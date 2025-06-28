The 45+ Best Mother’s Day Gifts for Women: From Gucci Perfume to a Compost Caddy (2025)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Choosing the right gift for the leading lady (or ladies) in your life can look different for every person: no gift is one-size-fits all. In fact, the best gifts aren’t necessarily the most expensive or luxurious (although some certainly can be), but are thoughtful nods to your giftee’s interests, hobbies and passions.

If you’re successful, the right gift will indicate that you have, in fact, been paying attention. Because the thought is what counts until you’re buying a coffee subscription for a mom that doesn’t drink caffeine…

From Gucci Bloom perfume to a Simplehuman Compost Caddy to the Hollywood-loved Solawave Red Light Therapy Wand, here are the best gifts for women to shop this year — just in time for Mother’s Day.

Bearaby Knitted Weighted Blanket

Any women will understand that, ironically, sometimes you just need to be crushed under the weight of a heavy blanket to relieve yourself from the weight of the world. This knitted one from Bearaby, called the Cotton Napper, is one of the best on the market. It comes in eight gorgeous autumnal shades, and weights ranging from 10 lbs to 25 lbs so you can find the perfect one for you (they recommend 10% of your body weight).

$179 $199 10% off Buy NOW BEARABY WEIGHTED BLANKET

Gucci Bloom Perfume Intense

The newest iteration of Gucci Bloom, released earlier this year, boasts more intense notes for a headier and more sensual experience. With one spray, the woman in your life will smell like notes of patchouli and bouquets of jasmine and tuberose.

Buy Now: GUCCI BLOOM INTENSE PERFUME $180

YSL Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick

YSL’s Candy Glaze Lip Gloss perfectly merges chapstick and lip stick into one product. The gloss — which Troye Sivan cited as one of his favorite beauty products of the past year — fuses hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E and mango oils into a visible gloss that will last all day.

Buy Now: YSL ROUGE VOLUPTÉ CANDY GLAZE LIPGLOSS STICk $42

Hermés Satin Lipstick

This new Hermés lipstick is the talk of the beauty internet and screams luxury. The luminous, satin-finish lipstick comes in 14 rose-hued shades and is just as moisturizing and rich as it is vibrant.

Buy Now: HERMÉS SATIN LIPSTICK $75

Miu Miu Logo Band Ballet Flat

What was once relegated to the dance studio is now being welcomed with open arms on the streets of New York and LA. If your girl is chronically online, then she’s seen Miu Miu’s famous ballet flat…and she either loves it or hates it. But one thing is true: she’ll certainly be on trend.

Buy Now: MIU MIU LOGO BAND BALLET FLAT $950

Loewe Home Scents

A perfume for the home. Loewe’s home scents, crafted by Jonathan Anderson and in-house perfumer Nuria Cruelles, come in nine different earthy fragrances depending on your preference.

Buy Now: LOEWE HOME FRAGRANCE $125

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers

Although the Nintendo Switch already comes with Joy-Cons, these controllers in Pastel Pink give the gaming console a bit of style and panache. Simply put: These Joy-Con controllers make the Nintendo Switch much cuter and brighter.

Buy Now On Amazon $84.99

Smeg Retro Style Coffee Maker

If the lady in your life romanticizes the retro “Mad Men” style of the ’50s, then Smeg’s nostalgic line of appliances has you set. This stripped-down machine has everything you need to brew a fresh cup, including new features such as a “Keep Warm” function that keeps the pot warm for up to 60 minutes, a sound-control function and a classic anti-drip system. Pair it with a coffee subscription service for extra personalization.

$229.95 $290.00 21% off Buy Now On Amazon

Nike Gym Bag

For those that go straight to the gym after work, a roomy and versatile tote is a must. The RPM Tote from Nike, made entirely from sustainable materials, is as functional as it is stylish. The cord handles wrap around the zippered main compartment, which is large enough to hold a laptop, water bottle and a change of clothes. An internal pocket lets you organize smaller items while the durable outer fabric help protect essentials from the elements. Plus, it comes in four sleek colors such as the olive green pictured above, in addition to a fresh lavender, smoky mauve and classic black.

Mejuri Bold Huggie Hoops

Mejuri’s luxurious gold hoops are a jewelry staple, and boast long-lasting hardware that rivals those at much higher price points.

Buy Now: MEJURI BOLD HUGGIE HOOPS $152

Etsy Gift Card

A crafty artist on Etsy is like a kid in a candy shop. The ecommerce platform has everything from handmade jewelry to custom art to vintage homeware, but if you don’t know where to start you can’t go wrong with a gift card.

Buy Now: ETSY GIFT CARD $25 – $250

Vaisselle Hot Cakes Cake Stand

You can never go wrong gifting a baker a gorgeous cake stand. This artful piece from Vietri is currently 25% off and will brighten up any dessert-laden tablescape.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch Knit

Gif the luxury of a comfortable night sleep with these ultra-luxurious pair of pajamas from Cozy Earth, which are not only made out of entirely sustainable materials (namely, bamboo-based viscose) but also breathable and moisture-wicking fabric that feels degrees cooler, and softer, than cotton.

Simplehuman Compost Caddy

Simplehuman is without a doubt the sleekest compost bin on the market, with a magnetic docking system that lets you hang it off the side of your trash bin and a slim enough design to leave it on the counter. A soft-seal lid minimizes the odor from food scraps and keeps pests like fruit flies away, while the caddy’s stainless steel exterior is coated with Agion, an antimicrobial that inhibits the growth of bacteria and fungi. Plus, the brand comes with their own line of compostable liners that fit the bin perfectly for effortless removal.

Buy Now On Amazon $49.99

Solwave Red Light Therapy Wand

You may have seen Solawave’s miracle skincare wand on TikTok. Or heard about it on a recent red carpet, where celebrities from Jennifer Coolidge to Sydney Sweeney have credited their glowing skin to the brand’s clinically-proven red light therapy.

TheAdvanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapyis their most popular tool, promising an at-home facial through four powerful skincare technologies. First, microcurrents stimulate the muscles and deeper layers of skin, helping to reduce signs of aging, coupled with a gentle massage that decreases puffiness and dark circles. The entire time, the wand emits red light that’s clinically proven to rejuvenate the skin, and therapeutic warmth helps increase the absorption of skincare products, reduces redness and supports glowing skin.

Buy Now On Amazon $114.99

‘Sweet Enough’ by Alison Roman

Alison Roman is back with another cookbook, this time solely consisting of desserts, titled“Sweet Enough,” which has unsurprisingly already shot to the top of bestseller lists.

“This book is not like my other books — this book is a dessert book, a baking book,” Roman wrote in hernewsletterlast month. “Or, more accurately, a dessert book that has savory recipes(there’s at least one anchovy appearance, and of course, dill was invited). Or, a baking book that has no-bake recipes (I love pudding and it never goes in the oven).”

$17.50 $35.00 50% off Buy Now On Amazon

Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag

Snack and leftover storage becomes effortless with these genius Stasher bags, which are just as functional as they are aesthetically pleasing. Stasher promotes a no-waste lifestyle while also providing a seamless way to store food and snacks. Their patented Pinch-Loc seal ensures a completely leak-free design, made out of reusable platinum silicone in dozens of gorgeous pastel hues. According to Stasher, one pouch replaces 260 single-use plastic bags every year. Plus, they give back 1% of all sales to nonprofits working to protect the planet.

$73.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Heatless Curling Set

Save your loved one from heat damage with this heatless satin curling set, recommended by haircare maven Jonathan Van Ness. ““Curling sets really create such a sleek, polished wave depending on which kind you use. I really love them,” he told Variety earlier this year.

Dyson Airwrap

You’ve probably heard of the Dyson Airwrap and we’re here to tell you that yes…the rumors are true. The magical hair appliance can give you blowout-worthy curls from home without damaging your hair. The new design comes with re-engineered attachments for faster and easier styling, new barrels to curl and wave in both directions and the multi-functional Coanda smoothing dryer to dry, smooth and hide flyaways.

Buy Now: dyson airwrap $599.99

Veja V-10 Sneakers

If the woman in your life is in the market for new sneakers, you can’t go wrong with Veja. The French footwear brand, known for their high-quality recycled materials, boasts a sleek and minimalistic design that pairs well with almost any outfit. Join the cult.

$152.46 $160.00 5% off Buy Now On Amazon

Natural Silk Pillowcase (50% Off)

Show the woman in your life that they deserve to sleep like a queen. Nothing feels more luxurious (and promises a restful night) better than a silk pillow set. Not only are they cool to the touch when the blankets get too warm at night, but they can even help with fine lines and wrinkles thanks to the silk’s amino acids known to improve skin. Plus, this set is currently 25% off, meaning you don’t have to spend more than $20 for this lush gift.

Buy Now On Amazon $25.99

Snoozwear Blanket Robe

You don’t actually have to to be under the covers to feel like you’re in bed — thanks to Casper’s brand new blanket robe, that brings all the magic from their puffy duvet comforters to this cozy sweater. Gift comfort this year with this genius loungewear piece, featuring large armholes for easy maneuvering and convenient pockets to carry anything you need.

$152.10 $169 10% off Buy Now: SNOOZWEAR BLANKET ROBE

Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle

A Santal candle is one of the only gifts so tried-and-true that you can get away with gifting it to the same person every year — because who’s out her buying their own $80 Le Labo candle, and who’s complaining for getting one for free? For the uninitiated, the musky fragrance warms up any space with rich notes of amber, cocoa, vanilla, cedar and sandalwood that makes help makes any space feel like home (or any LA restaurant). Check out more of the best candles to buy (and gift) this year here.

Buy Now: le labo santal 26 candle $87

Away The Carry-On

As the spring fast approach, so too does the travel craze. Make your friend’s next trip even more enjoyable with this luxury carry-on suitcase from Away. This limited-edition Technicolor edition is designed in a dark olive green, with orange and blue detailing, for a pop of color. The Carry-On is compact enough to fit in the overhead bin, is constructed out of a durable polycarbonate hard shell and features 360-degree spinner wheels for an effortless ride anywhere.

Buy Now: AWAY THE CARRY-ON $275

iPad Mini

If your mom complains about her iPhone screen being too small while also refusing to invest in clunky tablets, then the iPad Mini is for her. The newest Apple tablet, which came out last year, is small enough to fit in your palm, features an all-new screen design and boasts a powerful A15 bionic chip and superfast 5G.

Buy Now On Amazon $749.00

Smeg Variable Temperature Kettle (21% Off)

Any coffee or tea lover will appreciate the gorgeous detailing and hardware present in all of Smeg’s products. This variable temperature kettle will instantly upgrade any kitchen, making into a space worthy of an “Architectural Digest” tour.

Buy Now On Amazon $169.99

The Sill Monstera Deliciosa

The Monstera Deliciosa is one of the most popular plants on The Sill, the design-forward plant delivery service that has only recently boomed in the last few months. You can choose from their extensive lineup of live plants, flowers and botanicals depending on your giftee’s preferences and personality (and have them delivered directly to their home). But you can’t go wrong with the Monstera, famous for its quirky natural leaf holes.

Claus Porto Deco Soap Set

Many moms have an inexplicable love for soap, and even better when it’s packaged so enchantingly that they won’t even want to use it. This Deco Soap Set from Claus Porto is inspired by the brand’s Portuguese roots, wrapped in gorgeous patterned paper inspired by the house’s archives that date back to 130 years ago. As for what’s inside: the Banho scent delivers a fresh, citrusy aroma; the Ilyria, a sweet honeysuckle with jasmine; and the Madrigal, packed with sparkling notes of mandarin and Lotus Flower.

Buy Now: CLAUS PORTO DECO SOAP SET $80

Material Kitchen The Knives + Stand (15% Off)

Listed on Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2021, the Material Kitchen’s cookware is some of the best on the market. This trio of knives are made from Japanese stainless steel and high carbon for a meticulously sharp edge that can cut through anything and incredible resilience sure to last years. Plus, the sleek stand isn’t just a showstopper but completely practical, made out of an entirely magnetic surface. Check out more of the best gifts for chefs here.

$295.00 Buy Now On Amazon

Jiggy Puzzles, Dos Soles Dora Cuenca

The work of Costa Rican illustrator Dora Cuenca draws inspiration from her “motherhood’s collective memory” and her own experience as a mother of three. This playful 450-piece puzzle from the new woman-owned company Jiggy is designed with one of her most beautiful pieces of art, featuring warm tones, organic lines and bright pops of color that will light up any space once it’s completed.

Buy Now: JIGGY PUZZLES, DOS SOLES DORA CUENCA $40

Travel Jewelry Wallet

This gorgeous jewelry box works as a travel accessory that’s sleek enough to keep on your dresser year-round. The vegan leather cases are available in four earthly colors, and feature 10 stud earring holders, one small pouch with two organizers, and inserts that can fit up to 14 chains and necklaces.

Girlfriend Collective Black Simone Set

Whether one’s workout of choice is yoga, pilates or cardio, Girlfriend Collective has everyone covered with a wide range of athletic wear that are stylish, functional and sustainable. The Simon High Support Bra features adjustable criss-cross straps and sewn-in cups for a supportive bra that also works just as well for a HIIT workout as it does running casual errands. Plus, like all their pieces, the set is completely sustainable, made out of 12 water bottles diverted from landfills, and able to be recycled through their ReGirlfriend program when you’re done with them.

Buy Now: girlfriend high support bra $52

‘Taste: My Life Through Food’

Anyone with Italian roots, a love for cooking or an infatuation with the 61 year-old heartthrob will want to dive right into Tucci’s newest best-selling book, which doubles as a memoir of the award-winning actor and cookbook. But in his new book, the focus is less about the recipes and more about the stories behind them, from shooting foodie films such as “Julie & Julia” and “Big Night” all the way back to his experiences in the kitchen while growing up in Westchester, New York. Check out more gifts for pop-culture obsessed foodies in this roundup of celebrity cookbooks, in addition to these “Top-Chef” inspired gift guide for chefs.

$14.99 $32.00 53% off Buy Now On Amazon

Our Place Always Pan

Cookware never seemed like the most exciting gift, that is until Our Place introduced their buzzy Always Pan, that set the world ablaze upon its release earlier this year. The sleek enamel-cast piece gives Le Crueset a run for its money, claiming to replace the traditional eight-piece cookware set with the ability to steam, saute, braise, sear, fry, boil and more.

Buy Now On Amazon $125.00

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Anyone who chugs through their work day with a coffee mug in hand will be obsessed with this fun gadget from Ember. The smart mug comes with an extended battery life to keep drinks warm for up to 1.5 hours or all day on the newly redesigned charging coaster. Pair it with the app to set temperatures, control presets and receive notifications. Pair it with acoffee delivery subscriptionfor a more personalized touch.

$85.00 $129.95 35% off Buy Now On Amazon

Paperclip Chain Necklace

The layering trend isn’t going anywhere and this simple paperclip necklace from Madewell is perfect for stacking on top of your favorite pieces — or even wearing alone as a delicate statement piece. An extender chain means you can adjust the length to your liking and the gold-plated brass promises to last years without wearing down or tarnishing.

$37.50 $42 11% off Buy Now: PAPERCLIP CHAIN NECKLACE

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace

If mom already accessorizes with gold layers, you can’t go wrong gifting an initial penchant for them to add onto their neck party. This dainty goldtone necklace has a sleek, expensive-looking design sure to match any style but also make a statement.

Tower 28 Tinted SPF

The hot new clean beauty line everyone is whispering about is Tower 28. Gift something that’s both incredibly trendy but also, protective. Wearing face sunscreen on the daily is super important for skin health, but how do you avoid pasty white undertones or avoid messing up the texture of your makeup? This is where tinted SPFs come to the rescue, promising both full-face coverage and hours worth of UV protection. SunnyDays’ Tower 28 is a new favorite among beauty gurus, who love it because it’s mineral free and boasts a natural finish that’s safe for sensitive or problematic skin. Check out more mineral sunscreens and face sunscreens, according to these celebrity makeup artists and dermatologists.

Buy Now: TOWER 28 TINTED SPF $32

Dyson Prussion Blue Supersonic

Gift the woman in your life a daily blowout, thanks to Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer, engineered to protect hair from heat damage and create salon-grade styling. The comprehensive appliance set features five styling attachments for different hair types, including a new attachment that hides flyaways for a smooth, shiny finish. Other attachments include a Styling Concentrate for precise styling, a Diffuser attachment to help reduce frizz, Gentle Air attachment for gentle styling on fine hair and a Wide-tooth Comb for shaping and lengthening.

Buy Now: DYSON PRUSSIAN BLUE SUPERSONIC $429.99

Boy Smells Violet Ends Fragrance

Boy Smells is back with another delicious fragrance. This time with Violet Ends, a vibrant floral scent with notes of smoked papyrus and tobacco leaves. The warm and spicy aroma, mixed in a lighter violet fragrance, is a great blend for those who like their scents to be wholly unique but still feminine. And it doesn’t hurt that all of boy Smells products come in such gorgeous packaging and branding. And if you want more, don’t forget the Kacey Musgraves created candle.Check out more of the best perfumes to buy (and gift) this year here.

Bala Bangles (23% Off)

This at-home workout, first introduced on “Shark Tank,” can help anyone you know majorly step up your exercise routine, especially for those with busy schedules who can’t make it to the gym every day. Designed to be worn on the wrists or ankles, the best-selling set includes two one-pound weights that fit everyone. They’re an easy way to add resistance to yoga, running, aerobics, Pilates, walking, core training or even when you’re just out and about, making them a smart alternative to dumbbells, since they’ll never limit your range of motion. They come in a range of colors. Here, check out more genius “Shark Tank” products that can work as gifts this year.

Buy Now On Amazon $55.00

Nesting Trays

Give anything you own an attractive home with these adorable nesting trays, that can help store everything from makeup and jewelry to spices and keys. Open Space’s products are also great because they choose their materials responsibly, using materials that have a lower impact and longer lifespan such as recycled plastic, aluminum and solid ash wood. Here, check out more eco-friendly gifts to shop this year.

Buy Now: NESTING TRAYS $48

The Art of Bob Mackie

Everyone loves a hardcover coffee table book, but we so seldom know what to select from the stacks of giant books in our local retailers, so here’s our suggestion. If you have someone in your life who loves Cher, Elton John, Tina Turner, sequins, features and boas then you must give them “The Art of Bob Mackie.” This gorgeous hardcover book has a forward from Carole Burnett and an afterward by Cher. In between those, pages and pages of stunning fashion shots of Mackie creations. Looks from the Academy Awards, magazine covers, stage shows and film. Leaf through the astounding creations of the three-time academy award nominated costume designer and be filled with joy.

Buy Now On Amazon $39.41

Headspace Subscription (20% Off)

If the woman you’re gifting isn’t a spa person, then Headspace is the next best way to show how much you care about their well-being. There are few people who wouldn’t do well for some meditation and stress relief after this past year, and Headspace is one of the best ways for beginners to get into mediation. With hundreds of mediation guides and courses, sleep hacks, wake up routines and more, a Headspace subscription is the perfect gift.