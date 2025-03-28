The 9 Best Derma Rollers for Your Skin, According to Experts - Anna Avaliani MD - Cosmetic & Laser Surgery (2025)
If you look in the mirror and see something you’d like to improve about your skin — whether it’s minimizing scars, reducing wrinkles, evening out skin tone, or simply achieving a more radiant glow — microneedling could be the answer.
At first, it may seem strange to roll hundreds of tiny needles over your skin. But that’s exactly what microneedling devices — a.k.a. derma rollers — do, and these handheld tools have made a name for themselves in the beauty world as a DIY solution to a variety of cosmetic skin woes.
While not tons of research has been done on their effectiveness just yet, dermatologists do seem to agree that derma rollers can stimulate collagen production and, in turn, improve the appearance of skin. The practice of microneedling started in dermatologists’ offices, but now, derma rollers are widely available for at-home use, too.
How Do Derma Rollers Work? Derma rollers create tiny punctures in the outermost layer of the skin, which can lead to the production of more collagen, the bodily protein that gives skin its firmness, strength, suppleness, and elasticity, says Ellen Marmur, M.D., a New York City-based dermatologist. They can also help stimulate the lymphatic system, leading to more radiant skin and less puffiness, she adds. And while the devices may be newer, the practice of microneedling itself has been used for centuries, says New York City-based dermatologist Anna Avaliani, M.D.
What Should Derma Rollers Be Used For? Derma rollers can help minimize and prevent fine lines from becoming visible or deeper on the face, neck, and chest, Dr. Avaliani notes. Along with prompting the production of collagen and elastin for smoother, firmer, and younger-looking skin, they can be used to reduce the appearance of acne scars or stretch marks, and can even stimulate hair growth. “If your concern is aging, dark spots or acne scars, a derma roller could be helpful,” says Dr. Marmur.
Compared to in-office treatments, at-home derma rollers generally use smaller needles (usually around .25-millimeters in depth) to minimize the chance of any potential complications, says Dr. Avaliani. She adds that microneedling procedures performed by doctors are typically much more aggressive, so if you’re looking for faster or more noticeable results, you may be better off booking an appointment with a dermatologist, esthetician, or plastic surgeon.
Possible Side Effects of Derma Rollers While these versatile beauty tools may seem like a great simple addition to your skincare regimen, it’s important to note, they’re not for everyone. According to Dr. Marmur, you shouldn’t use derma rollers at home if you have sensitive skin, eczema, cold sores, actively infected acne, sunburn, or rosacea.
You should also avoid them if you have a compromised immune system or you’re taking medications that suppress your immune system, including medications for autoimmune diseases like lupus or psoriasis, Dr. Avaliani cautions.
And most importantly, if you’re not using your derma roller properly or keeping it clean, you could put yourself at risk for bleeding, bruising, and peeling, or even infection. “I would not universally recommend at-home derma rolling to some of my patients because of these scary side effects,” Dr. Marmur says.
How to Use Derma Rollers at Home It’s best to start slowly, Dr. Avaliani says; even once a month can be very effective. Dr. Marmur adds that if your skin tolerates the derma roller well, you can work up to using it weekly.
The needles — and your skin — must be washed and disinfected appropriately before and after each treatment. Dr. Marmur recommends spraying the device with isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol) solution and washing it with warm water to sterilize before each use. According to Dr. Avaliani, proper maintenance is also extremely important: Examine the needles carefully to make sure they’re not bent, broken, or rusty, and don’t hesitate to replace your derma roller or its heads whenever necessary.
Once you’ve ticked all the safety boxes, it’s time to get started. Using mild pressure, roll the device back and forth horizontally, vertically, and diagonally over the areas of skin you’d like to treat. After use, you’ll want to be gentle with your skin and avoid topical products that could cause any potential irritation. Final tips? Always buy a high-quality derma roller from a retailer you trust and choose options that come in sterile packaging.
Based on customer feedback and guidelines from dermatologists, we outlined nine derma rollers you can safely use at home to treat fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, dark spots, and more. And since these options have thousands of positive reviews between them from real users, you can trust that they’ll be effective for a variety of skin concerns.
Here are the nine best derma rollers for your skin.
Best Overall: ORA Face Microneedle Dermal Roller System
Best for Acne Scars: Sdara Skincare Microneedle Dermaroller
Best for Hair Growth: Alphaluxy Titanium Micro Needle Derma Roller
Best for Brightening: ORA Gold Deluxe Microneedle Dermal Roller System
Best for Sensitive Skin: Linduray Skincare Cosmetic Microneedling Kit
Best for Wrinkles: StackedSkincare Micro-roller
Best for Stretch Marks: Eznduray Skincare Derma Roller
Best All-in-One Kit: ORA Face & Full Body Roller Kit
Best with Replacement Heads: Dermaroll by Prosper Beauty
Best Overall: ORA Face Microneedle Dermal Roller System
Best Derma Roller for Acne Scars: Sdara Skincare Microneedle Dermaroller
Best Derma Roller for Hair Growth: Alphaluxy Titanium Micro Needle Derma Roller
Best Derma Roller for Stretch Marks: Eznduray Skincare Derma Roller
Best All-in-One Derma Roller Kit: ORA Face & Full Body Roller Kit
Best Derma Roller with Replacement Heads: Dermaroll by Prosper Beauty
Introduction: My name is Margart Wisoky, I am a gorgeous, shiny, successful, beautiful, adventurous, excited, pleasant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.
We notice you're using an ad blocker
Without advertising income, we can't keep making this site awesome for you.