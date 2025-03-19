The 25 Best Skincare Brands & Products for Men (2025) (2025)

Raise your hand if you know a guy who uses a single product to wash his hair, body, and face.

Leave it up there if that guy is you.

If your hand is in the air, don’t feel bad; the beauty industry has left men out of the skincare conversation since, well, forever.

Which is a shame, because men have a lot of the same skincare concerns as women – including wrinkles, dark spots, and eyes with more baggage than your ex.

Plus, guys have some unique issues that women don’t usually have to (lame pun alert!) face (you were warned), like skin that’s tougher, thicker and often oilier than women’s.

Luckily, the industry has finally recognized that men not only have skin (gasp!) but that they might actually want to take care of it.

To help you give your epidermis the care it deserves, I’ve put together a list of the best skin care products for guys who want to take care of their skin, as well as some of the most effective products for specific skin concerns.

Whether you’re new to the world of skincare or you just want to take your daily routine to the next level, using the best brands on the market is the first step towards better skin.

Ready? Let’s do this.

(Okay, you can put your hand down now.)

The (Absolute) Best Men’s Skincare Brands These are the Brands that Make the Best Men’s Skincare Products

One of the most popular men-specific skincare brands on the market, Lumin offers premium quality products to address concerns like dryness, wrinkles, and signs of fatigue.

If you’re a sucker for anything with “all-natural” on the label, this is the brand for you: Lumin’s products contain an array of Mother Nature’s best work, including green tea extract, shea butter, and jojoba oil (just to name a few), plus they’re vegan and paraben- and preservative-free.

Compared to other premium brands, a skincare routine from Lumin is pretty affordable, especially if you opt for the subscription-based refill model, with a two-month supply costing around $70.

But if you’re skeptical, no worries: You can take a 30-second quiz and receive a free one-month supply of products (you cover the shipping) with no pressure to commit.

One to Try:

Packed with antioxidants, this best-selling face cream combats dry skin and early signs of aging.

(Just ask our founder who took it for a test spin and saw a noticeable difference—as did his wife.)

Check Out Lumin ➤

For guys who like having things tailored to their specific needs and tastes—the perfect coffee, the tailored suit, the trainer-designed fitness program—Geologie is speaking their language.

Before you buy, they have you take a quiz to determine the best personalized skincare routine for your unique epidermis concerns, whether that’s fine lines, redness, or even acne.

As the name suggests, Geologie’s philosophy is rooted in science, using evidence-based ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3), and retinol, to formulate products that actually work.

One to Try:

Thanks to the powerful anti-aging combination of retinol and niacinamide, this dermatologist-designed night cream reduces lines and wrinkles while you sleep.

(If you have sensitive skin, opt for the gentler formula with 0.1% retinol.)

Check Out Geologie ➤

Founded in 2022, this new skincare brand has already earned a top spot among its competitors.

Like similar brands, Blu Atlas boasts science-backed formulas as part of its messaging (they even have an advisory board of medical dermatologists) and all-natural ingredients of the highest quality.

Also like other brands, Blu Atlas offers a subscription-based model that auto-replenishes your products and saves you 20%.

But what sets Blu Atlas apart is their 100% money-back guarantee that lets you return any product for a full refund.

One to Try:

Suitable for all skin types, this best-selling facial cleanser removes excess oil and impurities while minimizing the look of pores.

Check Out Blu Atlas ➤

Tiege Hanley follows a similar model to many of the newer men’s skincare lines, whereby you take a quick quiz and they recommend the regiment that’s right for you.

Also like other brands, they offer a subscription service (at a slightly reduced cost) that automatically ships your products each month so you never run out.

With three skin care systems to choose from, plus two systems for acne-prone skin, Tiege Hanely makes getting into a daily routine easy and painless.

For a deep dive on the brand, check out our founder’s review.

One to Try:

Whether you’re a skincare newb or you’re skeptical of new products, Tiege Hanley’s Level 1 skincare system is a great entry point.

It comes with a cleanser, scrub, and moisturizers for both day and night.

Check Out Tiege Hanley ➤

No, not that Jack Black.

This brand has been leading the pack in men’s grooming for over 20 years, and with good reason.

With a focus on dermatologist-tested products containing clean ingredients, it’s one of the best natural skincare brands on the market.

They also offer a wide range of different products for shaving, body, and hair care, so it’s a one-stop shop for all of your personal care needs.

One to Try:

This daily face cream includes hyaluronic acid and niacinamide as well as 100% broad spectrum SPF, so you can get mega hydration while reducing your risk of skin cancer in one shot.

Check Out Jack Black ➤

Founded in Miami but now manufactured in Maine, Brickell skincare is designed for men who care about the health of their skin as well as the environment.

Not only do their products contain naturally derived, organic ingredients, but they’re also made using 100% renewable energy.

They offer a wide range of products to combat various skin woes, from oily skin to uneven skin tone, as well as an acne-control line formulated with salicylic acid.

While they’re a bit pricey, Brickell offers a subscription model that provides a bit of savings, as well as a free trial so you can try before you buy.

One to Try:

This under eye cream contains Matrixyl 3000, a combo of protein peptides that’s been shown to boost skin’s collagen production, thus reducing wrinkles.

Check Out Brickell ➤

Founded by Benjamin Smith, the son of a dermatologist, Disco’s mission is to normalize skincare for men by taking the fuss out of complicated regimens.

With this in mind, Disco debuted with just seven flagship products, including a face mask, face scrub, moisturizer, and eye stick, all made with vegan and non-toxic ingredients.

One to Try:

A best seller, this cooling eye roller reduces puffiness and wrinkles while brightening dark circles.

Key ingredients include caffeine, pycnogenol (an antioxidant derived from pine tree), and niacinamide.

Check Out Disco ➤

While personalized cologne is Hawthorne’s bread and butter, they also offer a small range of high-quality personal care products for modern men.

The coolest thing about Hawthorne is the customization option:

You fill out a quick questionnaire and they put together a package of products tailored to your unique body and lifestyle.

Alternatively, you can buy their paraben- and phthalate-free skincare products individually or in sets, and if you’re not happy, they’ll return or exchange it at no extra cost.

One to Try:

With active ingredients like papaya enzyme and lactic acid, this gentle exfoliator unclogs pores, smoothes bumps, and revives dull skin.

Check Out Hawthorne ➤

What Japanese company Bulk Homme lacks in fancy packaging, it makes up for in quality, effectiveness, and clean ingredients.

Their three-step routine takes the guesswork out of skincare, so if you’re the type who gets overwhelmed by products, this is the brand for you.

And while they don’t offer personalized products like some of the competitors, the company prides itself on using the best, scientifically proven ingredients to create formulas compatible for all skin types.

One to Try:

Dewy, glowing skin isn’t just for women.

Pat on freshly cleansed skin (before moisturizer) to instantly minimize pores, restore moisture, and boost hydration throughout the day.

Check Out Bulk Homme ➤

One of the first corrective cosmetics lines designed specifically for men, Stryx’s mission is to make products that “give men perfect skin without needing perfect skin.”

While their tinted moisturizer and concealer tool are the brand’s biggest hits, they offer a handful of other skincare products to help make you your most handsome.

Your best bet is to go with one of their kits (like the Starter or the Essentials) to get a taste for the brand and the most bang for your buck.

One to Try:

Whether you want to cover dark spots, pimples, or scars, the Concealer Tool quickly hides imperfections and blends naturally with your skin tone for a smooth, even complexion.

Check Out Stryx ➤

Kiehl’s has come a long way since its original New York apothecary in 1851.

Today, Kiehl’s offers some of the best skincare products on the market, with a wide range of personal care products for every skin type and concern.

Their men’s product line offers everything from cleansers and moisturizers to shaving and beard products, all specifically formulated to foster healthy and balanced skin.

More good news: The brand went paraben-free in 2019.

One to Try:

Aloe vera, willow herb, and vitamin E are the star ingredients in this soothing after shave balm.

Check Out Kiehl’s ➤

This men’s skincare line was founded by two women who wanted affordable skincare for their husbands that wasn’t full of toxic chemicals.

Perfect for the outdoorsy type, O + A’s products are specifically formulated to prevent sun damage, remove grime and dirt, and hydrate and energize tired skin.

Plus, they offer a number of TSA-approved travel sizes for guys on the go.

One to Try:

This best selling two-in-one cream contains shea butter and jojoba oil for ultimate hydration, along with vitamin E to protect skin from free radicals.

Check Out Oars + Alps ➤

Launched in 1987, Lab Series was one of the first skincare lines created specifically for men.

Since then, the brand (owned by Estee Lauder Companies Inc.) has undergone significant rebranding to appeal to the personal care needs of modern men.

One of the best things about this brand is it makes your skincare routine a no-brainer:

With six product “series” designated by skin concern and each with its own identifiable color, you just grab the set that’s best for you.

And if you’re not sure, their lab-certified AI skin diagnostic technology can help you figure it out.

One to Try:

If you’ve never used a toner, this is a great place to start.

Not only does this toner promise twice the hydration, but acetyl glucosamine helps remove dead skin cells for softer, brighter skin.

For best results, swipe it over your face and neck after cleansing and before moisturizing.

Check Out Lab Series ➤

Founded in a garage in San Francisco in 2007, Every Man Jack got its start in Target but can now be found at almost every major retailer and drugstore.

Of course, the accessibility is a huge part of the brand’s appeal—that, and the fact their amazing-smelling products are naturally derived and super affordable.

But don’t let the low prices fool you:

Their lotions, washes, and scrubs are all top quality, as well as vegan, and paraben- and phthalate-free.

One to Try:

This 2-in-1 cleanser removes dirt and grime from around and under your beard (let’s face it, facial hair can get pretty dirty), without stripping your skin of its natural oils.

Plus, it conditions to leave hair and skin soft as silk.

Check Out Every Man Jack ➤

Speaking of guys named Jack…

This is another men’s self-care brand that boasts high-quality, natural ingredients without harmful chemicals.

It’s also worth mentioning they use recyclable and sustainable materials as well as ethically grown ingredients whenever possible.

Given all of that good stuff, their prices are understandably a bit high, with a small tube of face cream going for almost $50.

But if you have the money to spend and you’re looking for a premium product, it’s likely worth it.

One to Try:

Putting oil on your face may seem counterproductive, but don’t knock it ‘till you try it.

The brand’s flagship product, this lightweight blend of antioxidant-rich ingredients balances complexion and nourishes skin.

Check Out Jack Henry ➤

Based in California, this award-winning skincare brand brings the secret sauce of Korean-made beauty products to male skin everywhere.

Their approach is as simple as their packaging:

Effective products made with the cleanest ingredients that look good on your bathroom counter.

And with Joe Jonas being a well-known fan, needless to say, it’s been a recipe for success.

One to Try:

For whatever reason, a lot of men avoid using sunscreen (Is it too greasy? Too white? Too cancer-preventing? We’ll never know.).

But with this non-greasy, anti-aging formula with broad spectrum SPF, now is a great time to start.

Check Out Jaxon Lane ➤

The first and only men’s head-to-toe personal care line created for Black skin and hair, Bevel aims to help Black men upgrade their skincare routine and feel their most confident.

Bevel products are formulated to meet the unique needs and challenges of Black skin, whether that’s dryness, hyperpigmentation, razor bumps, or sun protection.

And because no one likes toxic chemicals or residue on their skin, their products are free of alcohol, parabens, phthalates, and sulfates.

One to Try:

A best seller from Bevel, this moisturizing post-cleanse face gel is packed with natural ingredients with hydrating and anti-aging properties.

Pair it with their exfoliating glycolic acid toner pads to help reduce dark spots and ingrown hairs.

Check Out Bevel ➤

Hims is first and foremost a discreet telehealth company for men, and most of their products are only available with a prescription.

But if you don’t feel you need prescription-strength skincare, they also offer a handful of effective over-the-counter products, including a night cream, moisturizer, cleanser, and serum.

You can purchase them individually or go for the subscription model that automatically ships your products each month, saving you time and a little money.

One to Try:

Harnessing the antioxidant power of vitamin C, this serum neutralizes free radicals, restores hydration, and brightens skin tone.

Check Out Hims ➤

While technically not a men’s skincare brand, CeraVe has long been a favorite among guys, especially those with severely dry or acne-prone skin.

This dermatologist-recommended brand is made with simple ingredients designed to strengthen the skin’s barrier, prevent water loss, and relieve dry skin.

Plus it’s available at drugstores so it’s both affordable and accessible.

One to Try:

For those who suffer from acne, CeraVe’s foaming cleanser with 4% benzoyl peroxide is proven to help reduce breakouts without drying out your skin.

But you don’t have to take our word for it:

Just check out one of the 27,000 reviews on Amazon.

Check Out CeraVe ➤

You’ve likely heard of this natural soap brand, but you may not know they also sell a few other skin care and body products.

Available in ultra-manly scents (their words, not mine) like Pine Tar and Fresh Falls, you can smell like the outdoors without ever having to leave the house.

Can’t decide on just one?

Go for one of their starter bundles, or build your own, and get a little bit of everything.

One to Try:

Want a rich cream that won’t leave you feeling greasy?

Dr. Squatch’s high-performance hand and body lotions are lightweight and quick-absorbing, and rich in skin-healthy ingredients like vitamin E and shea butter.

Plus, they’re paraben-free, just like their soaps!

Check Out Dr. Squatch ➤

Founded by a retired barbershop owner, Scotch Porter specializes in men’s natural grooming products, but also offers a skincare line made to address the unique challenges of male skin.

Their beard, hair, and skin collections are available at various price points and subscription options, making building a personal care routine easy and affordable.

If you’re new to skincare and looking for a basic regime, their Face Care Collection is a great place to start.

One to Try:

This gentle foaming face wash contains turmeric (an anti-inflammatory), white willow bark (a natural exfoliant), and licorice root (a potent antioxidant) to help prevent breakouts and even skin tone.

Check Out Scotch Porter ➤

While technically a unisex brand, Naturium skincare is a great option for men because it’s high-quality, affordable, and scientifically formulated to be safe and effective.

Combining powerful ingredients from both nature and science, all of Naturium’s products are tested to ensure their active ingredients are compatible with human skin.

Full disclosure: Naturium products aren’t 100% natural and contain some (safe) synthetic ingredients—a fact they’re fully transparent about—but they’re vegan and paraben-free.

One to Try:

A best seller, this concentrated serum is clinically formulated to reduce the appearance of dark spots and fine lines.

Check Out Naturium ➤

Supply’s main focus is high-performance shaving tools and grooming products, but their men’s skincare line is just as awesome.

Founded by a husband-and-wife team, every product is crafted from scratch from the world’s best ingredients to ensure the highest quality (they’re even backed by a 100-day risk-free trial).

Surprisingly, their stuff is incredibly affordable, especially if you opt for the auto-replenish subscription model, which saves you 20%.

One to Try:

This alcohol-free post-shave healing balm contains soothing witch hazel and aloe vera so it’s safe for sensitive skin.

Plus, the unique spray-on formula makes it easy and refreshing to use!

Check Out Supply ➤

Established in 1965, this OG men’s personal care brand is an oldie, but still a goodie.

While Baxter’s is mostly famous for their hair pomades, their premium skincare line is equally note-worthy, with paraben-free products containing natural ingredients and formulated for all skin types.

One to Try:

Perfect for oily skin, this antioxidant-rich cream absorbs quickly to restore skin’s moisture barrier.

It’s lightweight and soothes skin while providing oil control to minimize shine.

Check Out Baxter of California ➤

Technically a wellness company, The Nue Co’s main focus is sustainably made supplements formulated with the best ingredients science and the planet have to offer.

But since they use that same approach when it comes to their topical skincare, it’s a great option for men looking for effective, science-backed products to add to their routine.

Their gentle formulas are designed to support the skin’s natural barrier, which takes a beating from overuse of products and pollution, and improve overall skin health.

Just one catch: Their stuff isn’t cheap, so this brand may not be for everyone.

One to Try:

Don’t let the name fool you.

The Pill is a topical treatment containing hydrating hyaluronic acid, depuffing caffeine, and calming tiger grass to leave skin smooth while improving elasticity over time.

Check Out The Nue Co. ➤

