The 8 Devices You Need to Monitor Blood Pressure At Home (2025)

IN THE world of health, it's often the silent troublemakers that put us at risk. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a prime example. Frequently devoid of symptoms, it can lurk undetected until a routine doctor's visit uncovers an elevated reading. "Every high blood pressure heartbeat 'beats up' on our arteries (overstretching them)—leading eventually to atherosclerosis, heart attack, stroke, and other issues," explains John A. Elefteriades, MD, cardiothoracic surgeon and professor of surgery at Yale. Which is why regular monitoring is paramount–your heart's health is a marathon, not a sprint.
Best Premium Blood Pressure Monitor
Omron Platinum Blood Pressure Monitor
Best Mid-Range Blood Pressure Monitor
Omron Silver Blood Pressure Monitor
Most Portable Blood Pressure MonitorWithings BPM Connect
Enter at-home blood pressure monitors, a secret weapon for cardiovascular maintenance. Having a blood pressure monitor on hand makes keeping a home log of readings possible, which is a total treasure trove of health insights for your physician when paired with in-office readings.
Today, options range from full-size upper arm models that mirror the reliability of those in the doctor's office, and wrist monitors that offer added convenience and portability. Despite the type of monitor you opt for, some details are crucial to ensure accurate readings. "The user needs to make sure that the blood pressure device is at heart level when taking a reading, otherwise the reading will be off," explains Dr. Elefteriades. "The reading will be artificially low if the device is too high, and artificially high if the device is too low."
Another tip to secure precise readings via an upper arm monitor (which the American Heart Association champions for their accuracy), is to select the right cuff size, Jaclyn Railsback, DO, an internal medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital, told Men's health. She also recommends conducting a sequence of three consecutive readings each time you use the device.
When measuring at home, prioritize stillness and calm, with feet flat on the ground (legs uncrossed) and the cuffed arm comfortably elevated to heart level alongside the monitor, Dr. Railsback told Men's Health. Even the arm's angle can affect readings by up to 10%. Consider sidestepping caffeine, exercise, and stress (when it's controllable, at least) prior to monitoring for more accurate snapshots, too.
While a normal blood pressure reading is 120/80 or less, it's always a good idea to consult your primary care doctor to determine what's considered a normal reading for you. Medication, genetics, and body composition can all have an impact on blood pressure, meaning measurements vary a ton from person to person. We believe knowledge is your greatest armor when it comes to health, and a blood pressure monitor is one valuable tool to gain insights at home.
Among the wealth of FDA-approved and doctor-recommended options available today, we've done the research to determine which blood pressure monitors prove sound investments in terms of accuracy, durability, size, connectivity, and portability.
Below, the top 8 cardiologist-approved devices to monitor your blood pressure at home or on the go.
Best Premium Blood Pressure Monitor
Omron Platinum Blood Pressure Monitor
Pros
- Stores a whopping 100 readings per user
- Successive readings feature pulls reading average
- Comes with a comprehensive package to get you started
Cons
- Only accommodates up to 2 users
- Bulky
- Expensive
Omron Healthcare is the brand that comes to mind when those in the healthcare product industry think of at-home blood pressure monitors. And for good reason, as they're known for reliability and rigorous testing. In fact, Dr. Elefteriades uses an Omron at home to monitor his own blood pressure.
The Platinum monitor package comes with all the bells and whistles: a monitor, a blood pressure cuff adaptable for most adults, an air tube, AC adapter, four AA batteries, and a comprehensive instruction manual, all conveniently housed within a portable carrying case.
It accommodates up to two users, amassing a bank of 100 readings per user, which is ideal for those cohabitating with someone similarly keen on keeping an eye on their cardiovascular health. However, it is on the pricey side for a device that only supports up to 2 users.
One feature we especially love is the convenience of successive readings that derive an average, which help to simplify use and bolster confidence in the results.
|Cuff size
|22 to 43 cm
|Power source
|4 AA batteries
|Readings stored
|100 per user
|Users
|Up to 2
|Bluetooth
|Yes
Best Mid-Range Blood Pressure Monitor
Omron Silver Blood Pressure Monitor
Pros
- Reasonable price
- Wireless
- Automatic average feature
- Simple to use
Cons
- No multi-user function
Another reliable arm monitor from Omron, yet this one is slightly more simple in design and function than the Platinum monitor. Still, it boasts all the necessary features for everyday use (and then some): a pre-formed arm cuff, an irregular heartbeat detector, a blood pressure risk category indicator, and automatic averaging tech.
This device's standout attribute is its accuracy, thanks to its 260-degree easy-wrap cuff that captures blood pressure data from multiple points on the upper arm. The cuff is one-size-fits-most, too.
Like Omron's other offerings, this one also features Bluetooth connectivity, seamlessly syncing with the free Omron app. This allows for easy data sharing between devices and the app, facilitating a home log of blood pressure readings over time. The app is compatible with smartphones and Alexa devices, adds an extra layer of convenience.
|Cuff size
|22 to 42 cm
|Power source
|4 AA batteries
|Readings stored
|80 on monitor; unlimited on app
|Users
|1
|Bluetooth
|Yes
Most Portable Blood Pressure Monitor
Withings BPM Connect
Pros
- Well-designed, smartphone compatible app
- Up to 8 user accounts can be created per device
- Travel-friendly
Cons
- App takes some time to set up
- Can be awkward to view and wear the cuff/monitor hybrid
The Withings BPM Connect offers a compact, travel-friendly design appealing for those on the go. Its bar-shaped monitor, integrated within the cuff, is a unique design choice that makes it more low-profile and portable than other wireless options.
While the size and single-unit nature of the monitor is a huge win for travelers, it has a trade-off: the monitor-cuff combination can be somewhat awkward to wear and use, especially for those with dexterity issues. Blood pressure readings are displayed directly on the cuff for only a few seconds, which can be cumbersome to view while wearing. The tiny button can be difficult for some to locate and press when the device is on, too.
On the positive side, the monitor offers app connectivity through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, allowing users to sync their readings with the Withings app even when they are not near their phone, and view results in-app at anytime. It's not our favorite choice for daily readings, but it makes a suitable option for on the go use.
|Cuff size
|22 to 42 cm
|Power source
|Rechargeable lithium-ion battery
|Readings stored
|None on monitor; unlimited on app
|Users
|Up to 8 (via app)
|Bluetooth
|Yes
Most Accessible Blood Pressure Monitor
Omron 10 Series Wireless Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor
Pros
- Easy-to-read screen
- Wireless
- Compatible for up to 2 users
Cons
- Cuff comfort needs improvement
This monitor from Omron has the ability to store up to 200 readings for two users (100 per user) directly on the device itself, meaning you can keep a lengthy log on-hand without the need for an app.
The horizontally-designed, extra-large, wireless monitor is another major user-friendly design perk, as it's easier to read and use than some devices.
TruRead Technology adds to this monitor's appeal by allowing users to automate the process of taking three consecutive readings in order to generate an average, which Dr. Railsback reminds is a key best practice for measuring blood pressure at home.
On the downside, the pre-formed cuff leaves something to be desired in terms of comfort. It's likely the same cuff as is included with the Silver monitor, which employs more data collection points than traditional cuffs to capture more precise readings. Regardless, a more comfortable fit would be appreciated at this price point.
|Cuff size
|22.5 to 43 cm
|Power source
|4 AA batteries
|Readings stored
|200 (100 per user)
|Users
|2
|Bluetooth
|Yes
Most Affordable Blood Pressure Monitor Watch
KALINCO Smart Watch
Now 10% Off
Pros
- Affordable
- Easy to wear and use
- Practical option to monitor BP around the clock
Cons
- Not as accurate as upper arm cuff monitors
Not all smartwatches have to break the bank to deliver on functionality. The KALINCO Smart Watch is an affordable entry into the world of smart wearables, boasting a range of basic fitness tracking features including steps, distance, calories, active minutes, blood oxygen and more. But, most importantly, it has the ability to measure blood pressure.
While it costs less than most traditional blood pressure monitors, it also doesn't compromise on an aesthetic low-profile design, making it an easy option to wear around the clock. The 1.4-inch display is easy to read (not to mention generous for its price point), and offers a more accessible and user-friendly experience compared to smaller screen. The battery is said to last up to 30 days, but some users have reported the charging mechanism requires several hours to reach a full charge.
Users have generally reported accurate readings, though it's important to recognize that blood pressure at the wrist tends to be less consistent and accurate than at the upper arm. While it shouldn't be considered as a replacement for weekly upper arm cuff readings, this smartwatch poses an affordable and accessible option to monitoring blood pressure the rest of the time.
|Cuff size
|14.5 to 22 cm
|Power source
|Rechargeable battery
|Readings stored
|Unlimited on app
|Users
|1
|Bluetooth
|Yes
Best Multi-User Blood Pressure Monitor
A&D Medical UA767F
Now 20% Off
Pros
- Devices stores data for up to 4 users
- Easy to use
- Reasonable price
- Movement and fit sensors help minimize user error
Cons
- Not the most comfortable cuff
- Display is small and not backlit
- AC adapter sold separately
Staying in the know about potential cardiac irregularities is made simple with this A&D monitor. It's outfitted with an irregular heartbeat detector, categorizes your blood pressure risk, and calculates averages automatically, taking the guesswork out of tracking heart health. It also features body movement and cuff fit sensors that prompt you to stay still or readjust your cuff position when needed to minimize inaccuracies when taking measurements.
For under $50 and featuring a multi-user mode that stores 60 measurements per user for up to 4 people, it's pretty hard to beat. One notable drawback compared to higher-end models is the screen: it's small and lacks backlighting, meaning it might be hard to read for some individuals or in low-lighting. If you don't have an AC adapter on hand, you'll need to shell out an extra $9 for that, too.
|Cuff size
|21.5 to 41.5 cm
|Power source
|4 AA batteries
|Readings stored
|60 per user
|Users
|Up to 4
|Bluetooth
|No
Most Affordable Smart Blood Pressure Monitor
iHealth Track Smart Blood Pressure Monitor
Pros
- Easy app set-up
- Under $50
- Accessible display
- Battery operated
Cons
- Cannot accommodate more than 1 user
- Some users report occasional app glitches
Though a few dollars more than the A&D UA767F at full price, this monitor doesn't require an additional adapter purchase, and is often on sale (we've been watching it for about 4 months, and it has remained at least 10% off). It's wireless and battery powered, meaning you won't need to worry about hassling with cords or plugging it in for frequent charging. While its design is not quite as streamlined as the Withings BPM Connect (the monitor and cuff remain separate), it's more portable than most traditional monitors.
The display is backlit with large text, making it easy to discern all the important stats when taking a reading. For those who access to past readings when they're away from the monitor, an Apple- and Android-compatible app is an ideal solution. The app even flags irregular heart rhythms to help facilitate early detection of possible heart-related issues. Though the app has generally received positive reviews, it's true that some tech issues such as occasional data retrieval glitches can arise.
It's a #1 bestseller on Amazon, has a wide cuff range, and costs just about $50, making it an appealing choice for the smart connectivity tech it features. Unfortunately, it can only accommodate one user. For that reason, we don't recommend it for households with multiple users.
|Cuff size
|22 to 42 cm (larger versions can be purchased separately from ihealthlabs.com)
|Power source
|4 AAA batteries
|Readings stored
|99 on monitor; unlimited on the iHealth app
|Users
|1
|Bluetooth
|Yes
Best Overall Blood Pressure Monitor Watch
Omron BP8000M
Now 20% Off
Pros
- Tracks monitor sleep and physical activity
- Innovative, inflatable cuff design
- Great option for frequent readings on the go
- First of its kind FDA-approved wearable BP monitor
Cons
- Screen lacks a brightness adjustment feature
- Expensive
- Not as reliable as an upper arm cuff device
The Omron BP8000M, also known as the Omron HeartGuide, was first launched in 2019 as the first FDA-approved blood pressure watch to hit the market. With a swift 30-second blood pressure measurement promise, it introduces a convenient solution to gathering multiple readings per day, anywhere, anytime. The watch's design incorporates an inflatable cuff within the band to improve the accuracy of its readings compared to standard smartwatch bands.
Beyond blood pressure, it functions as an activity tracker, monitoring physical exertion and even sleep. Through the Omron Connect app, users can view data, gain insights, and share comprehensive reports with their healthcare providers.
Depending on how often features are used, the watch can be expected to last ~2 weeks on a single charge (which we find a bit disappointing considering the price). We also found the absence of screen brightness adjustment (which can impact visibility for some) a surprising flaw for a nearly $500 device. Despite its FDA-clearance, some concerns have been raised about inconsistent readings, meaning this watch shouldn't serve as a replacement to regular upper arm cuff readings.
|Cuff size
|16 to 19 cm
|Power source
|Rechargeable battery
|Readings stored
|Unlimited on app
|Users
|1
|Bluetooth
|Yes
What To Consider When Choosing a Blood Pressure Monitor
When it comes to selecting the right blood pressure monitor for at-home use, keep these factors in mind:
Accuracy: Most models available for sale are expected to be accurate when used properly (thanks to pre-market testing requirements). That being said, monitors with upper arm cuffs are the most reliable and accurate automatic monitors. Wrist monitors and finger monitors are subject to more variability, but can be used in conjunction with an arm cuff device for more continuous monitoring.
Cost: Different models come with varying price tags. Don't be fooled by aesthetics and high-tech features—you can get a basic, reliable model for under $50. Higher-end models offer smartphone compatibility, wireless functions, and more.
Convenience: Wireless arm cuff models and wrist wearables excel in terms of convenience. They offer ease of use and portability, making them a convenient choice for individuals on the go. If you're a frequent traveler or prefer a cordless experience, opt for battery-powered monitors that do not require constant charging or connection to a power source.
Data storage: The ability to keep a record of your blood pressure readings is essential. Even the most affordable models retain data like date and blood pressure measurement for up to 30 days and track up to 250 readings per person. This data can be valuable for more effective discussions with your doctor during routine visits.
Additional metrics: "Some [monitors] are very fancy and come with EKG monitors as well that can check for irregular heart rhythms, such as atrial fibrillation or other heart arrhythmias," according to Dr. Railsback. These features add an extra layer of health insights, and are especially valuable for those monitoring pre-existing heart conditions.
Compatibility and connectivity: Some monitors offer wireless integration with smartphone apps, allowing you to track and trend your blood pressure data over time from the convenience of your phone. Some of these apps even allow you to share data with your doctor or family members.
Multi-user options: Certain brands cater to households with multiple users, allowing data storage for up to two to four individuals. This is a practical feature for families or shared living arrangements.
What Are The Different Types of Blood Pressure Monitors?
Understanding the different types of at-home blood pressure monitors is essential to determine which one is right for you—there are two main categories.
Manual blood pressure monitors: These are commonly seen in doctor's offices. "They have a cuff that is placed at the upper arm with an inflatable bulb that manually pumps air into the cuff," explains Dr. Railsback. "The air is slowly let out by the person checking it, and a stethoscope is used to listen for noises of blood flowing to determine the blood pressure reading." The precise point at which blood flow resumes provides the blood pressure reading. While accurate, these manual monitors require medical expertise for proper use.
Automatic blood pressure monitors: Widely available over-the-counter for home use, these convenient monitors are the ones featured in this story. A sensor within the device detects blood flow and measures blood pressure. Those with a cuff are automatically inflated by the machine, and show a reading of blood pressure at the brachial artery via a digital display. Wrist monitors, on the other hand, use an internal sensor to measure to measure blood pressure as it moves through the radial artery. Generally, measurements gathered at the upper arm are considered more reliable than at the wrist. Automatic machines—upper arm cuffs or wrist wearables—do not require medical training, making them suitable for self-monitoring.
Who May Benefit From Using a Blood Pressure Monitor At Home?
Dr. Jaclyn Railsback highlights the importance of monitoring blood pressure even for those without a history of heart conditions, especially due to the silent nature of hypertension. Many people remain unaware of elevated blood pressure, which can lead to severe health complications like heart attacks or strokes. At-home monitoring helps identify high blood pressure early, offering a crucial opportunity for intervention.
According to Dr. John A. Elefteriades, nearly every mature adult, especially those aged 30 and above, can benefit from occasional at-home blood pressure readings. For those who have experienced prior heart-related issues like hypertension, heart attacks, strokes, or aortic aneurysms earlier in life, monitoring should start even earlier.
For adults 50 years old and up without any history of heart-related issues, Dr. Elefteriades suggests readings at least once every week or two. Consistent readings above 140/90 should be promptly reported to a doctor.
If high blood pressure readings occur in a medical setting, the 'white-coat effect' (anxiety-induced elevated readings) might be responsible, Dr. Railsback told Men's Health. At-home monitoring can confirm whether elevated readings are consistent outside the doctor's office, providing a more accurate assessment of blood pressure.
How We Selected the Best Blood Pressure Monitors
For the past several months, Men's Health's fitness and health editors have been researching and evaluating the best blood pressure monitors on the market. We looped in experts, including John A. Elefteriades, MD, a cardiac surgeon and professor of surgery at Yale Medicine Department of Surgery, and Jaclyn Railsback, DO, an internal medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital, to compare notes on the most top performing blood pressure monitors for home use.
When evaluating each device, we looked at factors like accuracy, durability, size, connectivity, and portability. We also considered price point, as some blood pressure monitors offer a better overall value than others.
Expert consulted:John A. Elefteriades, MD
cardiothoracic surgeon
John Elefteriades, MD, is one of the leading heart surgeons in the United States. He is William W.L. Glenn Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery and former Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Yale University and Yale New-Haven Hospital.
Expert consulted:Jaclyn Railsback, DO
Internal Medicine Physician
Jaclyn Railsback, DO, is an internal medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital in Weston, Florida.