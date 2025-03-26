The 6 Best Non-Toxic Deodorants (+ which is best for you) (2025)

The following content may contain affiliate links. When you click and shop the links, we receive a commission.

Switching to non-toxic deodorants is one of the simplest things to switch in your routine for a healthier option. But with so many options on the market, it’s hard to know which ones work – and which ones stink, quite literally.

In this post, I’ll dive into the difference between deodorant and antiperspirant, why to switch, and my top picks for non-toxic deodorants. Spoiler alert: Evolve Together Havana deodorant takes the top spot for me.

I’ll also share what to do when your deodorant seems to stop working—yes, it happens—and how to find a formula that works for your unique body chemistry.

Deodorant vs. Antiperspirant: What’s the Difference?

Before we get into the products, let’s clear up a common misconception: deodorants and antiperspirants are the same thing. They are not.

Deodorants: Deodorants are designed to neutralize odor caused by bacteria on your skin. They won’t stop you from sweating, but they do keep you smelling fresh. Most non-toxic deodorants fall into this category and are free from synthetic fragrances, aluminum, and harsh chemicals.

Antiperspirants: Antiperspirants, on the other hand, are formulated to block sweat by temporarily plugging your sweat glands with ingredients like aluminum compounds. While effective at reducing wetness, aluminum has been linked to skin irritation and other health concerns, which is why many people opt for safer alternatives.

When you switch to a deodorant, you may notice more sweating initially—this is normal! Your body needs time to adjust; over time, you may even sweat less as your body detoxifies from chemical antiperspirants.

Why should you use deodorant instead of antiperspirants?

Safer Ingredients: Non-toxic deodorants are free of aluminum, parabens, and synthetic fragrances that can irritate sensitive skin or disrupt hormones.

Healthier Skin: They often contain nourishing ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and essential oils that soothe and protect the delicate underarm area.

Sustainability: Many brands are focused on eco-friendly packaging and cruelty-free formulations.

The 5 Best Non-Toxic Deodorants

After testing numerous brands, these five stood out for their effectiveness, clean ingredients, and overall experience.

1. EvolveTogether Deodorant (My Top Pick!)

Why I Love It: EvolveTogether checks all the boxes—clean ingredients, sleek packaging, and reliable odor protection. This minimalist brand focuses on eco-friendly formulations made with natural ingredients like eucalyptus and bamboo powder. It glides on without any sticky residue – it applies the smoothest of any brand I’ve tried (short of using a gel or liquid formula). I also like that it’s clear and doesn’t leave marks on my clothing. I like the Havana scent from Evolve Together.

Best For: Those who can never find a natural deodorant that works.

Why I Love It: Nécessaire’s deodorant elevates your underarm care routine with its skincare-inspired approach. It’s formulated with a blend of gentle acids like mandelic and lactic acid to neutralize odor, balance your skin’s pH, and improve texture over time. The use of gentle exfoliating acids sets this apart since it smoothes skin and prevents ingrown hairs while also controlling odor. They have a fragrance-free option or subtle scents like Eucalyptus (my favorite) and Sandalwood.

This is my second choice after EvolveTogether and is second only because Evolve seems to work for longer without needing to use the underarm tonic (more on that below) or switching brands.

Best For: Those who want a roll-on, gel formula.

Why I Love It: Primally Pure combines simple, organic ingredients like coconut oil, arrowroot powder, and baking soda to fight odor effectively. And the Primally Pure charcoal deodorant works well for extra sweaty days. This is the one I’ve used the longest so I have a full review of Primally Pure deodorant here.

Best For: Those who want very clean, minimal ingredients.

Why I Love It: Beautycounter’s Clean Deo not only smells amazing but also comes in a refillable container, making it a sustainable choice. The formula includes non-toxic ingredients like cornstarch and baking soda to absorb moisture. This one also works well for people who are prone to sensitivity since the amount of baking soda is lower than many brands. I recommend the lavender scent and have a full review of Beautycounter deodorant here.

Best For: Those who want a refillable option.

NOTE: Beautycounter deodorant is available for a very short time since it is only temporarily open right now. (Here’s what happened to Beautycounter.)

Why I Love It: This luxurious option feels like skincare for your underarms. Agent Nateur’s formula features organic honey, avocado butter, and baking soda for a silky application and lasting freshness. This one is my favorite when evaluating based on scent (I have a full review of Agent Nateur deodorant here.) I haven’t tried the Agent Nateur Unisex Nºs deodorant, but it has even better reviews than the solidly-reviewed rose scent.

Best For: Those who love a high-end experience and subtle, sophisticated scents like rose and sandalwood.

Why I Love It: Nez balances science and nature. With scents tailored to different moods and lifestyles, it’s a unique, personalized approach to deodorant. The formula is non-irritating and glides on smoothly without residue.

Best For: those who want a deodorant that smells like more typical antiperspirants. This brand has the strongest scent of the five in this post, which is why it’s my last pick (I don’t love their scents) but it is effective.

Ingredients to avoid in antiperspirants and deodorants

Aluminum

Aluminum is in the vast majority of drugstore antiperspirants. Why? Because it blocks your pores to prevent sweat and it keeps you dry, but there have been studies that show it’s connection to diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Side note: Heavy metals, in general, are a big issue, particularly in makeup, since federal regulations don’t require testing for heavy metal contamination. Mercury and lead are commonly found in makeup… even high-end brands.

Parabens

These ingredients act as stabilizers and preservatives to make your products last for months or years. But, parabens have been linked to breast cancer and endocrine disruption.

Fragrance

Here’s the thing about “fragrance” when looking at U.S. companies – it’s not necessarily a nice scent added to your skincare products. “Fragrance” is considered a trade secret so companies can put whatever they want in their products and they don’t have to disclose what’s in it. (The use of fragrance has different rules in Europe, as explained in my Oliveda Skincare review.)

Over 3,000 ingredients can be used to create a fragrance in the U.S., and you don’t know the identity of any of them. Ingredients that are known carcinogens and hormone disruptors can be hidden under the term “fragrance.” Same goes for terms like “perfume”, “parfume”, or “scent.”

Phthalates

Phthalates are ingredients that help products become more pliable and help fragrances to stick to your skin and last longer. If you can still smell your body lotion, shampoo, hair spray, etc. at the end of the day, that product likely contains phthalates.

Why should you avoid it? Studies show that phthalates have estrogen-like properties and they act as hormone disruptors. Hormone imbalances can lead to a number of health issues, e.g. thyroid problems, infertility, acne, birth defects, fatigue, and weight gain.

Do antiperspirants cause cancer?

Many people switch from an anti-perspirant to a natural deodorant because of breast cancer concerns. However, if you asked an oncologist, they may tell you there isn’t enough data to conclusively show that anti-perspirants cause breast cancer. You can find articles online that support both sides. For example, cancer.gov says that some scientists suggest that aluminum does contribute to the development of breast cancer. But the same article also states that at 2013 review concluded that no studies have confirmed the link. The EWG, however, states that a more recent study from 2017 does show that women who used antiperspirants were at “a higher risk for breast cancer and had higher aluminum concentrations in their breast.”

So, what do you do? Like all things that have two sides (like nearly everything in life), you have to evaluate and make the decision for yourself. If it makes you feel more comfortable to use an aluminum-free option or you prefer the natural option, then of course, go for it.

I personally feel more comfortable using a natural deodorant without aluminum for more peace of mind, and actually find I don’t smell as much as I did with an antiperspirant, ironically.

What to do when Your Deodorant Stops Working

A common frustration with non-toxic deodorants is that they can seem to stop working after a while. This doesn’t mean the deodorant is bad—it’s just your body’s chemistry evolving. That’s where the Underarm Tonic by Bella Beauty comes in. This gentle tonic helps reset your skin’s pH and detox your underarms, so you can extend the life of your deodorant or smoothly transition to a new one. I swear by this stuff and always have it around, no matter what brand of deodorant I’m using.

Trial and Error: Finding Your Perfect Match

When I started using non-toxic deodorants over a decade ago, only a handful of options were available (and it was the very first non-toxic swap I made before venturing into clean skincare and clean makeup). Now, the market is packed with countless brands of safe deodorants, but the truth is, not every deodorant will work for every person—it may take a few tries to find one that works with your unique body chemistry.

For example, popular brands like Native, Tom’s, and Schmidt’s didn’t work for me, but that doesn’t mean they won’t work for you. Be patient with the process, and remember that it’s okay to switch things up every six months or so. Your body changes, and your deodorant may need to as well.

If you have a brand you swear by, please share so I can try it!