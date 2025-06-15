The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (2025)

Table of Contents
Best Electric Toothbrush Overall Best Vibrating Toothbrush Best Electric Toothbrush for Sensitive Mouths Oral-B Pro 1000 Pros Cons Philips Sonicare 5300 Pros Cons Quip 360 Oscillating Toothbrush Pros Cons Waterpik Complete Care 5.0 Pros Cons Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush Pros Cons Burst Pro Sonic Toothbrush Pros Cons Aquasonic Icon Rechargeable Power Toothbrush Pros Cons Sonic vs. Oscillating: Which Brush Type Is Better? References

Taking care of yourself is, of course, multifaceted. And while some care gets all the credit—like how you clean your body or what workouts you're doing and what workout gear you're buying for those workouts—dental health is the one thing you really, really need to stay on top of.

All you really need is an electric toothbrush. Drill away at your teeth twice a day—once after waking up and having your morning coffee, again before you flop onto your mattress and slip under your sheets. Add some flossing to that nighttime routine (yes, please dear God, you need to floss) and you're good. It's so easy.

Still, actually knowing which electric toothbrush to buy isn't easy. There's a bunch of models, from consumer classics to start-up brands, claiming to be the best. There are different styles. There are different models. A whole host of brush modes you didn't know existed. It's all too complicated. So we did the hard work. We've tried pretty much every electric toothbrush on the market, and we'll get right to it and tell you which ones are actually worth your money.

Best Electric Toothbrush Overall

Oral-B Pro 1000

Pros

  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (8)Physical movement, not vibration
  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (9)Simple and easy to use
  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (10)Incredible price—new brush heads are affordable, too

Cons

  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (11)Some might want more tech help

As with everything vaguely tech enabled, the trend with electric toothbrushes has been to ratchet it up. Certain models pair with your phone for data collection and brushing tips. Other models coach you in real time. Some have haptic feedback. Whatever.

This Pro 1000 from Oral-B is the best electric toothbrush on the market because it's simple. The head oscillates, pulsates, and rotates—in English this means it physically moves in multiple directions. It gives you four quadrant timers within the two-minute brush time. And it tells you if you're pressing too hard, because that can be tough on your gums. That's it. That's all you need, really. Buy this toothbrush today and you can use it for the next two decades.

"Studies" in the dental world are a bit funny, because the big players usually have a hand in them. Generally, though, oscillating toothbrushes tend to perform better in neutral trials. That makes logical sense, when you considered a lot of the cleaning in a dental office is physical. Your hygienist is scraping plaque off, not using a vibrating tool.

Oh, and new brush heads cost about $4 (name brand) or $1.50 (off-brand) each. Nice and affordable.

Brush styleRotating

Pros

  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (13)Specific brush modes
  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (14)Head-replacement reminders
  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (15)More gentle than a rotating toothbrush

Cons

  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (16)Oscillating toothbrushes tend to test higher in clinical trials

Those rotating brushes can feel a bit uncomfortable, though. Some don't like the physical scrubbing feeling. The industry's answer to that was the vibrating brush head. Like I said, oscillating brushes tend to perform better in trials, but as a user ... I can say they almost always perform at the same level. As with anything, it's about being consistent. Oscillating vs. vibrating is a personal preference. I like the low-effort, car-wash feel of oscillating, but a lot of people prefer vibrating toothbrushes.

For vibrating toothbrushes, Philips Sonicare is the name you want to stick with. Just as Oral-B has with rotating models, Philips has a whole roster of vibrating brushes. After testing, I'd recommend the 5300. It's not that much more expensive than lesser models, but it's got some key upgrades—like alternate brush modes and reminders to replace your brush head.

That said, Philips replacement heads tend to be more expensive, as they have a more specialized shape. Expect to pay around $10 per replacement.

Brush styleVibrating

Best Electric Toothbrush for Sensitive Mouths

Quip 360 Oscillating Toothbrush

Pros

  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (18)Lightweight
  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (19)Feels just as good as pricier options
  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (20)Feels and looks sleek

Cons

  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (21)Rounded bottom, so it needs its base to stand upright
  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (22)Not friendly to tight bathrooms
  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (23)Some reviewers have ongoing connectivity issues

Speaking of our Internet skepticism, Quip has been one of those brands that has stoked controversy for making cheap dental products that can be, well, cheap. The new oscillating toothbrush might change your mind, though. It's sleek—really, not bulky at all—and easy to switch between the three intensities: gentle, daily, and deep clean. For an oscillating, easy-to-use toothbrush, it's doing good teeth-cleaning work for $55. We like how the settings, particularly the gentle setting, are not too harsh on sensitive gums.

However, the bottom of the toothbrush is rounded, which means that it needs to sit on its base, be attached to its mirror mount, or have some other space that holds it. If you're going from a regular toothbrush to electric, this might not be an issue. (Not like a regular toothbrush stands on its own, right?) But if you're like me and switching from, say, Oral-B to this and have but a small New York City bathroom (featuring a barely there mirror and literally no counter space), this can be a bit of a hassle.

Brush styleRotating & pulsing

Pros

  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (26)Good price for a 2-in-1
  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (27)Water pick works amazingly for flossing
  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (28)Great example of a vibrating brush

Cons

  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (29)Big, takes up a lot of counter space

If you're really a freak about your dental hygiene, or if you're just afraid of flossing (not valid, shut up) and its environmental impact (valid), Waterpik makes a nice brush-pick combo.

The brush is really, really similar to the Philips Sonicare. It feels the same in your hand. It has the same three settings. Plus, the vibration feels about the same.

In testing, there was nothing to fault besides the actual size of the thing. You need some counter space to store it, so it's not ideal for small apartment living.

Brush styleVibrating

Best Smart Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush

Pros

  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (31)6 brush settings
  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (32)Smart settings help improve technique and habits
  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (33)Useful brush sensor

Cons

  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (34)Might not actually use all of the add-ons
  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (35)Expensive
  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (36)Non-replaceable battery has short battery life

Smart toothbrushes are not necessarily for everyone. That's just the fact of the matter: You don't need a $200 toothbrush for good oral health. However, if you love tech that gets to know you and your habits, gives you real-time feedback, makes you better at brushing, it's hard to beat the Oral-B Genius X model. It uses AI to understand, synthesize, and give recommendations based on your brushing habits. There are six brush settings, useful sensors, and real-time feedback. However, it's not necessarily a great fit for anyone with a supersensitive mouth. Some reviewers said even the gentle mode was not gentle enough.

Brush styleRotating

Best Affordable Electric Toothbrush

Burst Pro Sonic Toothbrush

Pros

  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (38)Long-lasting battery
  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (39)Unique bristle shape
  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (40)Good price

Cons

  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (41)No travel top
  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (42)Charcoal may or may not be important to you
  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (43)Subscription replacement-head program

Burst's electric toothbrushes have been all over the Interwebs, and we are slow to convince when it comes to Internet-famous products. However, this brush is pretty good. There's a lot marketed about what makes this toothbrush good—like it's charcoal bristles and smart sensing–but the real standouts are simple. One, the bristles are tapered. This takes a second to get used to (feels a little like you're getting poked in the gums, which you kind of are) but after some use, you'll start to notice how clean your teeth feel because those bristles can more easily get in between your teeth.

The other real standout here is how long the battery lasts. It claims to last nine months on a low power setting. Although we haven't had the brush quite that long yet, we can certainly say that it holds a charge longer than most so far.

The Burst-specific replacement brush heads come in on a subscription program, which might be a plus or a minus for you. We like this one because of how cheap it is to get a whole setup, but there are even cheaper ones, too.

Brush styleVibrating

Best Electric Toothbrush for Travel

Aquasonic Icon Rechargeable Power Toothbrush

Pros

  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (45)Travel friendly
  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (46)Two brush modes
  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (47)Great price

Cons

  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (48)Brush head is more flexible than you might be used to (or like)
  • The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Once and for All (49)Use is more like a manual toothbrush

Aquasonic's rechargeable toothbrush might just be our latest favorite travel product. This brush isn't necessarily going to compete with the smart, powerful, and bulky brushes you can leave on your countertop, but that's not what it's here to do. Instead, its real goal is to make your standard travel brushing much more efficient.

This is a vibrating toothbrush, so you use it more like a manual toothbrush than you would the oscillating brushes. It has a cleaning mode and a brush mode. The best part, in our opinion, is its efficient design. It's no bigger or bulkier than a regular toothbrush, and it comes with a carrying case and a magnetic stand.

It wouldn't be our first at-home choice, but for a more efficient, cleaner brush while we're traveling, this is an easy decision. We also like the range of colors. One, just for the vibes. But two, if you're getting a bunch for the family, the bright color options make it clear and easy to keep track of which belongs to whom.

Brush styleVibrating

Sonic vs. Oscillating: Which Brush Type Is Better?

Sorry to do this, but the answer is a very lukewarm "Ehhh, up to you." No, listen, that's really the case. The best toothbrush is the one you use consistently.

In clinical trials, there's a slight, very slight, bit of evidence that says oscillating brushes are maybe better. The scrubbing action removes a ton of plaque, and the circular heads are better for getting in every nook and cranny. If that's what you want to hear, cool. Buy a rotating brush.

But honestly, sonic brushes do just as good of a job. In all the years I've switched between the two, my dentist has never been able to tell. What's most important is consistency. Use either type of electric toothbrush twice daily and you're almost guaranteed to have clean teeth. With nothing more than a $50 electric toothbrush, it's honestly difficult to let them get dirty. So it's mostly down to personal preference between the two styles.

Oscillating: A dentist-office, deep-clean feel. These brushes are a bit more physical than their vibrating counterparts.

Sonic: Feel a bit more like regular toothbrushes. Not as harsh on the gums but require a bit more work when getting behind and around teeth.

