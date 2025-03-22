The 7 best BB creams for all skin types, tried and tested by us (2025)

More and more of us are opting for a simpler, more natural look rather than piling on layers of full coverage foundation for a flawless finish. While you're likely familiar with the benefits of a lightweight BB cream for a dewy, fresh, and hydrating glow, how do you choose the right one for your skin type? Are the pricier options really worth the investment? And what if you're looking for a BB cream with more coverage? We’re here to take the stress out of finding the perfect product for your skin. Whether you have sensitive, dry, or oily skin, and no matter your budget, we’ve got you covered. We’ve curated a list of our top BB and CC creams for every skin concern, need, and price range. Check out our top picks below, along with all the essential details to help you become a BB cream pro.
Closer's pick of the best BB creams, at a glance
BB cream stands for ‘blemish balm’ or ‘beauty balm,’ and it’s designed to moisturise, protect, and correct your skin. Essentially it's a combination of a face cream, foundation, and SPF which has the consistency of a moisturiser. Quick little history lesson: Although BB creams gained popularity in South Korea during the mid-1980s, they were originally created in Germany in the 1960s to aid patients recovering from laser treatments and surgery. The trend eventually made its way from the beauty hub in the East to Western beauty routines around 2011, quickly becoming a must-have in makeup bags everywhere. We've tried and tested some bestsellers on the market, plus you can scroll down to find out pro makeup artist Sarah Jane Froom's take on finding the perfect BB cream for you.
What is a BB cream?
SHOP: Best BB creams, tried and tested
We've tried and tested some bestsellers on the market, plus you can scroll down to find out pro makeup artist Sarah Jane Froom's take on finding the perfect BB cream for you.
Best overall BB cream
Sephora
Alternative retailers
Very£19.50View offer
Sephora£20.50View offer
Lookfantastic£20.50View offer
This BB cream contains white ginseng, fermented ginseng flower and niacinamide, so, it has a noticeable smoothing effect on skin, while delivering natural makeup coverage. The light, non-cakey finish leaves you with a baby skin glow, which is like a velvety veil that covers imperfections without feeling heavy.
I was pleasantly surprised to find that the moisturised radiance lasted a full eight hours after application. It's a clinically proven formula that effectively covers blemishes, redness, and pigmentation spots. When I wanted a bit more coverage, I simply added a touch of extra concealer.
Pros
- Covers imperfections
- Skincare ingredients included
- Non-cakey
Cons
- Included alcohol can be drying
Best hydrating BB cream
Kiko
Available in five shades, this tinted cream provides a soft, illuminating effect that I found to be smoothing on my complexion. Its glossy texture adds a noticeable dewiness, leaving the skin feeling healthy and soft. For a subtle tint, just a small amount delivers a second-skin effect with a natural finish.
Skincare benefits include SPF30 and sea kale extract, while the formula itself feels fresh and energising. I was truly impressed by its staying power - this formula stayed in place for hours without any mid-day shine. It doesn’t cling to pores or settle into fine lines, instead, it provides a softly camouflaging veil.
Pros
- Evens skin tone
- Smooths skin
- Softening
Cons
- Some reviewers found that it was quite thick to apply
Best lightweight BB cream
Superdrug
In addition to its impressive moisturising effect, I loved how natural and glowy this long-lasting BB cream looked on my skin. It didn’t appear heavy, patchy, or highlight any dryness. It’s the perfect go-to when you want to even out your complexion and quench dryness in one quick step.
The consistency is lightweight, and the formula effortlessly melts into the skin. It contains vitamins C and E to brighten dullness and hydrate, but it’s not greasy or oily, so it holds up nicely throughout the day. Once set, it stays in place without fading, creasing, or emphasising fine lines or texture.
Pros
- Affordable
- Leaves an even, glowing finish
- Long-lasting
Cons
- Not enough coverage to fade acne or pigmentation
Best buildable BB cream
Cult Beauty
This next-level BB cream is the ultimate way to perfect the no-makeup makeup look - get ready for a flood of skin compliments once you apply it. It offers enough coverage to tone down rosy cheeks while still creating that 'my-skin-but-glowier' effect. The gel formula builds effortlessly to your desired coverage, without a line or blotch in sight.
You can trust it to deliver a feather-light sheen, especially on dry or dull skin types.
Pros
- Wide shade range
- Provides ample coverage for a BB cream
- Cares for skin
Cons
- Some shoppers reported that the scent could be better
Best full coverage BB cream
Look Fantastic
I know, I know... it’s technically a CC cream. But let’s be real, there’s not much of a difference, and this one truly deserves a spot here. This fantastic formula offers the hydration of a moisturiser and the colour-correcting power of your go-to foundation.
The coverage is higher than most, and so is the SPF - it offers factor 40 to keep your skin protected. It gives a glowy, radiant look without crossing into greasy territory, with a natural matte finish.
Pros
- Full coverage with a matte finish
- Features SPF40 to help protect against both UVA and UVB rays
- Excellent for oily skin
Cons
- Price point may be unreachable for some
Best BB cream worth the splurge
Sephora
Alternative retailers
Sephora£38.00View offer
This non-comedogenic cream is the epitome of a glowy base as it primes and hydrates in tandem. It offers a well-balanced look and lightweight finish while giving my skin a flawless glow each time. If you're new to BB cream, I'd recommend starting with this one.
I also love how it includes acerola seed extract to boost skins oxygenation, which will do stressed-out skin exposed to pollution and other aggravators some serious good. With SPF25, its glow-giving formula provides medium coverage with a natural-looking finish, and is available in a range of different shades.
Pros
- Great coverage
- Added SPF
- Infused with skin enriching ingredients
Cons
- Limited shade range
Best BB cream for oily skin
Amazon
Alternative retailers
Superdrug£6.63View offer
Lookfantastic£7.87View offer
Boots£9.99View offer
As you can see from my photo, I am a big fan of this pick and am pretty much down to squeezing out the very last few drops from this tube. Packed with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract and ultra-thin mineral pigments, Garnier's BB cream is a top choice for those with combination or oily skin. It provides ample coverage and an even finish, mattifying skin and reducing pores.
It's not easy to find a mattifying skin tint that doesn't feel heavy, but this strikes the ideal balance. Try it if you like a lightweight finish but find you're prone to midday shine when you use other tints.
Pros
- Minimises pores
- Natural effect
- Great coverage
Cons
- Limited shade range
How to find the right BB cream
How to apply BB cream
What is the difference between BB and CC cream?
Why use BB cream?
Choosing the right BB cream for your skin type is key to achieving a natural, flawless look. When we asked pro makeup artist, Sarah Jane Froom, about this, she explained that different formulas will work better for different skin types.
"If you have dry skin, look for formulas enriched with hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid or glycerin to keep your complexion plump and moisturised," she says. "For oily skin, opt for oil-free or mattifying formulas that control shine without clogging your pores. Those with sensitive skin should seek out BB creams with soothing ingredients like chamomile or aloe vera. If your skin is a mix of both dry and oily, a balanced formula will work best to hydrate without overloading your T-zone."
You can use a BB cream as part of your daily routine in place of foundation. "To apply BB cream, start by prepping your skin with a moisturiser or primer for a smooth base," says Sarah. "Dab small amounts of BB cream onto your forehead, cheeks, nose, and chin, then blend it out evenly with your fingertips, a brush or a damp sponge. I personally recommend using a damp sponge to press the product into the skin, as this helps to create a seamless, natural finish that doesn't look too heavy."
BB cream and CC cream are often confused, but they do have distinct differences. "BB creams (Beauty Balm or Blemish Balm) are multi-purpose products that provide lightweight coverage while offering skincare benefits such as hydration, sun protection, and anti-ageing ingredients," says Sarah.
"They're perfect for those who want a natural, dewy finish. CC creams (Colour Correcting) are more pigmented and designed to address specific skin concerns such as redness, pigmentation, or dullness. They offer more coverage than BB creams and are ideal if you want to correct skin tone issues while still maintaining a lightweight feel."
We’re not saying that a BB cream can replace your skincare routine, but we do appreciate its multitasking abilities to streamline your beauty routine. Your skin absorbs everything it comes into contact with, including sunlight, pollution, and even the ingredients in your skincare and cosmetics. The biggest advantage of BB cream is that it provides smooth coverage without the chemicals typically found in most conventional cosmetics.
Phoebe Denmanis Senior Style Writer for heat and Closer where she covers fashion and beauty content. She writes broadly across both for print and online, covering everything from trend reports and shopping pages, to product reviews and chatting to celebs about their style faves.
