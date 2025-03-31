The 9 Best Drugstore Face Washes for All Skin Types, Tested and Reviewed (2025)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The beauty industry is chock-full of buzzy new face serums, moisturizers, and facial exfoliators, but nothing hits reset on your skin quite like a great face wash. And unlike the aforementioned products, many top expert-recommended cleansers can be found at the drugstore. Our list of the best drugstore face washes includes options that remove makeup, cater to every skin type, and ensure your skin feels refreshed and pampered.

Just as drugstore shampoos are witnessing a resurgence —as shoppers realize that affordability does not always indicate a sacrifice in quality and that the rate at which they go through the products does not justify paying an arm and a leg only to have to do so again in a month —there’s been an uptick in interest surrounding drugstore face washes and cleansers.

Top Drugstore Face Washes of 2025

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

Olay Cleansing Melts With Hyaluronic Acid

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Facial Cleanser

Neutrogena Stubborn Texture Acne Cleanser for Textured Skin

Differin 5% Benzoyl Peroxide Daily Deep Cleanser

Weleda Skin Food Face Care Nourishing Oil-to-Milk Cleanser

Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser

Bioderma Sensibio Foaming Gel

Aveeno Calm + RestoreGentle Nourishing Oat Face Cleanser

On TikTok, everyone from Bethenny Frankel to board-certified dermatologists like Dr. Jenny Liu are spotlighting top-performing face washes from brands like La Roche-Posay and CeraVe that ring in under $20. Sure, these formulas might not be backed by elaborate ingredient complexes, but they should be considered exemplars of the “less is more” theory at work. After all, unlike an overnight mask, face wash goes down the drain in a flash and doesn’t stay in contact with your skin for an extended period of time: making it something you can (and, in our opinion, should) spend less money on, only to splurge on items that will have more longevity on your bathroom counter.

Just because drugstore face washes get high marks when it comes to budget-friendliness does not at all mean they’re lacking in the innovation department. One look at Olay’s Cleansing Melts — pads that you dissolve with water and then lather onto your face — provides instant proof.

Ready to embrace drugstore face wash with open arms? We’re here to help you decide which one to invest in, because, like the best things in life, face wash is not one-size-fits-all. We’ve taken it upon ourselves to test no shortage of these selections (many of them already an integral part of our roundups of the best TikTok beauty products and the best beauty finds on Amazon) in service of providing you with only the picks that are truly worth your time. In addition to this rigorous first-person testing, our WWD Shop beauty editors have also conducted market research, read many a customer review, examined ingredient lists beyond marketing copy, and otherwise verified the legitimacy of the products’ claims.

Without further ado, here are the nine best drugstore face washes of 2025 for achieving a clean complexion for less.

Olay Cleansing Melts With Hyaluronic Acid $19.76 Buy Now at amazon $9.99$13.4926% off Buy Now at cvs $9.99 Buy Now at olay In less than a year since hitting virtual shelves, these small wonders from Olay have already raked in over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, where they’re also deemed an “Amazon’s Choice” product. Rather than a traditional liquid, these waterless pads transform into a rich later with a few drops of water, making them travel-friendly and highly sustainable. The Cleansing Melts are a holy-grail Olay offering for city slickers who wear makeup, as they work overtime to remove makeup, grime, and excess oil without robbing your skin of moisture in the process. Friendly for oily to dry skin types, these melts are also enriched with hyaluronic acid to boost moisture levels after you rinse. You’ll be instantly taken aback by how well and quickly they foam up, as well as just how gentle they are on your complexion without cutting corners on the deep clean you crave. Editor testing and review notes:“I’ve tested cleansers in all sorts of formats —balms, oils, pads, et al. But the concept of a water-activated, fully dissolvable face wash pad is a first for me. The little cleanser tabs are surprisingly tiny, yet I found that with a few drops of water, it foamed up to the perfect dose for a deep cleanse. As someone with sensitive skin and occasional rosacea, I have to be ultra-careful about how much vitamin A I expose my skin to, but this was a Goldilocks amount. After one week of daily use, I noticed an improvement in the appearance of my blackheads, particularly around my nostrils.” —Sullivan Price upon publish date of this article: $9.99

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Facial Cleanser $17.99 Buy Now at amazon $19.99 Buy Now at ulta $17.99 Buy Now at la roche-posay Ideal for all skin types, La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Facial Cleanser is the great equalizer of face washes. It’s a standout pick we just had to mention, primarily due to the cleanser’s formula. Containing ceramides that are essential for a healthy skin barrier, glycerin for moisture, and the brand’s signature prebiotic thermal water (sourced from the French town of La Roche-Posay, hence the name, and containing vital antioxidants and minerals), the face wash is a true powerhouse in a bottle. Good to use both in the mornings and evenings, this top La Roche-Posay product cleanses skin of buildup and impurities while balancing its natural pH levels. The face wash’s creamy texture, too, is something that will delight you with each application. Editor testing and review notes: “When my skin is sensitive or I’m dealing with a bad reaction to a product I’ve tested, switching to this face wash is the first change I make to my routine to resolve the issue. Note that this looks and feels like an unscented face lotion when you massage it on (don’t expect too much of a lather), but it also calms my skin and leaves it soft to the touch.” —Sullivan Price upon publish date of this article: $17.99

Neutrogena Stubborn Texture Acne Cleanser for Textured Skin $11.49$17.3934% off Buy Now at amazon $17.49 Buy Now at cvs $13.59$16.9920% off Buy Now at walgreens Neutrogena’s Stubborn Texture Acne Cleanser is an overachiever to the highest degree. Formulated with a trio of acids — glycolic, polyhydroxy, and salicylic — it helps clear even the most obstinate of acne, stops future breakouts in their tracks, and works like a face exfoliator to remove uneven texture and pore-clogging dead skin. The cleanser is also oil-free and fragrance-free. Do note that it might make your skin peel in as little as a few uses, which could lead to dryness, so pair it with your favorite moisturizer to balance out the skin. What reviewers say: “I went through a horrible skin cycle… that left me with horrible texture on my cheeks. I had given up, since aestheticians told me there was nothing to be done other than a normal routine. I started using this, and after the first wash all of the gunk came to the surface. By the third wash, the texture was almost gone completely.” Price upon publish date of this article: $11.49

Weleda Skin Food Face Care Nourishing Oil-to-Milk Cleanser $16.79$19.9916% off Buy Now at amazon $21.79 Buy Now at walmart Weleda may be known for its Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream — a product that counts celebs like Hailey Bieber as fans — but there’s more to love from the drugstore line, like the brand’s Nourishing Oil-to-Milk Cleanser which our editors can’t say enough good things about. Texture-wise, it starts out as a thick balm (similar to petroleum jelly) and then transitions to a milky cleanser when you warm it up in your palms. The Weleda Skin Food face wash clears away grime while treating your complexion to sunflower seed oil that encourages skin to self-generate lipids and ceramides; chamomile flower extract with protective antioxidants; and pansy, a flower that supports hydration. Upon washing it off, your skin will feel soft and supple — effects that you can maximize by leaving the cleanser on as a mask layer over the face. Editor testing and review notes: “During winter, I stay loyal to Weleda’s Skin Food face cream —it’s one of my favorite beauty products based on its ability to make my dull, dry skin look dewy. This cleanser, in the same line, has a similar effect on my skin. It ever-so-slightly lathers up: just enough to make it easy to work into my skin for when I want to wipe off the day. If needed, I’ll use it twice in a row to get rid of excess makeup.” —Sullivan Price upon publish date of this article: $16.79

Differin 5% Benzoyl Peroxide Daily Deep Cleanser $9.97$12.4720% off Buy Now at amazon $12.99 Buy Now at cvs $12.99 Buy Now at walgreens The key ingredient found in Differin’s Daily Deep Cleanser is benzoyl peroxide, which deeply penetrates the pores to target pimples at the source. The particular benzoyl peroxide used here is of the micronized variety —less irritating than the medication’s most common manifestation. This cleanser also performs the dual functions of absorbing skin’s excess oils while releasing a noncomedogenic moisturizer to take their place. The fact that it does all this without causing irritation or redness makes this top face wash a solid choice for the sensitive-skinned among us, allowing for consistent use without hesitation. Over 9,000 five-star reviews on Amazon don’t lie, but the proof is in the pudding, so grab this effective cleansing product to finally put acne in your rearview mirror. What reviewers say: “Differin Acne Cleanser is one of the best facial treatments that I’ve used. I’ve had acne since I was about 13, and I’m 18 now. Throughout those five years, I have used alcohol-based cleansing pads, Proactive, and just regular hand soap products, none of which achieve the success of Differin. I have been using the Differin Acne Cleanser for about a year now, and although it took my skin a couple of days to make the switch from different products, this treatment has decreased the number of breakouts I used to have, the redness in my face, and has just overall improved my skin.” Price upon publish date of this article: $9.97

Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser $8.86$1011% off Buy Now at amazon $12.99 Buy Now at ulta $10.29 Buy Now at cvs As the mildest formula offered by Vanicream — a brand whose sole specialty is helping sensitive skin thrive —the Gentle Facial Cleanser is soft and nurturing. It’s free of fragrance and other common skin irritants, and was even awarded with the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance. Plus, that under-$15 price tag (under-$10 at Amazon, due to the retailer’s frequent sales on the item) makes it a win for your wallet, not to mention your face. Editor testing and review notes: “A dermatologist recommended this formula to me after I was dealing with incessant skin peeling from using a retinol product. Every face wash I used —even the gentle ones I can typically rely on —was making matters worse. Using this creamy cleanser with a basic face lotion had my skin back in shape in just a few days.” —Sullivan Price upon publish date of this article: $8.86

Bioderma Sensibio Foaming Gel $22.99 Buy Now at amazon $22.99 Buy Now at ulta $22.99 Buy Now at cvs Bioderma’s award-winning skin care lineup receives tons of love on TikTok in the form of thousands of views and likes, and its Sensibio Foaming Gel is a top drugstore face wash for sensitive skin. The cleanser’s soap-free formula is mild but still achieves readily apparent outcomes by removing even the most clingy of makeup, capturing impurities through its micellar technology, calming irritation, and restoring lipids. It’s especially friendly on the eyes (no more stinging and burning sensations!) and foams up quickly for easy breezy cleansing. Many reviewers also praise the product for how lightweight it feels and the fact that it requires only one pump to work its magic. That 500-milliliter bottle ensures you’ll have plenty to go through before repurchasing on Amazon or alternative retailers’ sites. Editor testing and review notes: “It’s rare to find a gel face wash that plays well with sensitive skin — this Bioderma cleanser is the exception. The simple formula washes away makeup in one pass and doesn’t irritate skin or eyes in the process.” —Sullivan Price upon publish date of this article: $22.99

Aveeno Calm + RestoreGentle Nourishing Oat Face Cleanser $9.97$14.6932% off Buy Now at amazon $14.99 Buy Now at ulta $13.49 Buy Now at cvs Girlies with irritated, dry skin, assemble! The Calm + RestoreGentle Nourishing Oat Face Cleanser from Aveeno soothes pesky facial concerns vis-à-vis the feverfew plant, preserves the skin’s moisture barrier by way of oats, and is both hypoallergenic and fragrance-free. Massaging one to two pumps on damp skin — both in the morning and at night — will allow your complexion to soak up all the benefits of the face wash, which comes from an iconic drugstore skin care brand. All city dwellers will also be happy to know that it lifts away the microscopic grime that comes with an urban lifestyle, making sure you start and end each day on a fresh, clean note. Editor testing and review notes: “This is one of the most affordable drugstore face washes that money can buy — but you wouldn’t know it when you dispense a pump of the rich formula and lather it up. My skin responds super well to this cleanser when it’s overly dry or in a sensitive, reactive state, even if I use it multiple times in a day.” —Sullivan Price upon publish date of this article: $9.97

What to Look for in the Best DrugstoreFaceWash

Formula-skin type match: Today’s top drugstore face washes come in a variety of shapes and sizes, meaning they don’t all have the same formula and texture. If you have skin on the dryer side, non-foaming creams, oils, lotions, balms are the way to go so that your face isn’t stripped of necessary moisture during the cleansing process (the latter is also great for people who wear heavy makeup). Got oily or acne-prone skin that prompts you to buy only noncomedogenic beauty products? Look for gels that lather easily —many of them equipped with exfoliating agents for a deeper clean.

Today’s top drugstore face washes come in a variety of shapes and sizes, meaning they don’t all have the same formula and texture. If you have skin on the dryer side, non-foaming creams, oils, lotions, balms are the way to go so that your face isn’t stripped of necessary moisture during the cleansing process (the latter is also great for people who wear heavy makeup). Got oily or acne-prone skin that prompts you to buy only noncomedogenic beauty products? Look for gels that lather easily —many of them equipped with exfoliating agents for a deeper clean. Key ingredients: Though we did previously say that high-end versus budget-friendly face washes are more likely to target specific skin concerns, this doesn’t mean the best drugstore cleansers don’t also feature impressive formulas with first-rate ingredients. If acne is a concern, buy a face wash that runs on salicylic acid, which not only helps clear present breakouts but also prevents future ones from occurring. Ceramide-based face washes, on the other hand, are as effective as can be at hydrating skin and strengthening its barrierby boosting the concentration of lipids. Often, ceramides are paired with hyaluronic acid —another star player that aids in hydration and plumpness. Note that such face washes are often of the non-foaming and creamy variety, meant especially for dry skin. An additional ingredient you’ll be frequently spotting on the back of drugstore face wash bottles is glycerin, which draws in moisture from the outside environment. Beyond those common suspects, various face wash brands try to stand out by adding even more good-for-you elements to their products (think various botanical oils, extracts, and the like).

Though we did previously say that high-end versus budget-friendly face washes are more likely to target specific skin concerns, this doesn’t mean the best drugstore cleansers don’t also feature impressive formulas with first-rate ingredients. If acne is a concern, buy a face wash that runs on salicylic acid, which not only helps clear present breakouts but also prevents future ones from occurring. Ceramide-based face washes, on the other hand, are as effective as can be at hydrating skin and strengthening its barrierby boosting the concentration of lipids. Often, ceramides are paired with hyaluronic acid —another star player that aids in hydration and plumpness. Note that such face washes are often of the non-foaming and creamy variety, meant especially for dry skin. An additional ingredient you’ll be frequently spotting on the back of drugstore face wash bottles is glycerin, which draws in moisture from the outside environment. Beyond those common suspects, various face wash brands try to stand out by adding even more good-for-you elements to their products (think various botanical oils, extracts, and the like). Fragrance: If you’re a careful reader, you likely noted that we marked a couple of drugstore face washes in this roundup as being fragrance-free, which begs the question: To smell or not to smell? While many of us love skin care products that leave a refreshing scent trail in their wake, people just as frequently tend to have allergies, sensitivities, and aversions towards artificial fragrance. Since the face is a very sensitive region, sans-fragrance face washes are a safe bet for avoiding the possibility of irritation and inflammation, especially if you already struggle with eczema, rosacea, and other skin-related issues.

How We Chose the BestDrugstoreFace Washes

To curate our list of the very best drugstore face washes, WWD Shop editors identified the leading brands and products on the market, got a firm sense of what everyday customers think of them based on reviews, examined ingredient lists beyond marketing copy, and further verified legitimacy in the most nitty-gritty ways possible. We also tested no shortage of the selections ourselves and consulted experts to glean the most up-to-date information regarding face washes and skin care at large. On the note of first-person testing, we conducted rounds of it across our team’s varying skin types and needs: working to integrate each face wash into our individualized skin routines to see if it truly did what it promised over the short- and long-term, bypassing adverse effects like stripping skin of natural moisture or sparking unwanted redness-slash-irritation. As the end result of this process, we homed in on nine standout options that each bring something different to the table, while all keeping your skin’s (and wallet’s!) best interests in mind.

Why Trust WWD

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections.Learn more about us here.

Meet the Author

Stacia Datskovskais a Senior Commerce Writer at WWD. Previously, she worked at ELLE DECOR as an assistant digital editor, covering all things luxury, culture, and lifestyle through a design lens. Her bylines over the past five years have appeared in USA Today, Baltimore Sun, Teen Vogue, Boston Globe, Food & Wine, and more. Prior to joining ELLE DECOR, Datskovska learned the ins and outs of e-commerce at Mashable, where she tested products, covered tentpole sales events, and curated gift guide roundups. She graduated from NYU with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and international relations. Datskovska regularly reports on leading skin care products, face washes included. Her badge of honor? Never having used a cleanser over $25.