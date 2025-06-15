The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (2025)

Taking care of yourself is, of course, multifaceted. And while some care gets all the credit—like how you clean your body or what workouts you're doing and what workout gear you're buying for those workouts—dental health is the one thing you really, really need to stay on top of.

All you really need is an electric toothbrush. Drill away at your teeth twice a day—once after waking up and having your morning coffee, again before you flop onto your mattress and slip under your sheets. Add some flossing to that nighttime routine (yes, please dear God, you need to floss) and you're good. It's so easy.

Still, actually knowing which electric toothbrush to buy isn't easy. There's a bunch of models, from consumer classics to start-up brands, claiming to be the best. There are different styles. There are different models. A whole host of brush modes you didn't know existed. It's all too complicated. So we did the hard work. We've tried pretty much every electric toothbrush on the market, and we'll get right to it and tell you which ones are actually worth your money.