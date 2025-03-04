The 5 Best Acrylic Powders and Liquids for Nails - Makeup Wearables (2025)

If you’ve ever considered re-doing your nails, the chances are, acrylics have tempted you. With their bold, statement appearance and heaps of creative potential, how could you not be?
Contents show
Unfortunately, we all know that a good set of acrylics DON’T come cheap. Many nail art lovers have taken one look at their local salon prices, turned away in disbelief, and had their dreams of gorgeous nails crushed by the extortionate prices in the window.
Can you really justify spending THAT much on acrylics? If you’ve settled on a solid no, you may be feeling a little lost.
Thankfully, if you have some time, patience, and a bit of creative flair to spare, it’s entirely possible to do your own acrylics from home! This is as convenient as it is financially savvy. However, there are so many acrylic products on the market, you might be unsure where to start.
That’s why we’ve put together this guide of some of the best acrylic powders and liquids for nails on the market. There’s a little bit of everything, from quick-dry formulas and colored powders to translucent liquids and non-toxic ingredients.
Don’t worry, nail lovers; we’ve made sure everything is MMA-free, too! So sit back, relax, and let us take you through our most loved selection of acrylic products.
5 Best Acrylic Nail Powders
Pros and Cons of Acrylic Powder
Pros
Quick-drying: So there’s no need for a UV light
More maneuverability: This protects against damage
Long-lasting: Most acrylic powders can stay intact for weeks before showing signs of wear and tear.
Versatile: There’s a variety of possibilities for decoration
Cons
Harsh: Some powders can be harsh on the nail plates because they require filing and buffing.
Risk of Infection: If powders aren’t handled or applied properly, there’s a high risk of infection.
Risk of Damage: If acrylic powders aren’t removed correctly, they could damage the nail's natural appearance.
5 Best Acrylic Nail Liquids
Now we’ve covered our favorite acrylic nail powders, it’s time to take a look at some of the best acrylic liquids on the market.
Pros and Cons of Acrylic Liquid
Pros
- Inexpensive: Using liquid monomers to create acrylics is often cheaper than getting gel nails.
- Long-Lasting: Acrylic liquids or monomers are great for bonding and provide a long-lasting, durable nail
Cons
- Harsher Chemicals: Acrylic liquids and monomers often use harsh chemicals which risk damaging or putting stress on your nails.
Buyers Guide
If you’re on the hunt for some new acrylic nail products, you should now have a high-quality selection of products to choose from.
However, do you know what you should be looking for and avoiding in your acrylic liquids and powders? Before you make a purchase, let’s explore some of the key factors you should be considering when purchasing acrylic liquids and powders.
No MMA
Whether you’re buying powder or liquid, your main priority should be to avoid MMA products. MMA, or Methyl MethAcrylate, is a liquid monomer most commonly used in dentistry for false teeth and veneers. Some budget nail bars and suppliers use MMA as a cheaper alternative for their nail enhancements.
MMA can be incredibly damaging to your skin and nails. However, if you use MMA products, you may find that your natural nails turn yellow, and excessive MMA use can even lead to permanent nail loss, numbing on the nail and skin, irritation, and air blockages.
Although MMA was a common ingredient in professional nail products when the industry was first established, the product is now illegal in the US and should not be used on nails. However, many suppliers have still used MMA in their acrylic powders and liquids.
When shopping for a powder or liquid, make sure you opt for EMA-only products. EMA, or Ethyl Methacrylate, has been deemed safe to use and approved in the beauty industry. It does not damage the nail plate and is unlikely to cause allergic reactions.
How to Identify MMA
If you suspect your acrylic products may contain MMA, there are a few ways you can check.
1: The Acetone Test
One of the quickest ways to test for MMA is to complete the acetone test. Begin by buffing the shiny layer off your nail, and dip the nail in 100% acetone for around 30 seconds.
If you find that your nail is still shiny and slimy when you remove the liquid, you’ve been using an MMA acrylic. However, if you’ve been using EMA, the acrylic will have begun to break down and will have failed to stay intact.
2: Odor and Appearance
Another way to check for MMA is to inspect the appearance and odor of your nails. MMA acrylics are tough, may have a yellow tinge, and may give off a fishy or fruity smell.
3: Itching or Burning Fingers
If your fingers itch or burn after having your nails done, you may have come into contact with MMA. However, if you’ve been using EMA, these reactions aren’t common.
UV and Gel
Today, most acrylic liquid products are designed for UV curing. Read the product description thoroughly or contact the manufacturer for more information to check if your product is suitable.
Color or Translucent
Another factor to consider is whether you want a translucent or colored product. Colored acrylic monomers can be mixed with other colorless acrylic powders or colored acrylic nail powders to create a variety of colored nails.
If you’re looking to try nail art, colored monomers may be a great addition to your nail product selection. You may find it easier to stick with translucent products if you're a beginner.
Gel or Acrylics: What’s Better?
If you’ve ever considered getting your nails done, you’ve probably been presented with two of the most popular options: gels or acrylics. Not sure what the difference is? Let’s take a look.
What are Gel Nails?
Gel nails are created using a three-step process. This consists of applying a base coat, nail posh, and a final top coat over your natural nails. Gel nails are painted from a small pot and then cured under UV light.
Gel nails have a glossier finish than acrylic nails, which often look more matte-like and sturdier.
When gel nails were first introduced to the market, they were labeled ‘traditional gels’ or hard gels. Over time, other variations emerged, including soft gels and gel polishes.
Hard gels use a bonder and a base coat before the hard gel. A builder is then applied and finished off with a top coat to create a glossy finish.
To cure the nails, they’re placed beneath a UV lamp for a few minutes. When removed, gel nails are usually filed off rather than soaked.
What are Acrylic Nails?
Acrylic nails are made with a combination of liquid and powder monomers. Together, these create a paste that is then bonded to the natural nail. This paste is then molded into the desired shape and then hardens to add extra strength, thickness, and length to the natural nail.
Acrylics use a much stronger gel than gel nails, and they don’t require a UV light to set them. Instead, gels are better for giving a more natural look, and acrylics offer a more extended and unique appearance.
Acrylic nails also require minimal upkeep, and like gel nails, they can last between 2-3 weeks. Once your acrylic nails have been shaped, each nail is painted with a base coat, a nail polish color, and finally finished off with a topcoat.
Most acrylic powders and liquids dry quickly, but they’re sometimes placed under a fan to speed up the process.
Gel Nails vs. Acrylic Nails
Gel Nails
- Require UV light to dry
- More natural look
- Quicker to remove
Acrylic Nails
- It takes longer to remove
- It looks more extended and unrealistic than gel nails
- No light is required to dry
What’s Better?
There’s no easy answer to this question. The answer is likely to be unique to you.
If you want a more natural-looking nail, you may prefer gel nails. However, if you’re looking to get your nails professionally done, you can expect to pay for more gels.
There’s also no risk of any corrosive effects with gel nails, as they can be applied without a base or primer, and gel nails tend to be more flexible than acrylics.
Generally speaking, acrylic nails have a lot more creative potential. They provide a more exaggerated appearance that’s bolder and capable of creating more of a statement nail than a subtle design.
Acrylic nails have a higher risk of corrosive effects because of their primer, which can damage the nail and bed if their products come into contact with the skin. However, these nails do tend to be far more robust than gel nails.
Acrylic nails are also likely to last longer than gel ones. Although both have the potential to last up to 3 weeks, gel nails tend to last an average of 14 days before they need to be removed.
Final Thoughts
Since acrylic nails began to boom in popularity, many people are now choosing to create their own at home and avoid the hefty fees associated with going to a salon.
Even if you’ve never attempted to do your own acrylics before, there are plenty of products on the market that can make this process easier and more accessible, even to the most inexperienced acrylic wearers!
We hope our list of some of the best acrylic powders and liquids has given you the inspiration and information you need to take the leap and begin experimenting with your acrylic styles.
Frequently Asked Questions
How Bad Is Acrylic For Your Nails?
They may get a bad rep, but acrylics are generally safe for your nails. However, if they’re not applied correctly or contain chemicals like MMA, you run the risk of damaging your natural nails.
If you want to err on the side of caution, you should always ask a professionally trained technician for advice or complete the application process.
Are Acrylic Nails Better Than Fake Nails?
Fake nails are cheaper and easier to apply to your natural nails. Acrylic nails can last up to three weeks, so if you’re not ready for that commitment or want to avoid damaging your nails, you should experiment with fake nails first.
Do Acrylic Nails Have Chemicals?
Some toxins in acrylic formulas can be harmful to the respiratory system, eyes, and skin. Exposure to both liquid and powder acrylic products can cause dermatitis, and fumes can cause symptoms such as dizziness, irritation, and nausea.
Always use acrylic products in a well-ventilated area.