord: Bergamot, lemon, and lavender open for a geranium-neroli-clove heart; its resinous-musky base notes emanate and motivate as you shave.
“I was worried that this product would be all fur coat and no panties, but the soap inside this slightly over-the-top vessel is really, really great. Its scent is refreshing and light, and you can get it to produce a thick lather without much effort.” — JF
Best Razor: Supply Max Razor
If you haven’t made the switch from cartridge shaving to safety blades, consider Supply’s pitch: Its best-selling single-edge razor has already converted millions with its sleek design, efficient navigation, and easy blade installs. This Max upgrade takes it one step further by mimicking the cartridge shave with a pivoting head. So, reconsider the downgrade from five or six blades to a single one, while simultaneously upgrading the hardware to Supply.
“I love a single-blade razor, but there are a lot on the market that don’t pivot, and I’ve found that those models have a tendency to cut up my face. This one has just enough flexibility to get around the contours of my cheeks and jawbone, and shaving with it has become a great part of my morning routine.” — JF
Buy Now: $79
Best Travel Razor: Philips Norelco Compact Shaver
This compact shaver checks boxes for so many guys, be they frequent travelers, curly facial hair patterns, everyday shavers, sporadic shavers, space minders, wet shavers, dry shavers, and more. The svelte, compact device holds a 60-minute charge that lasts two months with regular use, and its dual rotary heads flex every which way, so that they tackle hairs from any angle (leaving no stubble unshorn).
“This device is the definition of small but mighty. I love that it allows you to get a really close, smooth shave on the road, and the fact that you can use it in the shower is a great bonus.” — Erik Shilling, digital automotive editor
Buy Now: $69.99
Best Electric Toothbrush: Quip Ultra
Silicone grip, click-in brush pods, month long charge retention, and 10 power levels—these are the key features of Quip’s latest electric brush upgrade. A 2-minute timed cleaning leaves your mouth thoroughly reset. Between cleanings, store it on the included mirror mount, travel case, or compact stand.
“I love the streamlined look and feel of the brush, and it’s great that only the small brush pod needs replacing—less waste. The minimalist aesthetic is well executed, and the LED touch bar for intensity settings is a nice feature, but you’re not able to adjust it while brushing. The 30-second pulses are helpful for knowing when to move to a new area of your mouth. I can see this brush being great for travel.” — Marina Grinshpun, acting creative director
“This toothbrush was great! 4.9. stars! The toothbrush gently coated my now perfectly white teeth using a very soft brush “pod” that you can easily click on when you need to replace the brush. It smoothly glided along my teeth like a butter landing on a fully loaded Airbus A320 neo, coating my teeth in a thin layer of toothpaste. The only bad part was that the rubber edges were a little too sharp for my lips. Overall, I highly recommend buying it if you like a nice soothing clean.” — Max Oumanski, who quickly stole the review unit from his mother, Marina
Buy Now: $100
Best Toothpaste: Davids Kids and Adults Toothpaste
While doctors and dentists would probably tell you that all those concerns about fluoride toothpastes are overblown, there are still plenty of people who want to keep themselves and their kids away from the stuff. Enter Davids new whitening toothpaste, which uses hydroxyapatite to help remineralize your enamel and protect from decay. It’s minty, but not too minty, which will help it appeal to brushers of all ages.
“I really liked the toothpaste; it tastes natural without being medicinal or overly sweet like many other brands. My mouth felt very fresh and minty after using it. It does come with a metal key, which seems a bit wasteful, even if it is meant to help you squeeze out the last drop from the tube.” — MG
Best Whitening Strips: Moon Oral Beauty Platinum Express
Moon’s quick-dissolve whitening strips were already near perfect, and the latest improvements level them up to flawlessness. These strips dissolve in 10 minutes, form easily to the changing grades of each tooth, and significantly brighten your smile in a week (up to eight shades brighter, in fact). They are packed with hydroxyapatite to manage the task sensitively, and they can be used on their own or paired with the label’s own whitening devices.
“It took some getting used to the application of strips and the taste, but it’s a bonus that they dissolve. They do become a bit goopy as they’re dissolving, but that hasn’t stopped me from using them. Noticeable difference in whitening. — KG
“They were a bit goopy upon application, and it took a few tries to get used to the texture on your teeth. It was like a slimy, weird consistency. But I did think it was better than a regular white strip since it just dissolves (which happens in like 10 minutes). — NH
Buy Now: $49.99
Fragrance of the Year: Dior Sauvage Eau Forte Parfum
What happens when you take the exact same notes housed inside the best-selling fragrance in the world, and remix it with an alcohol-free base? Francis Kurkdjian, the nose at Dior, bottled the answer with Sauvage Eau Forte. I’ll speak first person here, too: I got perhaps the most exclamation-marked inquiry from a girlfriend when I wore this one—and that alone has silenced the purists’ opinions who think Sauvage should exist only in traditional expression.
“What is most impressive about this scent’s water-based formulation is that the chemistry behind it preserves the initial expression of this scent for a very long time. Most scents have a top note that simply evaporates, but this one stays with you. It has really remarkable longevity, and I love the way it smells like a desert oasis on your skin.” — JF
Buy Now: $193
Best Vacation Fragrance: Arquiste A Grove by the Sea
A Grove By the Sea is everywhere—it is beloved by the social media fragrance aficionados, and its power goes beyond olfaction. It stays with you, in your memories, like your favorite seaside vacation. It literally goes with you everywhere, even when you aren’t wearing it. Figs, olives, olive oil, Mediterranean woods… how could you forget something this charismatic and flavorful?
“Figs can be a tough sell for most guys—in fragrance, anyway—but I really appreciated that this scent is blended with a roster of more masculine scents, including rosemary, pine, and cypress. It’s the kind of scent you want to wear on a yacht in the Mediterranean.” — JF
Buy Now: $205
Best Signature Fragrance: Montblanc Black Meisterstück
Last year, Montblanc unveiled a quartet of colognes inspired by its own heritage—and all reminiscent of their iconic ink bottles. While the entire launch was a sensory success, our far-and-away favorite is Black Meisterstück, a cold-weather wearer that sends up Montblanc’s iconic pens. It centers on resin, vetiver, and incense, and I imagine myself on a cozy day in their native Hamburg, buttoned up for the Philharmonic or perusing the weihnachtsmarkts in search of gluhwein.
“The fragrance stays consistently throughout the day. Long duration felt like it lasted about 8hrs
Spray nozzle distributes the right amount of the fragrance. Nice and smooth delivery. I would use this for a night time out on the town kind of fragrance. Perfect for a dinner or a cocktail at the bar. Picked up notes of amber, warmer spices, and woody elements. Almost felt like smelling an burning incense. Love the premium look and feel of the bottle and finishing, but I wish the cap were magnetic, like so many other high-end scents.” — Justin Festejo (JF2), senior videographer
Buy Now: $155
Best Shoulder-Season Fragrance: Les Eaux Primordiales Iris Palladium
Here’s a beautiful Iris expression that doesn’t overpower with powder notes. It manages the softness and sophistication you’d seek in such a note, but instead delivers the warmth and spice of something far more nuanced, thanks to a cardamom opening and a woody-resinous conclusion.
“Top notes of cardamom and cilantro are intriguingly spicy, drying down to pleasantly commingle with the creamy vanilla and woody base. It’s an ideal bridge from my more dramatic winter fragrances to my lighter, fruitier summer scents.” — RO
Buy Now: $165
Best Winter Fragrance: Santa Maria Novella Quercia Eau de Parfum
Quercia has the strength and stillness of a family’s time-worn patriarch. Its oakwood base and patchouli heart give it confidence and reassurance, while a dusting of lavender keeps it kind and considerate. There is wisdom in this bright bottle.
“Lavender, vetiver, and patchouli combine in this scene, which smells ultra-masculine and reminds me of taking a cold-weather walk in the woods. It’s uniquely uplifting and really long-lasting: one of the rare scents you apply in the morning and still smell at the end of the day.” — JF
Best Spring Fragrance: Eauso Vert Dos Mil Años
This scent odes a 2,000-year old Oaxacan tree, El Árbol del Tule, whose trunk is so big it takes 30 adults to wrap it in embrace. The scent is as nuanced and storied as the “tree where life began”, with woods, resins, spices, and citruses. This one is a deep exhale from that tree, and earned Eauso Vert a 2025 Fragrance Foundation FInalist for Indie Fragrance of the Year (winner to be announced in June).
“Fresh, fresh, fresh, fresh, fresh. I love this verdant scent, and I have not been able to stop wearing it this spring.” — JF
Buy Now: $185
Best Summer Fragrance: Dolce & Gabbana Velvet Infusion
East and West tether in D&G’s Velvet Infusion, a black tea and maté mélange with an Italian citrus preface. That maté takes center stage, at least in our encounters, and stirs up some softly-worn sophistication—think of it like the light evening layer you sport throughout summer, something that billows with the sea breeze.
“If you like green tea, you’re going to love this fragrance. It’s refreshing and uplifting like an ice-cold matcha, and I’m going to be wearing it all summer, especially on humid, muggy days that are too oppressive for any heavier notes.” — JF
Buy Now: $335
Best Fall Fragrance: Fueguia 1833 Nocturna
Fueguia 1833 is the olfactive pride of Argentina, and this scent’s cocoa-amber anchor wears like a guiding light, its vanilla notes shimmering with each spritz. The scent successfully imagines itself as a night spent meandering some new city, getting lost under the stars and city lights, and yet you’re never lost in those backstreets, no matter how foreign. Let it be your confident compass, too. (I also love the Pure Essencia scents from this label, which don’t go through filtration. If you see some sedimentation or cloudiness in the bottle, just appreciate it as you would a Mendoza Malbec.)
“I enjoy fragrances that mirror my energy: dynamic, calming, and a touch sweet. With that said, Nocturna is a match made in heaven thanks to its lightweight essence that reminds me of a honeysuckle off top but with that Mexican vanilla taking the lead. It slowly heats up and reaches an intensity, two hours in, that evokes a grittier essence. The Milan-inspired scent reaches a sweet spot for me six hours in, though. It’s fainter by this point, with its ambergris base transforming all of the unisex fragrance’s notes into a warm radiance that still ‘travels well,’ a bartender proclaimed as I sipped a gin martini, rounding out a full day’s work.” — Demetrius Simms, staff writer
Best Black-Tie Fragrance: Kilian Paris Old Fashioned
Kilian keeps pouring out hits with its cocktail collection, and this year the Old Fashioned got rousingly reimagined for personal wear: Think oak barrels, Kentucky bourbon, spiced cinnamon bitters… you’ll be positively drinkable. For other labels, it’d be risky to send up whiskey, but not for Kilian.
“You have to like booze to love this scent, but it won’t make you smell like a frat house. Instead, it’s quite gentlemanly, and if you have an end-of-year gala or another special occasion, it’s hard to beat the sense of celebration and occasion that this fragrance evokes.” — JF
Buy Now: $415
Best Unisex Fragrance: Marc-Antoine Barrois Aldebaran
This paprika-peppered tuberose scent is the second in Marc-Antoine Barrois’ floral constellation, an illuminating collection he and perfumer Quentin Bisch are building. This scent creates a calming and protective radius around its wearer, with maté and tonka providing groundedness for an otherwise ethereal expression.
“Yes, technically all fragrances are unisex—they’re a genderless purchase, like superyachts or mixed securities. But this scent’s blend of tuberose, spice, and tea is a really appealing all-rounder, and seems like the ideal fragrance for the right couple to share.” — JF1
Buy Now: $170
Best Extrait de Parfum: Fulton & Roark Ghost Trees
A doctor could prescribe Fulton & Roark’s latest for serious stress relief. Ghost Trees is an ocean spray of sea-salty, ozonic, and driftwoodian proportions—some 60-foot high proportions, in fact: This one is a nod to Ghost Tree, a legendary big-wave surf spot near Monterrey. Imagine how elated the surfers there feel as they barrel through the biggest swells; that’s what you get with this scent (available also as a solid, plus in a series of bodycare essentials, as is customary for F&R).
Love the scent! It’s a great mix of the floral and woody archetypes, and I’m definitely adding this to my collection. It’s great for spring and summer, but it’s not lightweight. It’s got some real longevity to it. Plus, the bottle is the perfect size to take with you while traveling.” — JF2
Best Luxury Fragrance: Mind Games Perfumer Extraordinaire Duo
Mind Games’ Perfumer Extraordinaire duo showcases perfumery artistry through two contrasting extraits: Prodigy’s rose-infused intellectual elegance and Mentor’s warm oud-amber gourmand depth. Together, they demonstrate the brand’s masterful ability to balance sophisticated complexity with accessible luxury. (And as a nice bonus, you can play the role of perfumer yourself; both fragrances arrive with isolated vials of their key raw ingredients, inviting wearers behind the creative curtain, and to “sample” the raw materials in isolation.)
“While Mentor is the scent I’d turn to for a shot of wearable confidence, Prodigy is the one I wear the most. But that’s because I love roses, and this is a particularly elegant rose scent that even guys can wear. They’re both so complex and interesting, and I get compliments every time I have one of them on.” — JF
Best Hair Dryer: L’Oreal Professionnel AirLight Pro
Add one more element to your hair styling routine with this hair dryer: It harnesses heat, wind, and infrared light to expedite drying time and prevent breakage or fraying. It’s a lightweight carry, too—just 1.7 lbs and easy to stow away between uses.
“Though it’s clearly meant to be used in a salon, I’ve been enjoying using it at home. It’s remarkable how fast it gets my hair dry and ready for styling products.” — Adam Hurly
Buy Now: $475
Best Shampoo and Conditioner Duo: Dr. Groot Scalp Revitalizing Solution
Get familiar with the word “bodifying” because that’s what this duo does: It volumizes and plumps up any strands; anyone with fine or thinning hair will appreciate the hair-raising effects. And that’s saying nothing of the (fun!) whip-like lather they build: Dr. Groot’s strand-strengthening pair builds body—and the rosemary oil capsules contained in the conditioner also soothe the scalp on contact.
“This duo has quickly replaced my previous shampoo and conditioner. The fresh, citrus scent is incredible—noticeable without being overpowering—and it lathers effortlessly into a rich foam that leaves my scalp feeling clean. After consistent use, my hair feels noticeably thicker and stronger.” — Kevin Esnault, videographer
Best Scalp Oil: David Mallett Elixir
Save Our Scalp: This rescue serum deploys all kinds of oils to the dome. Get a total reset from this roster: Broccoli oil hydrates and soothes the scalp while smoothing strands; avocado oil restores dry or damaged hairs while calming scalp irritation; antioxidant-rich jojoba oil helps restore shine throughout the strands; and sweet almond oil helps calm itching, irritation, and even sebum levels in the scalp.
“This is a scalp oil for people who fear scalp oils—it’s light, non-greasy, and smells amazing. It’s a little spendy and the leave-on instructions are vague, but my roots felt refreshed and hydrated after using it—likethey just took a drink of very fancy water.”— AM
Best New Hair Launches: Sachajuan Hair Paste, Wax, and Fibre
Last year marked Sachajuan’s step into classic men’s stylers. This trio is your shortcut to a salon-caliber style, no matter what level of shine or finish you prefer. It’s hard to pick a favorite, but I think the wax stands out amongst others in its category: This malleable high-hold product satisfies short and medium lengths, whereas most barbershop waxes are fixed to short and choppy textures.
“I have very fine hair, so finding a product that provides just the right texture is tricky. One finger of the Fibre Paste is enough for a strong but flexible hold that lasts all day, even if it’s windy out and you tend to nervously run your hand through your hair (which I do). I haven’t noticed much shine, despite what the description says, but I like that. It doesn’t leave behind a sticky residue, either, and washes right out.
“The Hair Paste offers a noticeably stronger hold. The tradeoff for the added texture is that it’s clear you’re wearing some product (it adds a definite shine), and you can still feel some residual stickiness in your hair even hours later. This, to me, makes it better suited for those looking for a more obviously styled appearance, whereas the Fiber Paste is for those who want a more natural look.
“The Hair Wax offers decent initial control, but doesn’t last that long. The hold was basically gone after four to six hours. It also gave my hair noticeable shine. And as with the other two products, it washed out easily.” — BH
Buy Now: $39 each
Best Volumizing Product: Blind Barber 80 Proof Texturizing Powder
This tonka-tinged volumizing and texturizing powder resurrects flat and greasy mops of hair. It soothes and balances the scalp with hops, one of Blind Barber’s signature ingredients, which has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.
“I have always been curious to try this type of product. It’s good in a pinch, convenient to use, and gives you lots of control over styling. The size of the bottle makes it great for traveling.” — KG
Best Throwback Hair Product: Patricks SF1 Sea Salt Foam
Here’s a texturizing and volumizing foam that has other brands wondering, “Why didn’t we think of that?” It takes the best part of sea salt sprays (their ability to add texture to the hair) but eliminates the part where it dries out strands. Instead, the nourishing mousse floods your locks with hyaluronic acid and keratin, to reinforce strand strength and give you some serious volume and body.
“For a product that feels straight out of the ’90s, it has some impressive qualities. It does exactly what it promises—that is, it voluminizes your hair so it feels thicker, and helps you style and sculpt without looking like you’ve put a ton of product in your hair. The downside: For it to really work, you need to use a blow dryer. For those who might prefer to self-dry, apply a little pomade, and head out the door, that extra step may be annoying. But I thought it was worth it. I would buy it again.” — John Vorwald, executive editor
Buy Now: $45
Best Comb: Machete Handle Comb
We’ve celebrated Machete multiple times, but their latest men’s edit, under the name E.C. Matchett, offers up some terrific Italian acetate combs for hair and beards alike. Our favorite, though, is this black-pearl handle comb. It’s as stylish and sleek as you’ll look after using it.
“This is my first time using a comb with a substantial handle. It’s great for storage, and the thicker teeth makes it easy to glide through my hair, whether it’s wet or dry, with minimal tugging.” — KE
Best Scalp Treatment: Living Proof Scalp Care Exfoliator
This pre-shampoo scalp buffer uses gentle exfoliating acids (AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs alike) to lift away dead cells and improve the absorption of its other actives: Hydrating prebiotic pentavitin and soothing botanicals help harmonize the scalp ahead of each wash, and keep things like itching, flaking, and irritation at bay.
“As someone with a very short buzz cut, I have to put SPF on my scalp every day. The downside of this is that I can frequently get pimple-like bumps on my head. Using this once a week has helped cut down on those, which makes it a really useful addition to my routine.” — JF
Best Hair Trimmer: Wahl Self Clip 360
The flat-faced ergonomics of Wahl’s self-clipping device are a welcome innovation. If you’re brave enough to cut your own hair—or if you’re the guy who simply wants a less fumbled buzz cut at home—then here is your new best friend.
“I’ve been cutting my own hair at home since the early days of the pandemic, and it’s a habit I can’t give up. I’ve been impressed with how easy this is to use, something I think is down to two factors: the 15-degree angle of the blade, and the fact that it’s cordless. Don’t let its light weight fool you, this is a powerful clipper that can mow through your hair like a breeze.” — JF
Best Moisturizer for Dry Skin: Flamingo Estate Manuka Rich Cream
This is a multivitamin for your skin—a supplement, let’s call it. From the nourishing manuka honey to the soothing calendula, from the moisturizing shea to the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant powers of hemp—Flamingo Estate really went all out with this one, in an effort to keep your skin’s moisture all-in.
“This lotion really does live up to the “rich” in its name. It’s a thick cream that seems more ideal for the winter months than year-round. While it says you can apply this to your face, I’m a bit wary, given its richness. I stuck to using it mostly on my hands, where I wish it would have soaked in just a touch sooner.” — TL
Best Body Scrub: Akt London The Body Scrub
Another showstopper from Akt, which won our award for Best Deodorant in 2024. This body scrub builds a luxurious, stimulating lather thanks to squalane, jojoba oil, and caffeine. And it humbles rough skin too, and sensitively: Superfine rice and sugar exfoliators buff away dead skin while papaya enzymes further smooth surface texture. Few brands keep body care as exciting (and sensorially satisfying) as AKT.
“Totally nails the self-care thing. The texture is creamy, with tiny exfoliating beads. It felt great going on, and my skin felt smoother and softer after the first use. The scent is light and inoffensive, reminiscent of a top-notch spa or resort.” — JB
Best Body Oil: Nerrā The Dry Body Oil
Never has there been a body oil like NERRĀ’s. This freshly scented oil layers on without mess, and absorbs quickly, with instant nourishment. Its blend of hydrating, soothing, and radiant oils is top-shelf, too: macadamia, jojoba, argan, cannabis seed, hibiscus seed, rose hip, plus ungurahui and sacha inchi oils.
“This body oil absorbs into the skin quickly and smells amazing (though some will appreciate that it comes in an unscented version. “But what I appreciate about it the most is that it’s in a spray bottle. That makes distributing it across your body evenly really, really easy, which is something I’ve found encourages me to use it more than body oils in pour or pump containers.” — JF
Best Scented Body Wash and Moisturizer: D.S. & Durga I Don’t Know What Body Soap and Lotion Duo
Tell ya what, if there’s one thing I know about DS & Durga, it’s that their products will boost any mood. This best-selling (and best-smelling) scent from the Brooklyn label is known as a “fragrance enhancer”, in that its subtle woody-musky notes are terrific on their own or layered with others. So, enjoy the aromatherapy that becomes of your shower regimen with this soap, as well as the boost this body lotion provides your everyday cologne.
“This stuff smells amazing. I tend to rotate a variety of body washes and body lotions, but I’ve been using the I Don’t Know What Set every day since we started testing, and I don’t think I’ll stop any time soon. Crucially, I’m typically wary of body washes that claim to lather well without using traditional surfactants, but this one makes tons of bubbles with a net sponge or a wash cloth.” — JF
Best Hand Treatment: Orveda Youth Glove Protocol
Orveda’s 10-minute, once-weekly hand treatment is a surefire way to avoid rough dry skin, as well as hangnails and weak nails. It layers a deeply hydrating and softening serum beneath a cushioning hand cream; tuck your mitts into the silicone gloves for that 10-minute cycle, and enjoy the fact that you can’t even scroll your phone; perfect excuse to zone out as you soften your grip.
“It takes a little getting used to, but the results I’ve gotten from slipping on these silicone mittens once a week for the past month are absolutely worth it. You get an immediate boost of brightness and hydration once you complete a treatment, and for me these sessions have served as a reminder to put sunscreen on the back of my hands every time I wash them. I want to preserve the way they look!” — JF
Best Body Sunscreen: Prof. Dr. Steinkraus Sun Protect Body SPF 50+
Here’s another stellar launch from Hamburg-based Prof. Dr. Steinkraus—one of those “if you know you know” luxury labels that has some of the world’s best facial skincare products, period. And this body SPF follows a terrific pair of hand and body lotions, delivering lightweight, fast-absorbing UV protection that only a top-tier EU label can take credit for. (Our sluggish U.S. sunscreen laws could never keep up with the terrific SPF tech overseas.)
“I’m a snob when it comes to sunscreens—I’ll only use stuff made in Korea of the E.U. I like the innovative formula for this one, which includes only reef-safe chemical filters, and I’m willing to look beyond the very subtle white cast it gives my darker skin because of how well it protects from both UVA and UVB rays.” — JF
Best Hand Cream: Narcyss Upperhand Hand Cream
This hand cream was an addiction of the past year—a new essential for overnight repair, cuticle and hangnail prevention, and fending off cold-weather dry knuckles. Its leather notes only add to the obvious analogy: this stuff wears like an expensive leather glove.
“This is a deceptively light cream that I needed to apply to my dry hands just once a day to keep them looking and feeling softer and smoother. I don’t like heavily fragranced skincare products, and I found the balm’s subtle scent inoffensive.” — JB
Best Hand Soap: Trudon Liquid Hand Soap
The hardest part about loving anything from Trudon is that with each pump, each wick lighting, each spritz… you’re slowly but surely letting it go. Luckily, though, these (refillable) 350ml vessels are built to last, and stand trophy-like on your sink ledge all the while. Choose between their sage-sandalwood Vixi and citrus-green Médie aromes, though we’re inclined to choose the former.
“It has an amazing scent—I love the aroma it gives off when it lathers. It definitely leaves the skin soft and smelling good after use. The duration of the fragrance lasts a while, even after you’ve dried your hands.” — JF2
Best Hydrating Body Wash: Aesop Eleos Nourishing Body Cleanser
Aesop’s cream cleanser is a delight to use, both texturally and aromatically speaking. It glides along skin with its nourishing lather, and casts notes of clove, patchouli, and cedar into the air. We predict cult status for this one, akin to their now-ubiquitous hand soaps and lotions.
“I love it. It’s non-foaming, so it doesn’t have all the soapy surfactants, but it’s not heavy at all. At first, the scent caught me off guard, like a piney Noxzema. But once I got past that, I enjoyed it immensely. My skin feels very soft afterward, and my 9-year-old uses it too because she steals all my stuff.” — JW
Best Bar Soap: Carrière Frères Solid Soaps
Soaps for all seasons, from woody to floral to aromatic. Carrière Frères’ quartet of cold-saponified bricks makes for a terrific gift… to yourself, to another. They nourish with a coconut and shea oil base, along with safflower and sunflower oils to soothe and strengthen skin. The best of the bunch is the cedar-scented forest-bathy Bosci.
“The scent, which is excellent, is what attracted me to Bosci. What’s made me loyal is how well the soap foams, and how little of the bar I seem to have used after a month of having it in my shower.” — JF
Hall of Fame: Soft Services Microcrystal Exfoliant Buffing Bar
If pumice stone and shower soap spawned a child, you would get the gritty Buffing Bar. This thing is a secret weapon; I have only known smoothness like this after a long beachy vacation, where constant sand sprawling takes my skin to task. But all it takes is a single rinse with Soft Services, and I’m as smooth as a seal. (And that’s saying nothing of its ability to knock out keratosis pilaris, or KP, and prevent ingrown hairs on the body.)
“The buffing bar is one of the few products that has actually helped me with the rough skin on my knees and elbows, so I’m definitely going to keep using it. I also love its form factor: Because it looks, feels, and acts like a bar of soap, it’s a lot easier to incorporate into your shower routine than those leave-on, rinse-off chemical exfoliants.” — JF
Hall of Fame: Chanel Bleu de Chanel
We all recall our first encounter with Bleu—and many of us sported the scent at some point. It’s a classic (and a global best seller) for rightful reason: This one packs some serious sex appeal with its spicy, incensed infusion, but manages perennial prowess thanks to a whisper of fresh, crisp top notes. And oh, that whisper really speaks volumes.
“I’ve been wearing Bleu de Chanel on and off for years, and I’m not at all surprised by how popular this scent has become. The eau de parfum version, in particular, is a favorite of mine, and I love the unparalleled longevity and the masculine blend of wood, vanilla, and amber.” — JF
Hall of Fame: Claus Porto Musgo Real Clássico 22 Soap on a Rope
Check the receipts: On just about any “grooming fits guide”, I mention Claus Porto’s fantastic soaps. And for any guy, their “Classico” Musgo Real bar (specifically this soap on a rope) promises an eternity of fresh aromatic showers and refreshingly soft skin. It’s a great present to yourself, or any guy in your life—and look to the beloved Portuguese label for your next housewarming gift.
“This stuff is a classic for a reason. The rope makes it really convenient to hang in the shower, and that prevents it from getting gummy, as it probably would if it were in even the best-designed soap dish. I enjoy the gin-and-tonic scent of Classico 22, but I also really appreciate that it’s available in so many of the brand’s great fragrances.” — ES
Hall of Fame: Baxter of California Hard Cream Pomade
Baxter’s entire hair styling assortment could win a trophy, but its star forward is this high-hold, soft-finish styler. It’s been a favorite of ours for over a decade, largely because it works wonders in all hair textures and lengths, with unique results on air dry vs. blow dry. It’s a true shape-shifter and shape enhancer.
“This is one of the first grooming products that I fell in love with, more than a decade ago. Today, it helps me manage my medium-length middle part, and back then, it helped me build insanely voluminous pompadours. It’s a versatile high-hold styler for thick or coarse strands, and also perfect for taming flyaways as a finishing touch.” — AH
Hall of Fame: Eighth Day Skincare The Regenerative Serum
In grooming editor circles, this serum is the pinnacle. Eighth Day pours its own “peptide-rich plasma” into each bottle; that pipette delivers 24 bioidentical peptides to your skin, plus amino acids, growth factors, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and a host of other resilience-building ingredients. It’s not the fountain of youth, but it sure is close.
“This serum is as good as anti-aging skincare products get. It goes on easy, glides smoothly over the skin, and over time, I’ve experienced it seriously reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s a great alternative for people whose skin is too sensitive to use retinoids, and I will definitely keep using it.” — PR
