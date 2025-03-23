The 28 best men’s skincare gift sets (2025)

Men are simple creatures. We need things to be as easy and as snappy as possible in the mornings while we get ready to tackle the day and at night when we are exhausted from all the said tackling. That is why skincare seems to go by the wayside in our daily routines. There are so many things that take our attention away from ourselves that we almost always forget to pamper ourselves. That is why picking up one of the That is why picking up one of the best men's skincare gift sets is the proven way to get the men in your life to pause and take care of themselves each day.
Of course, when we say the best men's skincare gift sets, we don't mean just anything you find on the end rack at Walmart or Target. There are some stellar ones out there, and we have collected our favorites.
Jaxon Lane Deluxe Skincare Set
Best for the guy wanting a celebrity face
Jump to details
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Dermatological Acne Treatment
Best for the guy struggling with acne
Jump to details
Dermalogica Discover Healthy Skin Kit
Best for the skin intro
Jump to details
Clinique For Men Daily Oil Control Starter Gift Set
Best for the guy fighting the oil
Jump to details
Cardon Complete Skincare Kit
Best for the guy learning to hydrate
Jump to details
Lumin Class Act Bundle
Best for the guy who is starting over
Jump to details
Every Man Jack Sandalwood Exalted Beard Say
Best for the brand-new beard journey
Jump to details
Geologie Complete Kit
Best for the time-crunched guy
Jump to details
Oars+Alps Ultimate Oarsman Kit
Best for the guy who needs a good travel regimen
Jump to details
CeraVe Skin Barrier Restoring Kit for Acne Prone Skin
Best for the no-frills classic guy
Jump to details
Church California Ritual Set
Best for the barber shop lover
Jump to details
Atwater Hits Set
Best for the guy who needs experienced-backed routines
Jump to details
Caldar+Lab The Regimen Bundle
Best for the elevated earth- over
Jump to details
The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Kit
Best for the classic clean shave lover
Jump to details
Anthony Skincare Set
Best for the lover of scented products
Jump to details
Salt & Stone Full Body Set
Best for the escapist
Jump to details
Dr. Squatch Essentials Bundle
Best for the outdoorsy gent
Jump to details
Manscaped Platinum Package
Best for the landscaper
Jump to details
Tiege Hanley Skincare Regimen
Best for the everyday guy
Jump to details
Jackfir Skincare Regimen
Best for the guy who wants an award winner
Jump to details
Farm to Skin AM-PM Complete Set
Best for the guy with organic skincare needs
Jump to details
Huron Replenishment Set
Best for the science loyalist
Jump to details
Vitaman Skincare Kit
Best for the innovator
Jump to details
Fulton & Roark Calle Ocho Set
Best for the guy who wants a fragrance layer
Jump to details
Drunk Elephant Stay on Tropic Nourishing Kit
Best for the purist
Jump to details
Lab Series You're Busy Set
Best for the busy bee
Jump to details
Molton Brown Body Care Set
Best for the British patriot
Jump to details
Aesop Departure Kit
Best for the guy who needs a little of everything
Jump to details
Best for the guy wanting a celebrity face
Jaxon Lane Deluxe Skincare Set
Beloved by celebrities like Nick Jonas and Justin Theroux, you can now add to your … I mean your giftee’s ... skincare cabinet. Within four to six weeks, you can have smoother and softer skin, a reduction in redness, and a more even skin tone.
Included:
- Bro Masks (4 sheet masks)
- Bro Mask Eye Gels (2 pairs)
- Relax And Repair - Ultimate Anti-Aging Moisturizer (60 ml)
- Shake And Wake - Enzyme Powder Face Wash (50 g)
- Rain Or Shine - Daily Moisturizing Sunscreen (60 ml)
- Gift Box
Jaxon Lane Deluxe Skincare Set
Best for the guy wanting a celebrity face
Best for the guy struggling with acne
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Dermatological Acne Treatment
French skincare brand La Roche-Posay targets acne on the spot with this three-step treatment. It's the best gift for anyone who struggles with trying to get a handle on hyper-sensitive skin.
Included:* Effaclar Medicated Gel Face Wash (3.4 oz)* Effaclar Clarifying Solution Face Toner (3.4 oz)* Effaclar Duo Acne Treatment (0.7 oz)
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Dermatological Acne Treatment
Best for the guy struggling with acne
Related
- The 11 best hair styling creams for men to get the perfect do
- The 5 best body powders for men to help avoid embarrassing odors
- Baxter of California, Jack Black, and more: The 10 best products to minimize ingrown hairs
Best for the skin intro
Dermalogica Discover Healthy Skin Kit
Dermalogica is formulated to achieve healthy and glowing skin for all skin types. It's a great gift for those who may not know what their skincare issues are, and it'll help upgrade their overall routine.
Included:
- PreCleanse: deep cleansing oil (1.0 oz)
- Special Cleansing Gel: soap-free, foaming gel cleanser (0.5 oz)
- Daily Microfoliant: gentle, brightening exfoliant (0.45 oz)
- Skin Smoothing Cream: medium-weight moisturizer (0.5 oz)
Dermalogica Discover Healthy Skin Kit
Best for the skin intro
Best for the guy fighting the oil
Clinique For Men Daily Oil Control Starter Gift Set
Looking to give the gift of oil control? Clinique offers a starter kit to help take control of combination and oily skin. The set is only $16 for three products to help matte-ify the skin ... what a steal!
Included:
- Clinique For Men Oil Control Face Wash (1.0 oz)
- Clinique For Men Cream Shave (2.0 oz)
- Clinique For Men Oil Control Mattifying Moisturizer (0.5 oz)
Clinique For Men Daily Oil Control Starter Gift Set
Best for the guy fighting the oil
Best for the guy learning to hydrate
Cardon Complete Skincare Kit
Your skin deserves the best, and Cardon is just that! It includes a clay cleanser, SPF moisturizer (yes, wear SPF even during cold months), and a 3-in-1 hydro boost for an easy and perfect entry iinto a new skincare regimen.
Included:
- Purifying Clay Cleanser
- Daily SPF + Moisturizer
- Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizer
Cardon Complete Skincare Kit
Best for the guy learning to hydrate
Best for the guy who is starting over
Lumin Class Act Bundle
Lumin was designed specifically for the skincare needs of men. This set includes an entire range of products to maintain healthy and youthful-looking skin. This bundle makes a great gift because it contains products that can address several skin issues such as clogged pores, acne scars, and dark under-eye circles.
Included:
- Charcoal Face Wash Daily Detox
- Charcoal Scrub Deep Detox
- Daily Face Moisturizer
- Dark Circle Defense Balm
Lumin Class Act Bundle
Best for the guy who is starting over
Best for the brand-new beard journey
Every Man Jack Sandalwood Exalted Beard Say
This beard set makes a perfect gift for men who are starting fresh on growing out their facial hair. This bundle has you covered on all fronts to cleanse, condition, and protect facial hair so that it grows strong and healthy. Best of all, this set is formulated with naturally derived ingredients topped off with the scent of sandalwood.
Included:
- Beard and Face Wash
- Beard and Face Lotion
- Beard Oil
- Beard Butter
Every Man Jack Sandalwood Exalted Beard Say
Best for the brand-new beard journey
Best for the time-crunched guy
Geologie Complete Kit
This complete set from Geologie makes skincare easy with its award-winning set of four products that are clinically proven to improve the skin’s texture. This set is a 90-day supply that only takes two minutes in the morning and evening to give your skin results in just a few weeks.
Included:
- Salicylic Acid Face Wash
- Moisturizing Face Cream With SPF15
- Retinol Night Cream
- Dark Circle Formula
Geologie Complete Kit
Best for the time-crunched guy
Best for the guy who needs a good travel regimen
Oars+Alps Ultimate Oarsman Kit
The Ultimate Oarsman Kit from Oars+Alps packs a powerful punch with its natural skincare. In addition to face care essentials, this kit comes with a travel bag made of Italian fabric that makes a great travel toiletry bag.
Included:
- Face + Eye Cream
- Solid Charcoal Face Wash
- Wake Up Eye Stick
- Shine-Free Lip Balm
- Aluminum-Free Deodorant
- Travel Bag
Oars+Alps Ultimate Oarsman Kit
Best for the guy who needs a good travel regimen
Best for the no-frills classic guy
CeraVe Skin Barrier Restoring Kit for Acne Prone Skin
CeraVe is a top bestselling skincare brand that is No. 1 recommended by dermatologists. This Skin Barrier Restoring Kit is formulated with ceramides to help restore your skin’s natural barrier, keeping it looking healthy and youthful. This kit is also suitable for sensitive and acne-prone skin.
Included:
- CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 2.0 fl oz
- CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum 1.0 fl oz
- CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion 2.0 fl oz
CeraVe Skin Barrier Restoring Kit for Acne Prone Skin
Best for the no-frills classic guy
Best for the barber shop lover
Church California Ritual Set
Church California is dedicated to offering plant-based alternatives to everything you use in the bathroom and at the barbershop. This set is straight from that very barber shop (what they refer to as the church).
Included:
- Cleanser
- Seed Oil
- Facial Toner
Church California Ritual Set
Best for the barber shop lover
Best for the guy who needs experienced-backed routines
Atwater Hits Set
Created by Chris Salgardo, a four-decade industry veteran and the former president of Kiehl's, Salgardobrings a wealth of knowledge to build a brand dedicated to men's skincare. This set is the perfect way to show your man you care.
Included:
- Shaving Cream
- Eye Treatment
- Facial Moisturizer
Atwater Hits Set
Best for the guy who needs experienced-backed routines
Best for the elevated earth- over
Caldar+Lab The Regimen Bundle
A company that believes in using the earth to make your skin look better will be known for the purest ingredients. Caldera+Lab lives by four values: Uncompromising Craftsmanship, Exceptional Ingredients, Rigorous Transparency, and the Purpose of Profits.
Included:
- Moisturizer
- Cleanser
- Evening Spray
Caldar+Lab The Regimen Bundle
Best for the elevated earth- over
Best for the classic clean shave lover
The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Kit
Your skincare routine is as important as anything else you do, and removing hair from it has to be done correctly, or it throws off every other aspect of the process. The Art of Shaving is the best of the best in removing hair and taking care of your skin. This set is the perfect way to keep you smooth and hydrated.
Included:
- Sandalwood Pre-Shave Oil
- Sandalwood Shaving Cream
- Sandalwood After-Shave Balm
The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Kit
Best for the classic clean shave lover
Best for the lover of scented products
Anthony Skincare Set
Anthony will always be a go-to for barbers everywhere. If you have been to a barber or a salon lately and gotten the MVP treatment, then you likely have experienced the effects of Anthony's skincare. This is the perfect routine for the first or last part of your day.
Included:
- Deep Pore Cleansing Clay
- Glycolic Facial Cleanser
- All-Purpose Facial Moisturizer
Anthony Skincare Set
Best for the lover of scented products
Best for the escapist
Salt & Stone Full Body Set
Imagine a place where you can escape to the mountains and/or the sea and forget the day's stresses. Then imagine getting perfect skin while you're there. That is the holistic approach of Salt & Stone, which uses ingredients from the sea and the mountains and combines them with skincare science to elevate your routine.
Included:
- Body Wash
- Body Lotion
- Deodorant
- Body Mist
Salt & Stone Full Body Set
Best for the escapist
Best for the outdoorsy gent
Dr. Squatch Essentials Bundle
If your vibe is rugged and outdoorsy, then Dr. Squatch's incredibly engaging and hilarious marketing style is your choice. If it isn't your vibe but you wish it were, this will put you in the lumberjack state of mind whether you are hunting for Sasquatch in the wilderness of the Pacific Northwest or hunting for those TPS reports around the office.
Included:
- 3 Bar Soaps
- 2 Hair Care
- Deodorant
- Lotion
Dr. Squatch Essentials Bundle
Best for the outdoorsy gent
Best for the landscaper
Manscaped Platinum Package
Manscaped is the most popular men's grooming brand on the market since it created the Lawn Mower. Now that it has made it to the fifth iteration of the industry buster, it has expanded into almost everything a man could need. With the Platinum Package, you get hooked up with the Lawn Mower, Weed Whacker (nose trimmer), boxers, and a bag.
Included:
- Crop Soother Ball Aftershave Lotion
- Crop Preserver Anti-Chafing Ball Deodorant
- 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner Refined® Scent
- Body Wash Refined Scent
- The Body Buffer Silicone Body Scrubber
- Deodorant Refined Scent
Manscaped Platinum Package
Best for the landscaper
Best for the everyday guy
Tiege Hanley Skincare Regimen
Created by four men who see themselves as "regular guys," TH is founded on three different epiphanies from a skincare aisle: 1. We don't know much about skincare. 2. We don't understand the products. 3. All of them are just too expensive. With those three realizations, TH has made this regimen to solve all three.
Included:
- Face Wash
- Face Scrub
- Eye Cream
- AM Moisturizer
- PM Moisturizer
- Super Serum
Tiege Hanley Skincare Regimen
Best for the everyday guy
Best for the guy who wants an award winner
Jackfir Skincare Regimen
Jackfir is a yearly award winner. Not only does it land on our Grooming Awards every year, but it is also noticed across the industry. This face kit contains its three core products and is the perfect introduction or replenishment to a perfect skincare routine.
Included:
- The Classic Shave Cream
- The Classic Daily Facial Moisturizer
- The Classic Daily Cleanser
Jackfir Skincare Regimen
Best for the guy who wants an award winner
Best for the guy with organic skincare needs
Farm to Skin AM-PM Complete Set
Farm to Skin is a company that uses the farm life of Florida to collect pure and natural ingredients. The company's goal is to create an effective, curated skincare routine that rids your skin of all impurities while only using the best.
Included:
- Organic Retinoic Oil Cleanser
- Calming Essence
- Seeds of Today
- Begin Again
- Eye Revive
- Evening Enrichment
- Facial Shammy with Wooden Spoon
- Facial Dry Brush
Farm to Skin AM-PM Complete Set
Best for the guy with organic skincare needs
Best for the science loyalist
Huron Replenishment Set
Voted best in class by virtually every men's publication (us included), Huron uses the expertise of two men with decades of knowledge and know-how coming from working in the biochemistry area and the science behind skin. Now, you can replenish your whole routine in one set.
Included:
- Shampoo 11.7 fl oz
- Conditioner 11.8 fl oz
- Body Wash 12.2 fl oz
- Deodorant 3.0 oz
- Eau de Parfum 1.7 oz
- Hair Styler 2.7 oz
Huron Replenishment Set
Best for the science loyalist
Best for the innovator
Vitaman Skincare Kit
There are a million and one skincare companies out there. They seem to pop up over and over and then disappear. Vitaman hit the market with the purest of Aussie products, but what sets it apart is its pioneering use of White Tea Base instead of water, packing the base with antioxidants instead of just basic water.
Included:
- Face & Body Cleanser
- Face Scrub
- Face Moisturizer
Vitaman Skincare Kit
Best for the innovator
Best for the guy who wants a fragrance layer
Fulton & Roark Calle Ocho Set
Fulton & Roark is an innovator in the fragrance community thanks to its go-anywhere solid scents. No matter where you go, a small block of fragrance is fittable in your pocket for reapplying. Of course, once it cornered the market there, it made it easy to mix the rest of your skincare routine with complete sets. The Calle Ocho is the scent everyone needs.
Included:
- Bar Soap
- Inspired Deodorant
- Formula 5 Oil
- Extrait de Parfum
Fulton & Roark Calle Ocho Set
Best for the guy who wants a fragrance layer
Best for the purist
Drunk Elephant Stay on Tropic Nourishing Kit
Not only does Drunk Elephant's Stay on Tropic set deliver clinically proven 24-hour moisture, firm skin, and reduce visible redness, but it also avoids what it calls the six suspicious ingredients: essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrance dyes, and SLS.
Included:
- Bora Barrier™ Repair Cream – 15 ml/.5 fl oz
- B-Hydra™ Intensive Hydration Serum – 15 ml/.5 fl oz
- Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil – 15 ml/.5 fl oz
Drunk Elephant Stay on Tropic Nourishing Kit
Best for the purist
Best for the busy bee
Lab Series You're Busy Set
Like we said, you're busy. You don't have time for all the crazy stuff, so Lab Series breaks it down to the bare essentials and provides a two-step program for the man on the run. For the guy who doesn't have the time for the other sets on this list, pick this one up.
Included:
- All-In-One Multi-Action Face Wash, 30ML
- All-In-One Face Treatment, 50ML
Lab Series You're Busy Set
Best for the busy bee
Best for the British patriot
Molton Brown Body Care Set
London has a connection to quality in menswear. Fragrances have been an industry that the city has been keeping up with, like Paris, ever since. Molton Brown has been the London leader for years, and now it's branching out to skincare. This set is the perfect introduction with three different bath sets.
Included:
- Sunlit Clementine & Vetiver Bath & Shower Gel 10fl oz
- Wild Mint & Lavandin Bath & Shower Gel 10fl oz
- Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel Bath & Shower Gel 10fl oz
Molton Brown Body Care Set
Best for the British patriot
Best for the guy who needs a little of everything
Aesop Departure Kit
No matter if your giftee is new to skincare or a connoisseur, more than likely they have heard of glossier — and how amazing its serums are. The gift set saves you over 22% compared to if you were to buy each one separately.
Included:
- Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash 50 mL
- Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm 15 mL
- Blue Chamomile Facial Hydrating Masque 15 mL
- Immediate Moisture Facial Hydrosol 50 mL
- Cedar & Citrus Lip Salve 0.3 fl oz
- Mouthwash 50 mL
- Toothpaste 10 mL
Aesop Departure Kit
Best for the guy who needs a little of everything
Editors’ Recommendations
- The 20 best grooming gifts for the demure man in your life
- The 15 best body lotions for dry skin to lock in moisture
- The best beard balms to tame, hydrate, and shape your whiskers
- From primer to hair putty, these are the best hair products for men
- Oui the People, Dr. Tusk, and more: The 8 best shaving creams that won’t irritate your skin