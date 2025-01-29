The 7 Best Electric Shavers for Men in 2024, Tried and Tested (2025)

How We Test Electric Shavers

There are all manner of electric shavers available to buy today. We tested many different types, from expensive foil shavers to more affordable rotary blades and everything in-between.

We test electric shavers for at least a week's worth of shaving, making use of all the modes, features and the accessories, including portable charging devices.

Products stamped with our 'Editor's Choice' badge are our favourite devices, while the remaining products have all also passed our rigorous tests.



Are Rotary or Foil Shavers Best?

Ultimately, whether you choose a rotary or foil shaver is down to personal preference. In general, foil shavers are better if you have shorter beard hair that needs a regular trim, while rotary shavers are experts at gliding over the contours of your face, making it easier to reach tricky areas, such as around your jawline and nose.

The difference is that oscillating blades (foil shaver) move rapidly in a back and forth motion, unlike rotary blades which spin. It just depends on which work best for your hair and provide you with your desired finish. If you have sensitive skin, though, foil shavers are the way to go, as they’re known for being less likely to cause irritation or a dreaded razor burn.

Is It Better to Shave Wet or Dry with an Electric Razor?

It's an age-old debate: is wet or dry shaving better? Both ways have their pros and cons, depending on your skin type and grooming routine.

Wet shaving can feel more luxurious and give you a closer shave, resulting in superior smoothness and hair that takes longer to regrow, but this regrowth can be itchy and lead to dryness if you don't moisture regularly.

Dry shaving, meanwhile, can be less irritating to sensitive skin, but it doesn't provide as close a shave as the blade doesn't actually come into contact with your face. Some men, however, find dry shaving more uncomfortable, as there are no shaving creams or other lubricants at play.

How Often Should You Replace Blades On An Electric Shaver?

It depends on how regularly you use it, but on average it’s recommended that you change your blades every 12-18 months. If you have thicker hair and shave more often, you might need to bring this timeline forward a tad.

Do Electric Shavers Cause Ingrown Hairs?

Electric shavers are actually better than your regular razor if you often suffer from ingrown hairs. The closer the shave, the more likely you are at creating pesky bumps. Electric razors don’t cut directly at skin level, making them less likely to cause irritation but still provide a clean shave.

Do I Need To Clean An Electric Shaver?

We're sure this will come as no surprise that, yes, you should clean your electric shaver. Look after your shaver and it'll look after you, but the more you spend on your razor, the easier this is.

More expensive electric shavers can come with fully fledged cleaning stations, which clean, dry and even lubricate your razor's blades. Even if you do have one of these, you’ll still want to replace the cleaning cartridges, as well as the blades or foil heads because they will dull the more they're used.

