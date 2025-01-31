The 8 Best Electric Shavers for Men | Gear Patrol (2025)

Home / Grooming / Buying Guides
If you’re looking for a new electric shaver, or are converting from bare razors and beard trimmers, then here are your best bets.
By Brett Braley-Palko and Adam Hurly
Published
·
Updated
Many men maintain a beard or short stubble, if only to forever avoid an actual shave (myself included). But who can blame us? There are lots of risks that come with a razor, like irritation, bumps, nicks, and ingrowns. For this reason, it feels safer and smarter to use a reliable beard trimmer and maintain some semblance of stubble. But even that gets old. What if we want to showcase our shaved faces, minus all those risks of razors? Or, what about trimming parts of the beard, but shaving the rest —like keeping a clean neck line, or maintaining just a mustache? That’s where the electric shaver comes in.
For Tom Dewing at Crown Barbershop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, an electric razor has all of the perks of a traditional razor – minus the risk. In his daily life as a barber, nothing beats a foil shaver. “They’re easier than you may think to clean, lightweight for easy maneuvering around the nooks and crannies of a guy’s face, and should be smooth enough to avoid any irritation,” Dewing says.
Now, not all electric shavers are going to give you an ultra smooth, bump-free finish. But the best ones will. They have thin foil heads or rotary caps that protect your skin from their sharp blades, and the best electric shavers of late utilize things like smart design, portability, battery charge time and retention, waterproofing, wet/dry duality, LED display, warranty, trimming extensions. These are the factors we considered in naming our favorite electric shavers of the year, in addition to the precision and power with which they actually perform. So, if you’re looking for a new electric shaver, or are converting from bare razors and beard trimmers, then here are your best bets. They may not all suit you, but that’s because we all have specific needs when it comes to a device.
Best Overall Electric Shaver: Andis 17220 Pro Foil Lithium Plus Foil Shaver
$95.00 at Amazon
Pros
- Low cost for what is arguably the best barbershop device brand
- Each cutter has its own power source, allowing maximum oomph along both bars
Cons
- Shortest warranty on this list
- Can cause irritation for very sensitive skin due to the foil head design
- Top Feature: Staggered foil heads for an ergo-minded shave
- Charge Time: 2 hours
- Charge Lasts: 80 minutes
- Warranty: 1 year
This durable copper-shelled shaver is the gold standard in barbershops. It delivers nick-free neckline and stubble cleanups with maximum speed and precision, with minimum noise and resistance. Its staggered foil heads suit the contours of your cranial geometry, and you’ll get a replacement foil and cover with your order.
Best Upgrade Electric Shaver: Braun Series 9 Pro
$330.00 at Amazon
$330.00(0% off)
Pros
- Self-cleaning means a more hygienic experience, lessening bumps and clogged pores after shaving
- The foil shaver provides a close shave without post-shaving irritation
Cons
- Base reduces available counter space when in use
- Users note the design isn’t as maneuverable as competitor razors
- Top Feature: Self-cleaning base
- Run Time: 60 minutes
- Charge Time: 60 minutes
- Warranty: Two years
If you want to take your shaving experience seriously, then the Braun Series 9 Pro might just be your ticket to baby-smooth success. With its flexible ProHead, you’re looking at a close shave that works on a variety of hair types — both on the head and a little lower. But the real beauty of this razor is the hygienic self-cleaning base, which automatically selects a cleaning routine, which cleans, lubricates, dries, and charges your razor all in one go.
Best Electric Shaver for Travel
Best Affordable Electric Shaver: Braun MobileShave M-90 Travel Shaver
$29.00 at Amazon
Pros
- Extremely close shave relative to all competition, despite the device’s simplicity
- Great low-cost introductory or infrequent shaver for first timers and rarely bare-faced guys
Cons
- Needing batteries — hey, at least you can remove them and leave it in your checked luggage
- The singular foil head isn’t as quick or adaptive as multi-foil heads, but the point here is portability for a weekend shave, not high-powered grit for your sink ledge
- Top Feature: Auto-lock swivel cap cover protects foil head during transit
- Charge Time: 2 AA batteries (one set included)
- Charge Lasts: 1 hour
- Warranty: 2 years
Whether you’re cleaning up on a red eye before a business meeting, or just minding your whiskers at the gym, Braun’s tote-able shaver is an excellent companion. It comes with an auto-lock swivel cap, and is safe to rinse under the faucet. Its catch-all foil head competes well against brawnier models (pun intended), and it also has a retractable side trimmer for any detailing around the edges.
Best Electric Body Shaver: Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000
$55.00 at Amazon
$70.00(21% off)
Pros
- Head pivots four directions to navigate the body’s many unique angles
- The 5-year warranty makes for a good investment (at a reasonable cost, too)
Cons
- Self-administered back shaves are possible but still not easy
- Foil trimmer side is deceptively difficult to clean
- Top Features: Dual ends (trimmer and shaver) allow for a customizable result. Rounded teeth prevent razor nicks and cuts in delicate areas.
- Charge Time: 1 hour
- Charge Lasts: 80 minutes
- Warranty: 5 years
If you sprout any hairs from the neck down, then you’re going to need a body groomer. And if you want any mix of smoothness and fuzziness, then you’ll want a dedicated device that caters to both lengths. Though Philips Norelco’s in fact caters to 6 lengths in all, between the smooth shaver and 5 possible trimming sizes on the adjustable guard (3, 5, 7, 9, and 11 mm). Use it wet or dry, and relish that bent, ergo-friendly grip that comfortably navigates the contours and angles of your entire frame.
Best Electric Shower Shaver
Best Shower Electric Shaver: Lifeproof Lithium Ion Foil Shaver
$63.00 at Amazon
$70.00(10% off)
Pros
- A wet/dry shaver that feels like it was actually designed for wet shaves
- Durable device for travel, too
- The 5-year warranty makes for a good investment (at a reasonable cost, too)
Cons
- Despite being waterproof, it isn’t as effective as a wet (as in, shaving cream) shaver
- As with anything in the shower, it does get a bit slippery to operate, even with the rubber grip
- Top Feature: Shower-friendly design (rubber grip + waterproof)
- Charge Time: 1 hour
- Charge Lasts: 90 minutes
- Warranty: 5 years
If you made a list of the features you’d want in an electric shaver, Wahl’s would check most of the boxes. Of course there’s the wet/dry functionality to start, but it also has an ergo rubber grip to ensure you won’t drop the shaver on your shower floor, as well as a shock-proof case to prevent damage in the event that you do accidentally drop it.
On top of those shower-proof bennies, it has an LED charge display, and can generate a 5-minute shave on a 1-minute charge; flexible foil heads move to each contour; a stainless-steel retractable shaver pops up from the rear; an travel-lock prevents it from turning on in your gym bag… the list goes on.
Best Rotary Shaver
Best Rotary Electric Shaver: Remington Hyperflex Advanced Rotary Shaver
$76.00 at Amazon
Pros
- Practically guides itself because of its flexing, tilting head
- Totally waterproof for fast, look-free shower shave
Cons
- Poorest charge time-to-run time ration on this list—but 2:1 is still more than generous to work with
- As with anything in the shower, it does get a bit slippery to operate
- Top Features: Turbo mode for cutting especially thick, wiry hair. Tilting, flexible head allows for maximum range of motion and contour navigation.
- Charge Time: 2 hours
- Charge Lasts: 1 hour
- Warranty: 2 years
Like any of our favorite foil shavers, Remington’s rotary shaver runs wet and dry, has a long-lasting lithium battery and flexes to the contours of your face, jaw, and neck — and this aptly named one flexes even more thanks to its tilt-able head. (Though, as is the universal case for rotary, it rounds those curves smoothly.) You can switch on its turbo mode for heavy-duty chopping, which is a benefit for anyone with thick, unruly stubble.
Note, though, that bump- and ingrown-prone shavers should always opt for a foil shaver — so this one (and any rotary shaver) is probably not for you. (Rotary shavers can “pull” hair up as they cut, which then allows the hair to contract inside the skin after it relaxes.)
Best Electric Razor for Sensitive Skin: Wahl Bump Free 7339-300
$55.00 at Amazon
$70.00(21% off)
Pros
- Hypoallergenic titanium foil helps further reduce redness and irritation
- Built-in pop-up trimmer for edging, detailing and touching up neckline
Cons
- Foil is hard to clean
- Users have noted product heats up with extended use
- Top Feature: Hypoallergenic foil for reduced irritation
- Run Time: 60 minutes
- Charge Time: 45-60 minutes
- Warranty: 3 years
Our tester has suffered since he was thirteen with very sensitive skin. That means that every time a razor touches his face – hell, even if he looked at a razor the wrong way – he was at risk of a breakout. With that said, he knows a thing or two about a razor that’s designed to reduce redness, bumps, and breakouts the week after a shave. And Wahl’s is, by far, the best out there.
Best All-in-One Electric Shaver: Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver
$38.00 at Amazon
Pros
- Versatile tool for trimming or close shaving
- Mimics the shape of an analog razor
Cons
- Plastic components break rather easily
- Thicker or coarser hair not easy to shave with foil razor
- Top Feature: Great for all-over care
- Runtime: 45 minutes
- Charge Time: 8 hours
- Warranty: 2 years
If you’re looking for a razor that punches above its weight class, then the OneBlade Hybrid may be for you. As the name implies, it’s both a trimmer and a shaver, making it an ideal solution for those guys who like a 3-in-one shower gel/body wash/shampoo, too. Without all the fuss, you can get down to business and keep everything clean-shaven with this small-but-mighty razor.
Read our review of the Philips Norelco OneBlade.
