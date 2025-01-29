The 7 Best Electric Shavers for Men in 2024, Tried and Tested (2025)

In our time poor, technologically abundant world, convenience rules. That means lathering up a handful of shaving foam each morning is no longer deemed an efficient use of time. Thankfully, the best electric shavers of today deliver an effective and consistent clean shave in a matter of minutes, without the mess.
The 7 Best Electric Shavers
1
Best Overall
Braun Series 9 Pro+
2
Runner-up
Philips Shaver Series 9000
3
Most versatile shaver
Philips OneBlade Pro 360
4
Best for travel
Manscaped The Handyman
5
Best durable shaver
Wahl Lifeproof Foil Shaver
6
Best value
Panasonic ES-ALT4B 3-Blade Wet and Dry
7
Another good option
Remington X9 Limitless
Like anything nowadays, choice is plentiful, which makes navigating the world of electric shavers no straightforward task. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you. From rotary blades to foil shavers, all-in-one groomers to head shavers, our team of grooming experts have tested the best electric razors for men available today.
Considering everything from battery life to performance, accessories, ease-of-use and longevity, we’ve drawn on our collective experience of testing the best grooming devices to recommend the seven best electric shavers for men to buy in 2024.
The 7 Best Electric Shavers for Men in 2024
1
Best Overall
Braun Series 9 Pro+
Now 50% Off
Pros
- Excellent for clean shaving all over
- Quality build with plenty of premium components and accessories
- Comes with a charging stand and portable charging case
Cons
- Expensive
If money is no object, the Braun Series 9 Pro+ is arguably the best electric shaver for personal use. Supremely effective at delivering a close shave with minimal fuss, Braun’s surgical-grade steel blades enable you to shave an entire face of stubble in a matter of minutes, without any irritation.
But it’s not the performance alone that makes the Series 9 Pro+ so great. The portable charging case and separate charging doc ensure that you're never caught short when you need to make yourself look more presentable, whether you're getting ready at-home or shaving on the go. Then there's the way if feels in your hand. Thanks to the combination of an ergonomic shape and grippy texture on the back, it always feels secure when you're tending to your stubble.
The only problem is that it's not exactly cheap. At it's standard price – which it's usually never listed for – it retails for a hefty £539.99. It's often discounted during Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, so it's worth looking around for deals before clicking 'buy now'.
If you can't justify the cost of the Braun Series 9 Pro+, the Braun Series 7 and Braun Series 3 share many of the mechanics of this flagship device, but at a fraction of the cost.
|Blade type
|Foil
|Wet and dry use
|Yes
|Accessories
|Mobile charging PowerCase, charging cable and cleaning brush
2
Runner-up
Philips Shaver Series 9000
Now 54% Off
Pros
- Premium blades deliver close and irritation-free shave
- Rounded head great for shaving around the chin and jaw
Cons
- Rotary blades are tricky for detailing
- Pricey
Using Philips' AI SkinIQ technology to provide feedback on shaving pressure, the Shaver Series 9000 is built to deliver the closest and fastest shave possible with the least amount of irritation.
That's thanks to its shaving head, complete with a trio of rotary blades that lift the hair gently out of its root before cutting precisely at skin level, making up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute.
One of the most complete shavers around, it comes with a wireless charging pad for minimal-fuss storage and cable-free charging, plus a handy travel pouch. This is also one of the few electric shavers that has a screen, showing you the battery level, so you're never caught by surprise when it runs out of juice.
|Blade type
|Rotary
|Wet and dry use
|Yes
|Accessories
|Premium pouch, Qi charging pad
3
Most versatile shaver
Philips OneBlade Pro 360
Pros
- Provides a close shave and beard trim in one device
- Guard attachment makes for quick shave
- Affordable
Cons
- Shave not as close as more premium devices
- Razors need replacing semi-often
If you never let your stubble grow long enough to constitute a beard and are only interested in buying one shaver/ trimmer instead of two separate devices, the Philips OneBlade Pro 360 is an excellent option. The bare razor head provides a close enough shave to get that clean look, despite not rivalling dedicated shavers for closeness like the Philips Series 9000 or Braun Series 9 Pro+.
Where this device stands out is its versatility. The cutting power is impressive for such a small device and, despite owning some much more expensive devices, this is the one our tester kept reaching for when he needed a fast trim and shave, with the clip-on guard enabling you to quickly flick between trimming lengths.
Like the Philips Series 9000, the OneBlade Pro 360 also comes with a charging stand (though not wireless) and, handily, it has a digital battery display, so you always know when it's time to charge up.
The only downsides are the closeness of the shave not matching dedicated shaving devices, plus the fact that the heads need replacing semi-regularly when they go dull.
|Blade type
|Razor
|Wet and dry use
|Yes
|Accessories
|Spare razor, Precision comb, Body comb, Charging stand, Travel case
4
Best for travel
Manscaped The Handyman
Pros
- Slim, compact and packs light
- Stylish look and feel
- Good shaving performance
- Waterproof
Cons
- Blade not as effective as other devices
The Manscaped The Handyman shaver is the perfect travel companion. Housed in a slim, stylish unit that doubles as a travel case, it easily slots into your wash bag for a quick shave on the go. With a 5-minute quick charge function, you're never too far away from a tidy-up, even if it's fully out of juice.
Performance-wise, the shaver head has a dual-action SkinSafe blade head that includes a long-hair leveler and a foil shaver blade for differing stubble lengths. It didn't provide the closest shave compared to other devices in this list, but the quality is decent enough to rely on for either stashing in your gym bag or carry-on.
|Blade type
|Foil
|Wet and dry use
|Yes
|Accessories
|None
5
Best durable shaver
Wahl Lifeproof Foil Shaver
Now 20% Off
Pros
- Excellent durability
- Good quality foil shaver head
- Handy detailer
Cons
- Garish colourway
This is the touch guy of electric shavers, not least because of its name. Built to stand up to whatever you throw at it, you can sense the Wahl Lifeproof's durability by its in-hand feel, rubber grip pad and overall sturdy construction.
In terms of performance, the foil shaver head was excellent at delivering a close shave and proved effective at lining up stubble thanks to both the shape of the main foil head and the built-in detailer.
It doesn't look like a premium device, nor does it come with a lofty price tag, but based on shaving performance alone and the quality of the build, it's easily one of the best devices in this list.
|Blade type
|Foil
|Wet and dry use
|Yes
|Accessories
|Foil guard, Storage pouch, Cleaning brush, Blade oil
6
Best value
Panasonic ES-ALT4B 3-Blade Wet and Dry
Now 51% Off
Pros
- Blade head adapts to shape of your head
- Built-in detailer
- Under £100
Cons
- Not the best looking device
If you're working with a tight budget, the Panasonic ES-ALT4B 3-Blade Wet and Dry shaver is an excellent value option under £100. Easy to use, it features a rotating foil blade head for achieving a clean shave around your jaw and chin, plus a built-in detailer for tying up edges.
This isn't the most flashy device, but nevertheless features an excellent 3-blade cutting system that delivers 39,000 cross-cutting actions per minute. The result? A quick and smooth shave, which is exactly what you want.
|Blade type
|Foil
|Wet and dry use
|Yes
|Accessories
|Storage pouch
7
Another good option
Remington X9 Limitless
Now 50% Off
Pros
- Attachable trimmer with comb
- Lightweight and good in-hand feel
Cons
- Bulky travel case
Remington have a lot of grooming devices to choose from. That's probably why the brand recently launched the Remington One, an all-in-one electrical that trims and shaves all your hair, wherever it is on your body. The only problem is that the shaver attachment isn't the best. The Remington x9 Limitless has a similar concept to the One, but first-and-foremost it's an electric shaver that doubles as a beard trimmer and detailer, rather than a true all-in-one.
If that's what you're after, the X9 Limitless represents good value. The rotary blades are great for hugging the contours of your face, while the trimming attachments let you tidy up longer facial hair without taking it down to a zero. Overall, it's another good option.
|Blade type
|Rotary
|Wet and dry use
|Yes
|Accessories
|Head guard, Click-on Trimmer, Adjustable comb, Travel Case
How We Test Electric Shavers
There are all manner of electric shavers available to buy today. We tested many different types, from expensive foil shavers to more affordable rotary blades and everything in-between.
We test electric shavers for at least a week's worth of shaving, making use of all the modes, features and the accessories, including portable charging devices.
Products stamped with our 'Editor's Choice' badge are our favourite devices, while the remaining products have all also passed our rigorous tests.
Are Rotary or Foil Shavers Best?
Ultimately, whether you choose a rotary or foil shaver is down to personal preference. In general, foil shavers are better if you have shorter beard hair that needs a regular trim, while rotary shavers are experts at gliding over the contours of your face, making it easier to reach tricky areas, such as around your jawline and nose.
The difference is that oscillating blades (foil shaver) move rapidly in a back and forth motion, unlike rotary blades which spin. It just depends on which work best for your hair and provide you with your desired finish. If you have sensitive skin, though, foil shavers are the way to go, as they’re known for being less likely to cause irritation or a dreaded razor burn.
Is It Better to Shave Wet or Dry with an Electric Razor?
It's an age-old debate: is wet or dry shaving better? Both ways have their pros and cons, depending on your skin type and grooming routine.
Wet shaving can feel more luxurious and give you a closer shave, resulting in superior smoothness and hair that takes longer to regrow, but this regrowth can be itchy and lead to dryness if you don't moisture regularly.
Dry shaving, meanwhile, can be less irritating to sensitive skin, but it doesn't provide as close a shave as the blade doesn't actually come into contact with your face. Some men, however, find dry shaving more uncomfortable, as there are no shaving creams or other lubricants at play.
How Often Should You Replace Blades On An Electric Shaver?
It depends on how regularly you use it, but on average it’s recommended that you change your blades every 12-18 months. If you have thicker hair and shave more often, you might need to bring this timeline forward a tad.
Do Electric Shavers Cause Ingrown Hairs?
Electric shavers are actually better than your regular razor if you often suffer from ingrown hairs. The closer the shave, the more likely you are at creating pesky bumps. Electric razors don’t cut directly at skin level, making them less likely to cause irritation but still provide a clean shave.
Do I Need To Clean An Electric Shaver?
We're sure this will come as no surprise that, yes, you should clean your electric shaver. Look after your shaver and it'll look after you, but the more you spend on your razor, the easier this is.
More expensive electric shavers can come with fully fledged cleaning stations, which clean, dry and even lubricate your razor's blades. Even if you do have one of these, you’ll still want to replace the cleaning cartridges, as well as the blades or foil heads because they will dull the more they're used.
Tested byThe Editors of Men's Health
The editors of Men's Health are your personal conduit to the top experts in the world on all things important to men: health, fitness, style, sex, and more.