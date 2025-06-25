The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (November 2024) (2025)

There’s a new No. 1 onamongthe most popular movies on Netflix, and it’s not some low-budget action flick you’ve never heard about. Instead, it’s One of Them Days, a buddy comedy that was a modest hit in theaters earlier this year. And since it’s one of Sony’s films, it will stick around on Netflix for at least the next 18 months.

Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy is also back on Netflix in April. All three of those films are terrific, but the one that made the list this week is The Dark Knight, which is hands down the best Batman live-action movie to date.

You can find the rest of the best movies on Netflix below. Remember to check this list every Friday morning when we update the lineup to give you the most enticing movie options available.

Editor's Picks

One of Them Days (2025) 71% 6.6/10 R 97m Genre Comedy Stars Keke Palmer, SZA, Joshua David Neal Directed by Lawrence Lamont Watch on Netflix Keke Palmer and SZA co-headline One of Them Days as Dreux and Alyssa, a pair of roommates who discover that they can’t pay their rent because Alyssa’s boyfriend, Keshawn (Joshua Neal), stole their money. The landlord is less than sympathetic, and the women only have hours to recoup the money before they’re evicted. Dreux and Alyssa’s wild misadventures sorely test their friendship and also make them a target of King Lolo (Amin Joseph), a gangster who threatens to kill them if they don’t pay him off by the end of the day.

The Dark Knight (2008) 84% 9.0/10 PG-13 152m Genre Drama, Action, Crime, Thriller Stars Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart Directed by Christopher Nolan Watch on Netflix If The Dark Knight isn’t the greatest comic book movie ever made, it’s easily one of the greatest. Director Christopher Nolan hit a home run with his second Batman movie, featuring Christian Bale under the cowl. In The Dark Knight, Batman’s crusade against Gotham’s criminals is working, and even the city’s crime families aren’t able to push back against his alliance with James Gordon (Gary Oldman) and DA Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart). The Joker (Heath Ledger), on the other hand, has no qualms about ramping up the violence in Gotham. Even the mob bosses wouldn’t push things as much as the Joker does. For this madman, it’s not enough to kill Batman or destroy his reputation. The Joker simply wants to drag everyone down to his level while he unleashes horrific attacks against the city and the people who live there.

Other Netflix Movies

Talk to Me (2023) 76% 7.1/10 R 95m Genre Horror Stars Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird Directed by Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou Watch on Netflix Welcome to the supernatural high of the season. For most reasonable people, playing around with an embalmed hand that lets spirits of the deceased enter into your body may seem like a bad idea for an evening’s entertainment. But horror movies like Talk to Me are filled with people who have bad ideas, but usually not for long.A group of friends have been using the hand to consort with spirits because they feel a high when the ghosts leave their bodies. This is done with the understanding that the connection has to be broken in 90 seconds or else the spirits will take over their bodies. It’s all fun and games until Mia (Sophie Wilde) won’t let her best friend’s younger brother, Riley (Joe Bird), break the connection in time. The consequences for that decision will be severe.

The Life List (2025) PG-13 123m Genre Drama, Romance, Comedy Stars Sofia Carson, Kyle Allen, Sebastian de Souza Directed by Adam Brooks Watch on Netflix Alex (Sofia Carson) had dreams and goals for herself as a kid, and she largely set those aside before the events of The Life List. But following the death of her mother, Elizabeth (Connie Britton), Alex is informed that the will stipulates that she has to revisit the list she made as a child and fulfill 12 of them by the end of the year or else she’s out of the will. If that seems harsh, it’s because the late Elizabeth felt that her daughter was just coasting through life. Through this list, Alex has to rediscover parts of herself that she left behind. She also has to overcome the hardest task of all: finding true love.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025) 60% 6.3/10 r 144m Genre Action, Crime, Thriller Stars Gerard Butler, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Evin Ahmad Directed by Christian Gudegast Watch on Netflix If you haven’t seen the first Den of Thieves, the short version is that Deputy Sheriff Nick O’Brien (Gerard Butler) attempted to bring down a daring group of thieves before realizing that Donnie Wilson (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) was the real brains behind the operation. Den of Thieves 2: Panterakind of operates on the theory of “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.” Because Nick is being blackmailed with info that could destroy his career, he heads to Europe and forces Donnie to let him into his new crew. There’s another heist in the making, and Nick has put himself in an even more dangerous situation than before. There isn’t really any honor among thieves, but that doesn’t mean Nick and Donnie can’t form an actual friendship while their lives are on the line.

Everest (2015) 64% 7.1/10 pg-13 121m Genre Adventure, Drama, History Stars Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin, Jake Gyllenhaal Directed by Baltasar Kormákur Watch on Netflix The allure of climbing Mount Everest often causes would-be climbers to overlook just how dangerous it is. The Everest movie is based on a particularly deadly incident that took place in 1996, as missteps and harsh weather conditions pushed men and women to their absolute limits. Two rival expedition leaders, Rob Hall (Jason Clarke) and Scott Fischer (Jake Gyllenhaal), attempted to guide separate groups to Everest’s peak, including Beck Weathers (Josh Brolin), Doug Hansen (John Hawkes), and more. But there are no ordinary days on Everest, as both expeditions run into serious problems. Not everyone gets to go home, but it’s hard to look away from the unfolding tragedy.

The Electric State (2025) 32% pg-13 128m Genre Science Fiction, Adventure, Drama Stars Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Woody Harrelson Directed by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo Watch on Netflix Did you know that The Electric State may be one of the most expensive movies ever made? Regardless, we’ll all know soon enough whether the Russo brothers delivered the proper bang for the buck with this $320 million movie. The story is set in an alternate world where robots were big in the 1950s and 1960s, but a war between the bots and humanity ended very badly for these artificial life forms. In the 1990s, a young woman named Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) comes across a robot that reminds her of her late brother, Christopher (Woody Norman). Michelle now wonders if her brother is still alive. As Michelle looks for answers, she’ll meet a man named Keats (Chris Pratt) and make some unusual friends while learning more about what happened between the robots and humans years ago.

Trap (2024) 52% 5.8/10 pg-13 105m Genre Crime, Thriller Stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Night Shyamalan Directed by M. Night Shyamalan Watch on Netflix As with many of M. Night Shyamalan’s later films, the idea of Trapis better than the execution of Trap. The story revolves around Cooper (Josh Hartnett), a father who brings his teenage daughter, Riley (Ariel Donoghue), to a Lady Raven concert. And if you predicted that Shyamalan would cast his own daughter, Saleka Night Shyamalan, as this Taylor Swift-adjacent superstar, then you win a gold star. Rather than just following Cooper trying to make it through a father-daughter bonding experience, the early twist comes when he discovers that the police and the FBI are using the event as a massive trap for a serial killer called the Butcher. And since Cooper is the Butcher, that means he has to find a way out of the building without blowing his cover or letting his daughter know about his double life.

Despicable Me 4 (2024) 52% 6.4/10 pg 94m Genre Animation, Family, Comedy, Science Fiction Stars Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell Directed by Chris Renaud Watch on Netflix As a villain, Gru (Steve Carell) was never quite evil enough to be truly despicable. By the time of Despicable Me 4, Gru has a wife, Lucy Wilde (Kristen Wiig), three loving adoptive daughters, and a son, Gru Jr. (Tara Strong), who doesn’t seem to like his father very much. While attending his high school reunion, Gru runs afoul of his old nemesis, Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell), who decides that he’s overdue for revenge. To protect their family, Gru and Lucy go undercover with their children in another town. Unfortunately for them, Gru’s reputation as a former bad guy precedes him, and it won’t be long before Maxime and his killer girlfriend, Valentina (Sofía Vergara), track them down.

Runaway Jury (2003) 61% 7.1/10 Genre Drama, Thriller Watch on Netflix Considering the way that John Grisham legal thrillers dominated the 1990s, it’s surprising that Runaway Jury is the last one of those novels that got a big-screen adaptation. It’s also a showcase for the late great Gene Hackman in one of his final roles. He plays Rankin Fitch, a man who has made a science out of getting juries to vote his way. In a high-stakes wrongful death case against a gun manufacturer, Fitch thinks he’s stacked the jury with like-minded people who will find in favor of his client. To Fitch’s shock, a woman calling herself Marlee (Rachel Weisz) offers Fitch and defense attorney Wendell Rohr (Dustin Hoffman) the chance to pay her to sway the jury in their favor. And it’s not an idle bluff, as Marlee’s lover, Nick Easter (John Cusack), is already on the jury and influencing their deliberations. The real question is who’s going to pay them first, and how far will Fitch go to keep the gun manufacturer from losing the case?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) 72% 7.2/10 pg-13 134m Genre Adventure, Fantasy, Comedy Stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith Directed by Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley Watch on Netflix The most recent live-action adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons is a surprisingly accessible story, thanks largely to a streamlined story centered on Chris Pine’s charming rogue thief, Edgin Darvis. opens with Edgin escaping from prison alongside his best friend, Holga Kilgor (Michelle Rodriguez), simply because they want to reunite with Edgin’s young daughter, Kira (Chloe Coleman). Edgin and Holga also suspect that their former partner, Forge Fitzwilliam (Hugh Grant), won’t live up to the promises he made them. When they realize the full extent of Forge’s deception, Edgin and Holga recruit a would-be sorcerer, Simon Aumar (Justice Smith), and his shape-changer ex, Doric (Sophia Lillis), to rob Forge’s vaults and reclaim custody of Kira. In the process, they may have to save the entire realm from the plans of an evil red wizard.

To Catch a Killer (2023) 43% 6.6/10 r 119m Genre Thriller, Crime, Drama Stars Shailene Woodley, Ben Mendelsohn, Jovan Adepo Directed by Damián Szifron Watch on Netflix A sniper is terrorizing the city of Baltimore in To Catch a Killer, and law enforcement officials have few leads. But when FBI agent Geoffrey Lammark (Ben Mendelsohn) takes over the investigation, he notices that two of the local cops, Eleanor Falco (Shailene Woodley) and Jack Mackenzie (Jovan Adepo), have skills that could be essential to bringing the murderer down. For Falco, this case is a chance to prove that she can do more than just police work. Yet the killer proves to be elusive and won’t give up without claiming more victims.

Trial by Fire (2019) 51% 7.3/10 r 127m Genre Drama, Crime Stars Jack O'Connell, Laura Dern, Emily Meade Directed by Edward Zwick Watch on Netflix Trial By Fire starts with a tragedy, as Cameron Todd Willingham (Jack O’Connell) and his wife, Stacy (Emily Meade), lose their three children to a fire. But the real crime comes at trial, when Willingham is accused and convicted of murdering his kids with little evidence to back that up. This film is based on a true story about Willingham’s years on death row in a Texas prison while fighting his conviction. Defense attorney Elizabeth Gilbert (Laura Dern) takes up Willingham’s case, but proving his innocence is an uphill battle when the authorities continue to reject any contrary evidence that could change the outcome of his fate.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (2025) 6.1/10 r 92m Genre Animation, Fantasy, Action Stars Doug Cockle, Joey Batey, Christina Wren Directed by Kang Hei-chul Watch on Netflix Fans waiting for The Witcher season 4 will have to wait a little longer. But the animated film The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep does offer something for longtime fans: the return of Doug Cockle, the original voice of Geralt in the video games. For this adventure, Geralt and Jaskier (Joey Batey) wind up in a town called Bremervoord, which is under assault by some kind of sea creature. What they find is that Bremervoord is on the cusp of war with an underwater kingdom of mermaids, and the mermaid princess Sh’eenaz (Emily Carey) is in love with Bremervood’s prince Agloval (Camrus Johnson). Any similarities to Disney’s The Little Mermaid are probably not coincidental.

Scream VI (2023) 61% 6.4/10 r 123m Genre Horror, Crime, Thriller Stars Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown Directed by Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin Watch on Netflix Scream 6wasn’t intended as a closing chapter, but it’s likely to be the last time that either Melissa Barrera or Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) play scream queens in this universe. Barrera and Ortega play the Carpenter sisters, Sam and Tara, respectively, and they’ve moved out of Woodsboro to start a new life in New York City.Unfortunately, the sisters have unfinished business with a new Ghostface, and everyone new to their lives could be a suspect. Sam is also feeling the fragility of her own sanity, as she experiences hallucinations of her father, Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), one of the original Ghostface killers in Scream. If Sam can’t trust herself, then who can she turn to for help?

Saturday Night (2024) 63% 7.0/10 r 109m Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith Directed by Jason Reitman Watch on Netflix Saturday Night Live gets an origin story in Saturday Night, a fictionalization of the final 90 minutes before the taping of the first SNL episode in 1975. Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle) is the man who has to keep it all together in these critical minutes, even though it’s clear that NBC has no faith in his ability to deliver the show that he promised. Future comedy legends Chevy Chase (Cory Michael Smith), John Belushi (Matt Wood), Gilda Radner (Ella Hunt), Dan Aykroyd (Dylan O’Brien), and more have their own drama. This grand comedy experiment could have fallen apart at any time, and it may take a miracle to get everyone on the same page.

Back in Action (2025) 50% pg-13 114m Genre Action, Comedy Stars Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx, McKenna Roberts Directed by Seth Gordon Watch on Netflix The title of Back in Action is fitting since it marks Cameron Diaz’s return from retirement and Jamie Foxx’s first movie since he suffered a debilitating stroke. Diaz and Foxx have also shared the screen two times before in Any Given Sunday and a remake of Annie, but this time, they play secret agents Emily and Matt. After a close call 15 years ago, Matt and Emily faked their deaths and started a family. In the present, Emily and Matt have two children, Alice (McKenna Roberts) and Leo (Rylan Jackson), who have no idea that their parents used to be spies. After the couple accidentally goes viral, it reveals their survival to their old enemy, Balthazar Gor (Robert Besta). And Gor isn’t willing to simply let bygones be bygones as he goes after their family with his heavily armed men.

Hereditary (2018) 87% 7.3/10 r 128m Genre Horror, Mystery, Thriller Stars Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Gabriel Byrne Directed by Ari Aster Watch on Netflix What’s in your family history? You may not want all of the answers, as demonstrated by the acclaimed horror film Hereditary. Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne lead the cast as Annie and Steve Graham, who live with their children, Peter (Alex Wolff) and Charlie (Milly Shapiro). Following the death of Annie’s mother, the Graham family is struck by a terrible tragedy that fractures their bond. From there, things get really strange. Trust us when we say that you should have the minimum amount of information when watching this film. That way the surprises can really shock you.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024) 79% 7.5/10 r 149m Genre Action, Science Fiction, Adventure Stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke Directed by George Miller Watch on Netflix Mad Max: Fury Road left such a huge cultural impact that Furiosa was even mentioned by name in Marvel’s , a film that lifted some of George Miller’s Mad Max moments. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga may not have reached the same heights as Fury Road, but this action prequel is destined to have a long afterlife among the streaming services. Anya Taylor-Joy steps in to play the young Furiosa, while Alyla Browne portrays her as a child. In the Wasteland, Furiosa and her family lived in peace and prosperity until she was stolen away by men under the command of Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). Despite Dementus’ attempts to make Furiosa loyal to him, she harbors a grudge against him for murdering her mother, Mary (Charlee Fraser). Furiosa’s hatred for Dementus is so pronounced that she even goes to work for his rival, Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme), while plotting her escape from Joe’s service and her personal quest for revenge.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (2024) 82% 7.9/10 pg 79m Genre Animation, Comedy, Family Stars Ben Whitehead, Reece Shearsmith, Peter Kay Directed by Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham Watch on Netflix It’s refreshing that even two decades after the last Wallace & Gromit movie, their latest stop-motion animated film, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, looks and feels very much like its own thing. That gives it a timeless quality as well. The new story finds Wallace (Ben Whitehead) and his loyal canine friend, Gromit, in a pickle, largely of Wallace’s own making. Wallace has invented a smart gnome he calls Norbot (Reece Shearsmith), which can perform chores and be helpful around the house. The duo’s old enemy, Feathers McGraw, hacks into Norbot and uses him to create a gnome army under his control. And if Wallace and Gromit can’t thwart this plan, then their proverbial gooses are cooked.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024) 47% 6.1/10 pg-13 115m Genre Action, Adventure, Science Fiction Stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens Directed by Adam Wingard Watch on Netflix After Godzilla vs. Kong pitted the Monsterverse’s greatest icons against each other, the only place that a sequel could go was to bring them back together on the same side. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empirecould almost be a buddy comedy if either of the monsters could speak. Following the events of the previous film, Godzilla and King Kong essentially agreed to stay out of each other’s way. Kong even descended deep into the Hollow Earth to find some peace. That quiet period is shattered when Kong encounters a familiar threat that he can’t face alone. Only Godzilla and Kong can save the world if they can put aside their differences long enough to do so.

Barbie (2023) 80% 6.8/10 pg-13 114m Genre Comedy, Adventure Stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera Directed by Greta Gerwig Watch on Netflix In Barbieland, Barbie (Margot Robbie) is one of many variants, and Ryan Gosling is just Ken. Neither of their characters are particularly happy at the beginning of Barbie. That’s why Barbie is drawn into the real world, where she learns things about herself that she never imagined. It’s overwhelming, to say the least, but at least she makes friends with Gloria (America Ferrera) and her daughter, Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt). As for Ken, he finds the journey into our world to be especially illuminating about the power a man can have. Ken brings this idelology back to Barbieland, leading to disastrous results for Barbie and all of the other Barbies who live there.

The Six Triple Eight (2024) 59% 5.6/10 pg-13 127m Genre Drama, War Stars Kerry Washington, Sam Waterston, Susan Sarandon Directed by Tyler Perry Watch on Netflix Did you know that there really was a battalion of all-Black women during World War II? The story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion could have been lost to time if not for Kevin M. Hymel’s 2019 article in WWII History Magazine, which has been adapted here by Tyler Perry, who wrote and directed The Six Triple Eight. See Also Need a new gaming laptop? Buy the MSI Crosshair 16 with RTX 4070 while it’s $200 off Following the loss of someone close to her during the war, Lena Derriecott King (Ebony Obsidian) signs up for the war and finds herself in a unit commanded by Major Charity Adams (Kerry Washington). The women of the 6888 want to do more than just stay on the home front. However, their only mission in Europe involves untangling a staggering amount of mail between the soldiers on the front lines and their families. Lena eventually realizes this is important to the war effort, even as the women face the daunting task ahead of them.

It Ends with Us (2024) 53% 6.5/10 pg-13 131m Genre Romance, Drama Stars Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate Directed by Justin Baldoni Watch on Netflix It Ends with Us is based on the bes-selling book by Colleen Hoover, and its behind-the-scenes drama between stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni almost overshadowed the success of the movie itself. Lively plays Lily Bloom, a woman who meets and becomes infatuated with a surgeon, Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni). Their fairy tale romance turns for the worse when Lily discovers that Ryle is an abusive lover. Ryle becomes very jealous upon learning about Lily’s renewed connection with her old boyfriend, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar). Lily has genuine feelings for both men, but feels trapped in the same cycle of violence that doomed her parents’ relationship.

Carry-On (2024) 68% pg-13 119m Genre Thriller, Mystery, Action Stars Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra Watch on Netflix Like Die Hard 2, Carry-Onis an action thriller set on Christmas Eve in a busy airport. Unfortunately for TSA agent Ethan Kopek (Taron Egerton), his promotion came on the wrong day at the wrong time. An enigmatic traveler (Jason Bateman) wants Ethan to wave a package through uncontested. If Ethan refuses, then his girlfriend, Nora Parisi (Sofia Carson), will be killed. Ethan’s back is to the proverbial wall, and if he can’t find a way to thwart the plan, then Nora may not be the only casualty. He needs a way to save Nora, and his options are running out fast.

The Lost City (2022) 62% 6.1/10 pg-13 112m Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy Stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe Directed by Aaron Nee, Adam Nee Watch on Netflix If you’re old enough to remember Romancing the Stone, then you may notice some familiar elements in The Lost City. Sandra Bullock stars as archeologist-turned-novelist Loretta Sage, a bestselling author whose adventure novels have made her famous. Her books have also turned cover model Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum) into a celebrity among her fans. While on tour with Loretta, Alan witnesses her kidnapping at the hands of Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), a demented billionaire who believes that her research holds the key to deciphering the messages in a lost city. Alan, who is desperately infatuated with Loretta, takes it upon himself to stage a rescue mission. But that attempt soon leaves both Alan and Loretta running for their lives, with little hope for escape.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) 54% 6.3/10 pg 94m Genre Animation, Family, Fantasy, Action Stars Jack Black, Awkwafina, Viola Davis Directed by Mike Mitchell Watch on Netflix Sometimes the student must become the teacher. Kung Fu Panda 4 finds Po (Jack Black) at a crossroads in his life. For years, he’s been the Dragon Warrior and the protector of the Valley of Peace. But now, Po is being called upon to pass his mantle on to a younger warrior and take on a more spiritual role. The truth is that Po doesn’t want to change anything, and he’s also preoccupied by the arrival of The Chameleon (Viola Davis), a sorceress who may be the greatest threat he’s ever faced. When Po goes to confront her, he’s joined by Zhen (Awkwafina), a thieving fox who might be Dragon Warrior material. That’s assuming, of course, that this fox isn’t a snake in the grass.

Woman of the Hour (2024) 74% 6.8/10 r 95m Genre Drama, Crime, Thriller Stars Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale Directed by Anna Kendrick Watch on Netflix Anna Kendrick is making her directorial debut with Woman of the Hour, a film in which she also stars. The premise of this movie is off-the-wall bonkers and yet based on a true story. Kendrick plays Cheryl Bradshaw, a contestant on The Dating Game in 1978. That TV romance game show also featured a serial killer named Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto) as one of the men vying for Cheryl’s favor on the episode in question. No one on The Dating Game could have guessed that Rodney was a murderer, but there’s something very clearly off about him. It’s a bizarre chapter in TV history now immortalized in this film.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024) 54% 6.6/10 r 115m Genre Action, Crime, Thriller, Comedy Stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens Directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah Watch on Netflix For their fourth time out as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence sent their respective characters on the run in Bad Boys: Ride or Die. In the last movie, Mike and Marcus lost their captain, Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano), to an assassination. Now, Captain Howard’s name is getting dragged through the mud after he’s posthumously framed for crimes he didn’t commit. When Mike and Marcus attempt to clear Howard of these charges, they find themselves framed, too. Once they’re on the wrong side of the law, the guys learn who their friends really are. The rest of the Miami PD is gunning for them, and they’re running out of options fast.

Rebel Ridge (2024) 77% 7.0/10 r 132m Genre Crime, Action, Thriller Stars Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb Directed by Jeremy Saulnier Watch on Netflix Aaron Pierre establishes himself as an action hero in the Netflix original film Rebel Ridge. Terry Richmond (Pierre) only wanted to come into town and bail out his cousin, Mike Simmons (C.J. LeBlanc), so they could rebuild their lives together. But when corrupt cops seize Terry’s cash, it leaves him without any way to get Mike out of jail. Terry tries to be reasonable with Chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson), only for these dishonorable men to go back on their word and keep his stolen money while Mike suffers. Now, Terry has to take the law into his own hands to get justice, and not even dirty cops can stand in his way.

The Union (2024) 44% 5.5/10 pg-13 109m Genre Action, Comedy Stars Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry, J.K. Simmons Directed by Julian Farino Watch on Netflix Mike McKenna (Flight Risk‘s Mark Wahlberg) never really expected to see his high school sweetheart, Roxanne Hall (Halle Berry), ever again. But their paths converge in the action comedy called The Unionbecause Roxanne needs someone she can trust. During the last two decades, Roxanne has become a secret agent of immeasurable skill, but most of her colleagues have been killed after their identities were exposed. Roxanne gives Mike a chance to become a spy because she knows she can rely on him. Compared to Roxanne, Mike is really winging it as their mission takes them all over Europe. But there may just be something left in their romantic connection if they can both make it home alive.

Migration (2023) 56% 6.6/10 pg 83m Genre Animation, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Family Stars Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Caspar Jennings Directed by Benjamin Renner Watch on Netflix For Illumination’s first film after The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the studio took to the skies with Migration. Kumail Nanjiani lends his voice to the film as Mack Mallard, a duck who is married to Pam (Elizabeth Banks) and the father of their children, Dax (Caspar Jennings) and Gwen (Tresi Gazal). After spending their whole lives in a New England pond, Mack’s wife and kids convince him, and their curmudgeonly relative, Uncle Dan (Danny DeVito), to go on the trip of a lifetime to Jamaica by way of New York City. That trip is easier said than done for these first-time migrators. But if the family can stick together, they might just pull this off.

Bone Tomahawk (2015) 73% 7.1/10 133m Genre Western, Horror, Drama Stars Kurt Russell, Patrick Wilson, Richard Jenkins Directed by S. Craig Zahler Watch on Netflix Bone Tomahawk is an indie Western that brings Kurt Russell back to the genre as Sheriff Franklin Hunt. In 1890, Hunt’s small town of Bright Hope is rocked by the abductions of an outlaw called Purvis (David Arquette), a deputy named Nick (Evan Jonigkeit), and a young woman, Samantha O’Dwyer (Lili Simmons). This unlikely trio has been taken by a renegade native tribe that is known for eating its victims. Rather than abandoning the victims to their fate, Hunt, John Brooder (Matthew Fox), and others form a rescue party to bring them back home. But as they venture deeper into dangerous territory, the posse finds themselves facing threats on all sides, which may make a safe return impossible.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024) 54% 6.7/10 r 118m Genre Action, Comedy, Crime Stars Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige Directed by Mark Molloy Watch on Netflix Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F puts Eddie Murphy back into the title role for the first time since 1994. Axel Foley is a Detroit cop who has barged into Beverly Hills’ jurisdiction on a case three times before. And Beverly Hills Police Captain Cade Grant (Kevin Bacon) is really upset that Axel is at it again. Axel doesn’t care about the consequences because this is personal. Someone is targeting his adult daughter, Jane Saunders (Taylour Paige), and only her ex-boyfriend, Detective Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), is willing to help Axel save her. However, Axel may still have some other friends left in the police department, and he’ll need them when everything comes crashing down on him.

Hit Man (2024) 83% 7.4/10 r 115m Genre Comedy, Romance, Crime Stars Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio Directed by Richard Linklater Watch on Netflix Richard Linklater’s Hit Mancould have scored a full theatrical release in part because Glen Powell is one of the breakout stars of 2024. But instead, it’s now a Netflix original that was co-written by both Powell and Linklater. The former is headlining the film as Gary Johnson, a man who has found his calling as an undercover operative for the police. Gary pretends to be an assassin, and he helps the police arrest his would-be clients. It’s a good racket for Gary until he meets Maddy Masters (Adria Arjona), a woman who wants her husband killed so she can escape his physical abuse. Maddy is the first “client” that Gary has ever been real with, and he doesn’t want to see her get arrested like his other marks. As much as Gary might try to believe otherwise, helping Maddy and getting emotionally involved with her may bring his life crashing down around him.

Godzilla Minus One (2023) 81% 7.9/10 pg-13 125m Genre Science Fiction, Horror, Action Stars Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada Directed by Takashi Yamazaki Watch on Netflix There is an English dub of Godzilla Minus Oneon Netflix, but the original Japanese voice track has better performances. This is one of the best Godzilla movies ever made in part because the creature is allowed to be a fearsome monster instead of a heroic giant. It’s also notable for featuring a strong focus on the human side of the story, especially with the main character Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki). In the last days of World War II, Shikishima can’t bring himself to fulfill his duty as a kamikaze pilot. A chance encounter with Godzilla only brings more shame upon Shikishima. During the aftermath of the war, Shikishima forms an unexpected bond with Noriko Ōishi (Minami Hamabe) and the infant child she adopted. Yet Shikishima’s inability to let go of his regret may destroy him before Godzilla can get around to killing him and everyone else in Japan.

Anyone But You (2023) 52% 6.2/10 r 104m Genre Romance, Comedy Stars Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Mia Artemis Directed by Will Gluck Watch on Netflix Anyone but You is one of the rare rom-coms to become a smash hit, while also solidifying Sydney Sweeney as a star … and keeping her out of movie jail for co-starring in Madame Web. Sweeney plays Bea, a young woman who forms an instant connection with a guy named Ben (Twistersstar Glen Powell). But after a great first date, things end very badly and they both blame each other. Bea and Ben are unwillingly drawn back into each other’s orbit at the wedding for Halle (Hadley Robinson) and Claudia (Alexandra Shipp). Despite being unhappy about their reunion, Bea and Ben also have their own reasons to make the other guests believe that they’re a couple. And then the sparks start to fly between them again.

Baby Driver (2017) 86% 7.5/10 r 113m Genre Action, Crime Stars Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James Directed by Edgar Wright Watch on Netflix Don’t let the name Baby Driver fool you into thinking that this is some kid’s flick. Edgar Wright’s action comedy can be downright brutal at times, but it never loses its sense of humor. Ansel Elgort plays the title character, whose real name is Miles. But he’s known professionally as Baby, and he’s an incredible getaway driver who is forced to work for Doc (Kevin Spacey). After Baby seemingly escapes his servitude to Doc, he simply wants to start a new life with his girlfriend, Debora (Lily James). However, Doc won’t let Baby go that easily, and he forces him to take part in one last heist alongside Buddy (Jon Hamm), Darling (Eiza González), and Bats (Jamie Foxx). This crew is far more dangerous than Baby realizes, and he’ll have to think fast if he wants to get out alive.

The Wages of Fear (2024) r 104m Genre Action, Thriller Stars Franck Gastambide, Alban Lenoir, Ana Girardot Directed by Julien Leclercq Watch on Netflix In 1953, Georges Arnaud’s The Wages of Fearwas brought to the big screen by director Henri-Georges Clouzot who turned it into arguably one of the greatest action thrillers ever made. Director Julien Leclercq has a lot to live up to with the modern remake, which is a Netflix exclusive. The names and faces may be different, but the story remains largely unchanged from the original. An oil fire is out of control, and the only way to put it out and save lives is with controlled explosions using nitroglycerin. Franck Gastambide, Alban Lenoir, Ana Girardot, and Sofiane Zermani play a group of disparate and desperate individuals who agree to transport the nitroglycerin across hundreds of miles of dangerous terrain. At the end of their journey is a payday that could change their lives forever, assuming they live long enough to get paid.

Your Lucky Day (2023) 64% 5.8/10 89m Genre Crime, Thriller Stars Angus Cloud, Elliot Knight, Jessica Garza Directed by Dan Brown Watch on Netflix Winning the lottery should be one the best days in anyone’s life. But in Your Lucky Day, Sterling (Angus Cloud) didn’t actually win. He killed someone to get his hands on the winning ticket, and he left witnesses: Amir (Mousa Hussein Kraish), Abraham (Elliot Knight), and his girlfriend, Ana-Marlene (Jessica Garza). Not even Sterling can kill that many people in cold blood, which is why he tries to bargain with them. He’ll share some of the money from the ticket if they help him hide his crime. This plan has multiple problems, but Sterling’s hostages and would-be accomplices simply can’t deter him from this course of action. He’s going to get this lottery money if it’s the last thing he does — and it might be.

Thanksgiving (2023) 63% 6.4/10 r 106m Genre Horror, Mystery, Thriller Stars Patrick Dempsey, Nell Verlaque, Addison Rae Directed by Eli Roth Watch on Netflix Sixteen years after creating a fake Thanksgivingtrailer for Grindhouse, Eli Roth turned it into a real movie with all the elements of the holiday. It might be the best Thanksgiving horror film ever made, largely by default, since the rest are pretty bad. The story begins with a Black Friday rampage that goes horribly wrong and leaves several people dead. One year later, someone is going around town dressed as one of the original Pilgrims, John Carver, and carving up people who were there on that fateful Black Friday. Whoever is under that mask is apparently out to kill as many people as possible, and even the cops seem powerless to stop the murders.

Orion and the Dark (2024) 75% 91m Genre Family, Comedy, Animation, Fantasy Stars Jacob Tremblay, Paul Walter Hauser, Angela Bassett Directed by Sean Charmatz Watch on Netflix Almost everyone is afraid of the dark when they’re a kid. The problem with Orion (Jacob Tremblay) is that he’s scared of everything, not just the dark. The animated adventure, Orion and the Dark, gives Orion a chance to conquer his fears alongside an unexpected companion: The living embodiment of Dark (Paul Walter Hauser). Rather than let this kid lose years of his life to a laundry list of fears, Dark takes Orion out for a wild night to prove that he doesn’t have to be defined by the things that he’s afraid about. It’s a gesture of friendship from Dark, but can Orion finally let go of his phobias and embrace life?

Dumb Money (2023) 66% 6.9/10 r 104m Genre Comedy, Drama, History Stars Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley, America Ferrera Directed by Craig Gillespie Watch on Netflix The infamous GameStop short squeeze was dramatized for the big screen in Dumb Money. Paul Dano headlines the cast as Keith Gill, an armchair investor who notices that hedge funds and other big market players are betting that the video game retailer GameStop will go under. Instead of letting that happen, Gill and others like him drive up GameStop’s stock to unsustainable highs and cause the professional investors to lose millions. There’s no shortage of stars in this cast, which includes Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Myha’la Herrold, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Seth Rogen, Talia Ryder, Sebastian Stan, and Shailene Woodley. There are also plenty of shattered dreams, as many of the amateur investors lose everything they put into the GameStop stocks.

The Equalizer 3 (2023) 58% 6.8/10 r 109m Genre Action, Thriller, Crime Stars Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Eugenio Mastrandrea Directed by Antoine Fuqua Watch on Netflix Denzel Washington spends so much time sitting down and sipping lattes in The Equalizer 3that you may start to wonder if the actor himself is injured, and not just his character, Robert McCall. After nearly getting himself killed while recovering stolen funds, McCall slowly recovers in a small town on the coast of Italy. McCall also becomes close to the doctor who saved him, Enzo Arisio (Remo Girone), as well as the police officer who brought him to safety, Gio Bonucci (Eugenio Mastrandrea). As McCall grows to love the town and its people, he realizes that the Italian mafia is terrorizing his new friends. And if anyone’s going to be terrorizing bad guys in this franchise, it’s Robert McCall. If you’re evil, don’t make McCall stand up. His stuntman will kill you.

The Killer (2023) 72% 7.4/10 r 118m Genre Crime, Thriller Stars Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell Directed by David Fincher Watch on Netflix David Fincher’s latest thriller, The Killer, shows us that the life of a professional assassin, as played by Michael Fassbender, can be pretty mundane and boring … right up until he accidentally misses his target. From that point on, the assassin’s life is anything but boring. And suddenly, even his contact, Hodges (Charles Parnell), is ghosting him. Not even fleeing the country is enough for the assassin to evade an international manhunt, as well as two rival assassins, The Expert (Tilda Swinton) and The Brute (Sala Baker), who have been hired to take him out.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) 86% 8.7/10 pg-13 140m Genre Animation, Action, Adventure Stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Schwartzman Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, Kemp Powers Watch on Netflix You could call Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse“amazing, spectacular,” or “sensational” and it would still undersell just how terrific this movie is. Somehow, the team behind the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse topped themselves with an even more thrilling sequel that reunites Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld). Unfortunately for the would-be couple, it’s not a happy reunion. Gwen is keeping secrets from Miles while running from a difficult family situation at home. As for Miles himself, he’s inadvertently created a new nemesis: The Spot (Jason Schwartzman). Miles has also been targeted by Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), the Spider-Man of the year 2099. And if Miles can’t get home to his own world, then his life will never be the same.

No Hard Feelings (2023) 59% 6.4/10 r 104m Genre Comedy, Romance Stars Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti Directed by Gene Stupnitsky Watch on Netflix No Hard Feelings was Jennifer Lawrence’s comeback movie after spending a few years away from the big screen. And she certainly makes a memorable impression as Maddie Barker, a woman who is on the verge of losing her home and her car over her money problems. That’s why Maddie accepts a bizarre job from Laird (Matthew Broderick) and Allison Becker (Laura Benanti). If Maddie can seduce their son, Percy Becker (Andrew Barth Feldman), and bring him out of his shell before he goes off to college then she can save herself from her financial black hole. Unfortunately for Maddie, Percy may be undatable and he is nearly immune to her obvious charms.