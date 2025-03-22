The 7 best BB creams for all skin types, tried and tested by us (2025)

Erborian Super BB Full Coverage BB Cream Kiko Daily Protection BB Cream SPF30 Superdrug B. Enhance BB Cream Kosas BB Burst Tinted Gel Cream IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Natural Matte with SPF40 Clarins BB Skin Detox Fluid SPF25 Garnier SkinActive Oil-Free BB Cream

More and more of us are opting for a simpler, more natural look rather than piling on layers of full coverage foundation for a flawless finish. While you're likely familiar with the benefits of a lightweight BB cream for a dewy, fresh, and hydrating glow, how do you choose the right one for your skin type? Are the pricier options really worth the investment? And what if you're looking for a BB cream with more coverage? We’re here to take the stress out of finding the perfect product for your skin. Whether you have sensitive, dry, or oily skin, and no matter your budget, we’ve got you covered. We’ve curated a list of our top BB and CC creams for every skin concern, need, and price range. Check out our top picks below, along with all the essential details to help you become a BB cream pro.

Closer's pick of the best BB creams, at a glance

What is a BB cream? BB cream stands for ‘blemish balm’ or ‘beauty balm,’ and it’s designed to moisturise, protect, and correct your skin. Essentially it's a combination of a face cream, foundation, and SPF which has the consistency of a moisturiser. Quick little history lesson: Although BB creams gained popularity in South Korea during the mid-1980s, they were originally created in Germany in the 1960s to aid patients recovering from laser treatments and surgery. The trend eventually made its way from the beauty hub in the East to Western beauty routines around 2011, quickly becoming a must-have in makeup bags everywhere. We've tried and tested some bestsellers on the market, plus you can scroll down to find out pro makeup artist Sarah Jane Froom's take on finding the perfect BB cream for you. SHOP: Best BB creams, tried and tested

1. Erborian Super BB Full Coverage BB Cream Best overall BB cream Sephora Price: £20.50 View offer Alternative retailers Very£19.50View offer Sephora£20.50View offer Lookfantastic£20.50View offer This BB cream contains white ginseng, fermented ginseng flower and niacinamide, so, it has a noticeable smoothing effect on skin, while delivering natural makeup coverage. The light, non-cakey finish leaves you with a baby skin glow, which is like a velvety veil that covers imperfections without feeling heavy. I was pleasantly surprised to find that the moisturised radiance lasted a full eight hours after application. It's a clinically proven formula that effectively covers blemishes, redness, and pigmentation spots. When I wanted a bit more coverage, I simply added a touch of extra concealer. Pros Covers imperfections

Skincare ingredients included

Non-cakey Cons Included alcohol can be drying Price: £20.50 Boots View offer

2. Kiko Daily Protection BB Cream SPF30 Best hydrating BB cream Kiko Price: £13.99 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Available in five shades, this tinted cream provides a soft, illuminating effect that I found to be smoothing on my complexion. Its glossy texture adds a noticeable dewiness, leaving the skin feeling healthy and soft. For a subtle tint, just a small amount delivers a second-skin effect with a natural finish. Skincare benefits include SPF30 and sea kale extract, while the formula itself feels fresh and energising. I was truly impressed by its staying power - this formula stayed in place for hours without any mid-day shine. It doesn’t cling to pores or settle into fine lines, instead, it provides a softly camouflaging veil. Pros Evens skin tone

Smooths skin

Softening Cons Some reviewers found that it was quite thick to apply Price: £13.99 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

3. Superdrug B. Enhance BB Cream Best lightweight BB cream Superdrug Price: £12.99 View offer In addition to its impressive moisturising effect, I loved how natural and glowy this long-lasting BB cream looked on my skin. It didn’t appear heavy, patchy, or highlight any dryness. It’s the perfect go-to when you want to even out your complexion and quench dryness in one quick step. The consistency is lightweight, and the formula effortlessly melts into the skin. It contains vitamins C and E to brighten dullness and hydrate, but it’s not greasy or oily, so it holds up nicely throughout the day. Once set, it stays in place without fading, creasing, or emphasising fine lines or texture. Pros Affordable

Leaves an even, glowing finish

Long-lasting Cons Not enough coverage to fade acne or pigmentation Price: £12.99 Superdrug View offer

4. Kosas BB Burst Tinted Gel Cream Best buildable BB cream Cult Beauty Price: £34 www.cultbeauty.co.uk View offer This next-level BB cream is the ultimate way to perfect the no-makeup makeup look - get ready for a flood of skin compliments once you apply it. It offers enough coverage to tone down rosy cheeks while still creating that 'my-skin-but-glowier' effect. The gel formula builds effortlessly to your desired coverage, without a line or blotch in sight. You can trust it to deliver a feather-light sheen, especially on dry or dull skin types. Pros Wide shade range

Provides ample coverage for a BB cream

Cares for skin Cons Some shoppers reported that the scent could be better Price: £34 www.cultbeauty.co.uk View offer

5. IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Natural Matte with SPF40 Best full coverage BB cream Look Fantastic Price: £39 www.lookfantastic.com View offer I know, I know... it’s technically a CC cream. But let’s be real, there’s not much of a difference, and this one truly deserves a spot here. This fantastic formula offers the hydration of a moisturiser and the colour-correcting power of your go-to foundation. The coverage is higher than most, and so is the SPF - it offers factor 40 to keep your skin protected. It gives a glowy, radiant look without crossing into greasy territory, with a natural matte finish. Pros Full coverage with a matte finish

Features SPF40 to help protect against both UVA and UVB rays

Excellent for oily skin Cons Price point may be unreachable for some Price: £39 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

6. Clarins BB Skin Detox Fluid SPF25 Best BB cream worth the splurge Sephora Price: £38 View offer Alternative retailers Sephora£38.00View offer This non-comedogenic cream is the epitome of a glowy base as it primes and hydrates in tandem. It offers a well-balanced look and lightweight finish while giving my skin a flawless glow each time. If you're new to BB cream, I'd recommend starting with this one. I also love how it includes acerola seed extract to boost skins oxygenation, which will do stressed-out skin exposed to pollution and other aggravators some serious good. With SPF25, its glow-giving formula provides medium coverage with a natural-looking finish, and is available in a range of different shades. Pros Great coverage

Added SPF

Infused with skin enriching ingredients Cons Limited shade range Price: £38 Boots View offer

7. Garnier SkinActive Oil-Free BB Cream Best BB cream for oily skin Amazon Rrp: £9.98 Price: £6.63 View offer Alternative retailers Superdrug£6.63View offer Lookfantastic£7.87View offer Boots£9.99View offer As you can see from my photo, I am a big fan of this pick and am pretty much down to squeezing out the very last few drops from this tube. Packed with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract and ultra-thin mineral pigments, Garnier's BB cream is a top choice for those with combination or oily skin. It provides ample coverage and an even finish, mattifying skin and reducing pores. It's not easy to find a mattifying skin tint that doesn't feel heavy, but this strikes the ideal balance. Try it if you like a lightweight finish but find you're prone to midday shine when you use other tints. Pros Minimises pores

Natural effect

Great coverage Cons Limited shade range Rrp: £9.98 Price: £6.63 View offer