The 8 Best Electric Shavers for Men | Gear Patrol (2025)

Many men maintain a beard or short stubble, if only to forever avoid an actual shave (myself included). But who can blame us? There are lots of risks that come with a razor, like irritation, bumps, nicks, and ingrowns. For this reason, it feels safer and smarter to use a reliable beard trimmer and maintain some semblance of stubble. But even that gets old. What if we want to showcase our shaved faces, minus all those risks of razors? Or, what about trimming parts of the beard, but shaving the rest —like keeping a clean neck line, or maintaining just a mustache? That’s where the electric shaver comes in.

Products in the Guide Best Overall Electric Shaver: Andis 17220 Pro Foil Lithium Plus Foil Shaver Read more

Best Upgrade Electric Shaver: Braun Series 9 Pro Read more

Best Affordable Electric Shaver: Braun MobileShave M-90 Travel Shaver Best Electric Shaver for Travel Read more

Best Electric Body Shaver: Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Read more

Best Shower Electric Shaver: Lifeproof Lithium Ion Foil Shaver Best Electric Shower Shaver Read more

Best Rotary Electric Shaver: Remington Hyperflex Advanced Rotary Shaver Best Rotary Shaver Read more

Best Electric Razor for Sensitive Skin: Wahl Bump Free 7339-300 Read more

Best All-in-One Electric Shaver: Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver Read more

For Tom Dewing at Crown Barbershop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, an electric razor has all of the perks of a traditional razor – minus the risk. In his daily life as a barber, nothing beats a foil shaver. “They’re easier than you may think to clean, lightweight for easy maneuvering around the nooks and crannies of a guy’s face, and should be smooth enough to avoid any irritation,” Dewing says.

Now, not all electric shavers are going to give you an ultra smooth, bump-free finish. But the best ones will. They have thin foil heads or rotary caps that protect your skin from their sharp blades, and the best electric shavers of late utilize things like smart design, portability, battery charge time and retention, waterproofing, wet/dry duality, LED display, warranty, trimming extensions. These are the factors we considered in naming our favorite electric shavers of the year, in addition to the precision and power with which they actually perform. So, if you’re looking for a new electric shaver, or are converting from bare razors and beard trimmers, then here are your best bets. They may not all suit you, but that’s because we all have specific needs when it comes to a device.

To learn more about our testing methodology and how we evaluate products, head here.