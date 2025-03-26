The 9 Best Eyebrow Growth Serums To Achieve Thicker, Fuller Brows (2025)

Filling your brows in with pencils, pomades, powders and pens is a good temporary fix, but it takes a good brow serum to get to the root of the problem. The best eyebrow growth serums deliver long-term results in two ways: promoting new growth and strengthening existing hairs to reduce and prevent shedding or breakage. After comparing several formulas, we named the Rapidlash RapidBrow our top pick overall based on its performance and value. We also gathered luxury, drugstore and specialty picks for every brow type and budget.

Similar to eyelash growth serums, these formulations consist of nourishing ingredients like peptides, panthenol, biotin and fatty acids that condition your brows and stimulate hair follicles. After consulting with esthetician Michele Holmes and Vetted’s in-house beauty guru deputy editor Jane Sung, we rounded up the best eyebrow growth serums that work effectively for anyone looking to spur new growth.

Best Eyebrow Growth Serum Overall A Thickening Brow Gel That Gives Great Results MOST POPULAR Rapidlash RapidBrow If it’s serious brow rehab you’re after (whether it’s after constant overplucking or a one-time slip), this popular serum comes chock-full of nourishing, strengthening ingredients. The tube contains a fast-acting formula containing all of the active ingredients most effective in growth serums: peptides, polypeptides, panthenol, biotin, keratin, amino acids, vitamin B5 and apple and sweet almond extracts to enhance fullness and impart a healthy-looking shine and softness. We love that it goes on clear and helps set brows in place, essentially making it a brow gel with benefits.

Best Fast-Acting Eyebrow Growth Serum A Botanical Blend That Gets Working In Under Two Months Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow This vegan and ophthalmologist-tested formula uses a smart combination of the amino acid l-proline, antioxidant-packed grapeseed extract and hyaluronic acid to condition and replenish brows. Added vitamins and antioxidants (from botanicals such as ginseng root, chamomile flowers and bearberry leaves) work to strengthen the hair follicle and promote regrowth. Overall, this blend is perfect for the impatient beauty junkie, since it promotes bolder, thicker brows in as little as six weeks.

Best Eyebrow Growth Oil A Nourishing Oil That Combats Flaking Typology Eyebrow And Eyelash Combining nourishing pea peptides with growth-boosting castor oil, this formula from Typology can be used on both brows and eyelashes. The addition of active ingredients panthenol and biotinyl-GHK further boost this product’s strengthening properties. It’s fragrance-free, making it a particularly smart choice for sensitive skin.

Best Eyebrow Growth Serum For Dry Skin A High-End, Protein-Packed Formula Skin Research Laboratories NeuBrow See Also The 13 Eyebrow Growth Serums That Really Work Skin Research Laboratories’ NeuBrow formula is packed with peptides, vitamins and proteins, promoting thicker brows with consistent use. Keratin and biotin work to strengthen hairs, while sweet almond protein and apple extract condition and help define the brow line. The dual-sided applicator includes a fine comb and brush to ensure the product goes on smoothly.

Best Eyebrow Growth Serum For Sensitive Skin A Gentle Serum With Botanical Active Ingredients Benefit Cosmetics Hubba Brow Those with sensitive skin need a particularly gentle formula to avoid irritation, and Benefit Cosmetics’ Hubba Brow fits the bill. The fragrance-free formula contains conditioning vitamin B5, strengthening biotin and Cassia alata leaf extract, which improves the appearance of brows. With consistent use, you can begin to see its effects around the four-week mark.

Best Drugstore Eyebrow Growth Serum A Multitasking Formula For Under $10 E.L.F. Enhancing Lash And Brow An effective eyebrow growth serum doesn’t have to cost a lot of money, and E.L.F.’s straightforward formula is proof. Made with effective ingredients including castor oil, green tea extract and ginseng root, the antioxidant-rich serum nourishes brittle hairs and encourages new growth. Since this product comes at such a wallet-friendly price, long-term brow treatment won’t break the bank.

Best Luxury Eyebrow Serum A Conditioning Pick Made With Top-Quality Ingredients Augustinus Bader Eyebrow And Lash Serum If you’re interested in a luxurious formula, this brow and lash serum from Augustinus Bader truly delivers. Roselle and safflower extracts encourage regrowth in sparse spots, while biotin strengthens the hairs that are already there. The fragrance-free formula is hydrating and gentle, while the flat brush makes it easy to cover your whole brow in just a couple of swift motions.

Best Conditioning Eyebrow Growth Serum A Vegan Formula With Moisturizing Ingredients RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Apply this non-irritating vegan formula with the included doe-foot applicator in seconds, and enjoy lasting results thanks to the blend of peptides, biotin, green tea extract, amino acids, panthenol and antioxidants. With continued use, you can expect strengthened, conditioned brows with plenty of shine and fullness. We also love that the ophthalmologist-tested serum is free of parabens, phthalates and fragrance.

Best Eyelash And Eyebrow Growth Serum An Amino Acid-Infused Serum That Pulls Double Duty Shiseido Full Lash And Brow The key ingredient in this multipurpose growth serum is arginine, an amino acid known to regenerate and stimulate new lash and eyebrow hair growth. The doe-foot applicator has a flocked tip to coat the areas in between your hairs, making even application a breeze. Shiseido claims it takes eight weeks to see results, so if your brows (and lashes) need a little TLC, just imagine what they could look like in two months.

RECOMMENDED BYFORBES VETTED The 8 Best At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices Of 2025 ByJane Sung The Best Vitamin C Serums That Give Your Skin A Gorgeous Glow ByKim Peiffer

Why Trust Forbes Vetted

The Forbes Vetted team has researched and written dozens of skincare stories , spending hours poring over products and comparing formulas.

, spending hours poring over products and comparing formulas. All product selections are overseen by deputy editor Jane Sung , who leads Forbes Vetted’s beauty and grooming vertical .

, who leads Forbes Vetted’s . We consulted with esthetician and eyebrow shaping expert Michele Holmes, owner of Michele Holmes Studio, to gain more insight on what to look for in an eyebrow growth serum.

This story is consistently updated to ensure that all product information is accurate—we also regularly refresh our picks to make sure our recommendations still match our high standards. In February 2024, beauty writer Claire Epting added new eyebrow growth serums from Typology, Benefit and more.

What To Consider In An Eyebrow Growth Serum

When shopping for a brow growth serum, it’s important to take certain factors—like ingredients, formula type, application methods—as well as your own personal preferences into consideration. Here’s what to look for.

Ingredients

The active ingredient is the most important thing to consider when purchasing eyebrow growth serums says esthetician and eyebrow shaping expert Holmes. These are either hormone additives like prostaglandins, or natural active ingredients such as castor oil, biotin, red clover, green tea, amino acids, plant keratin and other fruit- or plant-based ingredients. (Since some known prostaglandin side effects include irritation, redness, burning, swelling and hyperpigmentation, our list focuses on formulas made with natural ingredients.)

Consistency

Similar to your favorite skincare serums, a good brow growth product is light enough in consistency to absorb into skin easily. “If the serum is too thick, it can’t penetrate the skin’s epidermis or reach the follicle layer needing the boost of growth stimulation and support,” says Holmes.

Application

Like all skincare or makeup products, application is everything. “Believe it or not, how you apply a growth serum is as important as buying a good one,” says Holmes. The best eyebrow growth serums come with built-in brush applicators that make it easy to spread an even layer of product across your entire brow area. Make sure to wait three to five minutes for it to completely absorb before applying any other skincare products or makeup.

More Skincare Stories To Shop: