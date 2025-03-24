The 7 Best Face Moisturizers For Men That Hydrate And Nourish (2025)

A good moisturizer is designed to hydrate and nourish the complexion while addressing specific skin concerns. In addition to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, many options include actives to target acne, hyperpigmentation and more. Our top recommendation for the best facial moisturizer for men is theLa Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer, which uses the brand’s mineral-rich prebiotic Thermal Spring Water, niacinamide and glycerin to balance and hydrate. For an option that also features sun protection, Murad’s Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 is an excellent choice.

As with all skincare products, you should consider your skin type when choosing a moisturizer. “For men with oily skin, hydration without heaviness is key, and I would recommend a lightweight lotion or gel moisturizer,” says dermatologist Dr. Robyn Gmyrek . “For dry skin, I recommend a cream formulation that is thicker in consistency and more occlusive, to seal in moisture.” The climate where you live and the current season can also affect what formula you choose. Here are the best face moisturizers for men that absorb quickly and hydrate the complexion.

Best Face Moisturizer Overall For Men A Lightweight And Oil-Free Top Pick MOST POPULAR La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer Key ingredients: Glycerin, niacinamide, ceramides |Size: 3.4 fluid ounces | Price per fluid ounce: $7 This lightweight cream formula hydrates and nourishes the skin without feeling heavy or greasy. One of the hero ingredients is the brand’s prebiotic Thermal Spring Water, which is rich in minerals and antioxidants. This pick is also recommended by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz , who is a fan of this non-comedogenic product for a number of reasons. “Besides being oil- and fragrance-free, it has a powerhouse blend of hydrating and soothing ingredients, including niacinamide, ceramides and glycerin. It also contains a prebiotic blend to support a healthy skin barrier.”

Best Value Face Moisturizer For Men Fast-Absorbing And Safe For Sensitive Skin Cetaphil Daily Oil-Free Hydrating Lotion Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, glycerin |Size:3 fluid ounces |Price per fluid ounce: $4.82 This popular product has an affordable price tag and effective ingredients like hyaluronic acid to moisturize and boost the health of your complexion, regardless of skin type. It sinks into the skin quickly without any stickiness or greasy feeling. Like our best overall pick, the formula is oil- and fragrance-free, non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested.

Best SPF Moisturizer For Men Protects Against Harmful Rays And Free Radical Damage Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Key ingredients: Vitamin C, SPF, retinyl palmitate |Size: 1.7 fluid ounces | Price per fluid ounce: $40.58 Dermatologists including Gmyrek recommend using a moisturizer with SPF 30 or higher during the day for broad-spectrum protection against sun damage. This formula shields against UVA/UVB rays and helps protect from free radical damage, while retinyl palmitate (vitamin A) stimulates the growth of new skin cells and vitamin C brightens. Reviewers say it has a pleasant texture, absorbs well and doesn’t have a white cast.

Best Moisturizer For Men With Oily Skin Mattifies The Complexion And Gently Exfoliates Lab Series Clear LS Emulsion Key ingredients: Glycerin, salicylic acid, sodium hyaluronate |Size: 1.7 fluid ounces |Price per fluid ounce: $36.47 Ideal for those with acne-prone or oily skin, this lightweight moisturizer contains salicylic acid, which gently exfoliates and sloughs dull away dead skin cells. The addition of glycerin, sodium hyaluronate (a type of hyaluronic acid), and saw palmetto fruit extract keeps skin nourished and hydrated. Another benefit? This formula mattifies the complexion and can reduce the appearance of post-blemish marks over time. See Also The Best Après-Sun Skin-Care Products, According to Dermatologists

Best Moisturizer For Men With Dry Skin Softens, Smooths And Hydrates Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Key ingredients: Squalane, glacial glycoprotein, pro-ceramides |Size: 1.7 fluid ounces |Price per fluid ounce: $22.94 For a thicker moisturizer that’s an excellent option for those living in dry or cold climates, we recommend this Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream. Squalane and pro-ceramides help replenish the skin barrier, and glacial glycoprotein (a naturally occurring compound) provides long-lasting hydration. Plus, it’s fragrance-free and has the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance. What our editors say:“My boyfriend has combination skin but appreciates howthe Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream keeps it hydrated without causing breakouts,” says home and kitchen editorKelly O’Sullivan. “He also has a beard, and some lotions tend to leave residue at the edges where his beard meets his cheeks. This formula blends in seamlessly and never flakes or leaves behind a white cast on his beard hair. Also, a little goes a very long way.”

Best Night Cream For Men Rich Texture And Plant-Based Ingredients Ursa Major Golden Hour Recovery Cream Key ingredients: Sea buckthorn, calendula, black currant, glycerin |Size: 1.6 fluid ounces |Price per fluid ounce: $33.75 You can use this as a night cream or daytime hydrator; its potent plant-based ingredients are designed to deeply moisturize and plump skin. Antioxidant-rich black currant targets firmness and elasticity, while glycerin, aloe vera and sunflower work in tandem to hydrate. Reviewers also like the natural, refreshing scent and creamy texture.

Best Moisturizer For Combination Skin A Light, Citrus-Infused Cream Aesop Mandarin Facial Hydrating Cream Key ingredients: Glycerin, mandarin rind, lemon rind, tangerine rind |Size: 2.1 fluid ounces |Price per fluid ounce: $26.19 This lightweight cream is ideal for normal to combination skin, and contains an array of botanical oils that leave skin feeling soft and revitalized. This is the only skincare product my partner has repurchased several times; he appreciates how quickly it absorbs and that there’s no greasy residue or shine after applying. He has combination skin, and this moisturizer keeps him hydrated in the winter but doesn’t feel too heavy in the warmer months. Even if you have a sensitive nose, the scent is light, refreshing and citrus-forward.

What To Consider In A Face Moisturizer For Men

“Men should be looking for the same factors as women when it comes to face moisturizers,” says dermatologist Dr. Omer Ibrahim . “While studies have shown some differences between men’s and women’s skin, like sebum production and skin thickness, men are not immune to aging or other skin issues like dryness, irritation or transepidermal water loss.” Here’s what to keep in mind.

Skin Type

Knowing your skin type and concerns is the first step in selecting the right moisturizer. You can get away with a lightweight formula if you have normal to oily skin or live in a warmer climate. However, if your complexion is drier or you live somewhere cold and windy, you might need a heavier moisturizer. “Men with oily or acne-prone skin should focus on using oil-free, gel-based moisturizers labeled ‘non-comedogenic’ that won’t clog pores,” says dermatologist Dr. Robyn Gmyrek . “A lightweight texture, such as lotion or gel, ensures the skin remains hydrated without feeling greasy.” If you’re unsure of your skin type, consult a dermatologist before developing a long-term skincare plan or purchasing a new product.

Ingredients

Prioritize ingredients that can replenish your skin’s moisture levels and ward off dryness and irritation. “My go-to ingredient is hyaluronic acid, a hydrating superstar that helps your skin pull in and retain water,” says dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz . “I also like niacinamide to soothe the skin and minimize irritation and redness, as well as ceramides and peptides which support collagen synthesis and strengthen the skin barrier.” She says the skin barrier plays a critical role in regulating the skin’s hydration, helping to keep moisture locked in and environmental irritants out. Our experts agree that you should avoid common irritants like fragrances, heavy oils (like coconut oil), parabens and alcohol.

Consistency

Your skin type and climate can help dictate the best consistency or formula. Lightweight lotions (like Cetaphil’s Daily Oil-Free Hydrating Lotion) and gel moisturizers are great for oily skin, while thicker creams, such as Ursa Major’s Golden Hour Recovery Cream, are better for dry skin and cold climates.