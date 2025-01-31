The 6 Best Electric Razors For Women, Based On Extensive Testing (2025)

The best electric razors for women are easy to grip and maneuver, and ensure a smooth, nick-free shave without irritation. These grooming devices can be more efficient than manual razors and easy to maintain—most options just need to be rinsed and air-dried. After a year and a half of testing, our team determined that the Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is the best overall pick. It’s a reliable tool for shaving arms, legs and the bikini line, offering smooth, clean results. We also recommend the ElectriBrite Electric Razor For Women, which is an affordable option that gently removes unwanted hair.

During multiple rounds of testing and evaluation, we considered more than 16 different options and evaluated each model based on top considerations like blade quality, design, materials, battery life, accessories and upkeep. Our panel of testers used shavers on different areas, from our underarms to bikini lines, to get an accurate idea of how each model works. After extensive testing, these are the best electric razors for women on the market. (And here’s our tested roundup of the best electric shavers for men.)

Best Electric Razor For Women Overall: Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000

Best Value Electric Razor For Women: ElectriBrite Electric Razor For Women

Best Electric Razor For Bikini Area: Panasonic Four-Blade Women's Electric Shaver And Bikini Attachment

Best Rotary Electric Razor For Women: RoseSkinCo 4D Shaver

Best Women’s Electric Razor For Face: Finishing Touch Flawless Nu Razor Hair Remover

Best Travel Electric Razor For Women: PalmPerfect Electric Shaver

Best Electric Razor For Women Overall A Top Pick That Offers A Smooth, Close Shave MOST POPULAR Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 Blades: Two stainless steel; one foil and two cutters |Accessories: Exfoliation glove, skin stretcher cap, soft glide cap, trimmer, trimming comb, bikini trimmer comb, cleaning brush, storage pouch |Charge time: 10 hours |Runtime: 40 minutes |Waterproof: Yes |Upkeep: Replace blades once a year |Warranty: 2 years Best for: Trimming or shaving arms, legs and bikini line

A close, smooth shave that resembles a manual razor Skip if: You’re looking for a budget-friendly option to use occasionally

Whether you’re looking to shave sensitive areas like your underarms and bikini line or covering larger areas of skin, the Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is an excellent choice. In our testing, we found it delivered smooth and consistent results thanks to the foil design with cutters on either side. “After using this, my legs almost felt like I’d used a manual shaver—the holy grail for an electric razor, since most don’t even come close,” says our expert panel tester.

Beyond giving clean, nick-free results, this pick comes with an impressive array of attachments: “For longer hair on your legs or arms, you can snap the stretcher cap onto the shaving head to help the hair stand up, so the foil and cutters can remove more of it on the first pass,” says one tester. “This is the only razor I tested that comes with this kind of attachment, and I found it to be useful on my leg hair.”

Best Value Electric Razor For Women Gently Shaves Wet And Dry Hair ElectriBrite Electric Razor For Women Blades: Two hypoallergenic stainless steel; one foil and two cutters | Accessories: Facial hair trimmer, protective cap | Charge time: 2 hours | Runtime: 50 minutes | Waterproof: Yes | Upkeep: Replace blades once a year | Warranty: None Best for: Completely removing body hair and facial hair

Wet or dry shaving Skip if: You need a trimmer rather than a razor See Also Philips ElektrorasiererBeard trimmer vs electric shaver: what’s the difference, and which should you buy?

At nearly half the price of our best overall pick, we recommend this product if you’re looking for a more affordable option that’s effective and versatile. This shaving head has two blades covered by a foil to gently remove hair, although our tester notes it takes several passes to remove all unwanted hair. “With the first shave, my legs felt like how they would after a couple of days of stubble growth with a manual blade—I did have to go back and forth a bunch of times in the same spot to clear up the hair in that area effectively,” says our tester.

While our tester did have to make several passes to achieve the desired results, she noted that the device was easy to use and felt pain free. Keep in mind that the head is slightly smaller than the Philips Lady Shaver, and it doesn’t come with a trimmer head (the only attachment is the facial hair trimmer).

Best Electric Razor For Bikini Area Flexible Head Expertly Navigates Delicate Areas Panasonic Four-Blade Women's Electric Shaver And Bikini Attachment Blades: Four hypoallergenic stainless steel; two foils and two cutters, one of which pops up to serve as a bikini trimmer | Accessories: Bikini comb, travel cap, travel pouch, cleaning brush | Charge time: 20 hours | Runtime: 35 minutes | Waterproof: Yes | Upkeep: Replace foils once a year and inner blades once every two years | Warranty: 30-day product guarantee Best for: Navigating hard-to-reach or sensitive areas like the bikini line

Wet or dry shaving Skip if: You want an ultra-close shave that resembles a manual razor

The Panasonic Four-Blade Electric Shaver excels in tackling sensitive areas like your bikini line thanks to the pop-up bikini trimmers and four hypoallergenic steel blades. Our tester appreciated the flexible head, comfortable matte handle, and unique charging stand that plugs into the wall, which frees up precious counter space in the bathroom. “Even when wet shaving my underarms for several passes, going with and against the grain, I did not have irritation,” she says.

Although the pop-up bikini trimmer is convenient, our tester noticed that “the jagged razors can get in the way of your normal shave” even when positioned down. She also noted that the shaving head was a tad large when grooming smaller, hard-to-reach areas, although this wasn’t a dealbreaker for her.

Best Rotary Electric Razor For Women Efficiently Grooms Large Areas Of The Body RoseSkinCo 4D Shaver Blades: Five rotating shaving heads, pop-up precision trimmer | Accessories: Cleaning brush | Charge time: 5 hours | Runtime: Not listed | Waterproof: Yes | Upkeep: Replace blades about every 6 months | Warranty: 90-day return policy, 1-year warranty Best for: Regularly or occasionally shaving large areas of the body

Prepping skin for at-home IPL treatments Skip if: You need a device for detailed grooming, such as facial hair

Rotary shavers have several circular cutting heads that adapt to the contours of your body and face. They also allow you to cover large areas of the body quickly due to the multiple cutting heads, so this is a great choice if you regularly shave your arms and legs. According to our tester, the RoseSkinCo 4D Shaver worked well in a single pass, and she noticed quite a bit of hair inside the blade compartments after using it for a few minutes. “It doesn’t provide a shave as close as one you’d get in the shower with a manual razor, but it’s great for touch-ups,” she says.

It only comes with one accessory, a cleaning brush, but it has a pop-up trimmer that quickly trims longer hairs. Our tester appreciated this easy-to-use feature, which didn’t require another attachment (one less thing to keep track of) and the ergonomic design.

Best Women’s Electric Razor For Face Gentle, Lightweight And Easy To Use Finishing Touch Flawless Nu Razor Hair Remover Blades: One stainless steel, 18kt gold–coated foil | Accessories: Sensitive-skin guard, cleaning brush | Charge time: 3 hours | Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes | Waterproof: The razor head can be rinsed clean | Upkeep: Replace blades every 3 to 6 months | Warranty: 60-day money-back guarantee Best for: Dry shaving without water, soap or cream

Those who want a safer and gentler alternative to a manual razor Skip if: You want to trim hair or remove long body hair

You prefer to shave in the shower

Designed to be used dry, this bi-directional electric razor has a single foil-covered blade that effectively glides over legs, arms and more. The SensaGuard Cover attachment is helpful when grooming delicate areas like underarms and knees, and this lightweight pick charges in three hours—one of the shortest times of all the razors we tested. It also has an impressive runtime (just over two hours), which is helpful when tackling large areas like legs.

According to our tester, this razor doesn’t give you as close a shave as our best overall pick, but “it’s ideal for people who want a tool that’s gentle, fast and easy to use, whether they’re just learning to shave or want a safer substitute,” she says. As a bonus, it has an LED light to help guide you, which can be especially helpful for hard-to-reach areas of the body.

Best Travel Electric Razor For Women Compact And Comfortable To Hold PalmPerfect Electric Shaver Blades: One stainless steel foil and two cutters | Accessories: Lanyard | Charge time: Powered by 2 AAA batteries (not included) | Runtime: 30 minutes | Waterproof: Water-resistant | Upkeep: Contact manufacturer about replacement blades | Warranty: 2 years Best for: Completely removing short or fine body hair

Those who have grip or mobility issues Skip if: You have thick, coarse or longer body hair

You want to trim hair rather than shaving it all off

We recommend this small, ergonomic option for quick touch-ups and completely removing hair rather than trimming it. The PalmPerfect Electric Shaver fits into the palm of your hand, making it very easy to hold and use. “It’s lightweight so people who have trouble gripping the slippery handle of a regular razor will have a very comfortable time with this,” says one tester.

It’s also a great size to tuck into your makeup bag or dopp kit while traveling, and the cordless design allows for greater flexibility. One thing to remember: This razor works best in the shower with shaving cream—otherwise, it gave one of our testers irritation and razor burn.

RECOMMENDED BYFORBES VETTED Pattern Hair Steamer Review: An Effective Tool For Hydrating Curls ByWhitney BrunoForbes Staff The 7 Best LED Face Masks, Based On Months Of Editor Testing ByJane SungForbes Staff

Other Women’s Electric Razors We Tested

Our panel of six testers evaluated 16 products, including seven that didn’t quite make the cut. Here’s more on those shavers.

Brori Electric Razor: This popular pick has a curved cutter for underarms, a straight blade for flat areas and a foil for bigger, flatter areas like calves and arms. However, it left our tester with cuts despite following the instructions.

Bushbalm The Francesca Trimmer: This Bushbalm tool is described as optimal for “trimming anywhere hair grows on your body. Think bikini line, legs, underarms and neck.” But we found that it’s not very effective for removing hair from your whole leg as it doesn’t glide well. It’s better suited for targeted touch-ups or prepping for waxing.

Conair All-In-One Shave And Trim System: This Conair razor performed better as a trimmer than a razor. If you’re looking for a decent bikini trimmer that comes with a facial trimmer, this pick is worth considering.

: While this option has a pleasant ergonomic grip and helpful attachments, the shaving head gave our tester a razor burn that made her leg feel like it was on fire.

Meridian Grooming The Trimmer: The company says this tool is designed to “trim your arms, groom your legs, spruce up below the belt.” However, it didn’t remove our tester’s body hair in one pass or glide smoothly over her legs. It’s more of a trimmer than a shaver, although it’s not the best trimmer on the market despite the sleek design.

Remington Smooth And Silky Electric Shaver: Similar in design to the Philips razor, this one costs half as much but is not as powerful. Charging takes a whole day, and the battery lasts half as long.

: At $50, this shaver was one of the more expensive ones we tested, and its sleek, rectangular design makes it look luxe. However, unlike more affordable options it lacks an ergonomic grip, isn’t waterproof and doesn’t give a decent shave.

Why Trust Forbes Vetted

At Forbes Vetted, we’ve researched and written dozens of shaving and hair removal stories.

Some related content includes roundups like the best at-home laser hair removal devices , tested product spotlights like our Nood review , related men’s grooming stories like best electric razors for men , and more.

, tested product spotlights like our , related men’s grooming stories like , and more. Katherine Louie , the author of this piece, is a lifestyle commerce editor with extensive experience covering beauty. She has over seven years under her belt evaluating skincare and haircare tools and has tested several hair-removal methods, from waxing to manual razors.

, the author of this piece, is a lifestyle commerce editor with extensive experience covering beauty. She has over seven years under her belt evaluating skincare and haircare tools and has tested several hair-removal methods, from waxing to manual razors. All product testing was managed and editing done for this story by deputy editor Jane Sung , who oversees the beauty and grooming vertical and has two decades of experience covering style, beauty, wellness and more.

How We Tested The Best Electric Razors For Women

We started by scouring the websites of major retailers to identify best-selling products and read hundreds of real users’ online reviews. To determine the best electric razors for women, our panel of six testers began by reading the user manuals’ operating and cleaning instructions, noting anything difficult or inconvenient. Each tester recorded how long it takes the device to charge and how long the battery lasts on a single charge. Additionally, our testers considered the return policy, warranty, and process for getting replacement blades and parts when evaluating each model.

Our testers used the razors to trim and remove hair as needed, from large areas like the legs to more delicate areas like the bikini line and face. If a product was safe to use while wet, we had our testers use it in the shower. We also explored the included attachments, noting which ones worked as advertised and were helpful and which ones felt flimsy or unneeded.

How To Pick An Electric Razor For Women

There are several factors to consider when shopping for the best electric razors for women. Here’s what to look for.

Blades

The two most common blades are cutter blades (which resemble a trimmer) and foils, a thin layer of mesh over the blades that protect the skin and offer a closer shave. Depending on how often you use your razor, you’ll need to replace the blades to ensure they’re sharp and can trim or shave as needed. As for the material, ceramic and stainless steel blades are most common. After extensive testing, we found that the razors that worked the best didn’t have ceramic foils or cutters.

Battery Life

Choosing a razor with a good battery life ensures you won’t have to recharge it after every use, which can be time consuming and inconvenient. Most manufacturers will disclose the runtime and approximately how long it takes to get to a full charge. Our best overall pick, the Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000, requires 10 hours to charge and runs for about 40 minutes. Other models charge in an hour or two and last a bit longer, but they’re not quite as powerful.

Attachments

Consider how you plan to use your electric razor and what areas of the body you’re targeting as you evaluate your options. Electric shavers usually come with trimmers, combs or guards for areas like the bikini line or face. These attachments are worthwhile if you’re looking for a device that can cover more than just your legs. If you travel often or plan to bring your razor in your toiletry bag for quick touch-ups, look for a model with a travel cap, safety guard or storage pouch for added convenience.