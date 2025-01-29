The 8 Best Electric Razors That Will Change How You Shave Forever (2025)

Our product picks are editor-tested, expert-approved. We may earn a commission through links on our site. Why Trust Us?
EVEN THOUGH MY grooming routine is extensive, I’m a minimalist at heart. I like nothing more than an easy-to-use, no-fuss-no-muss product that can cut down my grooming time. The outlier, however, was always my shaving routine. I was still stuck on the pre-shave, shaving cream, razor, aftershave hamster wheel and couldn’t seem to get off. What changed was my razor bumps. No matter what I did, and no matter what product I tried, I couldn’t seem to get rid of them. That is, until I tried an electric razor.
The Best Electric Shavers
Best Overall Electric Shaver
Braun Series 9 Pro+
Read more
Best Electric Razor for Sensitive Skin
Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor
Read more
Best Rotary Head Shaver
Philips Norelco 9800 Wet & Dry Shaver
Read more
There are many reasons a guy might switch to an electric razor. Like me, it could be the razor bump issue. Also like me, it could be to save time. Electric razors are also easy to travel with (no extra products!), intuitive to use (especially newer versions that incorporate sensing technology and even AI), and less expensive in the long run. Many can be used in or out of the shower, with or without shaving cream, and even on other parts of your body like your head or below the neck. Plus, and this is a big plus, a single electric razor can replace your entire shaving routine and declutter your bathroom shelf—who doesn’t like that extra space?
There are a ton of specs to consider when looking for the right electric shaver, and that can make finding the right razor for you confusing. That's why we enlisted the help of Calvin Quallis, founder of grooming brand Scotch Porter, and Dr. Corey L. Hartman, founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology, to break it down.
No matter your reason for using an electric razor, the biggest thing is finding the right one for you. The good news is that no matter what your budget, skin or hair type, or grooming acumen, there's an electric razor that will suit your needs. After spending a year testing over 25 electric razors spanning all the top-reviewed brands (Braun, Gillette, and Panasonic among them), we were able to narrow this down to the eight absolute best electric shavers worth spending your hard-earned money on.
What To Consider
Blade Type
The most important thing to consider, according to Quallis, is the blade type. There are two types of blades: rotary blades and foil blades. The best electric razor for longer stubble, or if you tend to shave less frequently, is a rotary blade. "It's designed to move in a circular motion and adjust to the contours of your face," says Quallis. Dr. Hartman says, "Rotary electric razors suit men with regular to tough skin types, and with a medium to coarse beard density."
"The best electric razors for shorter facial hair, or for an ultra-close shave is a foil blade, which has oscillating blades that also cut stubble as it pokes through," Quallis says. Dr. Hartman also agrees. While foil blades are louder than rotary blades, foil shavers are best used moving in a straight, long back-and-forth movement of the face and neck for the closest shave possible.
Corded vs. Cordless
"Corded razors limit the availability to use them without a power source, but can save on batteries and last longer in general," says Dr. Hartman. "Cordless razors provide more flexibility in travel whether they utilize replaceable or rechargeable batteries."
Key Features
Aside from the above considerations, many premium models offer additional features or accessories, including:
- Display: Having at least a battery indicator is a nice to have. Some premium razor models offer much more elaborate, high-tech displays, but it's up to you whether you need this or not.
- Case: A case might not seem like a big deal. But, the foil and other components of many electric razors are fragile. Keeping them protected whenever not in use is important, especially if you travel frequently.
- Ergonomics: This is a matter of personal preference. Make sure any electric razors you're considering are comfortable for you to hold (well-balanced and not too heavy) and navigate around your face.
How We Selected
For the past five years, we consulted with Men's Health's grooming editors and writers on the best-performing electric razors for men. Experts, including our own grooming editor Garrett Munce, our deputy editor of commerce Christian Gollayan, and our style and commerce editor Joseph Cheatham, put more than 25 of the top-selling electric razors to the test and evaluated their effectiveness, durability, price, ease-of-use, and more. Testers spent more than just a couple shaves with each device, truly getting a feel for how the shavers performed over time and how they fit (or didn't) into their grooming routines.
From there, Munce then took the testers' notes and, utilizing his decade-plus of grooming and razor knowledge, whittled the list down to only the eight best electric razors for men.
Read more: How Men's Health Tests Products
Best Overall Electric Shaver
Braun Series 9 Pro+
Now 20% Off
Pros
- Cuts far better than the competition
- New blades are even sharper and more effective
- 10-D flex head contours to hard to reach spots
- Improved SmartCare cleaning station that helps prolong life of blades
Cons
- More expensive than others listed but exceeds in performance
I’ve made no secret about how much I love the Braun Series 9 Pro electric shaver. As a dedicated electric razor user, I’ve tried nearly every electric shaver out there in my years since converting exclusively to electric shaving and I stand by my proclamation that the Series 9 is the best shaver on the market. But nothing lasts forever and I am here to confidently tell you that a new razor has taken the throne: the Braun Series 9 Pro+.
The Braun Series 9 Pro+ is nearly identical to the original Series 9—at least on the surface. The casing has the same ergonomic design, which I love because as I said in my original review, it’s like the Goldilocks of electric razors. The razor itself is shockingly light, but still hefty enough to fit well in your hand without feeling like you are going to drop it. The meat and potatoes of every electric shaver is, of course, the actual razor head itself, and like the original, the Braun Series 9 Pro+ has 5 shaving elements that cut your whiskers to a baby-smooth 0.05mm. New to the Series 9 Pro+, however, is that these blades are now made from surgical grade stainless steel that stay sharper, allowing for a more effective shave for even longer (the original blades were titanium). The Braun Series 9 Pro+, like the original version, features an ultra-thin ProLift blade (which looks like a gold bar on the razor head itself) that helps to lift hair away from your skin allowing for a closer shave and more thorough cut.
What Else to Consider: Funnily enough, in terms of raw motor power, the Braun Series 9+ does not have the most on this list. It’s a great speed—40,000 cuts per minute—but not the strongest. Compare, for instance, to the Norelco Shaver 3800, which features 55,000 cuts per minute. But in our testing it felt the most powerful. Maybe it’s due to the Sonic Technology which delivers 10,000 micro vibrations per minute in addition to the motor itself. Like many of the other razors on this list, it also features stainless steel blades, a pop up trimmer and has a pivoting head. We found that the head pivots slightly better than the head on the Panasonic ARC5, perhaps because it’s a little smaller and less bulky, and hugged the curves of our face slightly better than that one as well.
Why We Chose It: Shaving with the Braun Series 9 Pro+ still takes me about three minutes (sometimes less, if I don’t have much stubble to power through), but where it really shines is the closeness of the shave. Most of the new features, including the pre-shave ProComfort head, focus on more effectively lifting facial hair away from your skin allowing for a closer, smoother shave. I found this to be absolutely the case. Immediately after shaving, my skin feels baby smooth—like I don’t have any facial hair at all—and I found that signs of shadow show up later in the day than they do with the original version, and sometimes I have absolutely no shadow at all, even as I head to bed. This is especially true when I use the ProComfort head before shaving.
Long Term Results: After using the Braun Series 9 Pro+ for six months, we can say that it shaves just as well today as it did right out of the box. Overall performance has not changed, though there was a slight decline in cutting power when the blade dulled. But, replacing the head was easy and brought the shaver back to business immediately.
Read more: Braun Series 9 Pro+ Review
|Blade Type
|Surgical-grade stainless steel
|Corded or Cordless
|Cordless
|Key Features
|5 shaving elements, 6-in-1 Cleaning Care Center, PowerCase
|Battery Life
|60 minutes
|Charging stand included?
|Yes
|Case included?
|Yes
Best Electric Razor for Sensitive Skin
Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor
Pros
- Five blades make for a smooth, ultra-close shave
- Pivoting head moves to cover every curve of your face
- Easy-to-read LED display
- Very quiet
Cons
- Optional cleaning station can have some issues
For as close as the Panasonic Arc5 can shave (five-blades close!) you’d think that it could make sensitive skin angry, but somehow it doesn’t. The ultra-sharp blades trim hair as close as any manual razor/cream combo we’ve tried and the pivoting head ensures you never miss a spot, even around hard-to-reach areas like your jawline and neck. The body is lightweight and almost whisper-quiet.
Other (more expensive) series of this razor also feature things like Intelligent Shave Sensor that automatically adjusts to your hair thickness, but this pared-down version still delivers a great shave without as many bells and whistles.
What Else to Consider: With a wider head and a strong motor, this shaver is powerful. It boasts 55,000 cuts per minute—more than the Braun but less than the Norelco 9800. Even if you don’t have sensitive skin, go easy until you get the hang of how much to press the foil against your face. In comparison to many other electric razors, our testers found that it cuts quickly and can leave irritation and cuts if you’re not careful. Once you get the hang of it, though, it minimizes the amount of time you have to shave the same area. Overall, it is slightly bulkier of a device than the closest similar razor (the Braun) and has a shorter battery life (45 mins vs. 60 mins), which could come down to the fact that it’s just a larger device in general. It’s also very quiet—quieter than most of the other razors on this list—so if noise matters to you, this is a good bet.
Why We Chose It: Like many electric razor users, we like them because they reduce post-shave irritation and razor bumps—usually by not shaving as close to the skin as a traditional manual razor. We found this razor gets as close as possible to a wet razor shave while minimizing irritation. Once we got past a few uses to allow our skin to adjust, we barely had any razor bumps or irritation at all. It’s efficient, powerful, and incredibly intuitive to use without a lot of unnecessary bells and whistles that could muddy the shaving experience. If you have sensitive skin, this electric razor is a no-brainer as it’s the most gentle on this list.
Long Term Results: Even after the initial testing phase, the Panasonic Arc5 continues to impress. Cutting power did not decrease, even after months of use and there was no increase in post-shave irritation.
Read More: Panasonic Arc5 Review
|Blade Type
|Nanotech, foil
|Corded or Cordless
|Cordless
|Key Features
|5 nanotech blades, pop-up trimmer
|Battery Life
|45 minutes
|Charging stand included?
|No
|Case included?
|Yes
Best Rotary Head Shaver
Philips Norelco 9800 Wet & Dry Shaver
Pros
- Blades handle up to 5 days of no shaving
- Precision guard sensor that helps apply right pressure
- 5-minute quick charge that will cover one shave
- Good for cleaning up hair on the neck
Cons
- Companion app can complicate things
If you're someone who's constantly fighting those pesky neck hairs, then the powerful Norelco 9800 brings AI into your bathroom and harnesses it to deliver an epic close shave. The rotary heads make it easy to move with your skin, and the pressure sensors alert you when you’re pressing too hard or not enough. The Dual Steel Precision blades cut at a whopping 150,000 cuts per minute so no errant hair is left behind. And if that’s not smart enough for you, the accompanying app tracks your shaves and offers you tips to improve.
What Else to Consider: In terms of the other rotary shavers on this list, the Norelco 9800 blows them out of the water. Not only does the motor have nearly three times the cutting power as the 3800 (150,000 cuts per minute versus 55,000), but even though they both have three heads, this one has a better range of motion, allowing for more pivoting and a closer shave around the contours of your face. Even the blades are different. While they both have some version of ComfortCut tech, the blades on the 9800 have a micro-bead coating to help reduce irritation, which the 3800 does not have. The light-up rings around the head that are meant to guide your pressure can feel slightly gimmicky if you don’t pay close attention to them and while it does take a little bit of time for it to adjust to your style of shaving, you can use the companion app to easily change the settings (like if you use it wet or dry). Adjusting those settings without the app can be difficult.
Why We Chose It: If it’s features you want, this electric razor is chock full of them. We love the technological innovation of AI to help guide your shaving to create the best shave you can possibly get—as long as you use those features to their full advantage. If you don’t, you’ll still get a good, close shave but this thing really sings when everything works together. It’s for the type of guy who likes to tinker and customize and we appreciate that. We also found that of all the rotary-head razors we tested, this one flexed and pivoted to the shape of our faces the best without missing too many spots. Furthermore, the cleaning and charging station is the sleekest and simplest on the market and we always appreciate space saving.
Read More: Philips Norelco 9800 Review
|Blade Type
|Dual steel precision, rotary
|Corded or Cordless
|Cordless
|Key Features
|Rotary technology, Smart Hair sensor, micro bead coating
|Battery Life
|60 minutes
|Charging stand included?
|Yes
|Case included?
|Yes
Best Electric Razor for Maintaining Stubble
Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver
Pros
- Excellent price
- Long-lasting replaceable blades
- Works especially well at trimming sideburns
- Versatile design works for facial and body hair
Cons
- Won't shave as close as high-end shavers
If you’re looking for the closest trim without completely shaving your beard (like a slight five-o’clock shadow), this easy-to-use electric shaver is a top choice. Amazon shoppers agree, as it's the retailer's #1 Best Seller in Men's Foil Shavers. It's great for trimming the hair on your head, face, neck, and basically any other area without worrying about nicks and cuts. You can easily achieve the perfect length of scruff with three combs and a contoured head that moves to the shape of your face. Those who are trying to grow the perfect mustache will also find value in the OneBlade Hybrid.
What Else to Consider: Unlike the other electric razors on this list, the Philips Norelco OneBlade is more of a multi-use gadget. It shaves and it trims. The blade is a completely different design than the linear blades of the Braun Series 9 PRO+ or the rotary blades of the Norelco 9800, yet shaves effectively and closely. The motor is also weak in comparison (12,000 cuts per minute versus the Braun’s 40,000 which is also fairly low), but we found it ideal for cutting any length of hair. If you’re the type of guy who likes to vary up his facial hair look, you can use this razor to keep it in check without needing to switch between multiple tools. Our testers loved that it handles like a traditional razor thanks to an ergonomic design and innovative razor head, but you can’t treat it exactly the same as your typical razor. We found a bit of learning curve to understand how hard to press it and how to move it around our face to get the best shave. It also won’t ever completely shave as close as a more typical electric razor. It always leaves a very slight amount of stubble, so if you’re looking for a baby-smooth shave, it might not be for you.
Why We Chose It: In the record books for "most innovative grooming gadgets," the Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver is definitely in the top ten, maybe even top five. Thanks to its design, like that of a traditional razor, we loved the intuitive design, even for anyone who has shaved with one before. Our testers of all facial hair types agreed: It's sleek, lightweight, and cuts like a dream. It’s also the only razor on this list that comes with length comb attachments. So even if you’re not a clean shave guy, you can still use it to trim and detail your facial hair—even your body (just make sure to use a different blade for your body to avoid cross-contamination). Most of all, we love that it fits easily into our favorite dopp kits, so we don’t need a separate travel case or to save room in our carry-ons just to keep up our shave on the road.
Long Term Results: In terms of sheer versatility, the Philips Norelco OneBlade can’t be beat. Since beginning our long-term test more than a year ago, we take ours whenever we travel, and it’s earned a permanent place in our grooming routines. It may not be the most powerful or closest shaver on the market, but if you know that going in and use it accordingly, it exceeds expectations in terms of function. We use it on our faces, necks, bodies, and anywhere else we need to trim or shave. Plus, did we mention it's less than 40 bucks?
Read more: Philips Norelco OneBlade Review
|Blade Type
|Stainless steel
|Corded or Cordless
|Cordless
|Key Features
|360 Blade, 5-in-1 Adjustable Comb
|Battery Life
|45 minutes
|Charging stand included?
|No
|Case included?
|No
Best Electric Razor for Beginners
Mowbie Light Stimulation Rotary Electric Shaver
Pros
- Dead simple design perfect for beginning shavers
- LED lights may help improve skin while you shave
- Gentle enough to use over acne breakouts
- Very affordable
Cons
- Limited features for advanced users
- May not cut close enough for thick beards
Most powerful electric razors may not be great for beginning shavers or people with breakouts, but the Mowbie Light Stimulation Rotary is specifically designed for both of those groups (and everyone else, really). The gentle rotary shaver heads are outfitted with LED lights to help kill acne bacteria while the shaver goes to work. It’s not the most powerful on this list, which means it's not ideal for experienced shavers or people with thick beards, but is ideally suited for those at the beginning stages of learning how to grow the perfect beard. The sleek, simple design is easy to pick up and use with a low learning curve and fully waterproof construction which makes cleaning a breeze.
What Else to Consider: Besides the three pivoting rotary heads of this shaver, there aren’t any other shaving features to speak of. It’s simple and easy to use (literally, just turn it on) which is why it’s so good for beginning shavers. It’s difficult to compare the Mowbie to many of the other shavers on this list because it’s just simply not as powerful. The motor speed isn’t even disclosed by the brand, which basically means it so low it’s not worth talking about. It’s perhaps most similar to the Norelco PQ206 travel shaver in that it’s a simple shaving solution without many bells and whistles. The rotary blades cut effectively, of course, and the battery life is good when compared to pretty much any other on this list (it’s actually longer than the Pansonic ARC5), but apart from that it’s pretty unfair to compare them. One thing it does have that that others don’t is the integrated LED panels that are supposed to help with light therapy for your skin, which is cool, but isn’t going to give you a better shave.
Why We Chose It: We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Sometimes simple is just better. There's something to be said for "dumb" (meaning "non-smart") devices, especially devices that may work just fine without integrated smartphone apps and built-in AI-powered shaving routines. That’s doubly true if you’re just learning how to shave or you have a thin or patchy beard. Razors with a ton of features and power aren’t always necessary for lighter whiskers, which is why this simple yet effective electric razor is ideal. It gets the job done without the aid of a ton of bells and whistles and realistically, that’s what’s important.
Read more: The Best Beard Trimmers
|Blade Type
|Rotary
|Corded or Cordless
|Cordless
|Key Features
|Built-in green LED lights
|Battery Life
|~60 minutes
|Charging stand included?
|Yes
|Case included?
|No
Best Waterproof Foil Razor
Wahl Lifeproof Foil Shaver / Electric Razor
Pros
- Waterproof up to 1 meter
- 60-second quick charge provides 5 minutes of use
- Strong rubber grip
- Long battery life
Cons
- No battery indicator
- No case or charging stand
Wahl has been a favorite in barbershops for years. The straightforward and easy-to-use Wahl Lifeproof Foil Shaver has a rubberized, shock-absorbing coating to ensure it doesn’t slip out of your hands and it's waterproof down to 1 meter (about 3 feet)—perfect for travel and if you’re accident prone. It’s on the simple side in terms of features, but that doesn’t mean it sacrifices on power. The dual foil blades give a quick, close shave whenever and wherever you need it.
What Else to Consider: Wahl is really all about the blades and this triple-blade foil razor has great ones. Our team confirms this model delivers a very close shave with minimal effort, but some found that since they are fixed (no pivoting or movement to contour to your face), it can be difficult in hard-to-reach areas or funny-shaped spots like under your jawline. This is more of a design thing than a blade thing, however. The area where this one truly shines when compared to others on this list is battery life. It features a whopping 90 minutes of battery life compared to the 60 minutes of pretty much everything else on this list including the top-of-the-line Braun Series 9 Pro+. From a tech standpoint, it falls behind in terms of additional integrated features and while the motor is powerful, the exact speed is undisclosed so hard to truly compare to other models. The draw of this one, obviously, is the very real indestructible quality. If you tend to put your razors through a lot or are prone to dropping them, this one will hold up. It's even backed by a five-year warranty if, for some reason, it doesn’t.
Why We Chose It: For this electric razor, it comes down to the durability factor for us. You really can put this through a lot (like dropping it in water or on the hard tile floor of your bathroom) and it will still work like it just came out of the box. If you’re investing in a tool like an electric razor, you want it to perform for a long time, and this one does. The razor and the other features may be basic, but they’re effective. It’s user-friendly and intuitive to use with a minimal learning curve, which to us is always a plus. Our team universally agreed that, at around $70, this razor is a great value and a solid option if you're looking for a not-too-fancy, "everyday driver" to add to your shave routine.
Read more: Best Hair Clippers
|Blade Type
|Foil
|Corded or Cordless
|Cordless
|Key Features
|Pop Up Trimmer, Quick Contour Foils & Head
|Battery Life
|90 minutes
|Charging stand included?
|No
|Case included?
|No
Best Electric Razor for Travel
Philips Norelco Travel Men's Shaver with Close-Cut Technology
Pros
- Incredibly compact
- Highly durable
- Standard AA batteries last up to a year
- Don't have to worry about carrying a travel cord around
- Under $40
Cons
- No case or travel lock
Most of us are trying our damnedest to go carry-on-only these days, and that means packing a whole lot lighter. For guys on the go, this Norelco Travel Shaver is perfect for keeping yourself well-groomed anywhere, anytime without it taking up a ridiculous amount of space in your toiletry bag. The ultra-compact size is significantly smaller than almost every other electric razor we tested. It's perfect for stashing in a dopp kit, and you’ll get up to 60 minutes of use with floating heads that automatically adapt to the contours of your face.
What Else to Consider: Whether you're limited on counter/drawer real estate at home or you're looking for the smallest electric razor possible to stash in your luggage, you want a compact option. That's this razor's biggest selling point. Measuring just 4.76 x 2.52 x 2.05 inches, it's easily one of the smallest razors we've ever tested. It's not the strongest, the most powerful, or the most feature-rich. In fact, it doesn't really have any features to speak of, beyond the ability to, you know, shave. This has two rotary heads instead of the three of the Norelco 3800 and 9800 and even the Mowbie. They barely move, especially when compared to the dexterity of the 9800’s blades. The battery life runs around 60 minutes, like many of the others on this list, but it comes from AA batteries and is no rechargeable. It may sound like we’re getting down on this thing, but we’re not. It will give you a reasonably decent shave on the go, whether that's on a plane, in a hotel, or in rush-hour traffic on your way to work (but, seriously, don't shave and drive). The fact that it takes standard AA batteries that last up to a year is a plus, too.
Why We Chose It: During testing, we noticed this travel razor provides exceptional power when compared to other smaller portable electric razors largely due to the fact it's battery-powered. We probably wouldn't recommend a battery-powered razor for everyday use, but when you consider how often a travel razor gets used (less frequently) and its overall purpose (quick, on-the-go touch-ups) it makes perfect sense. You also don't have to worry about carrying your charging cord around on trips, plus if your batteries die out at the hotel you can call the front desk and ask for fresh ones.
Read more: The 2024 Men's Health Grooming Awards
|Blade Type
|Rotary
|Corded or Cordless
|Cordless
|Key Features
|Portable Traveling Shaver, Close Cut Shaving System, Self-Sharpening Blades, Independent Floating Heads
|Battery Life
|60 minutes (AA batteries)
|Charging stand included?
|No
|Case included?
|No
Best Electric Razor for Body Grooming
Manscaped The Lawn Mower 5.0
Pros
- SkinSafe ceramic blades
- 100% waterproof
- Comfortable and easy to hold and maneuver
- USB rechargeable
Cons
- Shorter battery life than the 4.0
Let’s be honest, you probably don’t only shave or trim the hair on your face. That's why you need a dedicated "hygiene razor" for keeping all your non-face hair groomed and tidy. The SkinSafe ceramic blades on Manscaped's Lawn Mower 5.0 minimize nicks and cuts and make body grooming a much less harrowing experience. Use it wet or dry with or without the adjustable guards for a truly customizable and comfortable manscaping experience in the shower or out.
What Else to Consider: Purely from a hygiene perspective, you don't, or at least shouldn't, use your facial hair shaver on the rest of your body. The Lawn Mower 5.0 is the only model in our roundup with a purpose-built design, including unique blades and attachments, for below-the-belt trimming. Together, it all works to give you confidence in grooming your nether-regions without worrying about cutting or maiming yourself. The motor speed is undisclosed but does have “constant” rpms which prevent the blade from slowing down the longer you use it. The trimmer head is similar to the kind you find on your barber’s hair clippers, but this new 5.0 version does come with an interchangeable foil shaver head that shaves extra close. The battery life is 60 minutes, just like the Braun Series 9 PRO+ and the Norelco 3800 and 9800. It’s also wet/dry like many of the others on this list. That all said, body trimmers and shavers for your face are different animals—and we wouldn’t recommend using this on your face.
Why We Chose It: We've used plenty of electric razors on non-face body parts, and they do work. But our team unanimously loved the simple design of this hygiene razor that feels like a better tool for the job. It's "fit for purpose" as some might say with a lightweight design that's easy and comfortable to hold, making it a snap to maneuver around the curves and crevices of everywhere below the waist. We found the shave perfect for a hygiene razor. It's not buttery smooth, but it's not supposed to be. We also appreciate the thoughtful details like the completely waterproof design (perfect for shower use), simple charging stand, and braided USB cable that's durable and great for travel.
|Blade Type
|SkinSafe foil blade
|Corded or Cordless
|Cordless
|Key Features
|SkinSafe Trimmer Blade, SkinSafe Foil Blade, Two comb attachments
|Battery Life
|60 minutes
|Charging stand included?
|Yes
|Case included?
|No
Other Electric Razors We've Tested and Liked
- Bevel Electric Shaver: We just got our hands on Bevel's new Electric Razor, and we're already liking its results. We appreciate the three flexible blades that can competently mow through facial contours and even the most coarse hair after a few strokes. Though the shaving experience isn't as seamless as the Braun Series 9 Pro, and it's not the quietest razor we've tested, our editors found that the Bevel Electric Razor is a great grooming gadget for its price point.
- Panasonic Electric Body Groomer And Trimmer: This best-selling electric razor on Amazon has received hundreds of five-star reviews for getting the job done for a solid price. It's true there are other great body trimmers on the market, but what this one does exceptionally well is performing in the shower thanks to it's waterproof design and unique v-shaped head.
- Andis Profoil Shaver: Whether you’re shaving your head, your face, or touching up your fade between haircuts, this straightforward yet powerful shaver is one of the most common razors barbers turn to. With 80 minutes of run time in a single charge, this little bullet is just what you need to make sure there is no stubble in sight—ever.
- Philips Norelco PQ208: For guys-on-the-go, this travel electric shaver is perfect for keeping yourself well-groomed anywhere, anytime. In a compact size that's perfect for storing in a dopp kit, you’ll get up to 60 minutes of use with floating heads that automatically adapt to the contours of your face.
Meet the Experts
- Calvin Quallis is the founder of grooming brand Scotch Porter, and is based in New York, NY.
- Corey L. Hartman is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, AL.
The Difference Between Electric Razors and Manual Razors
First off, electric razors and manual razors both operate by guiding some version of a blade across your face to trim down hair follicles. Most electric razors work by using a foil system, where the hairs are led into the small perforations on the foil and then cut off with an opposing blade system. (It's worth noting rotary electric razors have a different opposing blade system than a traditional electric razor, but the interior makeup of how both versions work is essentially the same.) A manual razor works via a multi-blade system, where the first blade pulls your hair follicle outward, and then the remaining blades chop down the hair lower and lower. The best analogy to compare electric razors and manual razors is that an electric razor cuts down hairs like a pair of scissors, while a manual razor cuts down hairs like a knife.
An electric razor is always going to have a buffer preventing direct skin contact, so it's not going to shave as close as a manual razor. But it will potentially be better for your skin. Due to a manual razor's design of direct skin contact, you're going to get a much closer, smoother shave. Using a manual razor raises slight risks of getting ingrown hairs, razor bumps, and razor burn—especially if you're not prepping your shaving routine properly and not using a clean blade.
How to Get a Close Shave with an Electric Razor
Unlike shaving with a traditional razor or safety razor, an electric razor has a pretty low learning curve. But that doesn't mean you should just take your electric razor out of the box and start zooming without first knowing how to get a close shave.
Prep Your Skin
Make sure your skin is clean before starting your shave. If you have a wet and dry use shaver, you can go at your scruff right out of the shower (or even in the shower) after washing your face. If you have a dry shaver only, then you can use a light amount of pre-shave oil or you can wash your face and then pat yourself dry with a towel—these types of shavers work best with stubble that's stiff and void of any moisture.
Use Proper Positioning and Pressure
Hold the razor perpendicular to your skin at all times, that way you aren't trimming your hair at an angle. Grip your razor gently too: You don't need to press down hard into your face to get the shave you want. In fact, pressing down on your skin when shaving can cause uneven patches, especially if you're pressing down with more force when coming up around your chin and the rest of your jawline. In terms of shaving motions, stick to back-and-forth paths on a foil shaver. If you have a rotary shaver, you can use a back-and-forth path or circular motions—your call.
Read the Manual
Make sure to read over each razor's manual to ensure you're using the best possible technique. Some razor brands include tips that are unique to their electric razor alone, so you might find a couple of gems of advice that can help you optimize your shave further to get the closest and smoothest results possible.
Stick With It
If you follow all these steps you should be in good hands for getting a quality shave every time. Just make sure to take care of your razor and give it proper maintenance. And if you're just starting out using an electric razor, give yourself a two-week grace period for your skin to adjust.
How Often Should I Clean My Electric Razor?
"Something I always look for in an electric razor is that it's easy to clean," says Quallis. "Cleaning your razor is so important, because if you don’t, it can get clogged with excess hair which can cause it to break down faster."
The best higher-end electric razors in our roundup come with a cleaning systems. Ideally, you want to clean your electric razor after every use to keep the blazes sharp. For most modern models, the process is easy as they're designed to be rinsed under running water. Just rinse your razor under water to remove hair and dirt, then take a light brush to your foil to remove any gunk buildup. It's important to maintain the foil on your razor, as that is what helps give you a nice and even shave. That foil is fragile and, if it gets dented or damaged, make sure to replace it immediately as that piece is the proverbial bread and butter to your shave.
If you neglect to clean your electric shaver, you risk the chance of shortening the razor's lifespan and also running dirt across your face when shaving. A dirty razor can result in uneven shaving and potentially cause ingrown hairs or acne.
The good news is some razors come with cleaning stations to help you remember. Cleaning stations usually work well, but can sometimes be bulky and loud. Most require cleaning cartridges that last about three months, and cost around $5 each when you buy a six-pack.
When Should I Replace My Electric Razor?
The lifespan of your electric razor varies from model to model. If you buy a high-quality razor—think a $200 model and above from any of our recommendations—then it's possible to get several years out of your device. Some users can get as much as 5 years out of the best electric razors.
If you want to maximize the lifespan of your electric razor, make sure you replace the blades and foil when needed. Some brands recommend replacing the blades every 6-8 months, others recommend annual replacement, and some even mention as far out as 18 months. As far as the foil goes, make sure to monitor if it ever gets dented or damaged and replace it when those situations occur. Most replacement cartridges for electric razors include the foil since the foil is pretty fragile. Expect to pay anywhere from $20-$50 for replacement blades or cartridges on your electric razor.
Also pay attention to your razor's battery life. Even the best electric razors lose battery life over time, which can result in less time holding a full charge and a weaker power output.
Knowing when to replace your electric razor also can come down to a good ol' fashioned eye test. Are you getting as close of a shave as you did when you first purchased the device? Is your razor pulling or tugging on your whiskers instead of slicing them clean off? You might know when it's time to retire your electric razor just by feel. The good news is the deals on razors are better than ever these days, so you can secure a shiny new one for a fraction of the price during key times in the year.
More of the Best Electric Groomers
Best Beard Trimmers | Best Head Shavers | Best Nose Hair Trimmers | Best Body Groomers | Best Back Shavers | Best Hair Clippers | Best Pubic Hair Trimmers | Best At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices | Best Eyebrow Trimmers
Expert consulted:Corey L. Hartman, MD
Dermatologist
Corey L. Hartman, MD, is an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Alabama School of Medicine and the founder and medical director of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama.