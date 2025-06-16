The 8 Best Conditioners for Men and All Their Hair Needs (2025)

Hair care can be tough. When it comes to skin care, there's an understanding that not every product is meant for every person. The Dr. Barbara Sturm moisturizer we love might not work for you. A simple skin-care routine is generally safe, but some people need less and some people need more. The same goes with retinol, eye cream, moisturizer, and even sunscreen. For some reason, though, guys have a tendency to think hair care is one-size-fits-all, at least within their respective types. I've found that to be so far from the truth.
I think of hair products as very similar to colognes. There's a general thing each one does, but it reacts differently with each person's body chemistry. I've had barbers I've seen for years suggest products that must have had one little ingredient my head didn't like. Hair care is a journey. If something—even something I suggest on this list—doesn't work for you after a few weeks or months, toss it. Once you find a product that works for you, stick with it until something changes and it stops working.
All that said, I've rounded up some of Esquire's favorite conditioners. These are the ones we love and use ourselves, and these are the ones we've heard wide-reaching praise for. If you're starting or restarting your hair journey, welcome. These are the best conditioners out there.
Best Drugstore Conditioner for Men
American Crew Daily Moisturizing Conditioner
Pros
- Truly a classic
- Decent moisture without a ton of weight
Cons
- There's obviously better, more expensive product out there
This is where most guys are. As much as we want to push y'all to face masks, serums, and all the other grooming products we've given top honors, this is where a lot of men are. And that's okay. The American Crew one-two punch of shampoo—depending on your needs, shampoo is light cleansing, moisturizing, or anti-dandruff—and conditioner is a solid option.
Despite all the high-end hair care I'm about to sell you, if American Crew works for you, it works for you. My grandpa would just wash his hair with a Dial bar-soap lather or (I'm not joking) blue Dawn soap when he did it outside. He kept a nice head of hair his whole life. American Crew is light years ahead of that, so you're on the right track.
|Hair Type
|All
A Down-the-Middle Conditioner
Nécessaire The Conditioner
Pros
- Works great for me, since it's a down-the-middle hair-care product
- Lightweight, doesn't overly moisturize my hair
Cons
- Might not be enough moisture, especially for curly and textured hair
This is conditioner I personally use, paired with the same Nécessaire shampoo, and I couldn't recommend it more. Though my grandpa would call me batshit crazy—couyon is the Louisiana French word he'd use—for spending $60 on shampoo and conditioner, it's really not that expensive in the grand scheme of things. I condition every time I shower, so this $30 bottle will last me a month or two, but I shampoo once or twice a week, so that bottle lasts months.
And how does it feel on the head? For me, this is the perfect middle-of-the-road shampoo. My hair goes from straight when it's short to a tad wavy when it's long. My main concerns are summer humidity causing my shit to frizz up and heavy conditioners weighing my hair down and showing off my thinning top. Nécessaire's duo cleans everything up without the weight. The hyaluronic acid, vitamin B3, and vitamin B5 are supposed to give you thicker, fuller, and healthier hair. Thicker, I'm not sure about. Fuller and healthier, it's definitely done.
That said, Nécessaire started as a body-care company, so hair is a new thing for it. Some people on the Internet seem to get dry hair and frizz from this stuff, which I could see but have never gotten personally. In the summer, when my hair is at its most untamable, I'll pair this conditioner with a weekly hair oil (this one from F.Miller) and I'm all good.
|Hair Type
|All
|Key Ingredient
|Hyaluronic Acid
|Concern
|Dry Scalp, Follicle Health
For Fine Hair
Ouai Fine Hair Conditioner
Pros
- Fights dryness that makes fine hair look lifeless
- Adds volume
- Good for adding moisture if you're blow-drying
Cons
- Just for fine hair, anyone else can skip
For fine hair, it's tough not to get recommended this bottle of Ouai. Ask a barber or anyone on the Internet and this is going to get pushed on you. That's because it works.
With fine hair, you probably want to strengthen hair and give it some volume. A routine of this fine-hair conditioner and its partner fine-hair shampoo will give you that. What you get out of the conditioner is softness without the extra weight that's going to pull your already fine hair down. Another plus is that it's good at combatting the dryness you'll get from blow-drying your hair, which you should be doing if you're really worried about fine hair looking lifeless.
|Hair Type
|Fine
|Key Ingredients
|Keratin, Biotin, and Chia-Seed Oil
|Concern
|Giving Life to Fine Hair
For Serious Strengthening
Olaplex Nº5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
Pros
- Great if you're using product that dries you out—thickening serums, blow dryers, etc.
- Enough moisture for curly and textured hair
Cons
- Too heavy for certain hair types and routines
I used this Olaplex N°5 for a while, and ultimately it was too much for my hair. But it gave me a really good idea of what this conditioner is about: strengthening and moisturizing like nothing else. You get a real sense of that when you put some conditioner in your hands. It's thick. You're going to want to only store this guy upside down.
One of the best things about Olaplex Nº5 is that it can really treat the spectrum of men's hair. It's thick and moisturizing, and its softening focus is great for curls and even some textured hair. But if you're a guy with finer hair who uses thickening products, serums, or dyes that can dry you out, Olaplex is great to combat it. If you use a hair dryer for extra volume, Olaplex is great for the breakage that can come with that.
The hero of the Olaplex ingredient list is a patented molecule—seems like a crazy concept, I know—called bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate. Olaplex uses it throughout its lineup, and the claim is that it's the main thing that fixes breakage. Can you fact-check that with a study? Not really. Who's going to pay for an independent study other than the brand? The beauty world is full of these sorts of stories, so you have to take things on recommendation. In that line, I can recommend Olaplex, and just about anyone who works with hair will do the same.
|Hair Type
|Anything but Fine Hair
|Key Ingredient
|Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate
|Concern
|Dry, Damaged Hair and Serious Moisture
For Curly/Textured Hair
SheaMoisture Men Moisturizing Deep Conditioner
Pros
- A mainstay for curly and textured hair
- Deep moisturizing, great if you're prone to frizz
- Pump bottle is nice with a conditioner this thick
Cons
- Heavy, not for fine or straight hair
The curlier your hair is, the more moisture should be a focus. Guys with textured hair know this. Guys with curls might not be as privy to it. Essentially, it's more work for oil from your scalp to get out to the ends of your hair, so you're going to be more susceptible to frizz and changes in moisture.
The way to combat that is with a thick and deeply moisturizing conditioner. Like I said, depending on your specific hair, Olaplex could work wonderfully for that, but SheaMoisture is one of the mainstays here. It's got a large lineup of conditioners with varying ingredients, but moisture is the goal and shea butter is the vehicle that takes you there. In this men's conditioner, avocado butter and Manuka honey give it an extra richness.
|Hair Type
|Curly to Textured
|Key Ingredient
|Shea Butter
|Concern
|Moisture for Curly and Textured Hair
For Textured Hair
Bevel Conditioner
Now 50% Off
Pros
- Well priced but still high-quality
- Can penetrate curls to get you the moisture you need
- Great smell, as with all Bevel products
Cons
- Viscosity can be a bit thin for some
Tristan Walker, founder of Bevel, actually started the company in 2013 when he didn't see hair care and grooming products made specifically for Black men. Since then, it's been bought by Procter & Gamble—Walker is actually the first Black CEO of a P&G subsidiary—and has gained all the benefits that come with that. That rise tells you 1) how good the product is and 2) how much the market needed it. These days Bevel is widely accessible and sells everything you'd need related to men's grooming.
For this conditioner, I can't give you first-hand experience, because it's just not going to work for me. But I've used Bevel skin-care products, and I've always been surprised by the quality. (Truthfully, I wouldn't expect it from a big P&G subsidiary.) As for this conditioner, I've heard similarly great things—price, moisture, and the scent are all top-notch.
One thing to note, though, is that it's got a reputation for being a bit thinner than other high-moisture conditioners. Some barbers will tell you that means it's easier for it to penetrate. Others will say it makes it a bit less potent. Thankfully, it's priced so that if it's not the perfect fit for you, you're not out a fortune.
|Hair Type
|Textured
|Key Ingredients
|Coconut Oil and Shea Butter
|Concern
|Moisture for Textured Hair
For Adding Some Volume
Hims Thickening Conditioner with Niacinamide
Pros
- Good price for a thickening product
- Doesn't dry out your hair like some thickening products will
- Nice eucalyptus scent
Cons
- A thickening conditioner doesn't bring your hair back; think of this as one part of a larger routine
If you're worried about volume or thinning hair, why not go to the company that's taken over the men's hair-loss world? Hims is a great place to land if you're looking for Finasteride and Minoxidil treatments, and it's a great place to land for everything else that's part of that routine.
I will say one thing here. This conditioner is not going to save you from going bald. Even if some companies will obscure that fact or even contradict it, a finasteride or minoxidil routine (or a transplant) is what will save you from baldness. If that's what you want, go talk to a dermatologist. I promise it's easier than you think it is. Same applies if you go the way of a hair transplant.
That said, this Hims conditioner will make your hair look fuller, and it'll stimulate growth from the follicles you do have. A collection of B vitamins—biotin is the one you're probably familiar with, niacinamide another popular one—promote a healthy scalp, stimulate growth, and hydrate hair.
Another note: I would recommend matching the Hims shampoo and conditioner. And I'd recommend this with any thickening regiment, because conditioner is for your hair follicles. Shampoo actually deals with your scalp, which is where these problems originate.
|Hair Type
|All
|Key Ingredients
|A Lineup of B Vitamins
|Concern
|Thickening Hair
To Support Hair Growth
Patricks CD Plus Ultra Thickening Conditioner
Pros
- For supporting hair growth, Patricks is the best out there
- Collection of hair-stimulating ingredients
- Works great within a stronger routine
Cons
- Price point can be a turnoff
If you want a serious thickening regiment, Patricks is the best I've found, and the Plus shampoo and conditioner are its top-of-the-line duo. Yes, they are expensive, but Patricks combines a lot of well-known growth-stimulating ingredients into the Plus line. Things like Procapil, Redensyl, Saw palmetto, and more form the basis of a bunch of other hair-growth serums and shampoos. The fact that Patricks has found a formula that combines them is meant to really ratchet up the benefits.
I've used the Plus duo and other Patricks products, but since I'm young, not rich yet, and a bit laissez-faire with my hair loss in general, I sent some of it to my brother, who's on a proper finasteride and minoxidil regiment. He's all in on Patricks, really loves the stuff. It does wonders for keeping the hair you have, keeping it healthy, and giving it some fullness.
|Hair Type
|All
|Key Ingredients
|Long Lineup of Growth-Stimulating Ingredients
|Concern
|Thickening Hair
What Does My Hair Type Need?
Listen, this is a personal journey. Even if you have one type of hair, your own body chemistry could mean you have vastly different needs from the next guy. I'll take broad strokes at the hair types.
If you don't know what you are, ask your barber. They're the pro.
Straight Hair, Fine Follicles: This means your actual strands of hair are skinny, even if you have a lot of it. (Thin hair is not the same as thinning hair.) You want something that'll give your follicles a bit of life without weighing them down. Weight is your enemy. It'll flatten your hair.
Straight Hair, Thick Follicles: Maybe your hair stays straight; maybe it gets some waves as it grows out. Chances are, it's pretty malleable. You just want standard moisture, then, to push your hair in your direction of choice—move wave, more fullness, reduce hair loss, etc.
Wavy Hair: You're starting to get to the texture where moisture is a big factor. You either want to enhance your waves or let them naturally do their thing. Explore between curly and straight products.
Curly Hair: Main thing here is getting moisture to your follicles, since curls make it harder for oil from your scalp to make its way to your tips. Beyond that, maybe you're trying to encourage curls or inhibit them, for which you'll be using product.
Textured Hair: Beyond curly hair, textured hair might also get called coily, kinky, coarse, etc. These are all terms for when you get into the 4's of the hair type chart. What you want here is moisture that'll penetrate tight coils. Typically that's going to come from heavy ingredients like shea butter.
A Note on Hair Products
More than anything in the grooming world, I've found, hair is so particular and variable from person to person. Having a "Best Of" list for hair care is Sisyphus pushing his rock up the hill. Everyone's body and oil production is different, and I've had, known, and heard plenty of stories about someone's trusted barber or stylist suggesting a product that just didn't work out.
What that means is that even my well-vetted eight conditioners might not be right for you. It's your own journey. Start here and go until you find something that works. Once you find it, stick with it for as long as it continues to work.