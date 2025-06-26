The 8 best shampoos for thinning hair in 2025, according to dermatologists and trichologists (2025)

If you're struggling with hair thinning or hair loss, know that you’re not alone. According to the American Hair Loss Association, two thirds of American men will experience hair thinning by the time they're just 35. By age 50, that number rises to 85%. Women, particularly post-menopausal women, shed strands as well: 40% of all Americans with hair loss are female. Fortunately, there are plenty of effective hair growth products available — both over the counter and by prescription — to help stop the thinning, reverse the shedding and even promote new hair growth. Some of the best hair growth products come in various forms, such as shampoos, serums and topical solutions, laser caps and supplements. There are also gender-specific formulations due to differing genetic skin sensitivity between men and women, so the best hair growth product for men is not always going to be the best hair growth product for women. In this article, we explore the best shampoos for thinning hair with the help of our expert panel of dermatologists, trichologists and plastic surgeons. Dr. Glenn Vallecillos, a board-certified plastic surgeon, tells Yahoo Life that “depending on the reason for hair loss, there are shampoos that do show promise, with the focus of these products centered around maintaining healthy hair follicles by preventing damage and promoting growth.” Since products for hair growth and thinning hair vary wildly in efficacy, we researched and tested over 40 shampoos for thinning hair to find the best for various needs and conditions. We started our research by speaking with board-certified dermatologists, trichologists and plastic surgeons to learn what key ingredients to look for — and what to avoid — and if they recommended any specific products or brands that were leading the regrowth charge. Using experts’ input and in-house tester feedback, we rated each hair growth shampoo based on key ingredients, brand reputation, quality, efficacy, cost and tester feedback.

The best shampoo for thinning hair overall

KeraFactor Best hair thinning shampoo and conditioner combo KeraFactor Scalp Stimulating Shampoo and Conditioner Features: KeraFactor's 7 Polypeptides Peptide Complex (KFP™), | Special use: Halts thinning and promotes growth | Hair type: All hair types | Formula: Proprietary Peptide Complex (KFP™) | Scent: unscented | Size: 3.38 oz. KeraFactor is not only an industry leader in hair growth, but its products are so good that they are sold exclusively at the offices of dermatologists and other medical professionals who focus on hair regrowth. What makes KeraFactor stand out is its proprietary KeraFactor Peptide Complex (KFP™), featuring 7 Polypeptides that promote whole hair and scalp health. The patent-pending formula helps to “turn on” weak or resting hair follicles, improve scalp circulation and add nutrients to help produce thicker, longer, healthier-looking hair. Although the bottles are small, they hold enough for 40 washes. Use a cleansing shampoo first, then a pea-sized drop of KeraFactor. Lather and massage thoroughly into the scalp and let sit for one minute, giving you some time to relax before you rinse. Condition the ends of your hair with your favorite conditioner, and you’re done. KeraFactor Scalp Stimulating Shampoo and Conditioner has also become a favorite of Yahoo's senior health editor due to the ease of using a combination shampoo and conditioner: "I love how the shampoo lathers and feels when I'm working it into my scalp. I'm also incredibly impressed by how soft my hair feels once dry. I've never encountered a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner that cleanses my hair and leaves it soft without buildup. My hair feels fuller, clean and reinvigorated. A total winner in my book!" Pros Dermatologist recommended

Shampoo and conditioner in one

Features 7 Polypeptides Cons Expensive

Small bottle compared to others on this list $49 at KeraFactor

Other top shampoos for thinning hair we recommend for 2025

Mielle Organics Best budget-friendly shampoo for thinning hair Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo Features: Hair strengthening | Special use: Helps grow longer hair | Hair type: All hair types, including sensitive skin and hair | Formula: Rosemary, mint, biotin, horsetail extract, coconut oil, babassu seed oil | Scent: Rosemary mint | Size: 12 oz. The Mielle brand is a cult favorite online and in the Yahoo offices; we all love the shampoo, conditioner and hair growth oil. We also love that this product proves you don't have to spend a ton of money on hair growth products, you just have to know what ingredients to look for — in this case, organic rosemary oil, which has been clinically proven to be as effective as the FDA-approved 2% minoxidil hair growth treatment, and without all the side effects! Mielle's shampoo is also fortified with hair-strengthening biotin and certified organic hair-nourishing ingredients, such as coconut and babassu seed oil, horsetail plant extract, chamomile and hops. All of which work to improve the entire scalp environment and leave your hair and scalp clean and ready for some serious growth. Pros Budget-friendly

Clinically proven ingredients

Nourishing Cons The rosemary-mint scent may be too much for some $10 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $11 at CVS$10 at Sally Beauty

Nutrafol The best shampoo for thinning hair runner-up Nutrafol Shampoo for Thinning Hair Features: Root purifier | Special use: Extensions and dyed hair | Hair type: All hair types, including processed hair and extensions | Formula: Vegan protein, prebiotics, biosurfactant | Scent: Unscented | Size: 8 oz. Nutrafol is a leader in the hair care industry, and for good reason: the products are physician-formulated and clinically tested for efficacy. Even A-list celebrities like Alyssa Milano sing its praises. While the company offers a wide variety of hair growth products for men and women, its shampoo for thinning hair was specifically formulated to balance oil production without stripping the scalp, then hydrate and nourish the scalp to visibly improve volume, strength, and texture. How exactly does this help your hair grow? By creating an optimal scalp environment free of buildup, your hair follicle health improves, which leads to growth. This thinning hair shampoo leaves you with stronger, thicker hair. An independent study of 37 people showed a 100% improvement in scalp dryness and flakiness after just two weeks of use, and a 100% reduction in sebum, which is known to stifle follicle and hair growth. The lab studies on Nutrafol's hair growth supplements were even more impressive! Pros Physician-formulated

Clinically proven results

Gentle yet effective Cons Fragrance added $44 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $44 at Sephora

Harklinikken Dermatologist-favorite shampoo for thinning hair Harklinikken Stabilizing Scalp Shampoo See Also Hairline Starting to Recede? These Dermatologist-Approved Laser Hair Growth Devices Could Be Your Answer. Features: Scalp stabilizing | Special use: Extensions and dyed hair | Hair type: All hair types | Formula: Proprietary blend | Scent: Unscented | Size: 10 oz. It is incredibly rare for a doctor to outright recommend a brand to the media, so we were amazed and intrigued when Dr. Vallecillos told us, "In our practice, we have seen great success with the Harklinikken line, which addresses specific types of hair loss by offering customized, targeted and responsive treatments, based on the patient's unique history, scalp profile and hair loss circumstances." Let's be clear: Vallecillos has no connection to Harklinikken and will not receive a penny from your order. His practice truly believes in these products. But Vallecillos isn't the only doctor singing Harklinkken's praises: the entire line of "hair gain" products are multi-award-winning. The Stabilizing Scalp Shampoo is best suited for those with an oily scalp, dandruff, dry or color-treated hair, or hair that lacks shine. The shampoo is effective in removing oil, product buildup and surface pollution without disrupting the scalp’s barrier. It stabilizes the scalp’s microbiome, promoting the optimal condition for hair growth while reducing the risk of thinning and scalp issues by balancing excess sebum. Best of all, it reinvigorates and strengthens the hair, restoring it to its natural thickness and vibrancy. That is about as good as it gets! Pros Award-winning

Dermatologist-recommended

Clinically proven Cons Expensive $43 at Harklinikken

Hims Best shampoo for thinning hair for men Hims Thick Fix Daily Thickening Shampoo for Men Features: 100% vegan | Special use: Thickening shampoo | Hair type: Male pattern baldness | Formula: Saw palmetto, Hims's proprietary blend of DHT blockers | Scent: Eucalyptus | Size: 6.4 oz. According to Vallencillos, men are more likely to experience hair loss due to hormonal-driven differences between men and women. A leader in the men's health and wellness industry, Hims designed its Thick Fix Thickening Shampoo to cleanse away excess sebum to allow new follicles to grow strong and healthy. DHT-blocking saw palmetto (when combined with reduced sebum) immediately increases hair volume. Thick Fix features a refreshing eucalyptus scent and easily lathers to permeate the scalp for a seriously deep clean. One reviewer said, "For years, I have fought hair loss and thinning hair. Within a week of using this product, I felt like I was finally winning that fight." There's also a Power Pack ($60) if you want to go extra hard at your thinning/loss issues. The pack includes biotin gummies, minoxidil drops, thick fix shampoo and finasteride pills. Looking for more information on men's hair health? Read our full review on hair growth products for men. Pros Explicitly formulated for men

Hims is a leader in the men's health and hair loss industry

Clinically proven ingredients Cons Some did not like the eucalyptus scent $11 at Walmart Explore More Buying Options $24.90 (two-pack) at Amazon$19 at Hims

Amazon Best shampoo for thinning hair for women Hers Triple Threat Shampoo Features: 100% vegan | Special use: Thickening shampoo | Hair type: All hair types experiencing shedding and thinning | Formula: Biotin, saw palmetto, pumpkin seed oil | Scent: Napa Rose | Size: 6.4 oz. Hers is the sister company of the above-mentioned Hims and also stands as a well-respected leader focused on women's health and wellness by offering over-the-counter and prescription treatments for everything from sexual health to mental health to hair loss. The Triple Threat Shampoo from Hers is clinically proven to boost hair and scalp health and promote hair growth. Yahoo's former senior health editor, April McCormick, personally tested this shampoo and said she loved it: "After the first wash, my scalp felt clean and invigorated." By the end of the testing period, she was a believer and bought a second bottle. What makes this product work is the combination of biotin, saw palmetto and pumpkin seed oil working in tandem to cleanse the scalp, gently exfoliate away sebum buildup and promote blood flow and oxygen to the hair follicles. For more products that help with hair and scalp health, read our article on the best hair growth products for women. Pros Formulated for women's skin to reduce irritation

A favorite of Yahoo's health editor

Clinically proven Cons Some find the rose scent overpowering $24 (two-pack) at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $19 at Hers$13 at CVS

Nioxin Best shampoo and conditioner kit for thinning hair Nioxin System Kit 2, Hair Strengthening and Thickening Treatment Cost: $38 | Key ingredients: Caffeine, mentha leaf oil, peppermint oil, niacinamide | What it does: Exfoliates, cleanses and conditions to promote thicker, fuller, longer hair | Best for: All hair types and genders | Size: Shampoo 5.07 oz, conditioner 5.07 oz, topical 0.2 oz Nioxin has been around for decades, and for a good reason: it really works. In fact, A-list celebrities like Alyssa Milano sing its praises, and so do we. While there are four Nioxin system kits to choose from depending on your level of hair thinning and the condition of your hair, the No. 2 System Kit is the most popular as it treats progressed thinning for people with normal, unprocessed or color-treated hair. The kit includes an antioxidant-rich three-hit combo in the form of shampoo, conditioner and a topical leave-in foam to ensure you're getting the most effective treatment in one easy-to-use package. The complete system is fortified with proven ingredients that promote both scalp and hair health, which in turn creates the optimal environment for hair to return to its former glory. One of the key ingredients is caffeine, which stimulates hair follicles and increases blood flow to promote hair growth. Mentha leaf coupled with peppermint regulates oil production and product buildup on the scalp that can clog and stifle hair follicles. Last, niacinamide, which promotes overall scalp health, leaves your scalp and hair healthy and thriving. By using all three products at least three times a week, you'll be on your way to healthier hair in 30 to 60 days. Pros Easy to use

Works with color-treated hair

Over 4,000 5-star reviews Cons Some find three-step routine too much $38 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $38 at Ulta Beauty$38 at Target

Bosley Best hair growth shampoo for color-treated hair Bosley MD CosRevive Color Safe Nourishing Shampoo Features: Hair strengthening and thickening | Special use: Halts thinning and promotes growth | Hair type: All hair types, including over-processed hair | Formula: Proprietary blend with saw palmetto, sunflower and pumpkin seed oil, rosemary and panthenol | Scent: unscented | Size: 10 oz. A well-known and long-standing leader in the hair regrowth industry, Bosley's CosRevive Color Safe Nourishing Shampoo is a perfect choice for those with color-treated or overly processed hair. The shampoo gently exfoliates away product buildup, DHT and pollution from the scalp surface. The natural DHT-blockers pumpkin seed extract and saw palmetto work in tandem with rosemary extract and panthenol to help reduce scalp inflammation, increase scalp circulation and strengthen the hair to promote healthy hair growth, and almost instantly give the appearance of thicker, fuller-looking hair. There's also a men's hair-thickening conditioner available. Pros Trusted leader in the hair regrowth industry

Great for those with over-processed and color-treated hair

Packed with hair growth and scalp-cleansing botanicals Cons Pricey $25 at Macy's Explore More Buying Options $27 at Amazon$23 at JCPenney

Factors to consider when choosing a shampoo for thinning and hair growth

Type of hair loss: Before deciding on a hair-loss treatment, it’s absolutely essential to determine the origin. Thinning and shedding can have a wide range of causes, including genetics, illness, hormonal imbalance, stress, pregnancy, diet, alopecia areata and lifestyle. Zeroing in on what caused the thinning will help you better figure out if this is a temporary issue, something that can be resolved with a lifestyle change (eat better, stress less) or a medical condition requiring a visit to the doc.



Budget: Given that stress can cause thinning, make sure you can comfortably afford the product you choose. The last thing you want is for the price of your hair-thinning shampoo to stress you out and cause your hair to thin more!



Genetic/gender formulations: Hair loss formulas geared towards men and women may differ due to the different hormonal causes of hair loss. “Men's formulas often contain DHT blockers (dihydrotestosterone) like saw palmetto, since male pattern baldness is largely caused by DHT, a derivative of testosterone,” says hair transplant surgeon Dr. Alan Bauman. “Women's formulas, on the other hand, may contain more nourishing and hydrating ingredients to address the overall hair thinning often seen in female pattern hair loss.” With that said, Bauman adds that many active ingredients found in the best hair growth products like Minoxidil and Finasteride are generally effective for both men and women with dosage adjustments made based on gender. In addition to topical products, there are also clinically proven and FDA-approved oral vitamins and supplements for hair growth, also formulated according to genetics.



Ingredients: There are a few key ingredients you’ll want to look for: Rosemary oil, mint, turmeric, salicylic acid, pumpkin seed oil, saw palmetto, minoxidil, finasteride, biotin and hydrolyzed pea peptides.

How we chose

To find the best hair growth products, we browsed over 40 different shampoos for thinning hair that clean strands as well as stimulate growth and enhance volume. We consulted dermatologists and trichologists about hair loss, hair growth, which ingredients are important and which ones to avoid. Plus, we kept in mind factors like price, accessibility and brand reputation when creating our list.

FAQs

What causes thinning hair?

A variety of factors affect your hair health and whether or not you experience thinning hair and hair loss. Some of these factors are within your control and others aren’t. Getting down to the root — pun intended — is key to solving your woes.

Genetics: Hair loss caused by genetics is known as androgenetic alopecia, a hereditary condition that can affect both men (male pattern baldness) and women (female pattern hair loss) if they’re genetically predisposed. “Androgenetic alopecia usually results in a receding hairline and thinning on top of the scalp for men, and overall thinning of hair for women," explains Bauman.

Hormonal changes: Pregnancy, perimenopause and menopause are among the top causes for women's hair thinning.

COVID: Have you suffered from a moderate to severe case of COVID-19 in the past few months? If so, that could be the cause of your thinning and shedding. But don't fret, as Bauman tells us COVID hair loss is typically a temporary condition known as telogen effluvium, often triggered by severe illnesses.

Stress: You might notice that your hair may fall out or look thinner when you're more frazzled than usual. No mystery there: Stress-related hair loss is fairly common, whether owing to a high-pressure daily routine or the fallout (as it were) from a particularly nerve-wracking or traumatic event.

Lifestyle: Lifestyle choices can play a big role in hair health. Things like using chemical hair treatments, frequently blow-drying or styling with hot tools can stress your scalp and hair follicles, potentially leading to thinning or hair loss. Even a poor diet or significant weight loss can have an impact on your hair.

Do shampoos for thinning hair really work?

Yes, shampoo for thinning hair really works. "There are hair regrowth shampoos that do show promise, with the focus of these products centering around maintaining healthy hair follicles by preventing damage and promoting growth," says Vallecillos. "These products tend to be void of harsh chemicals and dyes normally seen in mainstream haircare products, and rather, contain things such as peptides, vitamins, and natural extracts, which act to strengthen the hair, help reduce inflammation and hair loss, and promote thicker and fuller hair."

Which hair growth products are FDA-approved?

Topical minoxidil, oral finasteride, baricitinib and low-level light therapy are the only FDA-approved therapies to treat androgenic alopecia (male pattern/female pattern baldness). That said, you can find minoxidil in all types of great hair loss products, including those that also help with nourishing the scalp and hair shaft, such as oils and serums for hair loss. Some are only available with a doctor’s prescription, like the supplements baricitinib and oral finasteride.

How long does it take to see results from shampoos for thinning hair?

Short answer? It depends. “Typically, consistent use for at least three to six months is often necessary before noticeable results can be seen,” says Bauman. “Hair grows slowly, about half an inch per month, so changes can take time. They are generally most effective when used as part of a comprehensive hair care and treatment plan, possibly including medications, topical treatments and a balanced diet.”

Is shampoo for thinning hair safe for everyone to use?

Yes, shampoo for thinning hair is safe for everyone to use. These products tend to be void of harsh chemicals and dyes normally seen in mainstream hair care products, with most containing ingredients such as peptides, vitamins, and natural extracts.

Meet our experts

Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. Consult a medical professional on questions about your health.