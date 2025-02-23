The 8 Devices You Need to Monitor Blood Pressure At Home (2025)

Our product picks are editor-tested, expert-approved. We may earn a commission through links on our site. Why Trust Us?

IN THE world of health, it's often the silent troublemakers that put us at risk. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a prime example. Frequently devoid of symptoms, it can lurk undetected until a routine doctor's visit uncovers an elevated reading. "Every high blood pressure heartbeat 'beats up' on our arteries (overstretching them)—leading eventually to atherosclerosis, heart attack, stroke, and other issues," explains John A. Elefteriades, MD, cardiothoracic surgeon and professor of surgery at Yale. Which is why regular monitoring is paramount–your heart's health is a marathon, not a sprint.

Enter at-home blood pressure monitors, a secret weapon for cardiovascular maintenance. Having a blood pressure monitor on hand makes keeping a home log of readings possible, which is a total treasure trove of health insights for your physician when paired with in-office readings.

Today, options range from full-size upper arm models that mirror the reliability of those in the doctor's office, and wrist monitors that offer added convenience and portability. Despite the type of monitor you opt for, some details are crucial to ensure accurate readings. "The user needs to make sure that the blood pressure device is at heart level when taking a reading, otherwise the reading will be off," explains Dr. Elefteriades. "The reading will be artificially low if the device is too high, and artificially high if the device is too low."

Another tip to secure precise readings via an upper arm monitor (which the American Heart Association champions for their accuracy), is to select the right cuff size, Jaclyn Railsback, DO, an internal medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital, told Men's health. She also recommends conducting a sequence of three consecutive readings each time you use the device.



When measuring at home, prioritize stillness and calm, with feet flat on the ground (legs uncrossed) and the cuffed arm comfortably elevated to heart level alongside the monitor, Dr. Railsback told Men's Health. Even the arm's angle can affect readings by up to 10%. Consider sidestepping caffeine, exercise, and stress (when it's controllable, at least) prior to monitoring for more accurate snapshots, too.

While a normal blood pressure reading is 120/80 or less, it's always a good idea to consult your primary care doctor to determine what's considered a normal reading for you. Medication, genetics, and body composition can all have an impact on blood pressure, meaning measurements vary a ton from person to person. We believe knowledge is your greatest armor when it comes to health, and a blood pressure monitor is one valuable tool to gain insights at home.

Among the wealth of FDA-approved and doctor-recommended options available today, we've done the research to determine which blood pressure monitors prove sound investments in terms of accuracy, durability, size, connectivity, and portability.

Below, the top 8 cardiologist-approved devices to monitor your blood pressure at home or on the go.

