The 77 Best Nail Designs to Save for Your Next Mani in 2024 (2025)

Main Image – @flynailslondon/instagram

The nail art trend just continues to get bigger and bigger.

And whether you’re a regular polish gal, an intricate nail art fan, or someone who loves to try a different type of gel/acylic/press-on every week, we’ve put together the *best* designs of 2024 to make choosing your next mani easier than ever.

Whether it’s by colour, occasion, nail shape or type, we’ve got you totally covered.

Enjoy!

The 77 best nail design ideas for 2024

By colour

1. Simple white nails

A staple all year round, this classy simple white manicure can literally be worn anywhere and any season. Customise the look by painting one nail a different colour or adding nail art to just one nail.

2. Glazed white nail design

Hailey Bieber’s glazed nails are still on trend, and we are still here for it.

3. White ombre French tip nails

White ombre Frenchies are perfect for both hot and cold weather and look amazing on a square mani.

4. Nude nail design

A classic, nude nails look neat and chic on shorter lengths. The high gloss finish of this mani taps into the ‘clean girl aesthetic’ that is still going strong – and we can see why!

Oh, and for more nude nail inspiration, check out our guide to the 60 best nude nail designs here.

5. Sheer light pink nails

Not keen on nude but want something that won’t stand out *too* much? Go for sheer light pink!

6. Pastel pink nail design

Perfect for the Barbiecore trend that’s still going strong, these pastel pink Fenchies with pink cuffs also fall into the ballerina nails trend! Double whammy.

7. Multicoloured checkered nails

With Y2K clothes, shoes, and prints literally all over the place, the checkered nail has emerged as a firm trend in 2024.

8. Rose pink nails with tulip nail art designs

The shade might be a rose pink, but we love these painterly tulip designs. For *all* the pink nail inspiration, take a look at our roundup of the 60 prettiest pink nails here

9. Hot pink chrome nails

“Barbie’s rule: When in doubt, wear pink.” And this hot pink chrome mani is as close to Barbie pink as you can get!

10. Neon yellow nails

Neon yellow, mustard yellow, golden hues and lemons, yellow is the perfect nail colour for a pick me up. These yellow neon nails look surprisingly classy on long oval nails.

11. Yellow and neon nail designs

On the other hand, if you really want to make a statement, go for long nails with bright neon designs.

This French tip/ombre set would fit right in on the beach!

12. Classic red nails

Red nails look great in any shape or length and are still one of the most popular nail colours.

13. Shades of dark red nails

Can’t decide on a polish? Go for shades of red on each nail! For more inspiration, take a look at our 35 favourite red nail designs here!

14. Orange nail design

Seen everywhere in summer 2023, orange nails are here to stay. These mismatched designs make orange both classy and fun.

15. Smokey green nail design

Green has a grownup, classy feel to it – especially when paired with some gold leaf.

16. Light blue nails

Light blue and baby blue suit every skin tone and lend themselves perfectly to water and ocean designs.

17. Frosted blue nail design

For a wintery touch, add some “frosting” (hello How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days) with a chrome effect.

18. Royal blue nail designs

This bright shade of blue with micro French tips and twinkle stars would fit in during any season.

19. Khaki green nails

I LOVE this colour! And with the khaki/combat trend going around at the moment, these will look amazing with a pair of cargo pants.

This shade is Khaki by@the_gelbottle_inc.

See Also Van de French manicure tot stipjes: deze 16 simpele nailart kan iedereen maken

20. Purple nails

Purple nails look *amazing* on any skin tone, all you need to do is find the shade and tone that suits you best, whether you love long acrylics, short gel nails, fun nail art, or simple polish. This set is SO opulent.

21. Brown nail design

Perfect for fall, brown nails have been having a *bit* of a moment lately thanks to the likes of Selena Gomez and Sofia Richie Grainge.

This shimmery brown mismatched mani with blooming ombre, gold leaf, and neutral tones is super elegant.

22. Multicoloured nails

This unique multicoloured mani is bang on trend with neon, flowers, animal print, and 3D art.

23. Silver nails with chrome finish

The most dreamy iridescent silver with a gold chrome finish.

24. Gold nails

Gold details always look amazing with nudes and pinks.

25. Rose gold manicure

One of the most popular shades, rose gold looks great on this simple chrome gel manicure with stars and gems.

26. Multicoloured holographic nails

Silver, gold, multicoloured – the possibilities are endless with glitter and holographic nails. These are giving Christmas vibes.

27. Grey nails

With so many colours to choose from, grey is often overlooked. But, much like the film, there are so many shades of grey and when you find the right tone for you, you’ll wonder why you didn’t go for it earlier!

28. Black and white nail design

Black and white doesn’t have to be boring! Nothing says personality and fun like animal print.

29. Black French nail design

These black French tip nails with a milky base are a staple in the world of nails.

30. Black and silver nail design

As classy as they come.

31. Black and green nails

Cow print nails have been making an appearance on Insta lately, and we are slightly obsessed with this take on the trend.

Nail art by design type

32. Pastel rainbow nail design

This multicoloured pastel mani is so fun with the addition of rainbow nail art.

33. Smokey neutral multicoloured nails

Rainbow, but make it smokey and neutral.

34. Minimalist micro French tip nails

Frenchies are perfect for any length, shape, event, and season, which is why we love them. In 2024, French tips are going minimalist, like these super thin pink Frenchies on short nails.

35. Reverse French tip nail design

Like the classic Frenchie, there are so many options for styles, colours, and glitters with a reverse French mani.

36. Diamond nail art

Bling, bling, baby. With 3D manicures currently huge, this nude crystal version is seriously on trend.

37. Matte nail art

Less prone to chipping and longer lasting, we love matte nails!

38. Watercolour ink nails

This purple and pink inky watercolour design is super elegant but will still get you noticed.

39. Cute smiley flower nails

Flowers AND smiley faces?! Cute as heck! This set has it all with chrome, flames, smileys, flowers, and wavy art.

40. Rhinestone nails

Rhinestones jazz up any manicure and this simple look manages to combine bling with minimalism.

41. Disney nail art

With *so* many characters to choose from, you’ll never run out of designs for Disney nails! And who doesn’t love Winnie the Pooh?! This set has the perfect autumn hues.

42. Butterfly nail art design

Take flight into the world of nail art with these delicate pastel butterfly nails.

43. Simple nail art

This design is simple to do and can be easily achieved using just the brush from the bottle.

44. Double French tips

The French tip has been reinvented *so* many times, and double French tips have remained a firm favourite for a while now.

45. 3D jelly nail art

For a mani that looks good enough to eat, try out the 3D jelly nail art trend. We are loving this bright set with 3D flowers and blobs on bright shades.

46. Squiggle nail art

Swirls and squiggles are still firmly on the radar in the world of nail art.

47. Aura nail art

The ultimate aura nails, combining 3 colours, cat eye elements for the shiny outer rim, and a neutral background.

What colour is your aura?

48. Porcelain design nails

The most delicate mani of 2023 is sticking around for 2024 with this blue, white and, nude porcelain nail design, a trend that’s still big this year.

49. Gold chrome nails

Image – @aprilnails.etc/instagram

Think chrome x100 with this super shiny melted gold look.

50. Flower nail art

Whether you use stencils, stamps, nail wraps, decals, or hand painting, flower nail art is the cutest mani for spring.

51. Crystal nail art

These swirly French tip nails are literally perfect on their own, but the added gems give a little something extra.

52. Alphabet nail art

Spell out words or simply paint the alphabet. We love this set created for voting season.

53. Naked French tips

If you like a subtle and natural look, barely there naked Frenchies are for you.

54. 3D pearl nail design

Incorporating the 3D nail trend, these pearls are super sophisticated with a hint of fun.

55. Celestial nail art

It’s written in the stars and this celestial manicure can easily be customised with your constellation.

56. Matte chrome star nail art

Star nail art is *literally* everywhere ATM and this dark blue matte look is perfect with French tips.

57. Strawberry nail art

Forget strawberry makeup, it’s all about strawberry nails! How cute are these teeny strawbs and flowers?

Holiday nail designs

58. Valentine’s heart nail design

Love is in the air with this colourful but understated Valentine’s mani.

59. Spring nail design

The perfect prints and polishes for a spring mani.

60. Summer nail design ideas

Nothing says summer more than bright hues and blooming designs!

61. Summer holiday nail design ideas

They’re giving a day sat by the pool vibes.

62. Fall nail design ideas

Frenchies made for fall.

63. Halloween nail design ideas

Forget the fancy dress, these Halloween nails make enough of a spooky statement!

64. Winter nail design ideas

Red and silver is a great combo for winter, and the nail art on this set isn’t too ‘Christmassy’.

65. Christmas nail design ideas

Skate away with these cute and frosty festive fingertips!

Nail design ideas by nail shape

66. Short round nail design

Perfect for those who prefer to keep their nails neat and tidy but still look cute, this short design with dots is easy to recreate at home and classic enough to be worn throughout the year.

And for more short acrylic nail designs, take a look at our favourites here.

67. Medium length round nails

Simple and elegant, round nails are still top of the list for 2024 manicures.

68. Square nail design

Still a popular shape for those withshort nails or long, narrow nail beds.

69. Medium almond nails

The perfect balance between long and short, this length peaks over your fingertips without getting in the way. Take a look at all our favourite almond nail designs here.

70. Long almond nail design

Almond nails are still going strong and this gothy aura set is really elegant.

71. Coffin nails

For those who *live for* long nails, coffin nails are a classic shape. This neon animal print set is really fun but can be worn all year round.

72. Stiletto nails

The perfect length for stiletto nails, I love the combo of neutral shades, checkered print, flowers, and swirls on this set.

73. Ballerina nails

Similar to both coffin and stiletto nail shapes, the ballerina nail is somewhere in between – a stiletto shape with a flat tip.

Nail design ideas by finish

74. Gel nails

Locked in place for over 2 weeks, a gel manicure can withstand everything life throws at them! This flower design is perfect for sunny days.

75. BIAB nails

Image – @skipthefilteruk/instagram

BIAN nails have have REALLY been gaining popularity lately! Using builder gel, it’s designed to add strength to your nails and your mani. We love these Italian-themed BIABs – Bellisima!

76. Acrylic nails

Great for those who love their mani long and strong, acrylics are also great for intricate designs.

77. Press-on nails

No time for the salon or to paint your nails at home? Press-ons are a lifesaver for the gal (or guy) on the go. This bespoke set is incredible!

The takeaway

Phew!!

It’s safe to say that 2024 is going to be a *great* year for nails, with tonnes of colours, shapes, and nail art designs to try.

So get ahead of the crowd and the trends and book that mani appointment now to make sure you nail the look!