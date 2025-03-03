The 7 Best Curl Enhancers for Wavy Hair for 2025 (2025)

Jump to: What Are the Best Curl Enhancers?

On the internet, you’ll find hundreds of products that claim to be the best curl enhancers for wavy hair. We’re here to give you the top picks, their ingredients, and things to consider about your hair before purchasing.

Curl enhancers are typically a mousse or a cream that locks your hair together. It’s the best option for scrunching your wavy hair into thick, luxurious curls. Here are our top seven picks for the best curl enhancers on the market.

Our Top 7 Picks for the Best Curl Enhancers:

While there may be countless curl enhancers on the market, the products that made it on this list are worthy of recognition. If you’re someone who cares about your wavy hair, we’ve done all the research for you. So let’s dive into the best options.

Wavy hair falls under the category of type 2 hair. Within this type of hair, there are three sub-categories that your hair may fall into.You hardly need an expert to tell you that wavy hair looks beautiful without any styling.

However, some people want tightened curls that last the full day. So curl-enhancing brands have designed their products for different hair types.

These products may also moisturize and protect your curls from damage. However, it’s crucial to note that curl enhancers for wavy hair are not all the same.

Researching these products can be tiring. So we’ve developed a list of products to help you in your search. No matter your hair type, you can find the right curl-enhancing product for you.

Now that you have the top list of curl enhancers for wavy hair, we can go more in-depth with the features involved with each product. In addition, we can help you understand the different ingredients and determine what works best for your hair type and color.

Here’s a detailed product description of the products listed above:

1. Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream

Best Overall Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream, 8.5 Fl. Oz. Pros: All-in-one product

All-in-one product Good for split ends

Good for split ends Hydrating and anti-frizz properties Cons: Some may find the smell overpowering

Check Latest Price

Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream includes a lightweight formula that doesn’t weigh down your wavy hair. Argan oil, vitamin E, and antioxidants are the key ingredients that add shine while protecting your hair from heat damage.

Around 70% of Amazon reviews gave this cream a 5-star rating. Customers are attracted to the product’s hydrating qualities and love the end result after using this product. Many people rave about the lightweight feeling and how a little goes a long way. This feature saves you money in the long run.

2. OUIDAD Styling Cream

Best for Frizzy Hair OUIDAD Styling Cream Pros: Reduces frizz

Light scent

Not greasy Cons: Users say smell and texture may change if left unused

Check Latest Price

OUIDAD works for wavy and curly hair. However, this product is best for those with frizzy hair or anyone in humid climates. The styling cream protects your wavy hair from heat and UV damage by locking out humidity.

OUIDAD products containhumectants, including glycerin, soybean oil, and olive oil. These ingredients promote moisture to dry and damaged hair.Customers rave about the anti-frizz nano technology that creates a protective seal around their hair.

3. Shea Moisture Curl Enhancing Cream

Best for Damaged Hair Shea Moisture Curl Enhancing Cream Pros: Organic

Organic Moisturizes

Moisturizes Color safe Cons: Heavy cream

Check Latest Price

For many people with wavy hair, products leave your hair damaged. Shea Moisture Curl Enhancing Cream features the ingredients shea butter, silk protein, neem oil, and coconut oil.These moisturizing ingredients soften your hair while working to repair any previous damage.

Customers state that this product is the perfect example of a small amount going a long way. This curl-enhancing hair cream builds up the bounce of your hair while having a wonderful and subtle scent.

4. Maui Moisture Flexible Hold

Best for Dry Hair Maui Moisture Flexible Hold Pros: Soft and volumized curls

Soft and volumized curls Vegan formula

Vegan formula Safe for color-treated hair Cons: Leaves behind greasiness

Check Latest Price

Maui Moisture is different from other products on this list because it’s a mousse. A mousse is more lightweight than cream and doesn’t leave behind flaky residue. Maui products are safe for color-treated hair and work well for all curl types.

This product is made with aloe vera, coconut water, mango butter, and guava oil. It gives you a tight hold on your curls without weighing down your hair.Many of the 5-star reviews rave about how this product doesn’t leave your hair feeling dry or crunchy.

The lightweight feeling is perfect for people with long and thick hair. The formula is also free from animal products, making it a fantastic option for vegans.

5. Noughty Wave Hello Curl Taming Cream

This curl-defining product is made to restore your hair’s natural shape. Depending on your sub-category of type 2 hair, this product enhances your waves to make them curlier throughout the day.

Noughty is proud to have products that are sulfate-free, paraben-free, petrochemical-free, and silicone free. Their formulas are plant-based and natural.Many customers love the frizz control and the ease of brushing the tangles out at the end of the day.

Also, people rave about the zero flakes they find, especially customers with naturally darker hair.The product has stunning packaging and a subtle mango scent that’s not overpowering.

6. Marc Anthony Curl Enhancing Cream

Best for Moisturizing Marc Anthony Curl Enhancing Cream Pros: Inexpensive

Inexpensive Smooths and softens hair

Smooths and softens hair Long-lasting hold Cons: Contains alcohol

Check Latest Price

Marc Anthony Curl Enhancing Cream is made for taming frizzy hair while enhancing your wavy or curly hair. This cream includes shea butter, which naturally defrizzes and detangles your hair.

You should apply this product to wet hair, starting from the root and working your way down to the ends. For people with wavy hair, you should scrunch your hair to enhance the natural movement of your waves.

Customers have stated that this curl-enhancing cream separates their wavy hair and makes their hair look curlier. Other customers state that their hair doesn’t feel stiff or crunchy after having this cream on all day.

The lime scent is subtle, and the product is free from sulfates and parabens. This product is most effective when used with other products from the same range.

7. Twist-N-Shout Curling Cream

Best Scented Twist-N-Shout Curling Cream Pros: Organic

Organic Adds shine

Adds shine Fruity scent Cons: Heavy cream

Check Latest Price

Twist-N-Shout is different from other curl enhancers because it’s known as a twisting product. However, the lightweight cream doesn’t weigh down your hair texture. Customers have noted that people with type 1 hair suffer from the weight of the cream.

Blueberry bliss uses blueberry extract in its curl enhancer. It’s been clinically proven to repair damaged hair, prevent future breakage, and promote hair growth. It also uses mango seed butter to soften hair and reduce breakage.

Customers rave about the intoxicating mango scent that is long-lasting and smells fantastic. More ratings share that this product works best on type 2 wavy hair.

Finding the Right Curl Enhancer for Wavy Hair

When branching out to try a new curl enhancer for wavy hair, there are many factors to consider. We recommend thinking about the following considerations in your search for the best curl enhancers for wavy hair:

Price

Some of the best curl enhancers cost a lot of your hard-earned money. However, you don’t need to break the bank when it comes to buying your new favorite curl enhancer.

Depending on your hair thickness, you can live by the motto, “a little goes a long way.” So savor your expensive bottle without rushing to the store to buy a new one. Small amounts of curl enhancers allow you to save money while perfectly styling your hair.

Weight

Adding cream to your hair means it will stick with you throughout the day. With this in mind, you don’t want a thick, heavy cream that weighs down your hair.

That’s why it’s important to research the heaviness of curl enhancers that would work best with your hair thickness. Look at customer reviews to see if people complain about the product’s weight.

Color-Treated Hair

If you have color-treated hair, it’s difficult to find products that won’t strip away the color. So whether you’re covering gray hair or have a vibrant color, you must know the products that protect color-treated hair.

Avoid alcohol and certain oils because they’ll dry and strip the color from your hair. Some oils have thick molecules that slowly pull the color from your hair.

Sulfate-Free Formulas

Surfactants (like sulfates)can cause follicle stress and scalp irritation. Sulfate-free products assist people with curly, coily, and kinky hair. In addition, natural kinds of butter and plant oils have been added to curl enhancers to add moisture to your hair.

Frequently Asked Questions About Curl Enhancers

Are you still unsure what is the best curl enhancer for you? Here are some frequently asked questions about these hair products.

Does curl enhancer work on straight hair? Curl enhancers aren’t as efficient on straight hair as they are on wavy and curly hair. Since your hair naturally remains straight, it’s impossible to train your hair to twist into the waves you want. How can I enhance the curl in wavy hair? Using lightweight products and using your fingers for application are the best ways to enhance the curl in your wavy hair. How should curl cream be applied? First, start with a small amount of the curl enhancer. Then, work the product over your curls, and add more if needed. Lastly, air dry your hair or use a diffuser to evenly dry your hair. What does a curl enhancer do? Curl enhancers manage your curls by creating a protective barrier around your hair. They’re typically made with ingredients that moisturize and prevent damage for a smooth and shiny finish. What are the optimal ingredients to look for? Coconut oil, silk proteins, and oils rich in vitamin E are the best ingredients to look for in a curl enhancer for wavy hair. These ingredients promote healthy curls while strengthening the integrity of your hair.

So, What’s the Best Curl Enhancer?

Overall, we think the best curl enhancer for wavy hair is Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream. This curl enhancer offers you the best lightweight formula while enhancing your wavy hair and making it look shiny and hydrated.

Best Overall Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream, 8.5 Fl. Oz. Pros: All-in-one product

All-in-one product Good for split ends

Good for split ends Hydrating and anti-frizz properties Cons: Some may find the smell overpowering

Check Latest Price

The key ingredients hold your curls all day and protect your hair from heat damage. However, we think any of the options on this list are worth a try. Happy curling!