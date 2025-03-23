The 28 best men’s skincare gift sets (2025)

Men are simple creatures. We need things to be as easy and as snappy as possible in the mornings while we get ready to tackle the day and at night when we are exhausted from all the said tackling. That is why skincare seems to go by the wayside in our daily routines. There are so many things that take our attention away from ourselves that we almost always forget to pamper ourselves. That is why picking up one of the That is why picking up one of the best men's skincare gift sets is the proven way to get the men in your life to pause and take care of themselves each day.

Of course, when we say the best men's skincare gift sets, we don't mean just anything you find on the end rack at Walmart or Target. There are some stellar ones out there, and we have collected our favorites.

Best for the guy wanting a celebrity face

Jaxon Lane Deluxe Skincare Set

Beloved by celebrities like Nick Jonas and Justin Theroux, you can now add to your … I mean your giftee’s ... skincare cabinet. Within four to six weeks, you can have smoother and softer skin, a reduction in redness, and a more even skin tone.

Included:

Bro Masks (4 sheet masks)

Bro Mask Eye Gels (2 pairs)

Relax And Repair - Ultimate Anti-Aging Moisturizer (60 ml)

Shake And Wake - Enzyme Powder Face Wash (50 g)

Rain Or Shine - Daily Moisturizing Sunscreen (60 ml)

Gift Box

Best for the guy struggling with acne

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Dermatological Acne Treatment

French skincare brand La Roche-Posay targets acne on the spot with this three-step treatment. It's the best gift for anyone who struggles with trying to get a handle on hyper-sensitive skin.

Included:* Effaclar Medicated Gel Face Wash (3.4 oz)* Effaclar Clarifying Solution Face Toner (3.4 oz)* Effaclar Duo Acne Treatment (0.7 oz)

Best for the skin intro

Dermalogica Discover Healthy Skin Kit

Dermalogica is formulated to achieve healthy and glowing skin for all skin types. It's a great gift for those who may not know what their skincare issues are, and it'll help upgrade their overall routine.

Included:

PreCleanse: deep cleansing oil (1.0 oz)

Special Cleansing Gel: soap-free, foaming gel cleanser (0.5 oz)

Daily Microfoliant: gentle, brightening exfoliant (0.45 oz)

Skin Smoothing Cream: medium-weight moisturizer (0.5 oz)

Best for the guy fighting the oil

Clinique For Men Daily Oil Control Starter Gift Set

Looking to give the gift of oil control? Clinique offers a starter kit to help take control of combination and oily skin. The set is only $16 for three products to help matte-ify the skin ... what a steal!

Included:

Clinique For Men Oil Control Face Wash (1.0 oz)

Clinique For Men Cream Shave (2.0 oz)

Clinique For Men Oil Control Mattifying Moisturizer (0.5 oz)

Best for the guy learning to hydrate

Cardon Complete Skincare Kit

Your skin deserves the best, and Cardon is just that! It includes a clay cleanser, SPF moisturizer (yes, wear SPF even during cold months), and a 3-in-1 hydro boost for an easy and perfect entry iinto a new skincare regimen.

Included:

Purifying Clay Cleanser

Daily SPF + Moisturizer

Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizer

Best for the guy who is starting over

Lumin Class Act Bundle

Lumin was designed specifically for the skincare needs of men. This set includes an entire range of products to maintain healthy and youthful-looking skin. This bundle makes a great gift because it contains products that can address several skin issues such as clogged pores, acne scars, and dark under-eye circles.

Included:

Charcoal Face Wash Daily Detox

Charcoal Scrub Deep Detox

Daily Face Moisturizer

Dark Circle Defense Balm

Best for the brand-new beard journey

Every Man Jack Sandalwood Exalted Beard Say

This beard set makes a perfect gift for men who are starting fresh on growing out their facial hair. This bundle has you covered on all fronts to cleanse, condition, and protect facial hair so that it grows strong and healthy. Best of all, this set is formulated with naturally derived ingredients topped off with the scent of sandalwood.

Included:

Beard and Face Wash

Beard and Face Lotion

Beard Oil

Beard Butter

Best for the time-crunched guy

Geologie Complete Kit

This complete set from Geologie makes skincare easy with its award-winning set of four products that are clinically proven to improve the skin’s texture. This set is a 90-day supply that only takes two minutes in the morning and evening to give your skin results in just a few weeks.

Included:

Salicylic Acid Face Wash

Moisturizing Face Cream With SPF15

Retinol Night Cream

Dark Circle Formula

Best for the guy who needs a good travel regimen

Oars+Alps Ultimate Oarsman Kit

The Ultimate Oarsman Kit from Oars+Alps packs a powerful punch with its natural skincare. In addition to face care essentials, this kit comes with a travel bag made of Italian fabric that makes a great travel toiletry bag.

Included:

Face + Eye Cream

Solid Charcoal Face Wash

Wake Up Eye Stick

Shine-Free Lip Balm

Aluminum-Free Deodorant

Travel Bag

Best for the no-frills classic guy

CeraVe Skin Barrier Restoring Kit for Acne Prone Skin

CeraVe is a top bestselling skincare brand that is No. 1 recommended by dermatologists. This Skin Barrier Restoring Kit is formulated with ceramides to help restore your skin’s natural barrier, keeping it looking healthy and youthful. This kit is also suitable for sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Included:

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 2.0 fl oz

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum 1.0 fl oz

CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion 2.0 fl oz

Best for the barber shop lover

Church California Ritual Set

Church California is dedicated to offering plant-based alternatives to everything you use in the bathroom and at the barbershop. This set is straight from that very barber shop (what they refer to as the church).

Included:

Cleanser

Seed Oil

Facial Toner

Best for the guy who needs experienced-backed routines

Atwater Hits Set

Created by Chris Salgardo, a four-decade industry veteran and the former president of Kiehl's, Salgardobrings a wealth of knowledge to build a brand dedicated to men's skincare. This set is the perfect way to show your man you care.

Included:

Shaving Cream

Eye Treatment

Facial Moisturizer

Best for the elevated earth- over

Caldar+Lab The Regimen Bundle

A company that believes in using the earth to make your skin look better will be known for the purest ingredients. Caldera+Lab lives by four values: Uncompromising Craftsmanship, Exceptional Ingredients, Rigorous Transparency, and the Purpose of Profits.

Included:

Moisturizer

Cleanser

Evening Spray

Best for the classic clean shave lover

The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Kit

Your skincare routine is as important as anything else you do, and removing hair from it has to be done correctly, or it throws off every other aspect of the process. The Art of Shaving is the best of the best in removing hair and taking care of your skin. This set is the perfect way to keep you smooth and hydrated.

Included:

Sandalwood Pre-Shave Oil

Sandalwood Shaving Cream

Sandalwood After-Shave Balm

Best for the lover of scented products

Anthony Skincare Set

Anthony will always be a go-to for barbers everywhere. If you have been to a barber or a salon lately and gotten the MVP treatment, then you likely have experienced the effects of Anthony's skincare. This is the perfect routine for the first or last part of your day.

Included:

Deep Pore Cleansing Clay

Glycolic Facial Cleanser

All-Purpose Facial Moisturizer

Best for the escapist

Salt & Stone Full Body Set

Imagine a place where you can escape to the mountains and/or the sea and forget the day's stresses. Then imagine getting perfect skin while you're there. That is the holistic approach of Salt & Stone, which uses ingredients from the sea and the mountains and combines them with skincare science to elevate your routine.

Included:

Body Wash

Body Lotion

Deodorant

Body Mist

Best for the outdoorsy gent

Dr. Squatch Essentials Bundle

If your vibe is rugged and outdoorsy, then Dr. Squatch's incredibly engaging and hilarious marketing style is your choice. If it isn't your vibe but you wish it were, this will put you in the lumberjack state of mind whether you are hunting for Sasquatch in the wilderness of the Pacific Northwest or hunting for those TPS reports around the office.

Included:

3 Bar Soaps

2 Hair Care

Deodorant

Lotion

Best for the landscaper

Manscaped Platinum Package

Manscaped is the most popular men's grooming brand on the market since it created the Lawn Mower. Now that it has made it to the fifth iteration of the industry buster, it has expanded into almost everything a man could need. With the Platinum Package, you get hooked up with the Lawn Mower, Weed Whacker (nose trimmer), boxers, and a bag.

Included:

Crop Soother Ball Aftershave Lotion

Crop Preserver Anti-Chafing Ball Deodorant

2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner Refined® Scent

Body Wash Refined Scent

The Body Buffer Silicone Body Scrubber

Deodorant Refined Scent

Best for the everyday guy

Tiege Hanley Skincare Regimen

Created by four men who see themselves as "regular guys," TH is founded on three different epiphanies from a skincare aisle: 1. We don't know much about skincare. 2. We don't understand the products. 3. All of them are just too expensive. With those three realizations, TH has made this regimen to solve all three.

Included:

Face Wash

Face Scrub

Eye Cream

AM Moisturizer

PM Moisturizer

Super Serum

Best for the guy who wants an award winner

Jackfir Skincare Regimen

Jackfir is a yearly award winner. Not only does it land on our Grooming Awards every year, but it is also noticed across the industry. This face kit contains its three core products and is the perfect introduction or replenishment to a perfect skincare routine.

Included:

The Classic Shave Cream

The Classic Daily Facial Moisturizer

The Classic Daily Cleanser

Best for the guy with organic skincare needs

Farm to Skin AM-PM Complete Set

Farm to Skin is a company that uses the farm life of Florida to collect pure and natural ingredients. The company's goal is to create an effective, curated skincare routine that rids your skin of all impurities while only using the best.

Included:

Organic Retinoic Oil Cleanser

Calming Essence

Seeds of Today

Begin Again

Eye Revive

Evening Enrichment

Facial Shammy with Wooden Spoon

Facial Dry Brush

Best for the science loyalist

Huron Replenishment Set

Voted best in class by virtually every men's publication (us included), Huron uses the expertise of two men with decades of knowledge and know-how coming from working in the biochemistry area and the science behind skin. Now, you can replenish your whole routine in one set.

Included:

Shampoo 11.7 fl oz

Conditioner 11.8 fl oz

Body Wash 12.2 fl oz

Deodorant 3.0 oz

Eau de Parfum 1.7 oz

Hair Styler 2.7 oz

Best for the innovator

Vitaman Skincare Kit

There are a million and one skincare companies out there. They seem to pop up over and over and then disappear. Vitaman hit the market with the purest of Aussie products, but what sets it apart is its pioneering use of White Tea Base instead of water, packing the base with antioxidants instead of just basic water.

Included:

Face & Body Cleanser

Face Scrub

Face Moisturizer

Best for the guy who wants a fragrance layer

Fulton & Roark Calle Ocho Set

Fulton & Roark is an innovator in the fragrance community thanks to its go-anywhere solid scents. No matter where you go, a small block of fragrance is fittable in your pocket for reapplying. Of course, once it cornered the market there, it made it easy to mix the rest of your skincare routine with complete sets. The Calle Ocho is the scent everyone needs.

Included:

Bar Soap

Inspired Deodorant

Formula 5 Oil

Extrait de Parfum

Best for the purist

Drunk Elephant Stay on Tropic Nourishing Kit

Not only does Drunk Elephant's Stay on Tropic set deliver clinically proven 24-hour moisture, firm skin, and reduce visible redness, but it also avoids what it calls the six suspicious ingredients: essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrance dyes, and SLS.

Included:

Bora Barrier™ Repair Cream – 15 ml/.5 fl oz

B-Hydra™ Intensive Hydration Serum – 15 ml/.5 fl oz

Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil – 15 ml/.5 fl oz

Best for the busy bee

Lab Series You're Busy Set

Like we said, you're busy. You don't have time for all the crazy stuff, so Lab Series breaks it down to the bare essentials and provides a two-step program for the man on the run. For the guy who doesn't have the time for the other sets on this list, pick this one up.

Included:

All-In-One Multi-Action Face Wash, 30ML

All-In-One Face Treatment, 50ML

Best for the British patriot

Molton Brown Body Care Set

London has a connection to quality in menswear. Fragrances have been an industry that the city has been keeping up with, like Paris, ever since. Molton Brown has been the London leader for years, and now it's branching out to skincare. This set is the perfect introduction with three different bath sets.

Included:

Sunlit Clementine & Vetiver Bath & Shower Gel 10fl oz

Wild Mint & Lavandin Bath & Shower Gel 10fl oz

Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel Bath & Shower Gel 10fl oz

Best for the guy who needs a little of everything

Aesop Departure Kit

No matter if your giftee is new to skincare or a connoisseur, more than likely they have heard of glossier — and how amazing its serums are. The gift set saves you over 22% compared to if you were to buy each one separately.

Included:

Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash 50 mL

Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm 15 mL

Blue Chamomile Facial Hydrating Masque 15 mL

Immediate Moisture Facial Hydrosol 50 mL

Cedar & Citrus Lip Salve 0.3 fl oz

Mouthwash 50 mL

Toothpaste 10 mL

Aesop Departure Kit Best for the guy who needs a little of everything