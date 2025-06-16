The 8 Best Conditioners for Men and All Their Hair Needs (2025)

A Classic Drugstore Bottle Our Editor's Favorite Our Favorite for Fine Hair Serious Strength and Repairing Best for Curly Hair Our Favorite for Textured Hair For More Volume Designer Hair-Growth Support What Does My Hair Type Need?

Hair care can be tough. When it comes to skin care, there's an understanding that not every product is meant for every person. The Dr. Barbara Sturm moisturizer we love might not work for you. A simple skin-care routine is generally safe, but some people need less and some people need more. The same goes with retinol, eye cream, moisturizer, and even sunscreen. For some reason, though, guys have a tendency to think hair care is one-size-fits-all, at least within their respective types. I've found that to be so far from the truth.

I think of hair products as very similar to colognes. There's a general thing each one does, but it reacts differently with each person's body chemistry. I've had barbers I've seen for years suggest products that must have had one little ingredient my head didn't like. Hair care is a journey. If something—even something I suggest on this list—doesn't work for you after a few weeks or months, toss it. Once you find a product that works for you, stick with it until something changes and it stops working.

All that said, I've rounded up some of Esquire's favorite conditioners. These are the ones we love and use ourselves, and these are the ones we've heard wide-reaching praise for. If you're starting or restarting your hair journey, welcome. These are the best conditioners out there.