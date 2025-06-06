The 2025 Grooming Awards: The 60 Best Men’s Serums, Colognes, Hair Care, and More (2025)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s hard work finding the best men’s grooming and skin care products, but someone has to do it.

For the 2025 edition of the Robb Report Grooming Awards, we tested the best new fae, hair, body, and shaving products from across the globe, searching high and low for the serums and salves that are worth your hard-earned dollars. And while this is a truly year-round process, it’s really kicked into overdrive in the past several months.

How We Chose This Year’s Award Winners

Earlier this year, we asked brands of all stripes—from independent perfumers to international skin care conglomerates—to submit their newest products for consideration. The chief requirements: they must have been introduced to the American market between May 2024 and April 2025.

After receiving nearly 1,000 submissions, we whittled the list down to 180 finalists (including a few products that weren’t submitted, but that we believed deserved consideration and which fit this year’s requirements). We selected the finalists based on novelty, clinical test results, positive reviews, and word-of-mouth feedback. After calling in units of each finalist, we asked members of our staff, led by lifestyle director Justin Fenner, to try these products over a period of one month, then report back on what they liked or disliked. (Additionally, Adam Hurly, a well-regarded grooming expert and Robb Report contributor, tried nearly everything himself.) This process quickly revealed a top tier of 60 winners, including one award for innovation, five new inductees to our Grooming Awards Hall of Fame, and a lot of stellar fragrances.

To underscore our commitment to finding the best of the best, we are publishing some of our staff members’ notes on each product’s pros and cons, textures, scents, ease of application, and other considerations. In just one example of their thoroughness, we are not giving an award for an under-eye cream this year, because we didn’t test one that produced sufficiently significant results.

To see what made the cut, keep scrolling. And to the winners: Congratulations! Keep it up, and we may see you here again in 2026.